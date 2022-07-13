You are here

  Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died arrested, police say

Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died arrested, police say
Most of the victims, some as young as 13 years, were found dead inside a popular bar in the southern city of East London. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Angry mourners of some victims have complained that weeks of calls to shut down the tavern went unheeded
CAPE TOWN: The owner of the bar in the South African coastal town of East London where 21 teenagers mysteriously died last month has been arrested, police in the Eastern Cape province said on Wednesday.
Forensic teams are yet to reveal their conclusions on how the teens died, with a source close to the investigation saying one theory was a chemical or gas leak and authorities also investigating possible accidental poisoning.
There has been an outpouring of grief at the deaths at the nightspot in Scenery Park township, in a nation used to seeing casualties from a pervasive binge drinking culture.
Angry mourners of some victims have complained that weeks of calls to shut down the tavern went unheeded.
Provincial police said in a statement that the owner, aged 52, was arrested over the weekend, while two employees at the tavern were subsequently arrested on Tuesday.
The owner is expected to appear before the East London Magistrates Court on Aug. 19 to face charges after an investigation that focused on allegedly supplying minors with alcohol, the statement said.
“Just as we said in the beginning, investigation is a process and needs to be treated with extreme care,” Lt. General Nomthetheleli Mene said in the statement.

EU official: Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID-19 protection

  • Moderna and the BioNTech-Pfizer alliance are working on vaccines based on a combination of the original Wuhan virus and an omicron subvariant
FRANKFURT: A European health emergency official on Wednesday said adapted versions of established mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that address two variants in one shot will soon offer people better protection than vaccines that are now available.
Moderna and the BioNTech-Pfizer alliance are working on vaccines based on a combination of the original Wuhan virus and an omicron subvariant. Referred to as bivalent shots, these would be used in an autumn vaccination campaign.
“Whatever bivalent vaccine will be available will be a good one. It will be better than the current vaccines,” the director of the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, Pierre Delsaux, told members of the European Parliament in a hearing.
He did not take a side in the ongoing discussion among European regulators and vaccine makers over what subtype of the omicron such adapted shots should be modelled on.
The European Medicines Agency has not yet expressed a clear preference for the subvariant — BA.1 or BA.4/BA.5 — that these shots should be based on.
BioNTech and Pfizer have also proposed a shot based on one omicron subvariant only.

Hong Kong’s ‘Grandma Wong’ jailed for democracy protests

  • Alexandra Wong was a regular presence at the protests three years ago, usually waving a British Union Jack flag
  • More than 2,800 people have been prosecuted for protest related offenses
HONG KONG: An elderly woman who became a fixture of Hong Kong’s democracy protests was jailed on Wednesday for unlawful assembly, a day after courts imprisoned a terminally ill 75-year-old activist.
Alexandra Wong, 66, popularly known as “Grandma Wong,” was a regular presence at the protests three years ago, usually waving a British Union Jack flag.
Prosecutors accused her of participating in two unlawful assemblies on August 11, 2019 and shouting “offensive words,” adding that her flag-waving and slogans encouraged an illegal gathering.
Principal Magistrate Adam Yim jailed Wong for eight months citing the “scale and disruption to social order” of the democracy protests.
Unlawful assembly is one of the primary charges used by prosecutors against participants of the huge and sometimes violent democracy rallies that convulsed Hong Kong for months in 2019.
More than 2,800 people have been prosecuted for protest related offenses, while a security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 has effectively now criminalized dissent in Hong Kong.
Wong earlier this year pleaded not guilty but she switched her plea on Wednesday, the first day of her trial.
From the dock, the bespectacled and grey-haired Wong struck a defiant note and criticized Hong Kong’s government as an “authoritarian regime.”
She also reiterated an earlier claim that she had been interrogated and detained by security agents in the Chinese mainland for nearly 14 months and was forced to give written and filmed confessions.
Wong disappeared half way through the 2019 protests.
She later re-emerged saying she was intercepted during a trip back to Shenzhen, the mainland city next to Hong Kong.
She alleged that she was kept in detention facilities in the mainland, taken on a “patriotic trip” and was kept in de facto house arrest until she was later allowed to return to Hong Kong.
In April, Wong was convicted of obstructing a police officer in a separate case and sentenced to six days in jail with an 18-month suspension.
In July last year, she was sentenced to one month in prison after she was found guilty of assaulting a security guard at the High Court lobby in January 2019.
Her jailing came a day after a Hong Kong court gave veteran activist and terminal cancer patient Koo Sze-yiu nine months in prison.
Koo was covincted of “attempted sedition” over a planned protest against Beijing’s Winter Olympics that was foiled by a pre-emptive arrest.

Solomon Islands PM meets Australian, NZ leaders over China pact

  • Pacific island leaders meet to discuss how to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of rising sea levels and climate change
SUVA: The Solomon Islands prime minister met counterparts from Australia and New Zealand for the first time since striking a security pact with China that sparked concern among US allies over Beijing’s military ambitions in the Pacific islands.
Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern in separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.
During the four-day meeting, Pacific island leaders will discuss how to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of rising sea levels and climate change, as well as China’s aim for greater security ties in the region.
The Solomon Islands security pact with China became a major election issue in Australia. Albanese said it was a failing of diplomacy by his predecessor Scott Morrison.
“We are family and there are many issues, and that makes family stronger,” Sogavare said, after hugging Albanese.
Details of the pact have not been disclosed, but Sogavare has ruled out allowing China to have a military base and said the deal covered policing to protect Chinese projects because an agreement with traditional partner Australia was “inadequate.”
Albanese said Australia and the Solomon Islands could to more to build trust and “for joint benefit.”
“As members of the region we want to advance the interests of the Pacific,” he said.

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees

  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male
COLOMBO Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency Wednesday as thousands of people mobbed the prime minister’s office after the country’s president flew to the Maldives, following months of widespread protests against an economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised at the weekend to resign on Wednesday and clear the way for a “peaceful transition of power” after fleeing his official residence in Colombo just before tens of thousands of protesters overran it.

As president, Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest, and he is believed to have wanted to go abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of being detained.

He, his wife and two bodyguards were the four passengers on board an Antonov-32 military aircraft that took off from Sri Lanka’s main international airport, immigration sources said.

FASTFACT

Rajapaksa’s youngest brother Basil, who resigned in April as finance minister, missed his own Emirates flight to Dubai after a tense standoff with airport staff.

Hours later, with no formal announcement he was stepping down, thousands of demonstrators mobbed the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe — who would automatically become acting president in the event of a resignation — demanding both officeholders should go.

“Go home Ranil, Go home Gota,” they shouted.

Police fired tear gas to hold them back from overrunning the compound and officials declared a nationwide state of emergency “to deal with the situation in the country,” the prime minister’s spokesman Dinouk Colombage said.

Police imposed an indefinite curfew across the Western Province, which includes Colombo, “to contain the situation,” a senior police officer said.

Wickremesinghe has himself announced his willingness to resign if consensus is reached on forming a unity government.

His office confirmed Wednesday that Rajapaksa had left the country, but said it had no schedule for any resignation announcement.

The presidential succession process could take between three days — the minimum time needed for parliament to elect an MP to serve out Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in November 2024 — and a maximum of 30 days allowed under the statute.

Rajapaksa is accused of mismanaging the economy to a point where the country has run out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, leading to severe hardships for its 22 million people.

Earlier Wednesday, smiling Sri Lankans again thronged the corridors of the president’s official residence after his departure, with young couples walking around hand in hand in a mood of quiet celebration.

“People are very happy, because these people robbed our country,” said retired civil servant Kingsley Samarakoon, 74. “They’ve stolen too much money, billions and billions.”

But he held little hope for an immediate improvement in Sri Lanka’s plight. “How are people going to run the country without money?” he asked. “It’s a problem.”

The departure of Rajapaksa, 73 and once known as “The Terminator,” had been stymied for more than 24 hours in a humiliating stand-off with immigration personnel in Colombo.

He had wanted to fly to Dubai on a commercial flight, but staff at Bandaranaike International withdrew from VIP services and insisted that all passengers had to go through public counters.

The presidential party was reluctant to go through regular channels, fearing public reactions, a security official said, and as a result, missed four flights on Monday that could have taken them to the United Arab Emirates.

Clearance for a military flight to land in nearby India was not immediately secured, a security official said, and at one point on Tuesday the group headed to a naval base with a view to fleeing by sea.

On arrival in the Maldives, his party were driven to an undisclosed location under police escort, an airport official in the capital Male said.

Rajapaksa’s youngest brother Basil, who resigned in April as finance minister, missed his own Emirates flight to Dubai early Tuesday after a tense standoff of his own with airport staff.

Basil — who holds US citizenship in addition to Sri Lankan — tried to use a paid concierge service for business travelers, but airport and immigration staff said they had withdrawn from the fast-track service.

The leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, Sajith Premadasa, who lost the 2019 presidential election to Rajapaksa, has said he will stand for the position.

Premadasa is the son of former president Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated in a Tamil rebel suicide bombing in May 1993.

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack

  • Strike comes after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced HIMARS mobile artillery systems
  • Ukraine is bracing for what it expects will be a massive new Russian offensive in the east
KYIV: Ukraine launched long-range rocket attacks on Russian forces in southern Ukraine and destroyed an ammunition store, its military said, as Russia continued to pound the country’s east.
The strike on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 52 people, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday. The town’s Russia-installed authorities said that at least seven people had been killed and around 70 injured, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
The strike came after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced HIMARS mobile artillery systems which Kyiv says its forces are using with growing efficiency.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.
“Based on the results of our rocket and artillery units, the enemy lost 52 (people), an Msta-B howitzer, a mortar and seven armored and other vehicles, as well as an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka,” Ukraine’s southern military command said in statement.
Pro-Russian officials said the strike killed civilians.
The area is of strategic importance because of its Black Sea access, once thriving agricultural industry and location just north of Russian-annexed Crimea.
Unverified videos posted on social media showed an immense fireball erupting into the night sky. Images released by Russian state media showed a wasteland covered in rubble and the remains of buildings.
An official from the Russian-backed local administration said that Ukraine had used the HIMARS missiles and that they had destroyed warehouses containing saltpetre, a chemical compound which can be used to make fertilizer or gunpowder.
“There are still many people under the rubble. The injured are being taken to the hospital, but many people are blocked in their apartments and houses,” Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Russia-installed Kakhovka District military-civilian administration, was quoted by TASS as saying.
He said that warehouses, shops, a pharmacy, gas stations and a church had been hit.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the kind of weapon used.
Russia continued to pound eastern Ukraine in an effort to gain control of Donetsk province and the entire industrial Donbas region. Moscow earlier this month captured Luhansk province, which makes up the rest of the Donbas.
Russia says it wants to wrest the Donbas from Ukraine on behalf of Moscow-backed separatists in two self-proclaimed people’s republics whose independence it recognized on the eve of the war.
Ukraine is bracing for what it expects will be a massive new Russian offensive in the east. Regional Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said there was a significant buildup of Russian troops, particularly in the Bakhmut and Siversky areas, and around Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
The entire front line in the region was under constant shelling as Russian troops tried to break through but they were being repelled, he said.
Further east in Donbas, Ukrainian forces launched a “massive air strike” on an air defense unit in Luhansk, pro-Russian militia officer Andrey Marochko said in his Telegram channel, according to TASS news agency.
Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation,” is nearing five months old and is Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two.
Russia says it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 to demilitarize the country and rid it of nationalists threatening Russian speakers there. Ukraine and Western countries say Russia’s claims are a baseless pretext to attack.
The conflict has laid waste to Ukrainian cities and caused 5.2 million people to flee the country, according to the UN.
The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that 5,024 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began, adding that the real toll was likely much higher.
The conflict has blocked exports of Ukraine’s grain, exacerbating a global food crisis. More than 20 million tons of grain are stuck in silos at the key Black Sea port of Odesa.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said military delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey would meet UN officials in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss a possible deal to resume safe exports of Ukrainian grain.
As Russia blockades Ukraine’s main Black Sea ports, Ukraine Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov said grain shipments via the Danube River had increased with the reopening of the Bystre canal, which provides access to small inland river ports.
Ukraine expects monthly grain exports to rise by 500,000 tons as a result, Vaskov said. Ukraine is also negotiating with Romania and the European Commission about increasing shipments through the Sulina canal, he said.

