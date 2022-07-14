Qatar Airways, Etihad, Emirates ranked among world’s 20 best airlines for 2022

LONDON: AirlineRatings, an aviation safety and product rating agency, has named three Gulf long-haul carriers among the world’s 20 best airlines in its 2022 rankings.
Qatar Airways took the top spot for the second year in a row, with the UAE’s Etihad Airways and Emirates in third and 16th places, respectively. Air New Zealand took second place.
To make the top 20, airlines must have a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort.
According to AirlineRatings, which ranks more than 200 airlines worldwide, Qatar Airways took the overall top spot this year thanks to its cabin innovations, passenger service and its commitment to continuing to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flydubai, also based in the UAE, was named by AirlineRatings as one of the top 10 low-cost airlines in the world, in recognition of its good safety record and making a “big difference” in its market.
Etihad Airways was named the best environmental airline, in recognition of its leadership in the 787 Greenliner program.
The full top 20 list is: Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia, EVA Air, Turkish Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Japan Air Lines, JetBlue, Finnair, Emirates, Hawaiian, Air France/KLM, Alaska Airlines, and British Airways.
RABAT: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has authorized a reorganization of the country’s Jewish community, a “component” of national culture in the North African country, according to the royal palace.
The measures were presented to a council of ministers meeting attended by the king and crown prince, at Rabat’s royal palace.
Acting on “royal instruction,” Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit proposed the establishment of new representative bodies, acknowledging the Jewish tradition as “a component of the rich Moroccan culture,” according to the official news agency MAP.
The kingdom’s Jewish community is estimated to number 3,000 people, the largest in North Africa.
Around 700,000 Israelis claim Moroccan descent and maintain strong ties with their country of origin. This new organization of Moroccan Judaism comes alongside growth across a range of spheres in the ties between Morocco and Israel.
Following consultations with Jewish leaders King Mohammed’s initiative will establish a National Council of the Moroccan Jewish Community, a Foundation of Moroccan Judaism tasked with protecting the community’s heritage, and a Commission of Moroccan Jews Abroad.
The kingdom’s Jewish community dates to antiquity and grew in the 15th century with the expulsion of Spain’s Jews.
By the 1940s its number had grown to 250,000, representing 10 percent of the country’s population, but mass emigration followed Israel’s founding in 1948.
Approximately 700,000 Israelis claim Moroccan descent and maintain strong ties with their country of origin.
This new organization of Moroccan Judaism comes alongside growth across a range of spheres in the ties between Morocco and Israel.
Israel and Morocco established diplomatic relations in December 2020 as part of the US-backed Abraham Accords, which saw several Arab countries normalize ties with the Jewish state.
King Mohammed’s presence at the meeting was his second public appearance in three days, accompanied by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, amid public interest in the monarch’s health following two heart operations since 2018 and a June COVID-19 diagnosis.
On Sunday, the king led prayers at a royal residence in Sale, near Rabat, during Eid Al-Adha.
Southwestern Turkey wildfire under control, minister says
Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority said some 450 houses and 3,530 people were evacuated as fires reached residential areas in sparsely populated parts of the peninsula
ISTANBUL: A forest fire in Turkey’s southwestern Datca peninsula was brought under control on Thursday some 24 hours after it started, a government minister said, with thousands of people having been temporarily evacuated from the area.
The fire was fanned by strong winds that spread to residential areas overnight, with seven aircraft and 14 helicopters fighting the blaze, Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci said.
“The fire in Datca is under control. Cooling efforts continue,” he said, adding that investigations showed the fire broke out at an electrical transformer around noon on Wednesday.
Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority said some 450 houses and 3,530 people were evacuated as fires reached residential areas in sparsely populated parts of the peninsula.
Footage from Wednesday showed smoke billowing from the woodlands as helicopters doused water on the blazes while the flames spread. It also showed the garden of a house engulfed in smoke, with trees in the yard catching fire.
The Mugla province mayor’s office said 17 houses and 728 hectares of land were affected. It shared data showing winds in the region had eased significantly on Thursday morning.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 19 people had been affected by the fire and nine of them were still being treated as of Thursday morning.
Countries including France and Portugal — suffering from a second heatwave in as many months — have been hit by a series of wildfires over the last few weeks. Scientists say human-induced climate change is making heatwaves more likely and more severe.
The blazes in southwestern Turkey conjured memories of last year’s summer fires that ravaged 140,000 hectares of countryside, the worst on record.
Another fire that broke out in the Aegean resort town of Cesme was contained on Thursday morning, the forestry authority said.
Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website
The Anti-Defamation League said it has already voiced its concerns about the “Mapping Project” to Iceland’s ambassador to the US
BOSTON: A Jewish advocacy group is calling on Iceland’s government to take action against a pro-Palestine website seeking to “dismantle” various Boston-area Jewish institutions that’s being hosted by an Icelandic Internet company.
The website is hosted by Reykjavík-based 1984 Hosting Co.
The Anti-Defamation League, in a letter Wednesday to Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said it has already voiced its concerns about the “Mapping Project” to Iceland’s ambassador to the US and its national police but hasn’t received a “substantive response.”
The website features an interactive map of Massachusetts listing nearly 500 institutions — many of them Jewish — and accusing those institutions of complicity in a range of “harms,” including ethnic cleansing, colonialism and Zionism.
“We deeply regret the apparent lackadaisical attitude of Icelandic officials toward this threat to the Jewish community and ask that your government take expeditious measures to prevent this website from being hosted in your country,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s CEO wrote in the letter.
Icelandic authorities will cooperate with US officials if a request for mutual legal assistance is received, but the government doesn’t have jurisdiction to investigate crimes by subjects located in other countries, Sveinn Guðmarsson, a spokesperson for the Iceland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, said in a statement Thursday.
The FBI’s Boston office and the US Attorney for Massachusetts’ office, which have both said they’re looking into the site, declined to comment Thursday.
The 1984 Hosting Co., which didn’t respond to a request for comment, has previously said it doesn’t “host those who advocate violence, terror, suppression or hatred” but declined to address the Jewish community’s concerns.
Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row
Energy vessel to begin drilling in Karish field despite IDF shooting down Hezbollah drones
Politicians, oil experts slam Iran-inspired Nasrallah statements
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s speech on Wednesday night, in which he ratcheted up tensions with Israel, has raised fresh fears in Lebanon over possible escalations with its southern neighbor.
The speech came amid indirect Lebanese–Israeli talks over the demarcation of the maritime border between the two countries, and follows the downing of three drones flown by Hezbollah towards the Karish gas field by the Israel Defense Forces earlier this month.
Nasrallah warned that sending drones over the field in the Mediterranean earlier this month was “a modest beginning to where the situation could be heading,” adding that “if the results of the negotiations are negative, not only will we reach Karish, but we will also go beyond Karish.”
He added that “maritime border demarcation and Lebanon’s gas exploration and extraction constitutes a crucial matter to save the country,” and stressed that it was necessary to “settle this issue once and for all through demarcation and extraction, or else we will cross all limits and flip the table on everyone.”
In September, a liquefied natural gas production and storage vessel belonging to Energean will start extracting gas at the behest of Israel from the Karish field, which was discovered in 2013.
Part of the field is located within two miles of Line 29 to the north, considered by Lebanon a potential starting point of its maritime border with Israel.
Lebanon recognizes Line 23 as the current demarcation, according to documents submitted to the UN in 2011, and has not yet legally amended its stance, but considers Line 29 to be open to negotiation — whilst the gas field may well extend under it.
Nasrallah described the moment as a “golden opportunity” for Lebanon to exploit Mediterranean gas resources, with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine causing energy issues in Europe, with autumn fast approaching.
The speech raised fears across Lebanon about possible escalation with Israel, with the Energean Power vessel a point of contention amid Hezbollah’s threats to continue to operate drones in the area.
Christina Abi Haidar, a legal expert in oil affairs, cast doubt on the feasibility of exploiting Europe’s energy issues, saying: “In case we find gas, we cannot export it to Europe because we are not part of the EastMed project.”
She told Arab News that Nasrallah’s speech would not help Lebanon’s negotiating position, adding: “Lebanon is no longer the starting point of the maritime demarcation, meaning that what Nasrallah has said does not have any legal grounds.
“Moreover, Hezbollah is part of the ruling class, the government and the Parliament, so why did not it push toward the amendments previously?
Regarding Nasrallah’s remarks and the effect they may have on oil and gas exploration and extraction in the region, Abi Haidar said: “The Israeli party is in a hurry to finish the maritime border demarcation talks with Lebanon because it’s seeking stable security for its companies in the event of any shock, given the high costs.”
She added: “What should be known is that Israel (has) started the exploration phase, while it took us between two to five years to start this phase.”
A number of Lebanese politicians also criticized Nasrallah after the speech.
Progressive Socialist Party head Walid Jumblatt said on social media: “Nasrallah’s speech put an end to the possibility of reaching a settlement regarding Line 23.”
Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel said Nasrallah “is embroiling the Lebanese in a new adventure that might cost them a lot without asking for their permission.”
Lebanese Forces MP Ghayath Yazbeck said: “After Nasrallah’s speech, it became clear to everyone that we don’t have a state. Hezbollah is acting within the frames set by Iran and its calculations are not Lebanese. Nasrallah’s claim that he speaks on behalf of most Lebanese and most Shiites is inaccurate.”
Yazbeck added Lebanon “cannot go to war while it is starving. Nasrallah’s statements are nihilistic.”
Parliamentarian Said Al-Asmar called on Nasrallah to “fight corruption and not cover it with the party’s weapons,” adding: “The decision of peace and war should be left to the state only.”
Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil, though, tweeted: “You (Israel) want your gas, then we want our gas too. That is how a strong sate acts. That is how it preserves the national dignity and that is how sovereignty should be.”
During their meeting, Anis reviewed Egypt’s vision for the conference, from commitments to implementation
Updated 14 July 2022
Ahmed Ali
CAIRO: Egyptian Ambassador Khaled Anis met with Malta’s prime minister to deliver an invitation to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in November. Dr. Robert Abela expressed his gratitude for the invitation.
During their meeting, Anis reviewed Egypt’s vision for the conference, from commitments to implementation.
He also reviewed aspects of Egyptian-Maltese cooperation, including recent meetings on energy, water, air travel, trade and investment.
Abela praised these developments and affirmed his support for the further strengthening of bilateral relations.
He and Anis exchanged views on current global challenges, including the issues of energy, food security and rising prices.