Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
Above, aftermath of artillery fire in Nova Kakhovka, south of Ukraine, which destroyed a Russian ammunition store. (Planet Labs PBC via AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
  • Strike comes after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced HIMARS mobile artillery systems
  • Ukraine is bracing for what it expects will be a massive new Russian offensive in the east
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine launched long-range rocket attacks on Russian forces in southern Ukraine and destroyed an ammunition store, its military said, as Russia continued to pound the country’s east.
The strike on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 52 people, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday. The town’s Russia-installed authorities said that at least seven people had been killed and around 70 injured, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
The strike came after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced HIMARS mobile artillery systems which Kyiv says its forces are using with growing efficiency.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.
“Based on the results of our rocket and artillery units, the enemy lost 52 (people), an Msta-B howitzer, a mortar and seven armored and other vehicles, as well as an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka,” Ukraine’s southern military command said in statement.
Pro-Russian officials said the strike killed civilians.
The area is of strategic importance because of its Black Sea access, once thriving agricultural industry and location just north of Russian-annexed Crimea.
Unverified videos posted on social media showed an immense fireball erupting into the night sky. Images released by Russian state media showed a wasteland covered in rubble and the remains of buildings.
An official from the Russian-backed local administration said that Ukraine had used the HIMARS missiles and that they had destroyed warehouses containing saltpetre, a chemical compound which can be used to make fertilizer or gunpowder.
“There are still many people under the rubble. The injured are being taken to the hospital, but many people are blocked in their apartments and houses,” Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Russia-installed Kakhovka District military-civilian administration, was quoted by TASS as saying.
He said that warehouses, shops, a pharmacy, gas stations and a church had been hit.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the kind of weapon used.
Russia continued to pound eastern Ukraine in an effort to gain control of Donetsk province and the entire industrial Donbas region. Moscow earlier this month captured Luhansk province, which makes up the rest of the Donbas.
Russia says it wants to wrest the Donbas from Ukraine on behalf of Moscow-backed separatists in two self-proclaimed people’s republics whose independence it recognized on the eve of the war.
Ukraine is bracing for what it expects will be a massive new Russian offensive in the east. Regional Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said there was a significant buildup of Russian troops, particularly in the Bakhmut and Siversky areas, and around Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
The entire front line in the region was under constant shelling as Russian troops tried to break through but they were being repelled, he said.
Further east in Donbas, Ukrainian forces launched a “massive air strike” on an air defense unit in Luhansk, pro-Russian militia officer Andrey Marochko said in his Telegram channel, according to TASS news agency.
Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation,” is nearing five months old and is Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two.
Russia says it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 to demilitarize the country and rid it of nationalists threatening Russian speakers there. Ukraine and Western countries say Russia’s claims are a baseless pretext to attack.
The conflict has laid waste to Ukrainian cities and caused 5.2 million people to flee the country, according to the UN.
The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that 5,024 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began, adding that the real toll was likely much higher.
The conflict has blocked exports of Ukraine’s grain, exacerbating a global food crisis. More than 20 million tons of grain are stuck in silos at the key Black Sea port of Odesa.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said military delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey would meet UN officials in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss a possible deal to resume safe exports of Ukrainian grain.
As Russia blockades Ukraine’s main Black Sea ports, Ukraine Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov said grain shipments via the Danube River had increased with the reopening of the Bystre canal, which provides access to small inland river ports.
Ukraine expects monthly grain exports to rise by 500,000 tons as a result, Vaskov said. Ukraine is also negotiating with Romania and the European Commission about increasing shipments through the Sulina canal, he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

US destroyer sails near disputed South China Sea islands, Beijing says it ‘drove’ ship away

US destroyer sails near disputed South China Sea islands, Beijing says it ‘drove’ ship away
  • The US regularly carries out what it calls Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea
  • China has built artificial islands on some of its South China Sea holdings, including airports
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
BEIJING: A US destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Wednesday, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it illegally entering territorial waters.
The United States regularly carries out what it calls Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea challenging what it says are restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants.
The US Navy said the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.”
“Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations.”
China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the United States of deliberately provoking tensions.
The People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theatre Command said the US ship’s actions seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security by illegally entering China’s territorial waters around the Paracels, which are also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.
“The PLA’s Southern Theatre Command organized sea and air forces to follow, monitor, warn and drive away” the ship, it added.
“The facts once again show that the United States is nothing short of a ‘security risk maker in the South China Sea’ and a ‘destroyer of regional peace and stability.’“
China seized control of the Paracel Islands from the then-South Vietnamese government in 1974.
Monday marked the sixth anniversary of a ruling by an international tribunal that invalidated China’s sweeping claims to the South China Sea, a conduit for about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade each year.
China has never accepted the ruling.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei all have competing and often overlapping claims.
China has built artificial islands on some of its South China Sea holdings, including airports, raising regional concerns about Beijing’s intentions.

Science offers basis for national climate damage claims — study

The coal-fired Plant Scherer stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., on June 3, 2017. (AP)
The coal-fired Plant Scherer stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., on June 3, 2017. (AP)
Updated 13 July 2022
Reuters

Science offers basis for national climate damage claims — study

The coal-fired Plant Scherer stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., on June 3, 2017. (AP)
  • The analysis sampled 2 million possible values for each country-to-country interaction and used a supercomputer to crunch a total of 11 trillion values to quantify and address cause-and-effect uncertainties
Updated 13 July 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A scientific basis exists to calculate how much one country’s carbon emissions have damaged the economy of another, a study said on Tuesday of a development it billed as a potential game-changer for climate litigation.
The research by US-based Dartmouth College found that a small group of heavy polluters have caused trillions of dollars of economic losses due to warming caused by their emissions, with warmer and poorer Global South countries hit hardest.
The United States and China, as the world’s two leading emitters, caused global income losses of over $1.8 trillion each from 1990-2014, while Russia, India, and Brazil caused losses individually exceeding $500 billion each for the same years.
The analysis allows further break-downs to show the damage done by a single emitter to another individual country’s economy among the sample of 143 countries for which data are available.
“This research provides legally valuable estimates of the financial damages individual nations have suffered due to other countries’ climate-changing activities,” said Justin Mankin, senior researcher of the study.
The analysis sampled 2 million possible values for each country-to-country interaction and used a supercomputer to crunch a total of 11 trillion values to quantify and address cause-and-effect uncertainties.
Warmer temperatures can cause economic losses for a country through various channels such as lowering agricultural yields or reducing labor productivity through heat stress. Conversely, for some cooler countries in the north, warming can raise output by boosting crop yields.
Thus, while US territorial emissions cost Mexico a total $79.5 billion of lost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 1990-2014, according to the analysis, their impact on Canada was a gain of $247.2 billion. Figures used are 2010 inflation-adjusted US dollar values.
“The statement that it is possible and scientifically credible to link an individual actor to an individual tangible impact is a statement that has not been made robustly in previous work,” said study first author Christopher Callahan.
In the past two decades, the number of climate-related lawsuits has risen from barely a handful to well over a thousand. But these have largely targeted oil majors and other corporates rather than attempting to pin down the liability of a given nation state.

 

Topics: Dartmouth College carbon emissions

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
Updated 13 July 2022
AP

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
Updated 13 July 2022
AP

GREENBELT, Md: A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
The unveiling from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope began Monday at the White House with a sneak peek of the first shot — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.

Stephan’s Quintet, a collection of five galaxies, as seen by MIRI from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

Tuesday's releases showed parts of the universe seen by other telescopes. But Webb’s sheer power, distant location from Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum showed them in a new light.
“It’s the beauty but also the story,” NASA senior Webb scientist John Mather, a Nobel laureate, said after the reveal. “It’s the story of where did we come from.”
And, he said, the more he looked at the images, the more he became convinced that life exists elsewhere in those thousands of stars and hundreds of galaxies.

Galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. ((NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

With Webb, scientist hope to glimpse light from the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.7 billion years ago, just 100 million years from the universe-creating Big Bang. The telescope also will scan the atmospheres of alien worlds for possible signs of life.
“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday, rhapsodizing over images showing “the formation of stars, devouring black holes.”
Webb’s use of the infrared light spectrum allows the telescope to see through the cosmic dust and see faraway light from the corners of the universe, he said.

The bright star at the center of NGC 3132, the Southern Ring Nebula, for the first time in near-infrared light. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

“We’ve really changed the understanding of our universe,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher.
The European and Canadian space agencies joined NASA in building the telescope, which was launched in December after years of delays and cost overruns. Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful, but aging Hubble Space Telescope.
Shown Tuesday:
— Southern Ring nebula, which is sometimes called “eight-burst." Images show a dying star with a foamy edge of escaping gas. It's about 2,500 light-years away. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.
— Carina nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, about 7,600 light-years away. One view was a stunning landscape of orange cliffs.
— Stephan's Quinet, five galaxies in a cosmic dance that was first seen 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus. It includes a black hole that scientists said showed material “swallowed by this sort of cosmic monster.” Webb “has just given us a new, unprecedented 290 million-year-old view of what this Quintet is up to," Cornell University astronomer Lisa Kaltenegger, who wasn’t part of the Webb team, said in an email.
— A giant planet called WASP-96b. It’s about the size of Saturn and is 1,150 light-years away. A gas planet, it’s not a candidate for life elsewhere but a key target for astronomers. Instead of an image, the telescope used its infrared detectors to look at the chemical composition of the planet’s atmosphere. It showed water vapor in the super-hot planet's atmosphere and even found the chemical spectrum of neon.

Stephan's Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies captured by the Webb Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

The images were released one-by-one at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center that included cheerleaders with pompoms the color of the telescope’s golden mirrors.
“It moves you. This is so so beautiful,” Thomas Zurbuchen, chief of NASA’s science missions, said after the event. "Nature is beautiful. To me this is about beauty.”
The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth in January. Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court.

Topics: James Webb Space Telescope NASA

‘Don’t fall ill’: Sri Lanka doctors warn of drug shortage

People wait to receive medical drugs at a government run hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 6, 2022. (AP)
People wait to receive medical drugs at a government run hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 6, 2022. (AP)
Updated 13 July 2022
AP

‘Don’t fall ill’: Sri Lanka doctors warn of drug shortage

People wait to receive medical drugs at a government run hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 6, 2022. (AP)
  • Cancer hospitals are struggling to maintain stocks of essential drugs to ensure uninterrupted treatment
  • Sri Lanka’s infant mortality rate, at just under 7 per 1,000 live births, is not far from the US, with 5 per 1,000 live births, or Japan’s 1.6
Updated 13 July 2022
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Don’t fall ill or get into accidents: That’s the advice doctors in Sri Lanka are giving patients as the country’s economic crisis leaves its health care system short of drugs and other vital supplies.
The South Asian island nation lacks the money to pay for basic imports like fuel and food, and medicine is also running out. Such troubles threaten to undo its huge gains in public health in recent decades.
Some doctors have turned to social media to try to get donations of supplies or the funds to buy them. They’re also urging Sri Lankans living overseas to help out. So far there’s no sign of an end to the crisis that has thrust the country into an economic and political meltdown.

Jesmi Fatima shows a prescription given by doctors to undergo pathology tests that were already delayed due to lack of supplies in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 3, 2022. (AP)

That means 15-year-old Hasini Wasana might not get the medicine she needs to protect her transplanted kidney. Diagnosed with a kidney ailment as a toddler, she got a transplant nine months ago and needs to take an immune suppressant every day for the rest of her life to prevent her body from rejecting the organ.
Hasini’s family is depending on donors to help now that her hospital can no longer provide the Tacrolimus tablets that she received for free until a few weeks ago. She takes eight and a half tablets a day and the cost adds up to more than $200 a month, just for that one medicine.
“We are being told (by the hospital) that they don’t know when they will have this tablet again,” said Ishara Thilini, Hasini’s older sister.
The family sold their home and Hasini’s father got a job in the Middle East to help pay for her medical treatment, but his income is barely enough.
Cancer hospitals, too, are struggling to maintain stocks of essential drugs to ensure uninterrupted treatment.
“Don’t get ill, don’t get injured, don’t do anything that will make you go to a hospital for treatment unnecessarily,” said Samath Dharmaratne, president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association.
“That is how I can explain it; this is a serious situation.”
Dr. Charles Nugawela, who heads a kidney hospital in Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo, said his hospital has kept running thanks to the largesse of donors but has resorted to providing medicine only to patients whose illness has advanced to the stage where they need dialysis.
Nugawela worries the hospital might have to put off all but the most urgent surgeries because of a shortage of suture materials.

Mohammed Feroze, a kidney patient, puts on his shirt as he waits to buy medicine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 3, 2022. (AP)

The Sri Lanka College of Oncologists gave a list of drugs to the Health Ministry that “are very essential, that all hospitals have to have all the time so that we could provide cancer treatment without any interruption,” said Dr. Nadarajah Jeyakumaran, who heads the college.
But the government is having a hard time providing them, he said.
And it’s not just medicine. Patients having chemotherapy are susceptible to infections and can’t eat normally but hospitals don’t have enough food supplements, Jeyakumaran said.
The situation threatens to bring on a health emergency at a time when the country is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Hospitals lack drugs for rabies, epilepsy and sexually transmitted diseases. Labs don’t have enough of the reagents needed to run full blood count tests. Items like suture material, cotton socks for surgery, supplies for blood transfusions, even cotton wool and gauze are running short.
“If you are handling animals, be careful. If you get bitten and you need surgery and you get rabies, we don’t have adequate antiserum and rabies vaccines,” said Dr. Surantha Perera, vice president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association.

People wait to receive medicine at a pharmacy in a government hospital for children in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 6, 2022. (AP)

The association is trying to help patients by seeking donations through personal contacts and from Sri Lankans living overseas, Perera said.
Dhamaratne, the association president, said if things don’t improve doctors may be forced to choose which patients get treatment.
It’s a reversal of decades of improvements thanks to a universal health care system that has raised many measures of health to the levels of much wealthier nations.
Sri Lanka’s infant mortality rate, at just under 7 per 1,000 live births, is not far from the US, with 5 per 1,000 live births, or Japan’s 1.6. Its maternal mortality rate of near 30 per 100,000 compares well with most developing countries. The US rate is 19, while Japan’s is 5.
Life expectancy had risen to nearly 75 years by 2016 from under 72 years in 2000.
The country has managed to eliminate malaria, polio, leprosy, the tropical parasitic disease filariasis commonly known as elephantiasis, and most other vaccine-preventable diseases.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has appealed for help, and the US, Japan, India and other countries have pledged funds and other humanitarian support. That aid and more from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other agencies will ensure medical supplies until the end of next year, Wickremesinghe recently told lawmakers.
But in the hospital wards and operating rooms, the situation seems much less reassuring and it threatens to erode public trust in the health system, Dhamaratne said.
“Compared to COVID, as a health emergency today’s situation is far, far worse,” he said.

Topics: Sri Lanka Colombo Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Crisis talks on export of Ukraine grain as global food prices soar

Crisis talks on export of Ukraine grain as global food prices soar
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Crisis talks on export of Ukraine grain as global food prices soar

Crisis talks on export of Ukraine grain as global food prices soar
  • UN aims to broker plan for ships to sail from Black Sea port of Odesa
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Crisis talks will begin in Turkey on Wednesday on a deal to resume exports of grain from the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa amid a surge in global food prices.

Military delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will meet in Istanbul, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Turkey has been working with the UN to broker a deal after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine forced up the price of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer.

Elements of the plan being discussed include Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters; Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move; and Turkey — supported by the UN — inspecting ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.

“We are working hard indeed but there is still a way to go,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said. “Many people are talking about it. We prefer to try and do it.”

Ukraine and Russia are key global wheat suppliers. Russia is also a large fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a significant producer of corn and sunflower oil.

Russia’s invasion and sea blockade of Ukraine has stalled exports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and more than 20 million tons of grain stuck in silos at Odesa. The coming harvest is also at risk as Ukraine is now short of storage space due to the halt in exports.

The US is also working to facilitate Russian grain and fertilizer exports, which have been hindered by Western sanctions.

Even if a deal is struck to resume Ukrainian exports, diplomats say shipping and insurance companies will then require assurances to restart trade given the risks in navigating mined waters. Ukraine fears that de-mining its ports would leave it far more vulnerable to Russian attack from the Black Sea.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict grain

