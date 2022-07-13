Over 7,000 former separatist fighters pass Philippine police exams

You are here

Mainstreaming one-time militants is a peace project in country's south.
Ellie Aben

  • Mainstreaming one-time militants is a peace project in country’s south
  • 11,000 from MILF and MNLF sat for tests in late May
MANILA: Over 7,000 former separatist fighters in the southern Philippines have passed entry exams to join the country’s security forces, local authorities said on Wednesday, as they hope to sustain peace in one of Southeast Asia’s most conflict-torn regions.

The peace process in Bangsamoro, a region covering predominantly Muslim areas of Mindanao island, has been underway for nearly a decade since the government struck a permanent ceasefire deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, or MILF, after almost 40 years of conflict.

An armed breakaway group of the Moro National Liberation Front — the oldest Muslim separatist movement in Mindanao — MILF continued to fight when its parent organization reached a peace agreement with the Philippine government in the 1990s. Only in 2014 did MILF fighters agree to turn over their firearms in exchange for the establishment of a self-administered Bangsamoro.

As part of the peace process, the region’s inhabitants voted for its greater autonomy in a referendum held in 2019. The transition period will culminate in 2025, when Bangsamoro will elect its legislature and executive.

Mainstreaming former fighters into the national security forces is part of the autonomy project. In late May, 11,000 ex-combatants from MILF and MNLF sat for exams to join the Philippine police force, which 7,145 of them have passed, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Cabinet Secretary Mohd. Asnin Pendatun said in a statement.

“We are very grateful that we have a high passing rate for the qualifying exam,” he said. “This is just a testament that symbolized the partnership between the national and Bangsamoro governments for the peace process.”

About 5,000 of the candidates are expected to join the police force, initially as patrol officers, after training and medical tests.

Decades of conflict have hampered development and kept parts of Mindanao among the poorest regions not only in the Philippines, but also in Asia.

Wilben Mayor, former assistant secretary at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, told Arab News before the exams that once integrated into the police force, the former MILF and MNLF fighters would help “ensure peace and security not only in the Bangsamoro, but throughout the country.”

“Under the peace process between the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, this is the first time that certified members of the MILF and the MNLF have been given the opportunity to enter the Philippine National Police,” he said.

“They are now considered peacekeepers and peacebuilders.”

Arab News

  • British Olympian was illegally trafficked into UK as a boy, worked as domestic servant
  • Journalist: ‘People deserve to be able to seek refuge and live in safety in this country, whether they win gold medals and entertain us — or not’
LONDON: British Olympian Sir Mo Farah shocked the nation this week after admitting that he had been illegally trafficked into the UK as a boy and worked as a domestic servant.

Sir Mo, 39, became a household name in Britain in 2012 after winning Olympic gold medals in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter races. He stunned supporters when he repeated the feat in 2016.

But it is his origin in the UK that has attracted attention this week, because Mo Farah is not his birth name.

Born Hussein Abdi Kahin on March 23, 1983, in present-day Somaliland, he was trafficked from Djibouti to London aged 9 under the name of another child.

He has since adopted that name, which is how he is known in his sporting triumphs, but not before he endured life as a domestic laborer in London.

The Home Office, the British government department that handles immigration, has told BBC News that it will not investigate Sir Mo.

“It makes me relieved,” he told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program. “This is my country. If it wasn’t for (my physical education teacher) Alan and the people who supported me throughout my childhood then maybe I wouldn’t even have the courage to do this.

“There’s a lot of people that I owe my life to — particularly my wife, who has been very supportive throughout my career, and who gave me the strength to come and talk about it, telling me it’s okay to do this.”

Sir Mo has now made a documentary, titled “The Real Mo Farah,” about his experiences growing up, his journey to Olympic glory and his career since running.

“It was always my story. I wasn’t even comfortable enough to talk about it with my family. I couldn’t talk about it publicly,” he said.

“It has taken me a long time to come to this, but I’m glad I’ve made this documentary to show people the reality of what really happened to me as a child.”

But as Sir Mo details his story and his arrival to Britain, a wider conversation about immigration laws in the country has been sparked by his revelations.

“How generous,” said The Independent’s Harriet Williamson, referring to the Home Office’s decision to not investigate the Olympian.

“Here’s the thing — no victim should ever be afraid they will be penalised for a crime committed against them.

“But that’s where we are in Britain, in 2022, and Farah’s disclosures should force us to confront our attitudes towards people who come to this country as refugees, migrants or victims of human trafficking.”

While Sir Mo gradually developed the courage to tell his story, he has delivered it at an opportune moment, as a national conversation on migrants crossing the English Channel and updated laws on nationality and borders continues to fill the airwaves.

His autobiographical film was released soon after the government launched its controversial Rwanda deportation scheme for people crossing the Channel, regardless of their immigration status, which has attracted swathes of legal challenges and rebukes from immigration groups.

Amid the governing Conservative Party’s leadership election, candidate Jeremy Hunt has said he will back an extension of the scheme, which is popular among the party’s grassroots.

But does this mentality of blocking and deportation risk preventing the arrival of future Mo Farahs?

Williamson thinks this is the wrong question to be asking. “Using Farah’s achievements to justify him being welcome in the UK is part of the problem,” she said.

“It fosters a culture of exceptionalism and taps into damaging narratives about ‘the good immigrant,’ setting high bars for how immigrants and refugees should ‘earn’ a place in Britain.

“People deserve to be able to seek refuge and live in safety in this country, whether they win gold medals and entertain us — or not.”

Regardless of what the government does next with its immigration laws, Sir Mo’s “Hollywood” story will likely give ministers and campaigners pause for thought.

But Jim White, a journalist who knows Sir Mo well and interviewed him regularly during his meteoric rise, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that the reflections will not all be positive.

“There is … one depressing reality that remains. Imagine how many children there are out there, some of them in similar circumstances to those in which he found himself, being horribly exploited in modern-day slavery,” White said.

“Sadly the odds are stacked against any of them growing up into quadruple Olympic champions.”

Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died arrested, police say

Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died arrested, police say
Reuters

  • Angry mourners of some victims have complained that weeks of calls to shut down the tavern went unheeded
CAPE TOWN: The owner of the bar in the South African coastal town of East London where 21 teenagers mysteriously died last month has been arrested, police in the Eastern Cape province said on Wednesday.
Forensic teams are yet to reveal their conclusions on how the teens died, with a source close to the investigation saying one theory was a chemical or gas leak and authorities also investigating possible accidental poisoning.
There has been an outpouring of grief at the deaths at the nightspot in Scenery Park township, in a nation used to seeing casualties from a pervasive binge drinking culture.
Angry mourners of some victims have complained that weeks of calls to shut down the tavern went unheeded.
Provincial police said in a statement that the owner, aged 52, was arrested over the weekend, while two employees at the tavern were subsequently arrested on Tuesday.
The owner is expected to appear before the East London Magistrates Court on Aug. 19 to face charges after an investigation that focused on allegedly supplying minors with alcohol, the statement said.
“Just as we said in the beginning, investigation is a process and needs to be treated with extreme care,” Lt. General Nomthetheleli Mene said in the statement.

EU official: Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID-19 protection

EU official: Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID-19 protection
Reuters

  • Moderna and the BioNTech-Pfizer alliance are working on vaccines based on a combination of the original Wuhan virus and an omicron subvariant
FRANKFURT: A European health emergency official on Wednesday said adapted versions of established mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that address two variants in one shot will soon offer people better protection than vaccines that are now available.
Moderna and the BioNTech-Pfizer alliance are working on vaccines based on a combination of the original Wuhan virus and an omicron subvariant. Referred to as bivalent shots, these would be used in an autumn vaccination campaign.
“Whatever bivalent vaccine will be available will be a good one. It will be better than the current vaccines,” the director of the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, Pierre Delsaux, told members of the European Parliament in a hearing.
He did not take a side in the ongoing discussion among European regulators and vaccine makers over what subtype of the omicron such adapted shots should be modelled on.
The European Medicines Agency has not yet expressed a clear preference for the subvariant — BA.1 or BA.4/BA.5 — that these shots should be based on.
BioNTech and Pfizer have also proposed a shot based on one omicron subvariant only.

Hong Kong’s ‘Grandma Wong’ jailed for democracy protests

Hong Kong’s ‘Grandma Wong’ jailed for democracy protests
AFP

  • Alexandra Wong was a regular presence at the protests three years ago, usually waving a British Union Jack flag
  • More than 2,800 people have been prosecuted for protest related offenses
HONG KONG: An elderly woman who became a fixture of Hong Kong’s democracy protests was jailed on Wednesday for unlawful assembly, a day after courts imprisoned a terminally ill 75-year-old activist.
Alexandra Wong, 66, popularly known as “Grandma Wong,” was a regular presence at the protests three years ago, usually waving a British Union Jack flag.
Prosecutors accused her of participating in two unlawful assemblies on August 11, 2019 and shouting “offensive words,” adding that her flag-waving and slogans encouraged an illegal gathering.
Principal Magistrate Adam Yim jailed Wong for eight months citing the “scale and disruption to social order” of the democracy protests.
Unlawful assembly is one of the primary charges used by prosecutors against participants of the huge and sometimes violent democracy rallies that convulsed Hong Kong for months in 2019.
More than 2,800 people have been prosecuted for protest related offenses, while a security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 has effectively now criminalized dissent in Hong Kong.
Wong earlier this year pleaded not guilty but she switched her plea on Wednesday, the first day of her trial.
From the dock, the bespectacled and grey-haired Wong struck a defiant note and criticized Hong Kong’s government as an “authoritarian regime.”
She also reiterated an earlier claim that she had been interrogated and detained by security agents in the Chinese mainland for nearly 14 months and was forced to give written and filmed confessions.
Wong disappeared half way through the 2019 protests.
She later re-emerged saying she was intercepted during a trip back to Shenzhen, the mainland city next to Hong Kong.
She alleged that she was kept in detention facilities in the mainland, taken on a “patriotic trip” and was kept in de facto house arrest until she was later allowed to return to Hong Kong.
In April, Wong was convicted of obstructing a police officer in a separate case and sentenced to six days in jail with an 18-month suspension.
In July last year, she was sentenced to one month in prison after she was found guilty of assaulting a security guard at the High Court lobby in January 2019.
Her jailing came a day after a Hong Kong court gave veteran activist and terminal cancer patient Koo Sze-yiu nine months in prison.
Koo was covincted of “attempted sedition” over a planned protest against Beijing’s Winter Olympics that was foiled by a pre-emptive arrest.

Solomon Islands PM meets Australian, NZ leaders over China pact

Solomon Islands PM meets Australian, NZ leaders over China pact
Reuters

  • Pacific island leaders meet to discuss how to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of rising sea levels and climate change
SUVA: The Solomon Islands prime minister met counterparts from Australia and New Zealand for the first time since striking a security pact with China that sparked concern among US allies over Beijing’s military ambitions in the Pacific islands.
Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern in separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.
During the four-day meeting, Pacific island leaders will discuss how to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of rising sea levels and climate change, as well as China’s aim for greater security ties in the region.
The Solomon Islands security pact with China became a major election issue in Australia. Albanese said it was a failing of diplomacy by his predecessor Scott Morrison.
“We are family and there are many issues, and that makes family stronger,” Sogavare said, after hugging Albanese.
Details of the pact have not been disclosed, but Sogavare has ruled out allowing China to have a military base and said the deal covered policing to protect Chinese projects because an agreement with traditional partner Australia was “inadequate.”
Albanese said Australia and the Solomon Islands could to more to build trust and “for joint benefit.”
“As members of the region we want to advance the interests of the Pacific,” he said.

