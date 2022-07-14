You are here

  • Home
  • Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph

Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph

Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph
Stage winner and new overall leader Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, left, and Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, climb during the 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France, Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2aa6q

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph

Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph
  • It was a first ever Tour stage win for Vingegaard, who finished runner-up behind Pogacar in 2021
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

SERRE-CHEVALIER, France: Jonas Vingegaard climbed into the Tour de France overall lead in a mountain stage win for the ages on Wednesday as defending champion Tadej Pogacar wilted in the sizzling heat and cracked with the soaring heights.

On the day, the Dane finished 59sec ahead of Colombian climber Nairo Quintana, who predicted just this kind of shakeup earlier this week.

Frenchman Romain Bardet was third, 11sec further back at the 2,413m altitude summit finish, and appears to have the form to make a deep run.

An exhausted Pogacar looked broken as he crossed the line seventh, 2min 51sec adrift at the summit of the 9.2 percent, 11.5km ascent of the Col du Granon in the southern Alps.

Pogacar had the class to fist-bump Vingegaard at the finish line and was also big enough to face the media immediately.

“Suddenly I didn’t feel well. It wasn’t my day, but I’ll keep fighting,” promised the 2020 and 2021 champion Pogacar.

Pogacar lost two teammates to Covid-19 this week and is known to dislike racing in great heat.

With the temperatures hitting 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahreneit) Pogacar dropped from first to third in the overall standings at 2min 22sec.

The 23-year-old looked fine even halfway up the final challenge and was even smiling when the pretenders regrouped briefly.

Vingegaard now leads Team DSM’s Bardet by 2min 16sec in the new look standings after he also soared on a tough, baking day.

Looking pale himself, Vingegaard expressed surprise at the extent of his triumph.

“Tadej is an enormous rider, to take the yellow off him like this is unthinkable,” said Vingegaard.

He also hinted Thursday’s proceedings could provide further drama.

“It’s looking good for the upcoming stages, the plan was always to pile on the pressure on these two days,” the 25-year-old added.

“But I’m stunned by this lead, at 3km I began hurting and at two the only thing I could think about was finishing.”

It was a first ever Tour stage win for Vingegaard, who finished runner-up behind Pogacar in 2021.

His teammate Primoz Roglic, a three-time Vuelta a Espana winner, had provided a support in the attacks before he cracked on the last hill.

Another Jumbo-Visma man Wout van Aert began the demolition job by setting a swift early pace.

“My team were amazing, above all Primoz, he gave everything, what a generous, amazing guy,” Vingegaard said.

“I can’t get over it,” he added.

The 2018 champion Geraint Thomas and his fellow Ineos rider Adam Yates also overtook Pogacar in the finale.

The Welshman is fourth in the overall standings just four seconds off the Slovenian while Quintana is fifth.

To witness this epic stage there were camper vans galore, flaming barbecues and countless amateur cyclists who had taken on the legendary ascent in the morning.

They were often running alongside the riders after having gathered here for days to give the action-packed stage the audience it deserved.

While the Alps and the valleys below provided a stunning panorama for a magnificent stage.

Thursday’s stage on France’s July 14 national holiday may provide a similar shake up and is billed as the Tour’s toughest ending on the Alpe d’Huez climb, known for partying fans and champion performances.

Topics: Tour de France 2022 tour de france Jonas Vingegaard Tadej Pogacar

Related

Nielsen wins ‘perfect’ Tour de France stage, but Pogacar keeps overall lead
Sport
Nielsen wins ‘perfect’ Tour de France stage, but Pogacar keeps overall lead
UAE’s Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France
Sport
UAE’s Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France

McLaughlin leads speedy group to 1st athletics worlds on US soil

McLaughlin leads speedy group to 1st athletics worlds on US soil
Updated 14 July 2022
AP

McLaughlin leads speedy group to 1st athletics worlds on US soil

McLaughlin leads speedy group to 1st athletics worlds on US soil
  • Eugene had been slated to host in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Olympics by a year, which pushed track and field’s calendar back one year, as well
Updated 14 July 2022
AP

EUGENE, Oregon: Most runners, throwers and jumpers at the upcoming world championships only need look to their left, or right, to see where the biggest challenges lie.

For a select few, the main competition will be the clock.

A year after records fell fast and furious at the Olympics, track and field returns to the world stage at one of the sport’s most hallowed stomping grounds: Eugene, Oregon.

The city called “TrackTown USA” was put on the map by a great middle distance runner, Steve Prefontaine, then kept there by a colossus called Nike. It now has an upgraded $270 million stadium — the iconic Hayward Field — that features a very fast track for this, the first world championships to be held on US soil.

Eugene had been slated to host in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Olympics by a year, which pushed track and field’s calendar back one year, as well.

“There’s always a chance that records will fall during championships, but at the same time you can never order them,” said Norwegian standout Karsten Warholm, who broke the longstanding 400-meter hurdles world record twice last summer, including leaving where it is today, 45.94 seconds, when he won gold at the Tokyo Games. “For me when I go to championships, it’s all about running for the medals, firstly. If it takes a world record, then hopefully it will be me that takes it.”

Almost certain to be a headliner over the 10-day meet, which begins Friday with medals being awarded in race walk and the 4x400 meter mixed relay, is 22-year-old hurdler Sydney McLaughlin. It is not hyperbole to say she’s a threat not only to win, but to smash a world record every time she sets foot on the red track at Hayward that features a force-reduction surface.

On June 25 at US championships, also in Eugene, McLaughlin lowered her record in the 400 meters to 51.41 seconds. Last year on the same track at Olympic trials, she set a world record (51.90) — one she would lower nearly six weeks later on a similarly fast track in Tokyo (51.46).

She’s being pushed by reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad, who had the record before McLaughlin and took silver in Tokyo. Also in the mix is Olympic bronze medalist Femke Bol of the Netherlands.

“You’re going to need to run really fast for gold,” Bol said after McLaughlin’s latest world record. “Because it shows that Sydney is in great shape.”

Ryan Crouser won Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, but his world record in the shot put — 23.37 meters — was set at Hayward, leading many to believe there’s more to “Hayward Magic” than merely the new-fangled composites in the track.

Jamaica’s sprint star Elaine Thompson-Herah — dominant, just like her countryman Usain Bolt — is a threat to break one of the most legendary marks on the books: The 10.49 run by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988. It should come as no surprise that Thompson-Herah’s personal best of 10.54 came last August — three weeks AFTER the Olympics — at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward. She and Flo-Jo are the only women to break 10.6.

Don’t discount Thompson-Herah’s biggest rival, teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, whose fastest time is 10.6 seconds. She is, after all, the reigning world champion.

At the very least, Marion Jones’ nearly 23-year-old world-championship record of 10.70 seconds could fall.

Some other story lines to watch in Oregon:

Jacobs vs. Kerley

In Tokyo, Marcell Jacobs of Italy edged American Fred Kerley for the Olympic gold. In Eugene, Kerley is the favorite.

Kerley has the fastest time this season while Jacobs is just getting up to speed after dealing with a glute muscle injury. Jacobs has yet to break the 10-second mark this season, while Kerley has dipped under that time on seven occasions.

“I have a very good friendship with Fred, so I’m very happy when I seen him competing very well,” Jacobs said in the lead-up to a Diamond League meet in Sweden last month before electing to withdraw as a preventative measure. “Fred is running faster this year but I’m always able to express myself when it really counts. I’m confident at the world championships.”

Also in the field are reigning champion Christian Coleman, who missed the Olympics due to a suspension over missed drug tests, and Olympic bronze medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada.

Rare air

Mondo Duplantis’ hashtag on Instagram is apropos: ”#BornToFly.”

The Olympic pole vault champion who grew up in Louisiana, attended LSU and represents Sweden cleared 6.16 meters (20-2 1/2) at a Diamond League meet last month in Stockholm to improve his own outdoor world record. It topped his previous mark of 6.15, set in Rome in 2020 — when he surpassed Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor record.

Duplantis holds the indoor world record of 6.20 (20 feet, 4 inches), set at the world indoor championships in Serbia this year.

The 22-year-old was a silver medalist at worlds in 2019.

The legend of Pre

Count Norwegian Olympic 1,500-meter champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen as a fan of the late Prefontaine, who died in a car crash in 1975 at age 24 near the University of Oregon track where he became a star. Ingebrigtsen has heard stories and has watched some of Prefontaine’s races.

“He seemed like a cool guy, with some sort of the same mindset that I see myself having,” Ingebrigtsen said. “Trying to leave everything on the track.”

End of Felix era

On Friday in a mixed 4x400 relay, Allyson Felix is set to run for the final time as the 36-year-old heads into retirement. Her 18 medals are the most in world-championship history.

“I want to have fun and just really appreciate the moment,” Felix said.

Topics: Sydney McLaughlin World Championships

Related

McLaughlin books athletics worlds berth with 400m hurdles world record
Sport
McLaughlin books athletics worlds berth with 400m hurdles world record
Ardfelt, McLaughlin rule Dirab August Monthly Medal
Sport
Ardfelt, McLaughlin rule Dirab August Monthly Medal

Netherlands, Sweden survive scares to close in on Euro 2022 quarterfinals

Netherlands, Sweden survive scares to close in on Euro 2022 quarterfinals
Updated 14 July 2022
AFP

Netherlands, Sweden survive scares to close in on Euro 2022 quarterfinals

Netherlands, Sweden survive scares to close in on Euro 2022 quarterfinals
  • Victory takes the Netherlands top of Group C, level on four points with the Swedes, with both sides just needing a point from their final group game to progress
Updated 14 July 2022
AFP

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND: Holders the Netherlands held off a stirring fightback by Portugal to close in on a place in the Euro 2022 quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Portugal, while Sweden struck late to beat Switzerland 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Dutch were without star striker Vivianne Miedema due to a positive case for coronavirus, but got off to a flying start in Leigh as Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt struck inside the first 16 minutes.

Portugal would not even be at the tournament had it not been for Russia’s explusion due to the invasion of Ukraine, but for the second time in as many games they bounced back from a 2-0 deficit.

Carole Costa’s penalty reduced the arrears before halftime and Diana Silva’s thumping header leveled two minutes into the second half.

The Netherlands thought they had immediately struck back when Jill Roord’s goal was ruled out by a VAR check for offside.

But Mark Parsons’ side did dig themselves out of trouble just after the hour mark when Danielle Van de Donk’s stunning strike from outside the box arrowed into the top corner.

Victory takes the Netherlands top of Group C, level on four points with the Swedes, with both sides just needing a point from their final group game to progress.

Ranked second in the world, Sweden were among the pre-tournament favorites but have so far struggled to hit top gear in England.

After a 1-1 draw to open their campaign against the Netherlands, the Olympic silver medalists were expected to roll over a Swiss side ranked 20th in the world.

Switzerland’s preparations had also been rocked by a sickness bug in the camp that forced them to cancel training on Monday.

But they frustrated Peter Gerhardsson’s women for 53 minutes at Bramall Lane before Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfo finished off an excellent team move.

Switzerland hit back within two minutes through a fine finish by Paris Saint-Germain’s Ramona Bachmann.

Gerhardsson was forced to turn to his bench for inspiration and it was one of his subs, Hanna Bennison, who scored the winner, with her first international goal 11 minutes from time.

“There are many things we can do better but right now I’m just very happy that we won the match and are in a good position to take us beyond the group stage,” said Gerhardsson.

Topics: Women Euro 2022 Netherlands Sweden

Related

Germany see off Spain to reach Euro 2022 quarterfinals
Sport
Germany see off Spain to reach Euro 2022 quarterfinals
Netherlands rally to hold Sweden in clash of Euro 2022 contenders
Sport
Netherlands rally to hold Sweden in clash of Euro 2022 contenders

After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success

After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir

After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success

After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success
  • Under Renard’s guidance, preparations for the competition are well underway and the team’s second training camp will begin on Sep. 17
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir

RIYADH: In 2019, after spending much of the preceding decade managing seven teams in Africa, French footballer-turned-coach Herve Renard decided it was time for a change and moved to the Middle East to embark on a fresh challenge as manager of the Saudi national team.

“I wanted to discover a new continent and a different culture, while keeping a sporting appeal,” he said. “Saudi Arabia offered me the chance to qualify again for a World Cup. I did not take this opportunity for granted but the talent of the Saudi players did the rest.”

Herve Renard took over as Saudi national team coach having spent time in Africa. (AFP/File)

By the end of March, the Saudi national team had played 30 matches since Renard took over. They recorded 18 wins, six draws and six defeats, qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and climbed the official FIFA rankings from 72nd place to 53rd on the latest list, published in June, and have been as high as 48th.

The draw for the World Cup finals placed the Saudis in group C alongside Argentina, Poland, and Mexico. Under Renard’s guidance, preparations for the competition are well underway and the team’s second training camp will begin on Sep. 17, followed by a third on Nov. 6. Their tournament kicks off against Argentina on Nov. 22.

In May this year, Renard agreed to renew his contract as head coach of the national team until 2027. (AFP/File)

“With qualification in hand, the Saudi federation has made every possible effort that allows us to prepare in the best possible way,” said Renard. “We will prepare well and intensively before going to Qatar’s World Cup. I thank all those who have made it possible. It is now up to us to complete the job.”

Regarding the role that France can play in the development of sport in the Kingdom, and football in particular, he told Arab News that collaborations between international federations are extremely important.

“France is one of the world’s greatest footballing powerhouses,” he said. “It can transfer the best practices of developing and evolving in this sport.

“It is now up to us to complete the job,” Renard told Arab News. (AFP/File)

“A nation like Saudi Arabia must draw ideas from the greatest to be able one day, in the medium term, to be among the best.”

In May this year, Renard agreed to renew his contract as head coach of the national team until 2027. He said the decision was based on his good experience of working with the team and Saudi sports authorities for the past three years.

“The Ministry of Sports, as well as SAFF (the Saudi Arabian Football Federation) headed by Yasser Al-Misehal, gave me the means to achieve our common goals,” he said. “I would like to thank them and promise that I will do my best to be worthy of the trust they granted me.”

Renard’s successes include 18 victories, World Cup qualification and powering the team up the world rankings. (AFP/File)

His first objective following the renewal of his contract will be to ensure that his squad performs well at the World Cup finals and shows the world what Saudi football is capable of. After that, his attention will turn to the Asian Cup of Nations but, for now, his focus is on Qatar.

“Let us now concentrate first on this World Cup so as to make our supporters as proud of their team as possible,” he said.

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Enter
keywords

Topics: Saudi National Team Herve Renard

Related

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh
Special Herve Renard ‘here to stay’ as Saudi Arabia coach extends contract to 2027
Sport
Herve Renard ‘here to stay’ as Saudi Arabia coach extends contract to 2027

Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea’s new era

Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea’s new era
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea’s new era

Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea’s new era
  • The 27-year-old forward signed a five year contract for a fee reported to be $59 million
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

LONDON: England international Raheem Sterling on Wednesday became Chelsea’s first signing since Todd Boehly’s consortium bought the club, ending his successful spell at Manchester City.
The 27-year-old forward signed a five year contract for a fee reported to be £50 million ($59 million).
“England star Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea from Manchester City on a five-year contract,” said the buying club in a statement on their website.
Sterling had pre-empted his move earlier on Wednesday by posting a goodbye message on social media saying he left City as a “man” having arrived from Liverpool as a 20-year-old.
However, once the signing became official Sterling — who is with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the United States — turned his attention to what he hopes to achieve under Thomas Tuchel.
“I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management,” he said in a statement.
“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge.”
Sterling, capped 77 times, won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies since joining City from Liverpool in 2015.
A key player in the early years of Pep Guardiola’s reign at City, Sterling scored 131 goals in 337 appearances for the English champions.
However, his regular place in the starting line-up at City came increasingly under threat from the signing of Jack Grealish for a Premier League record £100 million last year, plus the emergence of Phil Foden from the club’s academy.

Topics: Raheem Sterling Chelsea Football Club

Related

Raheem Sterling double leads Manchester City to 3-1 win over Crystal Palace
Sport
Raheem Sterling double leads Manchester City to 3-1 win over Crystal Palace
Troy Deeney receives racist abuse after FA Cup win, Raheem Sterling against walking off
Sport
Troy Deeney receives racist abuse after FA Cup win, Raheem Sterling against walking off

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start
  • Brazilian expected to make squad for upcoming preseason training camp in England
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi and Asian champions Al-Hilal have no intentions to sell Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira, according to a club source, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

The player is believed to have received interest from several clubs seeking to buy out his contract, but Al-Hilal’s management want him to see out the term, which runs until 2026.

Pereira is expected to be included in Argentine coach Ramon Diaz’s squad for the start of the 2022-23 season. The team will leave for England to undergo a preseason training camp.

The 26-year-old joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2021 from English club West Bromwich Albion, and last season took part in 34 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing 15 assists.

Topics: football Al-Hilal sport Saudi Arabia

Related

Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
Sport
Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
World’s media hail Al-Hilal’s 18th Saudi Pro League title triumph
Sport
World’s media hail Al-Hilal’s 18th Saudi Pro League title triumph

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh
Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph
Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph
Bolton, ex-US ambassador to UN, admits to planning attempted foreign coups
John Bolton. (AP)
US judge rejects Amber Heard’s demand for new Depp trial
Amber Heard leaves Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US, June 1, 2022. (REUTERS)
Former bosses of Fukushima operator ordered to pay $97 billion damages
This aerial photo shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Tokyo, on March 17, 2022.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.