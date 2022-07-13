You are here

  • Home
  • INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh

INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rbmrb

Updated 18 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir

INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • Ludovic Pouille talks to Arab News about the progress made in Franco-Saudi ties
  • Lauds progress made in sport, trade and other links between the two nations
Updated 18 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France share an ancient diplomatic relationship dating back to 1839, with the opening of the first French diplomatic post in the Arabian Peninsula.

The ties thrived over time, eventually encompassing all aspects of bilateral cooperation on trade, cultural, educational and political agreements.

Celebrating Bastille Day, Arab News en Francais met with French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille to discuss the Global Strategic Partnership between the Kingdom and France as well as the ambassador’s aspirations in the country.




Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives French President Emmanuel Macron  in Jeddah on Dec. 4, 2021. Saudi Arabia and France share a historic relationship dating back to 1839. (AFP)

Regarding cultural cooperation between the two states, the ambassador told Arab News: “Since the intergovernmental agreement signed during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Paris in 2018, the project of AlUla has been a remarkable medium of cooperation between the two countries in all fields, most notably tourism, culture and heritage.”

The aforementioned visit took Franco-Saudi relations to another level, during which an emblematic bilateral agreement for the development of interconnected urban centers and cultural and tourism institutions in the AlUla region and around the Mada’in Saleh Nabataean archaeological site was born.

We wish to promote the excellence and know-how of our institutions to the Saudis, especially with regard to the production of events, the presentation of artists and their works, the training and the opening of art schools.

Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

“Archaeology is a historical key player in this cooperation. In 2002, the very first Franco-Saudi archaeological excavation, led by the French archaeologist Laila Nehme, was launched in Mada’in Saleh. This year we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this cooperation, which has expanded with no less than 16 Franco-Saudi archaeological missions in the Kingdom,” said Pouille, adding that this partnership will continue to progress with the upcoming construction of Villa Hegra, a cultural complex dedicated to contemporary art in AlUla.

The ambassador said he was proud to have participated in the opening of a branch of the Alliance Française in AlUla in November 2021, and believes it will bring together the Saudi and French speaking communities.

Cultural and artistic cooperation, already deep rooted, is constantly developing and blooming. June 2022 has witnessed the first edition of the music festival in Diriyah, organized by the Embassy of France in Saudi Arabia.

“Similarly, Mohammed Abdo’s concert in Paris on July 22nd will be an opportunity to introduce the traditional Saudi songs to the French public” he said, adding that these events promote the rapprochement of peoples and intercultural dialogue because they create bridges between cultures.

“France is the forerunner in several sectors, such as cinema, music, culinary arts, video games and the performing arts,” Pouille said. “We wish to promote the excellence and know-how of our institutions to the Saudis, especially with regard to the production of events, the presentation of artists and their works, the training and the opening of art schools. We have a lot to do together.”

Despite the lion’s share of cultural programs, the growth in Franco-Saudi relations is not limited to that. Sports cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia is developing rapidly.

The French ambassador does not hide his avid support for Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club. He told Arab News that several agreements have been signed in recent years by the Saudi Ministry of Sports and various French entities, especially with the French Football Federation, the National Institute of Sport and Performance and the French Handball Federation.

Several football training centers for Saudi youth are being developed in the Kingdom, in collaboration with the FFF, but that is not all. “French players specializing in the organization of sports competitions have excelled in recent years on the Saudi scene,” Pouille said.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is the Rally Dakar, organized since 2020 in Saudi Arabia by Amaury Sports Organization, which is a flagship event of our sports cooperation. ASO has also launched other major events with Saudi authorities, such as the first tour of Arabia in cycling in 2020, the Baja Rally in the Eastern Province, the AlUla eco-trail and the Riyadh Marathon. As a sports nation and organizer of international events such as the Paris Olympics in 2024, France has a lot of experience to convey.”

At an economic level, Saudi Arabia and France have always had a privileged relationship but it was boosted after the visit of President Emmanuel Macron in 2017 to the Kingdom.

“French investments in Saudi Arabia reached around $3 billion in 2020, mainly in the energy sector, while Saudi invested about $600 million in France, mainly in hotels and real estate,” said Pouille.

The French ambassador noted that, on the trade front, merchandise trade between France and Saudi Arabia amounted to $6 billion in 2021, up by 25 percent year-on-year, reflecting the strength of bilateral trade relations. In the ranking of Saudi Arabia’s supplier countries, France ranks eighth and retains a market share of about 3.4 percent of total Saudi imports.

When asked where he sees this cooperation in five years, Pouille said that he is very optimistic.

“Saudi Arabia has launched a series of giga-projects: NEOM, AlUla, Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, AMALA, Diriyah, and many development projects in the capital and the rest of the country in areas covering tourism and entertainment, arts and culture, renewable energy, new technologies and innovation,” he said.

“Thanks to partnerships with Saudi companies, especially those concluded during the business forum on the sidelines of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit, French companies are already present in these sectors, which will certainly be very promising in the years to come. The sky will be our limit.”

There is an active and dynamic French community living in Saudi Arabia, many of whom are executives working in large French or foreign groups in the energy, defense, transport and tourism sectors. As per the ambassador, as of July 2022, there are 5,600 registered French people living in the Kingdom — 2,500 in Riyadh and 600 in the Eastern Province (Dammam, Alkhobar, and Jubail), as well as 2,500 in Jeddah, Madinah and Makkah.

“I am indeed pleased to see more and more compatriots choosing to come to Saudi Arabia thanks to the many economic and cultural projects being developed as part of Vision 2030,” said Pouille.

He added that the French community in Saudi Arabia enjoys an excellent quality of life, with access to good services, especially digital, as well as an increasingly varied array of leisure activities in a secure environment.

For Pouille, the presence of three prominent French international schools in Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar, alongside a network of five Alliance Francaises in the country, reinforce the attractiveness of the Kingdom for French and French-speaking families.

“Access to high-level medical infrastructure is a plus and the French community has particularly appreciated the rigorous management of the pandemic by the Saudi authorities,” he said.

At the end of the interview, the ambassador seized the opportunity to wish readers a happy National Day saying: “On this July 14, our National Day, I hope that, in the years to come, the French will visit Arabia in greater numbers and that more and more tourists and Saudi investors will visit France.”

 

Topics: French National Day 2022 French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille France Saudi Arabia

Related

Vision 2030 another incentive to strengthen French-Saudi partnership
Saudi Arabia
Vision 2030 another incentive to strengthen French-Saudi partnership
Special President Macron’s visit to Saudi Arabia signals new era in French-Saudi cooperation
Saudi Arabia
President Macron’s visit to Saudi Arabia signals new era in French-Saudi cooperation

Deep-rooted cooperation is at the heart of French-Saudi relations

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Mostafa Mihraje

Deep-rooted cooperation is at the heart of French-Saudi relations

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
  • French companies are entering Saudi markets and contributing to the implementation of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, including major development projects
  • Cultural and academic cooperation is extensive and long-standing; the French presence dates back more 180 years, resulting in first-hand knowledge of ancient Hijaz and the modern-day nation
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Mostafa Mihraje

As consul general of France in Jeddah, I have been able to visit a number of governorates, giving me the opportunity to meet French nationals living outside of the city. I was also given the opportunity to listen to them and address their concerns, as well as meet local authorities and explore the possibilities for cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia in the economic, cultural and academic fields.

The French community in the western part of the Kingdom consists of about 2,500 expatriates. It is an active community, fully integrated into its environment. In addition, before the pandemic about 50,000 pilgrims from France traveled to the Kingdom each year, including 23,500 who came to perform Hajj, and they should be considered in addition to these permanent residents.

I am delighted with the resumption of pilgrimage, even if this year’s edition was staged with a new organization that did not allow us to reach the initially announced quotas. I am also delighted with the quality of the relations between the consulate general and Saudi authorities, which allows us to provide an attentive ear to help solve any problems the French community might encounter.

French companies are making their way into Saudi markets and contributing to the implementation of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan, and to major projects in the country. They are active in sectors such as infrastructure, transport, new technologies, water, health, heritage and tourism. French expertise is world-renowned and we place it at the disposal of our Saudi partners.

The Consulate General of France in Jeddah plays an active role in facilitating business contacts between Saudi demand and French supply. It therefore relies on the French partners of the consulate: Business France and the Saudi-French Business Group of Jeddah, also known as CAFSDA.

There is also long-running and extensive cultural and academic cooperation between the two countries. Currently, several hundred Saudi students are studying in France, specializing in subjects such as medicine, law, engineering and various branches of science.

In the field of heritage, France is participating in seven Franco-Saudi archaeological missions at locations such as Hegra, Al-Bad’, Al-Hima, the Farasan Islands, and the Camel Site in Jouf, with the dual objectives of promoting the Kingdom’s heritage and training Saudi archaeologists.

The consulate works hard to showcase French culture as well as the value of Saudi culture. Notable events and projects that it is involved with include: A longstanding partnership with the 21,39 Jeddah Art Festival; the Red Sea International Film Festival and its 48-hour Film Challenge; a range of events and activities focusing on French gastronomy; sending young Saudi artists to the Cite Internationale des Arts artist-in-residence center in Paris; and the staging of high-profile concerts and performances.

This year, we are proud to have organized the first World Music Day festival in Saudi Arabia, on June 21, in partnership with the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah.

In addition, there are several places in Jeddah where you can learn the French language, including The French International School of Jeddah (which has 1,000 students), and other French-speaking schools (2,000 students). The Alliance Francaise specializes in teaching French to adults and in 2018, 1,200 students were enrolled with it. It has also launched French-language courses at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

- Mostafa Mihraje is the consul general of France in Jeddah.

Topics: French National Day 2022 France Saudi Arabia

Related

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh
The Generation 2030 Forum was held in Riyadh in October 2021. (Generation 2030)
Saudi Arabia
Generation 2030 gives Saudi and French youth a chance to shape the world of tomorrow

Neurosurgeons at Makkah hospital save Pakistani Hajj pilgrim from brain death

Neurosurgeons at Makkah hospital save Pakistani Hajj pilgrim from brain death
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Neurosurgeons at Makkah hospital save Pakistani Hajj pilgrim from brain death

Neurosurgeons at Makkah hospital save Pakistani Hajj pilgrim from brain death
  • The medical team discovered that she had a large cerebral hemorrhage pressing on her brain
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

MAKKAH: A medical team from the neurosurgery department at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Makkah performed an emergency surgery to save the life of a female Pakistani Hajj pilgrim from brain death, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The King Abdulaziz Hospital is part of the Makkah Healthcare Cluster.

The 65-year-old Pakistani woman was brought to the emergency department in a coma and was having difficulty breathing.

Following the necessary medical examination, the medical team discovered that she had a large cerebral hemorrhage pressing on her brain.

During an operation, the team opened her skull and stopped the bleeding. The operation was successful and the patient was then transferred to intensive care.

She was later moved to the neurosurgery department before being released from the hospital in good condition.

Topics: king abdulaziz hospital Mecca neurosurgery

Related

Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
Saudi Arabia
Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
Through Makkah Route, Malaysian pilgrims experience ‘warmth’ of Saudi hospitality video
Saudi Arabia
Through Makkah Route, Malaysian pilgrims experience ‘warmth’ of Saudi hospitality

Generation 2030 gives Saudi and French youth a chance to shape the world of tomorrow

The Generation 2030 Forum was held in Riyadh in October 2021. (Generation 2030)
The Generation 2030 Forum was held in Riyadh in October 2021. (Generation 2030)
Updated 47 min 42 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir

Generation 2030 gives Saudi and French youth a chance to shape the world of tomorrow

The Generation 2030 Forum was held in Riyadh in October 2021. (Generation 2030)
  • “French and Saudis, we are on both attached to our cultures and traditions and proud of our roots, while being attracted by other cultural horizons”
Updated 47 min 42 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir

RIYADH: Generation 2030, a Saudi-French youth-friendship initiative founded in Paris in 2019, brings together talented young people from a wide variety backgrounds with the aim of encouraging the leaders of tomorrow to build bridges between the two nations and their cultures.

The idea for it began to form in 2015 during a meeting of two friends in Riyadh: Yousef Al-Hammadi from Saudi Arabia and Timothee Dufour from France. They agreed that the youth of their countries have a lot of knowledge and ideas to share and could help each other achieve great things, if they could break free of the cliches and stereotypes surrounding both nations. So they decided to do something about this, by embracing the power civil society and focusing on youth empowerment.

If they had any lingering doubts about their plans, they were erased in 2016 when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Saudi Vision 2030, a wide-ranging development and diversification project that aims to energize Saudi society, and the nation’s youth in particular, paving the way for a brighter future for an evolving Kingdom.

An electro live performance from Saudi DJ Cosmicat and French DJ Yann Dulché on the occasion of the World Music Day 2021. (Generation 2020)

This meshed with Yousef and Timothee’s ideas about youth empowerment and so they seized the opportunity to create a project designed to forge lasting and sustainable ties between the young people in their countries.

“All our actions are prompted by a human, friendly, authentic and warm aspect that is very important to us; this is our DNA,” said Soha Al-Harbi, who has been the head of Generation 2030 since 2021.

“French and Saudis, we are on both attached to our cultures and traditions and proud of our roots, while being attracted by other cultural horizons.”

To encourage closer connections between young people in Saudi Arabia and France, Generation 2030 organizes themed meetings, cultural events, competitions, fairs and exchange programs in both countries.

It also works hard to promote cultural understanding and the sharing of ideas, projects and experiences in the interest of shared development. It does this by building partnerships and supporting bilateral initiatives and projects established by civil society.

“The idea is that young people are the future and that they each participate in their own way in the development of the bilateral relationship,” founder Dufour told Arab News.

“Inspiring talent profiles, having a real impact on their community, are highlighted on our social networks through articles, videos and podcasts.”

The organization also arranges regular “alchemies,” casual, after-work meetings that take place in a friendly atmosphere. Meanwhile its annual forum provides a platform for fostering a spirit of exchange and sharing.

Generation 2030 focuses on two main areas. The first is centered on arts and culture, including music, fashion and design, cinema and the visual arts, and gastronomy. The second is concerned with the economy and society, entrepreneurship, technology, sports and academia.

It organizes a wide variety of initiatives and projects, include training in the fields film, gastronomy and fashion, among others, and the promotion of artist residencies.

Topics: French National Day 2022

Related

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh
Special President Macron’s visit to Saudi Arabia signals new era in French-Saudi cooperation
Saudi Arabia
President Macron’s visit to Saudi Arabia signals new era in French-Saudi cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives calls from Arab leaders congratulating him on Hajj success

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives calls from Arab leaders congratulating him on Hajj success
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives calls from Arab leaders congratulating him on Hajj success

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives calls from Arab leaders congratulating him on Hajj success
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call on Wednesday from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed who extended greetings on the advent of Eid Al-Adha and the congratulating him on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
King Salman also received similar phone calls from his Bahraini counterpart King Hamad, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Tunisian President Kais Saeed.
The king thanked them for their sincere sentiments and called for many happy returns and more prosperity for the Islamic nation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Hajj 2022 - Special Coverage eid al-adha Hajj 2022

Related

King Salman, El-Sisi discuss regional, global issues
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, El-Sisi discuss regional, global issues

MWL chief meets Indonesian minister in Makkah

Muslim World League chief meets Indonesian minister in Makkah. (SPA)
Muslim World League chief meets Indonesian minister in Makkah. (SPA)
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

MWL chief meets Indonesian minister in Makkah

Muslim World League chief meets Indonesian minister in Makkah. (SPA)
  • Al-Masoudi praised efforts by the Kingdom to ensure the success of Hajj and expressed his appreciation of Al-Issa’s message in the Arafat sermon
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa met Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Khalil Qumas and President of the Nahdlatul Ulama Yahya Khalil in Makkah.

During the meeting, the Indonesian delegation offered their congratulations to Al-Issa on a successful Hajj season and expressed their appreciation of the contents of his Arafat sermon.

The MWL chief also received Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs Idris Ahmad to discuss a number of Islamic affairs issues.

During the meeting, the minister praised Al-Issa’s sermon for its clear-sighted explanation of the wisdom of Islam.

Al-Issa also met Iraqi Minister of Hajj Sami Al-Masoudi to discuss the prospects for increased joint cooperation.

Al-Masoudi praised efforts by the Kingdom to ensure the success of Hajj and expressed his appreciation of Al-Issa’s message in the Arafat sermon.

The MWL chief held a meeting with Jordanian Minister of Awfaq Mohammed Al-Khalayleh to discuss key Islamic issues. Al-Khalayleh congratulated Al-Issa on a successful Hajj.

Al-Issa, who delivered the Arafat sermon for the first time, emphasized the importance of Islam’s five pillars of faith. He said that good deeds would guarantee happiness in life and ensure Allah’s rewards in the hereafter.

He urged Muslims to continue to carry out good deeds and treat others well, including those of other beliefs. “All people, whether Muslims or not, respect those with good manners, for sound conduct is a high human value,” he said.

Al-Issa urged the faithful to distance themselves from actions that can cause disharmony, hatred and division. “Love and compassion should prevail in our dealings, and it is part of our faith that we all together unite,” he said, adding that cooperation can preserve cohesion within the Muslim world.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL)

Related

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa speaks at the Geneva conference on Saturday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Our Islamic values ‘main driver in confronting pandemic’: MWL chief
Makkah document enlighten to Muslim world, says MWL chief
Saudi Arabia
Makkah document enlighten to Muslim world, says MWL chief

Latest updates

Deep-rooted cooperation is at the heart of French-Saudi relations
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh
Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
UBS promotes Iqbal Khan to steer wealth management
UBS promotes Iqbal Khan to steer wealth management
After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success
After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success
Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour
Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.