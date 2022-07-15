Iran’s military warns US against threats to use force

Egypt’s president to visit Berlin, participate in climate talks

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will on Sunday head a large delegation on a two-day visit to Berlin.

Announcing the trip, officials at the German Embassy in Cairo said Egypt’s leader would hold talks with Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and other prominent members of the German government, while also taking part in the Petersburg Climate Dialogue.

In a statement issued by the embassy, German Ambassador to Egypt Frank Hartmann, said: “We are very pleased with the upcoming visit that President El-Sisi will pay to Berlin, because this visit will confirm, once again, the depth of German-Egyptian relations and the common interest of both countries in deepening cooperation in the field of climate protection and stability in the Middle East.”

He noted that discussions would include regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue event, organized by Germany since 2009, is held to prepare the agenda for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP). Egypt will host the COP27 summit being held later this year in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Hartmann pointed out that El-Sisi’s visit would mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Germany.