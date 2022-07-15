Biden visit ‘pivotal’ for alliance and global stability: Princess Reema

You are here

Princess Reema bint Bandar. (AFP/File)
Updated 47 sec ago
  • Critical US-Saudi challenges are food and energy security, states ambassador to Washington
  • Kingdom invests billions to boost domestic and world economic growth, envoy writes in Politico
LONDON: US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia is “pivotal” for developing the American-Saudi partnership and ensuring mutual, and global peace and prosperity, according to the Kingdom’s ambassador to Washington.

“It has been almost 80 years since the founder of my country, King Abdulaziz, met with President Franklin D. Roosevelt to lay the foundation for a postwar Middle East,” Princess Reema bint Bandar stated in an opinion article published by Politico on Thursday.

“Since that day, our two countries worked together to defeat Soviet communism, guarantee global energy security, contain a revolutionary Iran, repel Saddam Hussein from Kuwait and, more recently, destroy Al-Qaeda and Daesh,” she wrote.

Princess Reema added that the Kingdom and the US need to do a great deal more as partners “in these very perilous times.”

“As my nation develops, so too, must the US-Saudi partnership. And that is why the upcoming visit by President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia is so pivotal. For our relationship to deliver peace and prosperity for both of our peoples and the wider world, we must redefine the contours of the next eight decades of this critical alliance.

“Long gone are the days when the US-Saudi relationship could be defined by the outdated and reductionist ‘oil for security’ paradigm. The world has changed and the existential dangers facing us all, including food and energy security and climate change, cannot be resolved without an effective US-Saudi alliance,” she said.

Princess Reema said the Kingdom is no longer just a global leader in energy, but also in sustainable development.

“Through hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in education, technology, economic diversification and green energy, we have launched a transformation agenda that is unlocking the enormous potential of our young men and women.”

She said that Saudi women enjoy legal guarantees of equal pay and nondiscrimination in the workplace, and “some Western countries have not taken such steps.

“Today, Saudi women outnumber men in our institutes of higher education, and women represent the same share of entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia as they do in the United States.”

She said they are entering sectors such as construction, mining and the military, and are creating companies, becoming CEOs and assuming top government posts, “empowered by a government determined to see us succeed.”

She recalled her appointment as the first Saudi woman to an ambassadorial post, and noted that what is happening for women in the Kingdom is a “success story we hope others will emulate.”

Princess Reema said the Kingdom was promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue to achieve greater regional stability.

“Saudi Arabia is indeed reconceiving how we express ourselves and engage with the world as a society and a culture.”

She also said that, if managed responsibly, Saudi Arabia and the US “can lead a global transition to renewables, while catapulting the Middle East into a new hub for global supply chains.”

She called for more cooperation on counterterrorism and cracking down on terrorists, but said more should be done than just tackling this danger.

“We must offer the people of this region greater hope for the future, and that is why our reimagined partnership encompasses cooperation from emerging technologies to joint space exploration. Given Saudi Arabia’s status as the cradle of Islam, the reverberations will be felt from Nigeria to Afghanistan.”

“The past couple of years have demonstrated the inherent volatility of our age, from global pandemics to food, energy, and supply chain crises.” She added that Saudi Arabia is “approaching these challenges with a new mindset,” as it believes “that the global transition to renewables can happen only if we all work together to manage this transition in a manner that ensures energy security and global economic growth.”

She also said that the Kingdom has embraced the transition to green energy, is committed to net-zero emissions by 2060, and aims to shift more than half of the energy industry to renewables by the end of this decade.

“These are commitments once deemed unimaginable for the world’s central bank of oil.”

Princess Reema said “there have been some turbulent waters in the US-Saudi relationship,” in reference to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, but said that the partnership has “emerged from this terrible tragedy stronger, with stricter safeguards to make sure such an atrocity never happens again.”

This incident should not define the relationship going forward, and “what occurred is not what we do.”

She concluded by saying that she is “sure that great crises will face us, some of which we have no way of predicting. But our two great nations must confront the unknown with confidence. And we should tackle today’s biggest challenges — from deadly epidemics and food insecurity to the responsible transition to renewables — with the same zeal with which we once contained communist aggression and threats to global energy production.

“By working together we can build the future we all dream of, a future our youth can be proud of, a future we all deserve.”

Topics: Biden Regional Tour

RIYADH: All carriers can use Saudi airspace so long as the overflight requirements of the aviation authority are met, the General Authority of Civil Aviation announced early on Friday.

The authority said in a Tweet that “all air carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying” would be permitted into Saudi airspace, without stating when that ruling would come into force.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the moved soon after it was announced.

The decision came as a result of the Kingdom’s “keenness to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, which stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircrafts used in international air navigation,” the authority said in the post.

It said the rule change was designed to “complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity.”

In June 2021 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a strategy aimed a positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.

The comprehensive program — named National Transport and Logistics Strategy — seeks to improve the capabilities of the air cargo sector by doubling its capacity to more than 4.5 million tons.

 

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Saudi Arabia

KSA Green Transition Journey exhibition showcases Kingdom’s vision for sustainable future

KSA Green Transition Journey exhibition showcases Kingdom’s vision for sustainable future
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060. In the shorter term, it is taking steps to reduce emissions by 278 million tons a year by 2030.

On the sidelines of President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia this week, the Kingdom staged the KSA Green Transition Journey exhibition at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah on Thursday. It offered an immersive experience that illustrated the nation’s journey toward, and ambitions for, clean energy.

Special guests at the event included Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the minister of energy, and Adel Al-Jubeir, minister of state of foreign affairs.

An electric car manufactured by American company Lucid Motors was on show at the event at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jeddah on July 14, 2022. (Supplied)

The exhibition began with an overview of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s national transformation strategy, then introduced the country’s Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, which were launched last year.

Noura Al-Issa, senior international policy analyst in climate change at the Ministry of Energy, told Arab News about the exhibition and the Kingdom’s commitment to clean energy and its green initiatives.

Regarding the exhibition she said that it “brings together all climate efforts in the Kingdom. Then we go into the Circular Carbon Economy. So we describe in detail what is the basis of our climate action (and the) nature-based solutions.”

The exhibition also includes a section titled Energy Now, which showcases electric cars and other important technologies. (Supplied)

Al-Issa said that the interactive journey showcases the massive transformation the Kingdom has already undergone since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, and contrasts that with its historical role as a major global exporter of oil.

“This sets the scene of the history of the Kingdom, how even if historically we have been oil exporters, we have always done so with sustainability in mind and always using technologies to make sure our oil is as clean as can be, even compared with other countries, … and very low intensity in terms of carbon,” she added.

The exhibition also includes a section titled Energy Now, which showcases electric cars and other important technologies.

“Energy Now talks about the different technologies that we view as being core in the future,” said Al-Issa. “So we know what we’ve done in the past and we know that we’ve always used technologies to tackle our challenges and we will continue to do so in the future.”

An electric car manufactured by American company Lucid Motors was on show at the event.

“It is an example of an investment that the Kingdom is making in a core technology for the future, as well as other examples in the materials and renewable sector,” Al-Issa said.

 

Topics: Biden Regional Tour carbon emissions climate change KSA Green Transition Journey Saudi Vision 2030 Lucid Motors

Biden: My visit to Saudi Arabia reasserts US regional influence

Biden: My visit to Saudi Arabia reasserts US regional influence
JEDDAH: Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday is aimed at reasserting America’s influence in the region after a period of neglect, the US president said on Thursday.

Biden said Washington’s strategic pivot away from the Middle East had been a mistake, and his trip to the Kingdom would “promote US interests.”

He said: “There are so many issues at stake, I want to make clear that we can continue to lead in the region and not create a vacuum, a vacuum that is filled by China and/or Russia.”

The president will arrive in Jeddah on Friday after flying directly from Tel Aviv, having capped his visit to Israel on Thursday with a joint pledge to deny Iran access to nuclear weapons.

Biden reaffirmed US support for Israel’s regional military edge and ability “to defend itself by itself.” An official statement said: “The US stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.”
 

Biden said preventing a nuclear Iran was “a vital security interest for Israel and the US and, I would add, for the rest of the world as well.” The pledge came a day after he told a local TV station that he was open to “last resort” use of force against Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Lapid said such a threat was a way of averting open conflict. “The only way to stop a nuclear Iran is if Iran knows the free world will use force,” he said.

The US president said the ball was in Iran’s court over stalled talks to revive the 2015 deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program. “We are not going to wait for ever,” he said.

Before flying to Jeddah on Friday, Biden will hold talks in the occupied West Bank with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. On Thursday he reaffirmed Washington’s policy of pressing for “a two-state solution for two people, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security.”
A US official said the administration would announce “a significant funding package” for Palestinian hospitals in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, and plans to provide 4G internet access in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Saudi Arabia United States

Saudi artists showcase creations at Ithra exhibition ‘Amakin’

Eastern Province photographer Bader Awwad Al-Balawi captured the transformation of Alkhobar in a different way. (Supplied)
Eastern Province photographer Bader Awwad Al-Balawi captured the transformation of Alkhobar in a different way. (Supplied)
DHAHRAN: The exhibition “Amakin,” which opened on June 30, is on display at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra.

Originating in Jeddah, the exhibition features the original and archived creations of 28 artists from different generations and, according to curator Venetia Porter, tells the stories behind places that are meaningful to the artists, “whether it is a physical place or a place in the imagination.” Indeed, the name, which in Arabic means “places,” is an invitation for artists to explore sites of emotional significance to them.

One featured creative is pioneer artist and author Abdulrahman Al-Soliman, whose home in Dammam — a room filled with sofas, stacks of books on large shelves and paintings on the walls — was a meeting point for artists for over a decade.

Born in Al-Hassa in 1954, his contribution to the Saudi art world is immeasurable. Starting in 2005, his home became a refuge where artists gathered twice a month to discuss the art scene and collaborate. In 1974, he began teaching art and has since worked continuously to elevate art in the country and the region at large. His mixed media works, which he calls his “diaries,” are displayed at “Amakin.”

Manal Al-Dowayan’s project, titled ‘Just Paper,’ explores the juxtaposition between fragility and hardness. (Supplied)

Manal Al-Dowayan, an artist with two decades of experience in the professional Saudi art scene, found herself searching for a “makan,” or place, while the COVID-19 pandemic raged beyond her locked door.

The year 2020 stripped her of certainty, joy and connection with other people, the artist explained, and she longed for a sense of serenity in the chaotic world.

HIGHLIGHT

Originating in Jeddah, the exhibition features the original and archived creations of 28 artists from different generations and, according to curator Venetia Porter, tells the stories behind places that are meaningful to the artists, ‘whether it is a physical place or a place in the imagination.’

As messages of doom and gloom lingered in the news headlines, she found herself trying to make sense of what she labeled as a “dense political and psychological space.”

Once the world started opening up again and she was able to venture out, she tried to heal from what she referred to as a “traumatic year” by taking refuge in art. She chose a book from her father’s library and used it as inspiration.

 Bader Awwad AlBalawi‘s photography at ‘Amakin’ exhibition

The result was a piece composed of 222 scattered porcelain scrolls with printed pages from the book she borrowed from her father.

“I am an artist from the Eastern Province. I was born in Dhahran. I’ve been a part of this exhibition from the very beginning. I am very pleased and honored that, for the first time, it is now opening in my hometown, Dhahran, and in our home as artists, Ithra,” Al-Dowayan told Arab News.

Her project, entitled “Just Paper,” explores the juxtaposition between fragility and hardness.

“My artwork addresses the moment we were coming out of the pandemic. I decided to create this artwork as a way of healing from the fear and politicized spaces of the pandemic era. It is called ‘Just Paper,’ and it plays with medium as, instead of using paper, I used porcelain, which is very delicate and can be crushed easily,” she told Arab News.

In her creation for “Amakin,” Al-Dowayan used pages from the book by writer and lexicographer Abu Mansour Al-Tha’albi entitled, “The Jurisprudence of the Arabic Language.”

Talib Almarri‘s photography at ‘Amakin’. (Supplied)

The text, in Arabic, “groups vocabulary by semantic field and discusses points of Arabic grammar.”

Entire pages of the text were silk-screened onto porcelain and then placed into a hot kiln. After they emerged from the fire, they were fastened with jute string and stacked onto a white table. Only glimpses of the words can be visible, but the lines glisten in the light.

Another Shargiyya artist is Talib Al-Marri. Born and based in Alkhobar, he is a self-taught photographer who ventured out at 4:00 a.m. to the Yellow Lake in Al-Hassa in order to photograph birds in their natural habitat.

The lake is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its great environmental diversity, attracting birds such as the white heron, which Al-Marri enjoys photographing.

His images are in black and white, as he feels it gives his subjects the power they deserve.

Another participating Shargiyya photographer captured the transformation of Alkhobar in a different way. Bader Awwad Al-Balawi uses photography as a medium to make “sense of the place, its buildings, the people who lived in them, the well-known landmarks.”

For “Amakin,” Al-Balawi took snapshots of local residents in North Alkhobar, documenting the expats who have made the city their home. His photographs of buildings in the area also now serve as a historic archive of how the city used to be and its resilience — before, during and after the pandemic.

 

Topics: Amakin ITHRA King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Dammam Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities launch initiative to bid farewell to pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International Airport

Saudi authorities launch initiative to bid farewell to pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International Airport
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Duaa and Guidance, represented by its branch in the Makkah region, launched a voluntary initiative to bid farewell to pilgrims at Jeddah Airport by providing a scarf and various gifts.
The “Hajj Scarf” initiative included participation of more than 100 male and female volunteers, and was launched in the presence of the director of the ministry’s branch in Makkah, Dr. Salem bin Hajj Al-Khamri, Director of Mosques Department in Jeddah Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Malki, and a number of volunteer leaders in Makkah, led by Princess Mashael bint Muqrin.
During the inauguration ceremony of the initiative, scarves were distributed to the pilgrims, bearing various congratulatory phrases.
Al-Khamri said that the initiative comes with the support and guidance of the minister, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, and aims to share the joy of pilgrims and bid them farewell at the airports.
The pilgrims departing through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah said they appreciated the efforts of the ministry and government agencies and said they were able to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility through the facilities they provided.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said it is continuing to follow up on the departure of pilgrims from Madinah to ensure the smooth flow of movement in coordination between government agencies and relevant authorities to ensure their safe return to their countries.
The Welcome Center in Madinah received more than 50,000 pilgrims on 1,200 buses and the ministry said it is grouping them to transport them to King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2022 Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs King Abdulaziz International Airport Hajj 2022 - Special Coverage

