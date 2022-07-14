You are here

Netherlands, Sweden survive scares to close in on Euro 2022 quarterfinals
Netherlands’ Damaris Egurrola, right, scores her side’s first goal during the Women Euro 2022 Group C soccer match against Portugal at Leigh Sports Village in Wigan & Leigh, England, Wednesday. (AP)
Sweden’s Hanna Bennison, left, scores her side’s 2nd goal during the Group C match against Switzerland at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England, Wednesday (AP)
AFP

  • Victory takes the Netherlands top of Group C, level on four points with the Swedes, with both sides just needing a point from their final group game to progress
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND: Holders the Netherlands held off a stirring fightback by Portugal to close in on a place in the Euro 2022 quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Portugal, while Sweden struck late to beat Switzerland 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Dutch were without star striker Vivianne Miedema due to a positive case for coronavirus, but got off to a flying start in Leigh as Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt struck inside the first 16 minutes.

Portugal would not even be at the tournament had it not been for Russia’s explusion due to the invasion of Ukraine, but for the second time in as many games they bounced back from a 2-0 deficit.

Carole Costa’s penalty reduced the arrears before halftime and Diana Silva’s thumping header leveled two minutes into the second half.

The Netherlands thought they had immediately struck back when Jill Roord’s goal was ruled out by a VAR check for offside.

But Mark Parsons’ side did dig themselves out of trouble just after the hour mark when Danielle Van de Donk’s stunning strike from outside the box arrowed into the top corner.

Victory takes the Netherlands top of Group C, level on four points with the Swedes, with both sides just needing a point from their final group game to progress.

Ranked second in the world, Sweden were among the pre-tournament favorites but have so far struggled to hit top gear in England.

After a 1-1 draw to open their campaign against the Netherlands, the Olympic silver medalists were expected to roll over a Swiss side ranked 20th in the world.

Switzerland’s preparations had also been rocked by a sickness bug in the camp that forced them to cancel training on Monday.

But they frustrated Peter Gerhardsson’s women for 53 minutes at Bramall Lane before Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfo finished off an excellent team move.

Switzerland hit back within two minutes through a fine finish by Paris Saint-Germain’s Ramona Bachmann.

Gerhardsson was forced to turn to his bench for inspiration and it was one of his subs, Hanna Bennison, who scored the winner, with her first international goal 11 minutes from time.

“There are many things we can do better but right now I’m just very happy that we won the match and are in a good position to take us beyond the group stage,” said Gerhardsson.

Topics: Women Euro 2022 Netherlands Sweden

After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success

After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success
Sarah Sfeir

  • Under Renard’s guidance, preparations for the competition are well underway and the team’s second training camp will begin on Sep. 17
RIYADH: In 2019, after spending much of the preceding decade managing seven teams in Africa, French footballer-turned-coach Herve Renard decided it was time for a change and moved to the Middle East to embark on a fresh challenge as manager of the Saudi national team.

“I wanted to discover a new continent and a different culture, while keeping a sporting appeal,” he said. “Saudi Arabia offered me the chance to qualify again for a World Cup. I did not take this opportunity for granted but the talent of the Saudi players did the rest.”

By the end of March, the Saudi national team had played 30 matches since Renard took over. They recorded 18 wins, six draws and six defeats, qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and climbed the official FIFA rankings from 72nd place to 53rd on the latest list, published in June, and have been as high as 48th.

The draw for the World Cup finals placed the Saudis in group C alongside Argentina, Poland, and Mexico. Under Renard’s guidance, preparations for the competition are well underway and the team’s second training camp will begin on Sep. 17, followed by a third on Nov. 6. Their tournament kicks off against Argentina on Nov. 22.

“With qualification in hand, the Saudi federation has made every possible effort that allows us to prepare in the best possible way,” said Renard. “We will prepare well and intensively before going to Qatar’s World Cup. I thank all those who have made it possible. It is now up to us to complete the job.”

Regarding the role that France can play in the development of sport in the Kingdom, and football in particular, he told Arab News that collaborations between international federations are extremely important.

“France is one of the world’s greatest footballing powerhouses,” he said. “It can transfer the best practices of developing and evolving in this sport.

“A nation like Saudi Arabia must draw ideas from the greatest to be able one day, in the medium term, to be among the best.”

In May this year, Renard agreed to renew his contract as head coach of the national team until 2027. He said the decision was based on his good experience of working with the team and Saudi sports authorities for the past three years.

“The Ministry of Sports, as well as SAFF (the Saudi Arabian Football Federation) headed by Yasser Al-Misehal, gave me the means to achieve our common goals,” he said. “I would like to thank them and promise that I will do my best to be worthy of the trust they granted me.”

His first objective following the renewal of his contract will be to ensure that his squad performs well at the World Cup finals and shows the world what Saudi football is capable of. After that, his attention will turn to the Asian Cup of Nations but, for now, his focus is on Qatar.

“Let us now concentrate first on this World Cup so as to make our supporters as proud of their team as possible,” he said.

Topics: Saudi National Team Herve Renard

Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea’s new era

Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea’s new era
  • The 27-year-old forward signed a five year contract for a fee reported to be $59 million
LONDON: England international Raheem Sterling on Wednesday became Chelsea’s first signing since Todd Boehly’s consortium bought the club, ending his successful spell at Manchester City.
The 27-year-old forward signed a five year contract for a fee reported to be £50 million ($59 million).
“England star Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea from Manchester City on a five-year contract,” said the buying club in a statement on their website.
Sterling had pre-empted his move earlier on Wednesday by posting a goodbye message on social media saying he left City as a “man” having arrived from Liverpool as a 20-year-old.
However, once the signing became official Sterling — who is with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the United States — turned his attention to what he hopes to achieve under Thomas Tuchel.
“I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management,” he said in a statement.
“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge.”
Sterling, capped 77 times, won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies since joining City from Liverpool in 2015.
A key player in the early years of Pep Guardiola’s reign at City, Sterling scored 131 goals in 337 appearances for the English champions.
However, his regular place in the starting line-up at City came increasingly under threat from the signing of Jack Grealish for a Premier League record £100 million last year, plus the emergence of Phil Foden from the club’s academy.

Topics: Raheem Sterling Chelsea Football Club

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start
  • Brazilian expected to make squad for upcoming preseason training camp in England
Saudi and Asian champions Al-Hilal have no intentions to sell Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira, according to a club source, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

The player is believed to have received interest from several clubs seeking to buy out his contract, but Al-Hilal’s management want him to see out the term, which runs until 2026.

Pereira is expected to be included in Argentine coach Ramon Diaz’s squad for the start of the 2022-23 season. The team will leave for England to undergo a preseason training camp.

The 26-year-old joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2021 from English club West Bromwich Albion, and last season took part in 34 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing 15 assists.

Topics: football Al-Hilal sport Saudi Arabia

Neymar’s fall from grace at PSG leaves his future in question

Neymar’s fall from grace at PSG leaves his future in question
  • Sub-par performances and plummeting value could see him go
  • Club bosses also reportedly unhappy over behavior off the field
For now, Neymar’s immediate future seems to be at Paris Saint-Germain, but there is increasing speculation he is on his way out because of sub-par performances that has seen his value plummet, and questionable behavior off the field.

According to the French newspaper L’Équipe, Neymar’s contract with PSG was automatically extended until 2027 due to a clause triggered on July 1.

It is now widely accepted that PSG officials tried to sell the player this summer before the clause came into force. However, the two parties could still part ways.

There have been rumors of interested clubs. Manchester United, Chelsea and even Newcastle appear on the list of potential buyers, although the race to sign Neymar has only just begun. So far there seems little concrete interest.

Neymar no longer enjoys the untouchable status he once had at PSG. With the arrival of Lionel Messi last summer and the renewal of Kylian Mbappe’s contract, the Brazilian star is not the face of the Parisian club which, according to President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is changing priorities.

Neymar has been in the French capital for five seasons, but with diminishing returns, although very often because of injury problems. Last season, he scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 28 games played, the lowest record in his entire career.

The changes that PSG intend to make, on and off the pitch, will affect Neymar perhaps more than the other stars in the squad. As his performances have suffered, his image has deteriorated, and Al-Khelaifi will be looking for a clear upturn in fortunes.

If the club can’t sell him, he will have to radically change his attitude to fit in at PSG, and it seems the Brazilian no longer has the unquestioned protection of the club any more. The privileges, the whims and, above all, the patience, are reportedly all gone.

With new coach Christophe Galtier on the bench, and Luis Campos as sporting director in the stands, Neymar will reportedly have to show commitment, humility and a higher level of performance.

It remains to be seen to what extent the club stick to their new hard stance, but the Neymar who conveys an image of ostentation, luxury and parties will seemingly not be tolerated any more.

The image that the club reportedly does not want is a player who warms up in diamond earrings that cost $5,000 euros each, who wears a white gold necklace with 500 diamonds that costs $40,000, who carries a gold iPhone valued at $4,500, and who travels by helicopter and has two private planes and a wide range of luxury cars.

The 30-year-old former Barcelona man has a contract which will reportedly earn him $36 million a year. He is not a profitable asset for the club.

Neymar’s image is poor across France and now he is no longer being propped up by those who pay his wages.

Al-Khelaifi has made pointed remarks, without naming names, with regards to player behavior and performance.

“Players have to have discipline on and off the field. Whoever wants to stay in the comfort zone, who doesn’t want to fight, will stay on the sidelines,” were the blunt words of Al-Khelaifi in Le Parisien, clearly drawing red lines not to be crossed and giving full powers to the new coach.

Neymar’s 28 games with 13 goals and eight assists last season compare unfavorably with the numbers of the team’s new undoubted star.

Mbappe played 46 games, scored 39 goals and provided 25 assists.

The French press has turned on Neymar. They describe him as spoiled, bratty, ridiculous, more an artist than a player, and someone who has failed to reach the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Fans are also reportedly fed up with his social life and apparent lack of commitment.

The value of the Brazilian has plummeted in recent seasons and his market price, according to the Transfermarkt portal, is $75 million. This figure is far behind the world’s top talent, such as Mbappe ($160 million), Erling Haaland ($150 million) and Vinicius Jr. ($100 million).

A new Neymar could well emerge in the new season, if he realizes that time is running out and there is dwindling interest in his services.

But will it be enough to save his standing at PSG?

Topics: Neymar football sport Paris Saint-German (PSG)

Saudi basketball team lose opener to hosts Indonesia at Asia Cup

Saudi basketball team lose opener to hosts Indonesia at Asia Cup
  • Kingdom is bottom of group, take on Australia and Jordan next
Saudi Arabia’s national basketball team lost 80-45 to hosts Indonesia on Tuesday night in their opening match of the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 taking place in Jakarta.

The 16-team tournament, which started on Tuesday and will run until July 24, sees the Saudi team in Group A which also features Australia and Jordan.

The Indonesian team ended the first half with a lead of 44-30, and then maintained their advantage throughout the game for an ultimately comfortable win at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace.

Saudi Arabia’s points were scored by Mohammed Al-Marwani with 15, Muthanna Al-Marwani with nine; Marzouk Al-Mawlid with eight; Ayman Bal and Fahad Al-Salik with five each, and Thamer Mohammed with four.

Ayoub Al-Hawsawi, Nasser Abu Jalas, Musab Kadi, and Ali Al-Shubaili, scored two baskets apiece.

Saudi Arabia will take on Australia on Thursday and complete their group matches against Jordan on Saturday.

Topics: basketball FIBA Asia Cup

