Germany see off Spain to reach Euro 2022 quarterfinals

Germany see off Spain to reach Euro 2022 quarterfinals
Germany’s striker Alexandra Popp (C) scores their team’s second goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Group B football match against Spain at Brentford Community Stadium in west London on July 12, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

  • Spain were one of the pre-tournament favorites, but now sit level on points with Denmark, who they face on Saturday in a shootout to decide who will advance along with Germany
BRENTFORD, England: Germany booked their place in the Euro 2022 quarterfinals as Klara Buhl and Alexandra Popp sealed a 2-0 win against Spain on Tuesday.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side crushed Denmark 4-0 in their opening fixture, but had to show their more gritty side to see off Spain.

Germany had only two shots on target and just 30 percent of the possession, but their opportunistic finishing proved the difference at Brentford’s Community Stadium.

Buhl gave Germany the perfect start with her third minute opener and Popp doubled the lead eight minutes before halftime.

Germany sit top of Group B with maximum points after two successive victories, while Spain are in second place with three points.

“We started by pressing very high which immediately brought us a goal at a very important moment in the match,” Voss-Tecklenburg said.

“We put together a team ready to suffer who showed their resilience. We knew we wouldn’t have possession but we wanted to make the best use of transitions and it’s great that it worked so well tactically.”

In the last eight, Group B winners Germany play the runners-up in Group A, which will be either Austria or Norway.

Bottom of the group Finland, beaten 1-0 by Denmark earlier on Tuesday, were eliminated by the result from the day’s late game.

Spain were one of the pre-tournament favorites, but now sit level on points with Denmark, who they face on Saturday in a shootout to decide who will advance along with Germany.

“There were two big mistakes that we paid for, but we know how it is against Germany. We created more chances but didn’t know how to take them,” Spain boss Jorge Vilda said.

Germany, eight-time European champions, were gifted the lead when Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos tried to make a clearance from a routine back-pass but the ball struck Buhl, who turned inside Irene Paredes to drill a low shot into the bottom corner.

Spain were suddenly presented with a golden chance to score themselves when Lucia Garcia was played clear of a high German backline.

The Athletic Bilbao forward raced into the penalty area and took the ball wide of goalkeeper Merle Frohms, but sent her angled shot into the side netting.

Spain continued to press for an equalizer as Mariona Caldentey fired a dipping effort from the edge of the box just wide.

It was Germany, though, who were on target again seven minutes before halftime.

A corner was floated over into the six-yard box, where captain Alexandra Popp got up to flick in a backward header via a slight deflection.

Spain looked to regroup once more and went close again just before the break when Aitana Bonmati’s chipped effort dropped just wide.

Wolfsburg forward Popp almost had a third for Germany soon after the restart when she headed wide at the back post from a corner.

Popp was center stage again as the hour mark approached, going down under what looked like a tug on the front of her shirt from Spain captain Paredes as she aimed to run clear on goal.

French referee Stephanie Frappart waved play on and VAR did not overturn the decision.

Spain almost pulled a goal back with 18 minutes left when a deep ball was floated into the penalty area and Caldentey sent a volley goalwards, which was brilliantly tipped over by Frohms.

Topics: Women Euro 2022 Germany Spain

Rooney excited for challenge as new DC United head coach

Rooney excited for challenge as new DC United head coach
  • "I really believe with my abilities to develop young players, we can really get this club back to successful ways again," Rooney says
WASHINGTON: Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was named on Tuesday as the new head coach of DC United and has been tasked with reviving the moribund Major League Soccer team.
It was a reunion for the 36-year-old British icon, who played for DC United from July 2018 to October 2019, scoring 25 goals in 52 appearances before leaving to serve as a player and coach at England’s Derby County.
“To come back to MLS, to DC United, was an exciting challenge for me and something which I feel can develop me as a coach, but also the team needs to improve,” Rooney said.
“I’m an ambitious person. One day I want to manage at the top level. This is part of that process.”
DC United stands 5-10 with two drawn on 17 points, sharing last overall in the 28-team league. United fired coach Hernan Losada after six matches, replacing him with interim manager Chad Ashton.
“I really believe with my abilities to develop young players, we can really get this club back to successful ways again,” Rooney said.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work but that’s what I’m here to do and really improve the team.”
Rooney resigned as coach of Derby County last month after the team’s relegation to League One, England’s third-tier, opening the door to his MLS return.
“I’ve seen a few (news articles) certainly back in England on this as possibly a backward step in my managerial career,” Rooney said.
“I really find that disrespectful to this league.
“I feel the experience of guiding Derby County over the past 18 months has been great in my development as a coach.”
DC United hasn’t made the playoffs since Rooney helped the squad get there in 2018 and 2019 as a player, but must duplicate his revival of a league-worst club from four years ago to reach the post-season.
“There a mentality I have to put into the players so when they go on the pitch they become a real horrible team to play against,” Rooney said.
“That’s exciting. That’s what I plan on doing.
“We know it’s going to be difficult. We have to go on a good run. They know how I want to play. If we can do that right off, then why can’t we make the playoffs?“
Philadelphia beat DC United 7-0 last week, matching the league record for the largest margin of defeat.
“I believe they have been underperforming,” Rooney said. “I believe there’s a lot more for those players to give.”
DC United’s next match is Wednesday at home against Columbus but Rooney awaits final visa paperwork before his official coaching role can begin. DC’s following match is Saturday at Minnesota.
Rooney’s family will stay in England but he said, “That’s not an issue whatsoever,” and that he had support from his wife to take the job.
“I’m excited to bring my skills,” Rooney said.
“It’s going to be a lot of hard work I have to put in. I’ll have demands and principles the players will have to stick by.
“I want players to come to this club who are hungry. I’m committed to getting the best out of myself and the players.”
DC United captain Steve Birnbaum was a former Rooney teammate and says players are looking forward to learn from Rooney.
“The group is excited to have him,” Birnbaum said.
“We know the energy and passion that he brought as a player and we know he’s going to do the same thing as a coach.
“The guys are excited to learn from him. He has a soccer IQ that’s probably second to none. The group is extremely excited to see him uplift us.”
United chief executive Jason Levien noted that the club produced 40 points in 20 matches after Rooney’s arrival as a player to make the 2018 playoffs.
“I’ve told Wayne we expect the same this time,” Levien said. “But even if we don’t do that well, I think we’re going to quite well. I think you’re going to see a real uplift in our play.
“Having Wayne around has put a pep in everyone’s step. We’re excited about the future.”

Topics: Wayne Rooney DC United

Al-Nassr sign Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract

Updated 12 July 2022
  • The 33-year-old former Arsenal stopper was a free agent after his contract with Napoli expired
Al-Nassr Club announced the signing of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract with the option of a third.

The 33-year-old stopper had become a free agent after his contract with Napoli expired at the end of last season, and he becomes Al-Nassr’s second signing of the summer after Ivorian left-back Ghislain Konan.

Al-Nassr is Ospina’s fifth professional club, having started out at Colombia’s Atletico Nacional in 2006, before going to represent Nice and Arsenal.

Last season, Ospina played 33 times for Napoli, including 31 games in Serie A, one in the Italian Cup, and one in the Europa League; he conceded 28 goals and kept 13 clean sheets.

Ospina won the Colombian title twice with Atletico (2006-2007, 2007-2008), the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2015 and 2017, and the Charity Shield with the Gunners in 2018. In 2020 he claimed an Italian Cup winners medal with Napoli.

Ospina made his international debut for Colombia in 2007, and went on to represent his country 124 times, breaking the previous record held by Carlos Valderrama. He was part of Colombia’s squads at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

Topics: football Al-Nassr

UAE's Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France

Updated 12 July 2022
  • Vegard Stake Laengen of the UAE team pulled out on Saturday
  • George Bennett was withdrawn ahead of stage 10 on Tuesday
MEGÈVE, France: Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar lost a second UAE Emirates teammate ahead of stage 10 on Tuesday as New Zealander George Bennett was withdrawn.
Vegard Stake Laengen of the UAE team pulled out on Saturday and Bennett’s loss means Pogacar has only five teammates left with 12 stages remaining.
With three days in the Alps coming up and sizzling temperatures expected, Pogacar’s rivals will take the news as a boost to their chances.
“George displayed some symptoms on Monday night and tested positive,” team doctor Adrien Rottuno said.
Rotunno revealed last Saturday the extreme measures the team have gone to in order to avoid infection.
“All the riders have their own room, when normally they would share. They also all have their own masseur,” he said.
Just ahead of the Tour, Matteo Trentin, a key member of Pogacar’s team, also pulled out of the race with COVID-19.
Pogacar leads the race by 39sec from Jonas Vingegaard with Ineos rider Geraint Thomas third, 1min 17sec behind, but big changes are expected over the next three stages.
Bennett is the fifth rider so far to pull out due to COVID-19 following Australian rider Luke Durbridge of the Bike Exchange who also withdrew on Tuesday.
French riders Geoffrey Bouchard and Guillaume Martin have also been forced out of the race by the virus.
Half a dozen riders had to be replaced prior to the start of the Tour after testing positive for COVID-19.
There have also been casualties in the backroom staff of the teams with Quick-Step on their third sporting director since it began in Copenhagen on July 1.

Topics: professional cycling tour de france Tadej Pogacar

Rui Vitoria confirmed as new Egypt national team coach

Updated 12 July 2022
  • Portuguese coach, 52, has signed a four-year contract to lead the Pharaohs
  • His first task will be to steer Egypt to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
The Egyptian Football Association has officially announced that the Rui Vitoria has signed a four-year contract as the new coach of the national team and will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Egyptian media outlets on Tuesday, the Portuguese coach will receive a monthly salary of about $200,000, will work with his four chosen assistants, and will remain in charge until 2026 if the team achieves positive results during coming period.

Vitoria — whose last job was at Russian giants Spartak Moscow in 2021 — had received an offer to train the Egyptian club Al-Ahly, but after negotiations broke down between the two parties, the 52-year-old reached an agreement with Hazem Emam, a member of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Football Association, to take over as coach of the Pharaohs.

Vitoria previously managed Benfica (2015-2019) and Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia from January 2019 until December 2020. During his brief stint in the Kingdom, he won the Saudi Pro League and the Saudi Super Cup.

Topics: football Egypt Rui Vitoria

Al-Ahli's relegation leaves one of Saudi's biggest clubs in unfamiliar territory

Updated 12 July 2022
John Duerden
  • The Jeddah team's demotion is indicative of the SPL's quality, but the top tier will still miss one of its traditional giants
Which European club is Al-Ahli similar to in size and stature? It’s an interesting question. The team from Jeddah have a prestigious history but are not a dominant club in Saudi Arabia.

Their three championships, the last of which came in 2016, is an impressive haul but does not measure up to the record of Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and, of course, the 18-time winners Al-Hilal. Al-Ahli then are no Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. Perhaps their relegation can be compared to the prospect of Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund slipping into their respective second tiers in England and Germany but that is up for debate.

It is a testament to the strength of the Saudi Arabian league and how deep the competition goes that a team can have plenty of stars, can reach the latter stages of the Asian Champions League as they have in four of the past five seasons, and still go down. It is good for the league for all to know that no team is too big to be relegated, that if you make a few mistakes then the ultimate punishment is possible. There is another benefit too; the presence of Al-Ahli will give the second tier much more attention next season.

Al-Ahli won’t be thinking too much about that. There have been big clubs in the past that have gone down, embarked on a much-needed reset, and have come back to the top tier revitalized and energized. There are precedents from elsewhere. A troubled Newcastle United went down in 2009 but then won the Championship in style, came back up and were in the top five in the English Premier League within two years.

That is the challenge for Al-Ahli, to come straight back up, leaner and healthier. The signs so far are mixed however. It is inevitable that players are going to leave and fans have been sad to see the back of Hussein Al-Maqhawi. The midfielder has been in Jeddah for seven years, played 232 games and scored 25 goals but has signed for Al-Fateh back in the top tier. As a parting shot, he said goodbye to the fans on social media but also told the club’s management that they did not know anything about football, and said that the players had expressed their opinions but had been ignored.

This is the problem that needs to be resolved. From sources at the club and various journalists, have come reports of expressions of displeasure made by players who feel that there is a lack of clarity and direction coming from those in charge. Instead of a resolve to use relegation as a chance to start again and build a new culture, the bosses seem to still be in shock.

There has been a lot of pressure on club president Majid Al-Nafie. There had been rumors that he was on his way out but there is set to be an extraordinary meeting on July 25 that could be an interesting and important affair. If there is to be new leadership at the club, it is better to get the situation sorted as soon as possible.

There are still issues to be resolved. Coach Robert Siboldi took over in March but his attempts to tighten up the backline and make the team harder to beat were not enough to stop the slide into the second tier. If one of the late chances against Al-Shabab in the final game had ended up in the back of the net then Al-Ahli would have stayed up. The Uruguayan is keen to stay in Jeddah but has reportedly asked for a salary increase, so it remains to be seen how it all works out.

Apart from the atmosphere at the club, the future of Omar Al-Somah is a big topic of conversation. The Syrian striker has been with Al-Ahli for eight years and has reached double figures in every campaign. Such a solid record of goalscoring means that even at the age of 33, there is plenty of interest. Kuwaiti giants Al-Qadsia have been making most of the running but there have been enquiries from Qatar, the UAE as well as other teams in Saudi Arabia. Al-Ahli do not want to lose him to a domestic rival, however, and there is still a hope that Al-Somah will be terrorizing second division defenses next season. Al-Ahli are keen to keep as many Saudi players as possible but it remains to be seen what happens with the foreign imports.

They have to get a move on. It is now over two weeks since they fell. With last season finishing late due to various postponements, there is not much time before the next campaign starts and if they want to bounce back at the first time of asking, they need to be ready.

Topics: football sport Al-Ahli

