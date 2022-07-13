Science offers basis for national climate damage claims -study
The analysis sampled 2 million possible values for each country-to-country interaction and used a supercomputer to crunch a total of 11 trillion values to quantify and address cause-and-effect uncertainties
WASHINGTON: A scientific basis exists to calculate how much one country’s carbon emissions have damaged the economy of another, a study said on Tuesday of a development it billed as a potential game-changer for climate litigation.
The research by US-based Dartmouth College found that a small group of heavy polluters have caused trillions of dollars of economic losses due to warming caused by their emissions, with warmer and poorer Global South countries hit hardest.
The United States and China, as the world’s two leading emitters, caused global income losses of over $1.8 trillion each from 1990-2014, while Russia, India, and Brazil caused losses individually exceeding $500 billion each for the same years.
The analysis allows further break-downs to show the damage done by a single emitter to another individual country’s economy among the sample of 143 countries for which data are available.
“This research provides legally valuable estimates of the financial damages individual nations have suffered due to other countries’ climate-changing activities,” said Justin Mankin, senior researcher of the study.
Warmer temperatures can cause economic losses for a country through various channels such as lowering agricultural yields or reducing labor productivity through heat stress. Conversely, for some cooler countries in the north, warming can raise output by boosting crop yields.
Thus, while US territorial emissions cost Mexico a total $79.5 billion of lost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 1990-2014, according to the analysis, their impact on Canada was a gain of $247.2 billion. Figures used are 2010 inflation-adjusted US dollar values.
“The statement that it is possible and scientifically credible to link an individual actor to an individual tangible impact is a statement that has not been made robustly in previous work,” said study first author Christopher Callahan.
In the past two decades, the number of climate-related lawsuits has risen from barely a handful to well over a thousand. But these have largely targeted oil majors and other corporates rather than attempting to pin down the liability of a given nation state.
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
GREENBELT, Md: A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
The unveiling from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope began Monday at the White House with a sneak peek of the first shot — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.
Tuesday's releases showed parts of the universe seen by other telescopes. But Webb’s sheer power, distant location from Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum showed them in a new light.
“It’s the beauty but also the story,” NASA senior Webb scientist John Mather, a Nobel laureate, said after the reveal. “It’s the story of where did we come from.”
And, he said, the more he looked at the images, the more he became convinced that life exists elsewhere in those thousands of stars and hundreds of galaxies.
With Webb, scientist hope to glimpse light from the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.7 billion years ago, just 100 million years from the universe-creating Big Bang. The telescope also will scan the atmospheres of alien worlds for possible signs of life.
“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday, rhapsodizing over images showing “the formation of stars, devouring black holes.”
Webb’s use of the infrared light spectrum allows the telescope to see through the cosmic dust and see faraway light from the corners of the universe, he said.
“We’ve really changed the understanding of our universe,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher.
The European and Canadian space agencies joined NASA in building the telescope, which was launched in December after years of delays and cost overruns. Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful, but aging Hubble Space Telescope.
Shown Tuesday:
— Southern Ring nebula, which is sometimes called “eight-burst." Images show a dying star with a foamy edge of escaping gas. It's about 2,500 light-years away. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.
— Carina nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, about 7,600 light-years away. One view was a stunning landscape of orange cliffs.
— Stephan's Quinet, five galaxies in a cosmic dance that was first seen 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus. It includes a black hole that scientists said showed material “swallowed by this sort of cosmic monster.” Webb “has just given us a new, unprecedented 290 million-year-old view of what this Quintet is up to," Cornell University astronomer Lisa Kaltenegger, who wasn’t part of the Webb team, said in an email.
— A giant planet called WASP-96b. It’s about the size of Saturn and is 1,150 light-years away. A gas planet, it’s not a candidate for life elsewhere but a key target for astronomers. Instead of an image, the telescope used its infrared detectors to look at the chemical composition of the planet’s atmosphere. It showed water vapor in the super-hot planet's atmosphere and even found the chemical spectrum of neon.
The images were released one-by-one at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center that included cheerleaders with pompoms the color of the telescope’s golden mirrors.
“It moves you. This is so so beautiful,” Thomas Zurbuchen, chief of NASA’s science missions, said after the event. "Nature is beautiful. To me this is about beauty.”
The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth in January. Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court.
’Don’t fall ill’: Sri Lanka doctors warn of drug shortage
Cancer hospitals are struggling to maintain stocks of essential drugs to ensure uninterrupted treatment
Sri Lanka’s infant mortality rate, at just under 7 per 1,000 live births, is not far from the US, with 5 per 1,000 live births, or Japan’s 1.6
Updated 36 min 46 sec ago
AP
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Don’t fall ill or get into accidents: That’s the advice doctors in Sri Lanka are giving patients as the country’s economic crisis leaves its health care system short of drugs and other vital supplies.
The South Asian island nation lacks the money to pay for basic imports like fuel and food, and medicine is also running out. Such troubles threaten to undo its huge gains in public health in recent decades.
Some doctors have turned to social media to try to get donations of supplies or the funds to buy them. They’re also urging Sri Lankans living overseas to help out. So far there’s no sign of an end to the crisis that has thrust the country into an economic and political meltdown.
That means 15-year-old Hasini Wasana might not get the medicine she needs to protect her transplanted kidney. Diagnosed with a kidney ailment as a toddler, she got a transplant nine months ago and needs to take an immune suppressant every day for the rest of her life to prevent her body from rejecting the organ.
Hasini’s family is depending on donors to help now that her hospital can no longer provide the Tacrolimus tablets that she received for free until a few weeks ago. She takes eight and a half tablets a day and the cost adds up to more than $200 a month, just for that one medicine.
“We are being told (by the hospital) that they don’t know when they will have this tablet again,” said Ishara Thilini, Hasini’s older sister.
The family sold their home and Hasini’s father got a job in the Middle East to help pay for her medical treatment, but his income is barely enough.
Cancer hospitals, too, are struggling to maintain stocks of essential drugs to ensure uninterrupted treatment.
“Don’t get ill, don’t get injured, don’t do anything that will make you go to a hospital for treatment unnecessarily,” said Samath Dharmaratne, president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association.
“That is how I can explain it; this is a serious situation.”
Dr. Charles Nugawela, who heads a kidney hospital in Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo, said his hospital has kept running thanks to the largesse of donors but has resorted to providing medicine only to patients whose illness has advanced to the stage where they need dialysis.
Nugawela worries the hospital might have to put off all but the most urgent surgeries because of a shortage of suture materials.
The Sri Lanka College of Oncologists gave a list of drugs to the Health Ministry that “are very essential, that all hospitals have to have all the time so that we could provide cancer treatment without any interruption,” said Dr. Nadarajah Jeyakumaran, who heads the college.
But the government is having a hard time providing them, he said.
And it’s not just medicine. Patients having chemotherapy are susceptible to infections and can’t eat normally but hospitals don’t have enough food supplements, Jeyakumaran said.
The situation threatens to bring on a health emergency at a time when the country is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Hospitals lack drugs for rabies, epilepsy and sexually transmitted diseases. Labs don’t have enough of the reagents needed to run full blood count tests. Items like suture material, cotton socks for surgery, supplies for blood transfusions, even cotton wool and gauze are running short.
“If you are handling animals, be careful. If you get bitten and you need surgery and you get rabies, we don’t have adequate antiserum and rabies vaccines,” said Dr. Surantha Perera, vice president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association.
The association is trying to help patients by seeking donations through personal contacts and from Sri Lankans living overseas, Perera said.
Dhamaratne, the association president, said if things don’t improve doctors may be forced to choose which patients get treatment.
It’s a reversal of decades of improvements thanks to a universal health care system that has raised many measures of health to the levels of much wealthier nations.
Sri Lanka’s infant mortality rate, at just under 7 per 1,000 live births, is not far from the US, with 5 per 1,000 live births, or Japan’s 1.6. Its maternal mortality rate of near 30 per 100,000 compares well with most developing countries. The US rate is 19, while Japan’s is 5.
Life expectancy had risen to nearly 75 years by 2016 from under 72 years in 2000.
The country has managed to eliminate malaria, polio, leprosy, the tropical parasitic disease filariasis commonly known as elephantiasis, and most other vaccine-preventable diseases.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has appealed for help, and the US, Japan, India and other countries have pledged funds and other humanitarian support. That aid and more from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other agencies will ensure medical supplies until the end of next year, Wickremesinghe recently told lawmakers.
But in the hospital wards and operating rooms, the situation seems much less reassuring and it threatens to erode public trust in the health system, Dhamaratne said.
“Compared to COVID, as a health emergency today’s situation is far, far worse,” he said.
Crisis talks on export of Ukraine grain as global food prices soar
UN aims to broker plan for ships to sail from Black Sea port of Odesa
Updated 12 min ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Crisis talks will begin in Turkey on Wednesday on a deal to resume exports of grain from the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa amid a surge in global food prices.
Military delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will meet in Istanbul, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.
Turkey has been working with the UN to broker a deal after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine forced up the price of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer.
Elements of the plan being discussed include Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters; Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move; and Turkey — supported by the UN — inspecting ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.
“We are working hard indeed but there is still a way to go,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said. “Many people are talking about it. We prefer to try and do it.”
Ukraine and Russia are key global wheat suppliers. Russia is also a large fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a significant producer of corn and sunflower oil.
Russia’s invasion and sea blockade of Ukraine has stalled exports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and more than 20 million tons of grain stuck in silos at Odesa. The coming harvest is also at risk as Ukraine is now short of storage space due to the halt in exports.
The US is also working to facilitate Russian grain and fertilizer exports, which have been hindered by Western sanctions.
Even if a deal is struck to resume Ukrainian exports, diplomats say shipping and insurance companies will then require assurances to restart trade given the risks in navigating mined waters. Ukraine fears that de-mining its ports would leave it far more vulnerable to Russian attack from the Black Sea.
Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis
Attempts to arrange a military flight to a neighboring country also failed
Updated 13 July 2022
AP
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Rajapaksa had agreed to step down under pressure. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.
Sri Lanka’s lawmakers agreed to elect a new president next week but struggled Tuesday to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.
FASTFACT
Rajapaksa’s youngest brother Basil, who resigned in April as finance minister, missed his own Emirates flight to Dubai after a tense standoff with airport staff.
Suffering from severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, protesters on Saturday stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home, his seaside office and the official residence of his prime minister in the most dramatic day of a three-month crisis.
Both officials agreed to concede to demands they resign: Rajapaksa promised to step down Wednesday, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place. As anger mounted, particularly against Rajapaksa and his influential family, immigration officials said one of the president’s brothers tried to leave the country on Monday night. Local media reported he was not able to.
The promised resignations brought no end to the crisis — and the protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until their top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister’s private home.
While lawmakers agreed late Monday to elect a new president from their ranks on July 20, they have not yet decided who will take over as prime minister and fill the Cabinet.
The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024 — and could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.
Between Rajapaksa’s expected resignation Wednesday and the vote, the prime minster will serve as president — an arrangement that is sure to further anger protesters who want Wickremesinghe out immediately.
Corruption and mismanagement have left the island nation laden with debt, unable to pay for imports of basic necessities, causing despair among its 22 million people. Sri Lankans are skipping meals and lining up for hours to try to buy scarce fuel — a harsh reality in a country whose economy had been growing quickly and had a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.
The political impasse is further fueling the economic crisis since the absence of an alternative unity government threatened to delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund. The government must submit a plan on debt sustainability to the IMF in August before reaching an agreement.
In the meantime, the country is relying on aid from neighboring India and from China.
Asked whether China was in talks with Sri Lanka about possible loans, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official gave no indication whether such discussions were happening.
“China will continue to offer assistance as our capability allows for Sri Lanka’s social development and economic recovery,” said the spokesman, Wang Wenbin. “As to its debt to China, we support relevant financial institutions in finding a proper solution through consultation with Sri Lanka.”
On Tuesday, Sri Lanka’s religious leaders urged protesters to leave the government buildings they’re occupying if Rajapaksa resigns as promised Wednesday. The protesters have vowed to wait until both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe are out of office.
After the storming of the government buildings, “it was clear there is a consensus in the country that the government leadership should change,” said Jehan Perera, executive director of the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka, a think tank.
But, as the political limbo drags on, concerns have grown that the leaders won’t fulfill their promises to resign.
“What people are saying is that if the government doesn’t go, then there will be another show of people’s power and this time it might not be so peaceful,” he said.
Months of demonstrations have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty, which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.
The protesters accuse the president and his relatives of siphoning money from government coffers for years and Rajapaksa’s administration of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajakpaksa acknowledged some of his policies contributed to the meltdown.
The president has not been seen nor heard from since Saturday, though his office has issued statements that indicate he has continued to carry out his duties.
There is speculation he may try to flee Sri Lanka — as apparently his brother tried to. S. Kanugala, of Sri Lanka’s Immigration and Emigration Officers’ Association, said former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa’s name was spotted on a list of departures from Colombo airport Monday.
Fearing for their safety if they cleared him to leave, the officers left their posts, according to Kanugala, who said he did not know what happened to the brother. But local media reported he was prevented from leaving.
NATO focus remains on threats from Russia, China: US arms control official
Bonnie Denise Jenkins describes formal invitation to Sweden, Finland to join alliance as ‘historic act’
She says Washington believes revived nuclear deal best way to prevent Tehran obtaining nuclear weapon
Updated 12 July 2022
ALI YOUNES
AMMAN: The current priority for Washington and its NATO allies is addressing the emerging global challenges the alliance faces, especially those originating in Russia and China, according to the US undersecretary of state for arms control and international security.
Speaking during a press briefing in Brussels on Tuesday, attended by Arab News, Bonnie Denise Jenkins said the alliance has for the first time formally discussed the challenges posed by Moscow, especially in light of the conflict in Ukraine, and the growing global strength of Beijing, which is perceived as a threat to Western powers.
She said her talks with European allies at NATO headquarters focused mainly on arms control related to the war in Ukraine, and the alliance’s new strategic concept, which was approved during its summit in Madrid last month.
“The summit showcased our collective strength to meet the challenges of the world and threats we are facing today and in the future,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins stressed that the US and its allies have no interest in a direct, potentially nuclear, confrontation with Russia and that they are instead working to provide Ukrainian forces with weapons and other military assistance.
She also described NATO’s recent formal invitation for Sweden and Finland to join the alliance as a “historic act.”
In another first, Indo-Pacific countries Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea were invited to participate in last month’s NATO summit. Jenkins said the discussions with them included defense of allied nations and threats to the “rules-based order.”
She also highlighted other key principles addressed during the summit, including the concept of strategic stability through deterrence and defense, arms control and disarmament. She said countering the growing strength of China and Russia remains key to the shared security of NATO members.
On the question of Iran’s nuclear program, and Washington’s position on the negotiations with Tehran to limit it, Jenkins said that since the US withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018, Iran’s breakout time — the time needed to produce enough fissile material to develop a nuclear weapon — has fallen from a year to a matter of weeks, or even less.
Jenkins said President Joe Biden’s administration is “seeking to return to full implementation of the JCPOA,” which imposes restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program and subjects it to monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“We still value the JCPOA and see it as the most important way in which we can achieve success in trying to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” she said.