You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president’s resignation awaited

Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president’s resignation awaited

Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president’s resignation awaited
Demonstrations came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, including the prime minister’s official residence, above. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z9d87

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president’s resignation awaited

Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president’s resignation awaited
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa was expected to head to Singapore though his final destination was not clear
  • Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s main city, Colombo, was calm on Thursday as people waited for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives to escape a popular uprising that erupted as the country struggles with an economic crisis.
Rajapaksa was expected to head to Singapore though his final destination was not clear. His decision on Wednesday to make his ally Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the acting president triggered more protests, with demonstrators storming parliament and the premier’s office demanding that he quit too.
Rajapaksa had repeatedly assured the speaker of parliament that he would step down on Wednesday, but his resignation letter had not arrived as of early Thursday, said an aide to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.
Police said one person was killed and 84 injured in clashes between riot police and protesters on Wednesday near the parliament building and the prime minister’s office, as people demanded the ouster of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.
Police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa said the man who died was a 26-year-old protester who succumbed after he was injured near the prime minister’s office.
Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the powerful Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages and corruption.
The area around parliament was deserted on Thursday morning. Police manned a barricade on the approach road. Nearby, life returned to normal, with shops open and plenty of cars on the road.
The night before, an intersection there was packed with several hundred protesters and ambulances regularly ferried the injured out of the area.
“We want Ranil to go home,” Malik Perera, a 29-year-old rickshaw driver who said he took part in the protests, said on Thursday. “They have sold the country, we want a good person to take over, until then we won’t stop.”
Sitting in a park opposite the entrance to parliament, he showed bruising on his back that he said he received during the clashes.
An overnight curfew imposed by the acting president ended early on Thursday with no arrests, Thalduwa said.
Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo on an air force plane early on Wednesday. Maldives media said he was now waiting for a private jet to fly to Singapore.
Reuters could not confirm his travel plans.
Government sources and aides said the president’s brothers, former president and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, were still in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka’s parliament is expected to name a new full-time president on July 20, and a top ruling party source told Reuters Wickremesinghe was the party’s first choice, although no decision had been taken. The opposition’s choice is their main leader Sajith Premadasa, the son of a former president.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Nearly 90 dead in Haiti gang violence, as country slides into chaos

Nearly 90 dead in Haiti gang violence, as country slides into chaos
Updated 57 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Nearly 90 dead in Haiti gang violence, as country slides into chaos

Nearly 90 dead in Haiti gang violence, as country slides into chaos
  • Unrest erupted on July 7 between two rival factions in Cite Soleil, an impoverished and densely populated neighborhood of Port-au-Prince
Updated 57 min 12 sec ago
AFP

PORT-AU-PRINCE: A week of gang violence in Haiti’s capital has left at least 89 people dead, a rights group said Wednesday, as soaring prices, fuel shortages and gang warfare accelerate a brutal downward spiral in the security situation in Port-au-Prince.
The unrest erupted on July 7 between two rival factions in Cite Soleil, an impoverished and densely populated neighborhood of Port-au-Prince.
As gunfire crackled in the slums for nearly a week, police, short-staffed and ill-equipped, did not intervene, while international humanitarian organizations struggled to deliver crucial food supplies and provide medical care to the victims.
Thousands of families living in the slums that have sprung up here over the past four decades had no choice but to hide inside their homes, unable to fetch food or water — and, with many houses made of sheet metal, dozens of residents fell victim to stray bullets.
“At least 89 people were killed and 16 others are missing” in the past week’s violence, the National Human Rights Defense Network said in a statement, adding that another 74 people sustained gunshot or knife wounds.
Mumuza Muhindo, head of the local mission of Doctors Without Borders, on Wednesday urged all combatants to allow medics to safely access Brooklyn, an area of Cite Soleil most affected by the violence.
Despite the danger, Muhindo said his group has operated on an average of 15 patients a day since last Friday.
He said his colleagues have seen burned and rotting corpses along a road leading to the Brooklyn neighborhood, possibly either gang members killed in the clashes or people trying to flee.
“It’s a real battlefield,” Muhindo said. “It’s impossible to estimate how many people have been killed.”
Cite Soleil is home to an oil terminal that supplies the capital and all of northern Haiti, so the clashes have had a devastating effect on the region’s economy and people’s daily lives.
Gas stations in Port-au-Prince don’t have any gas to sell, causing prices on the black market to skyrocket.
Outraged, motorcycle cab drivers built barricades on some of the city’s main roads on Wednesday, and residents were only able to make short trips by motorcycle within their neighborhoods, according to journalists on the scene.
That further complicates their already dangerous situation: for the past several years, Haiti has seen a wave of mass kidnappings, as gangs snatch people of all walks of life, including foreigners, off the streets.
Emboldened by police inaction, gangs have become increasingly brazen in recent weeks. At least 155 kidnappings took place in the month of June, compared to 118 in May, according to a report released by the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights released Wednesday.
The crushing poverty and widespread violence is causing many Haitians to flee to the Dominican Republic, with which Haiti shares a border, or to the United States.
With no money and no visas, many of them risk their lives by boarding makeshift boats in the hopes of reaching Florida.
Many end up in Cuba or the Bahamas, or are stopped at sea by American authorities and returned home.
More than 1,200 undocumented migrants were sent back to Haiti in the month of June alone, according to government figures.
When they return, they have to face the poverty they tried to escape and annual inflation of 20 percent, with economists warning that that it could spike further to 30 percent because of the global reverberations of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“We are seeing a significant increase in hunger in the capital and in the south of the country, with Port-au-Prince hit the hardest,” Jean-Martin Bauer, director of the World Food Program, said on Tuesday.
Nearly half Haiti’s 11 million residents already face food shortages, including 1.3 million who are facing a humanitarian emergency, which precedes famine, according to UN calculations.
But the violence interferes with efforts to help them also: already the WFP, trying to bypass areas of Port-au-Prince, seeks to deliver aid to the south and north of the country by air and sea.

Topics: Haiti

Related

New gang fighting in Haiti kills 20, displaces thousands
World
New gang fighting in Haiti kills 20, displaces thousands
A moto-taxi driver transports customers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
World
2 killed, dozens injured as 2 quakes shake southwest Haiti

Bolton, ex-US ambassador to UN, admits to planning attempted foreign coups

John Bolton. (AP)
John Bolton. (AP)
Updated 14 July 2022
Reuters

Bolton, ex-US ambassador to UN, admits to planning attempted foreign coups

John Bolton. (AP)
  • Bolton made the remarks to CNN after the day’s congressional hearing into the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol
Updated 14 July 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the UN and former White House national security adviser, said on Tuesday that he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries.
Bolton made the remarks to CNN after the day’s congressional hearing into the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The panel’s lawmakers on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of inciting the violence in a last-ditch bid to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.
Speaking to CNN anchor Jake Tapper, however, Bolton suggested Trump was not competent enough to pull off a “carefully planned coup d’etat,” later adding: “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat — not here but you know (in) other places — it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he (Trump) did.”
Tapper asked Bolton which attempts he was referring to.
“I’m not going to get into the specifics,” Bolton said, before mentioning Venezuela. “It turned out not to be successful. Not that we had all that much to do with it but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president and they failed,” he said.
In 2019, Bolton as national security adviser publicly supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s call for the military to back his effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that Maduro’s reelection was illegitimate. Ultimately Maduro remained in power. “I feel like there’s other stuff you’re not telling me (beyond Venezuela),” the CNN anchor said, prompting a reply from Bolton: “I’m sure there is.”
Many foreign policy experts have over the years criticized Washington’s history of interventions in other countries, from its role in the 1953 overthrowing of then Iranian nationalist Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and the Vietnam war, to its invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan this century.
But it is highly unusual for US officials to openly acknowledge their role in stoking unrest in foreign countries. “John Bolton, who’s served in highest positions in the US government, including UN ambassador, casually boasting about he’s helped plan coups in other countries,” Dickens Olewe, a BBC journalist from Kenya, tweeted.

Topics: John Bolton

Related

Special Bolton: Iran has never abandoned idea of acquiring nuclear capability
World
Bolton: Iran has never abandoned idea of acquiring nuclear capability
US judge allows release of ex-Trump aide Bolton’s book
World
US judge allows release of ex-Trump aide Bolton’s book

US judge rejects Amber Heard’s demand for new Depp trial

Amber Heard leaves Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US, June 1, 2022. (REUTERS)
Amber Heard leaves Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US, June 1, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 July 2022
AFP

US judge rejects Amber Heard’s demand for new Depp trial

Amber Heard leaves Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US, June 1, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • The jury in June found Depp and Heard liable for defamation — but sided more strongly with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star following an intense six-week trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse
Updated 14 July 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected actress Amber Heard’s demand for a new trial in the defamation case she lost to her former husband Johnny Depp.
Heard’s lawyers had asked Judge Penney Azcarate to set aside the jury verdict awarding $10 million to Depp and declare a mistrial, but the judge denied the request.
Heard had asked for a new trial because one of the seven jurors was not the man summoned for jury service but his son in a case of mistaken identity.
“There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing,” Azcarate said, and the juror “met the statutory requirements for service.”
“The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict,” the judge said.
The jury in June found Depp and Heard liable for defamation — but sided more strongly with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star following an intense six-week trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.
The case, live-streamed to millions, featured lurid and intimate details about the Hollywood celebrities’ private lives.
The jury awarded $10 million in damages to Depp after finding that a 2018 newspaper article penned by Heard on her experience of “sexual violence” was defamatory.
The 59-year-old Depp sued Heard over a Washington Post op-ed in which she did not name him, but described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
The 36-year-old Heard, who had counter-sued, was awarded $2 million.

Topics: Johnny Depp Amber Heard

Related

Arab Twitter reacts to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard verdict 
Lifestyle
Arab Twitter reacts to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard verdict 
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
World
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim

Former bosses of Fukushima operator ordered to pay $97 billion damages

This aerial photo shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Tokyo, on March 17, 2022.
This aerial photo shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Tokyo, on March 17, 2022.
Updated 14 July 2022
AFP

Former bosses of Fukushima operator ordered to pay $97 billion damages

This aerial photo shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Tokyo, on March 17, 2022.
  • The lawsuit is designed so the money will go to TEPCO itself, which the plaintiffs own partially as shareholders. Hiroyuki Kawai, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, called the decision "historic"
Updated 14 July 2022
AFP

TOKYO: A Tokyo court Wednesday ordered former executives from the operator of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant to pay 13.32 trillion yen ($97 billion) for failing to prevent the disaster, plaintiffs said.
Four ex-bosses from the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) were ordered to pay the damages in a suit brought by shareholders over the nuclear disaster triggered by a massive tsunami in 2011.
Plaintiffs emerged from the Tokyo court holding banners reading "shareholders win" and "responsibility recognised".
Lawyers for the plaintiffs hailed the ruling, and said they believed it to be the largest amount of compensation ever awarded in a civil lawsuit in Japan.
"Nuclear power plants can cause irreparable damage to human lives and the environment," the plaintiffs said in a separate statement after the ruling.
"Executives for firms that operate such nuclear plants bear enormous responsibility, which cannot compare with that of other companies."
The shareholders argued that the disaster could have been prevented if TEPCO bosses had listened to research and carried out preventative measures like placing an emergency power source on higher ground.
Defendants said the studies they were not credible and the risks unpredictable.
But the court ruled nuclear plant operators have "an obligation to prevent severe accidents based on the latest scientific and expert engineering knowledge", and the executives failed to heed credible warnings.

In a statement read to AFP by a TEPCO spokesman, the firm declined to comment on the ruling, saying only: "We again express our heartfelt apology to people in Fukushima and members of society broadly for causing trouble and worry" with the disaster.
The damages are intended to cover the costs to TEPCO for dismantling the reactors, compensating affected residents, and cleaning up contamination.
The lawsuit is designed so the money will go to TEPCO itself, which the plaintiffs own partially as shareholders.
Hiroyuki Kawai, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, called the decision "historic".
"We realise that 13 trillion yen is well beyond their capacity to pay," he told reporters, adding that the plaintiffs expect the men to pay as much as their assets allow.
There was no immediate word on whether the executives would appeal, though the plantiffs' legal team insisted "if they have heart to feel regret... they should deeply apologise to residents and follow the judgement without appealing".
The size of the award is enormous.
As a point of comparison, in 2015 British oil giant BP was ordered to pay $20.8 billion for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in what was described at the time as the highest fine ever imposed on a company in US history.

Three of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant's six reactors were operating when a massive undersea quake triggered a devastating tsunami on March 11, 2011.
They went into meltdown after their cooling systems failed when waves flooded backup generators, leading to the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
Around 12 percent of the Fukushima region was once declared unsafe but no-go zones now cover around two percent, although populations in many towns remain far lower than before.
TEPCO has been pursued in the courts by survivors of the disaster as well as shareholders, and six plaintiffs this year took the firm to court over claims they developed thyroid cancer because of radiation exposure.
In 2019, a court acquitted three former TEPCO officials in the only criminal trial to stem from the disaster.
They were among the four men ordered to pay damages in Wednesday's ruling: former chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, former vice presidents Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro and former president Masataka Shimizu.
The men had faced up to five years in prison if convicted of professional negligence resulting in death and injury, but that court ruled that they could not have predicted the scale of the tsunami that triggered the disaster.
Kawai said when the shareholder suit was filed in 2012 that senior managers at TEPCO must be made to pay.
"You may have to sell your house. You may have to spend your retirement years in misery," he said then.
"In Japan, nothing can be resolved and no progress can be made without assigning personal responsibility."
TEPCO is currently engaged in a decades-long effort to decommission the plant, a costly and difficult process.
No one was killed in the nuclear meltdown, but the tsunami left 18,500 dead or missing.

Topics: Fukushima Japan

Related

Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release cannot be delayed
World
Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release cannot be delayed
Big earthquake hits Fukushima, Tokyo shaken strongly
World
Big earthquake hits Fukushima, Tokyo shaken strongly

INTERVIEW: Veteran US diplomat Dennis Ross on significance of Biden’s Saudi visit and what it can achieve

INTERVIEW: Veteran US diplomat Dennis Ross on significance of Biden’s Saudi visit and what it can achieve
Updated 14 July 2022
RAY HANANIA

INTERVIEW: Veteran US diplomat Dennis Ross on significance of Biden’s Saudi visit and what it can achieve

INTERVIEW: Veteran US diplomat Dennis Ross on significance of Biden’s Saudi visit and what it can achieve
  • The former peace negotiator said that the rhetoric employed by presidential candidates while they are campaigning is often adjusted when they take office
  • He said he hopes the US president’s visit ‘will shine a spotlight on the changes that are taking place within Saudi Arabia’ which ‘may be creating a model in the region’
Updated 14 July 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Ambassador Dennis Ross, who served as point man for peace under US President Bill Clinton, told Arab News on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia can not only help address America’s economic challenges but also strengthen the groundwork for peace between the Palestinians and Israelis.

Ross, the William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, who also served under presidents George H. W. Bush and Barack Obama, said that what presidential candidates say while they are campaigning and what they actually do once they take office are reflective of their needs at the time, and that Biden’s past criticism of Saudi Arabia is now overshadowed by the importance of the Kingdom to American needs.

“Every American president, when he runs in a campaign, tends to make statements that seem to respond to the needs of the moment,” Ross said during an exclusive interview.

“There were plenty of presidents I worked for that were mindful of what they said in campaigns and then they faced the reality of decisions and choices they had to make. What you say in a campaign may at times limit what you can do.

“But ultimately presidents make hard decisions, they face dilemmas. He made a decision to go to Saudi Arabia because he understood this is something that is important to the United States right now. And I would say not just right now. I would say we are in a competition with Russia and China over what the shape of the international system is going to look like. What are the rules of the game? What’s going to shape the norms. If Russia and China are the ones defining that then you will see spheres of influence where big nations can dictate to little nations what they can do.”

He continued: “The trip to Saudi Arabia is important because the Saudis need to be part of this broader coalition. They need to be part of an American partnership as we try to transition away from fossil fuels. It is going to take a couple decades.

“If we don’t want to see lurches where suddenly the price of oil and gasoline goes up dramatically, we need to have a set of understandings with the Saudis. This is important to us and I think he realizes this and that is why he is making the trip.”

Ross said that Biden’s visit could result in benefits not only for the US but for Middle East peace and for the Palestinians.

“I think it is going to achieve several things,” he said. “It is going to re-establish the US Saudi relationship and, really, a relationship and partnership. It’s important to re-establish that. I think there were tensions on both sides; it wasn’t just on one side, it was on both sides.

“But I think the relationship will be put back on a solid footing and that’s critical. I think we are going to see agreements emerge on 5G and telecommunications. I think we are going to see agreements emerge on the future of Green Energy. This is very much in America’s interests but it is also very much in Saudi interests.

“I think we will see agreements in the security and defense area. I think we will see a much more integrated approach to security in the region. From a Saudi standpoint, that has a benefit of embedding the US more in the region. The more you see greater integration of air early warning, missile defense … the more the US is embedded under the umbrella of Central Command.”

He added that the more integration there is among countries in the region in terms of security and defense, and not only with the US, the more the burden can be shared.

“So, our role, which is going to be more embedded in the region, is also more sustainable as a result,” said Ross. “This is a relationship that meets the needs of both sides and I think we are going to see that emerge from this trip.”

He praised the recent changes and developments in the Kingdom ushered in by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Saudi Arabia is transforming itself in a way that addresses the needs not just of Saudi Arabia but it may be creating a model in the region, at least for the Arabs that have never had a successful model of development. That is hugely in our interests,” Ross said.

“The reason we have seen so much turmoil and conflict is precisely because extremists on both ends, whether they were radical nationalists or radical Islamists, they said, ‘We have the answer for the failure of these states to advance.’ And they didn’t, by definition. And here is a new model, at least for a larger state.”

He said that some regional states with smaller populations have embarked on a process of transformation but added: “Here you have a larger Arab state that is undertaking a fundamental approach to modernization. And if it succeeds in that, it sends a message to the rest of the region that there is a different way. There has been a promotion of religious tolerance.”

Ross highlighted the recent choice of Mohammed Al-Issa, a religious moderate, to deliver the sermon for Eid Al-Adha as an important example of the ways in which Saudi Arabia is changing its dynamics to improve the world.

“We had Mohammed Al-Issa give the sermon for Eid,” he said. “Here is someone who made a trip to Auschwitz and who is emphasizing ... respect for other faiths and promoting interreligious dialogues. Some clearly attacked him because of what he represents and what he stands for, and he was the one asked by the crown prince to give the sermon.

“It speaks volumes about the changes taking that are taking place in Saudi Arabia. I hope this visit — and some of what is likely to emerge from the visit in terms of agreements in the high-tech area, in the area of renewable energy — I hope some of this will shine a spotlight on the changes that are taking place within Saudi Arabia that have received far less attention than they should have.”

Saudi Arabia has initiated a wide range of social developments and changes which, Ross said, take time to fully realize but can help to undermine the extremist messages that fuel violence throughout the world.

The transformation of any society, culturally, politically or socially, is not like flipping a light switch and suddenly everything changes, he added.

“It has to be a process,” Ross said. “You are dealing with human endeavors. You have generational change taking place and it takes time to create different kinds of habits and different kinds of norms. But what we are seeing is transformation that is pretty remarkable in terms of the speed.

“I have been coming to Saudi Arabia since 1991. I wrote an article in the Washington Post when I went there in 2016, and I said this is a different country than I have been coming to. It is because of what you see outwardly.

“It is completely different in the sense that I am struck by the fact that there is a place in Riyadh called UWalk. And when you walk down that promenade, you see large numbers of Saudis walking and … you are going to cafes and restaurants and women will be the maitre d’s and they will be servers. There is a complete mixing of men and women.”

Ross said he was impressed by the reality of the changes he saw in Saudi society.

“I saw two women — I call this, kind of, the new emblem of the new Saudi Arabia — I saw two women walking, arm-in-arm,” he said. “One woman was completely covered, veiled. The only thing you saw were her eyes. (She was) walking arm-in-arm with a woman completely Westernized: No head covering, no scarf, her hair actually dyed so it stood out. Why was that significant? Because it showed that they were comfortable with each other. For me that is an extraordinary statement.

“So, yes, I see a very different Saudi Arabia. Every country has its worst (aspects) … and yes, there are issues and we should raise them. But a relationship is a two-way street and this visit of President Biden is an opportunity to put the relationship back on the right footing and realize that we have common stakes with each other.

“This is a relationship that reflects the needs and interests of both sides and I am confident the results of this trip (will be that) we are going to be able to pursue those needs and interests much more effectively now.”

Ross, who played a critical role in President Clinton’s efforts to broker peace between the Palestinians and Israelis in the 1990s, said that those two societies are more skeptical of peace efforts today. The normalization of relations between the Arab world and Israel, he argued, can help to break the stalemate that is keeping Palestinians and Israelis locked in a cycle of violence and conflict.

 

 

“Even if you had a left-wing Israeli government, you don’t have any capability on the Palestinian side to negotiate an outcome,” he said. “First thing that has to be done is to restore belief in the sense of possibility. There is a lot that can be done from the ground up.

“Here is where Arab outreach to Israel becomes a very useful element in terms of changing the equation. We have a complete stalemate between Israelis and Palestinians but we have a new element in the equation, which is the Abraham Accords on one hand; the normalization process.

“Arab states see not just the security benefits of the relationship with Israel but they are looking at a need for water security, food security, health security, cyber security. Israeli is cutting edge in all of these technologies, it is a world leader in all of these technologies. Arab States, Arab leaders, are not going to deny themselves what is in their interests, because they perceive the Palestinian leadership not being able to move.”

Ross argued that normalization agreements provides Arab countries with leverage they can use to encourage a move toward a final peace accord for the Palestinians.

“Arab state outreach to Israel can also be used to get Israelis to move towards the Palestinians,” he said. “When the Emirates made a decision to fully normalize, they came to the Trump administration and said, ‘We will fully normalize but the price is Israel does not annex the territory allotted to it under the Trump peace plan.’ So they created a reverse linkage.

“The Palestinians have wanted no normalization until after the end of occupation but Arab states are not prepared to deny themselves what is in their interests. But they can use their relationship to say OK, we will make this move but we want to see you take the following step.

“In the case of the UAE they did something that prevented annexation. They prevented a negative. But the Arab states can actually ask for a positive, saying OK, we are taking this step toward you, here is what we would like to see you do toward the Palestinians. That is a way to break the stalemate.”

 

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Dennis Ross Editor’s Choice

Related

Special Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour photos
Middle-East
Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour

Latest updates

Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president’s resignation awaited
Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president’s resignation awaited
Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic inagurates courts at controversial Bosnian ‘pyramids’
Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic inagurates courts at controversial Bosnian ‘pyramids’
Nearly 90 dead in Haiti gang violence, as country slides into chaos
Nearly 90 dead in Haiti gang violence, as country slides into chaos
Saudi railways transport more than 1.3 million pilgrims during Hajj season
Saudi railways transport more than 1.3 million pilgrims during Hajj season
Ready player one: Esports fans get set for inaugural Gamers8 event in Riyadh
Ready player one: Esports fans get set for inaugural Gamers8 event in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.