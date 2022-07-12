New US-Israel agreement to prevent Iranian nuclear bomb

You are here

US President Joe Biden will sign an agreement with Israel this week pledging that both countries will combat Iran’s nuclear weapon ambitions. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden will sign an agreement with Israel this week pledging that both countries will combat Iran’s nuclear weapon ambitions. (Reuters)
  • Strategic declaration will be centerpiece of US president’s visit to Israel
  • Two countries will ‘use all elements of national power’ to rein in Tehran
JEDDAH: US President Joe Biden will sign an agreement with Israel this week pledging that both countries will use “all elements of national power” to ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, Israeli officials said on Tuesday.

The declaration of a joint stance against Iran’s nuclear program and regional aggression will be the centerpiece of Biden’s visit to Israel this week, after which he will travel to Saudi Arabia.

Iran is at the top of Israel’s agenda for meetings with US representatives at all levels, including Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s meeting with Biden, one official said. “Iran is continuing to violate its obligations and continues to deceive the international community.”

The official said Iran was “playing for time” in talks aimed at reviving the collapsed 2015 deal to curb its nuclear program. “As long as Iran believes time is on its side, it will not give in or make any concessions. Time has run out and it is crucial to exert pressure on Iran.”

Collaboration with the Biden administration on the Iran front was “very strong,” and Israel was grateful for it, the official said, and work on a joint strategy would be taken “to the next level” during Biden’s visit.

The new joint declaration would be “a living testimony to the unique quality, depth and scope of the US-Israel relationship,” an Israeli diplomatic source said on Tuesday. “It expresses the warmth and profound commitment to the relationship on both sides, specifically to Israel’s security, prosperity and wellbeing.”

Before traveling to Jeddah Biden is expected to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, and visit Augusta Victoria, a Palestinian hospital in east Jerusalem, where he will announce that the US is restoring aid to Palestinian hospitals in the city.

The Biden administration refused to allow Israeli officials to accompany the president in occupied EastJerusalem, indicating that they do not recognize that part of the city as Israeli.

Topics: Biden Regional Tour US Israel Iran

Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman set to visit Germany on Wednesday

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman set to visit Germany on Wednesday
  • Official government statement says Sultan's trip is for the ‘further enhancement of the fields of cooperation of common concern’
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

MUSCAT: Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman will pay an official visit to Germany beginning on Wednesday, the Oman News Agency reported.

“Within the good relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Federal Republic of Germany and for further enhancement of the fields of cooperation of common concern, which aimed at achievement of aspirations of the two countries and for review of current issues of common concern in the regional and international arena, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany from 13th July 2022,” the statement released by Diwan of the Royal Court said.

In May, the Sultan received Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Muscat, and last December visited the UK where he met with Queen Elizabeth II.

Topics: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq #oman #germany

Biden won’t shake hands in Israel due to COVID-19

Biden won’t shake hands in Israel due to COVID-19
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Biden won’t shake hands in Israel due to COVID-19

Biden won’t shake hands in Israel due to COVID-19
  • Israeli ministers received notification on Monday
  • In addition to the Israel trip, Biden will also visit the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: US President Joe Biden will refrain from shaking hands during his upcoming visit to Israel, the White House has told the office of Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

According to a Jerusalem Post report, the decision was made, in part, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the US and in Israel.

Ministers received notification on Monday that “because of scheduling pressure, COVID, and the hot weather, the US president will not shake hands with the invited (guests at the airport arrival ceremony), and there will be no opportunity for personal photographs.”

President Biden is scheduled to arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday, and is expected to meet with his counterpart Isaac Herzog, as well as Lapid and other senior officials.

Biden’s aides are taking all necessary precautions to prevent the president catching COVID-19, a recent New York Times report added.

All aides are tested once a week and have to wear colored wristbands on the day they take their test and, if holding a face-to-face meeting with the president, they must test the morning of the meeting and wear N95 masks, it said.

In addition to the Israel trip, Biden will also visit the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Israel reported 12,648 new COVID-19 cases, while the US had almost 58,000 new infections.

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Joe Biden Israel Coronavirus

Daesh leader in Syria killed in drone strike: US military

Daesh leader in Syria killed in drone strike: US military
Updated 12 July 2022
Reuters

Daesh leader in Syria killed in drone strike: US military

Daesh leader in Syria killed in drone strike: US military
  • US Central Command said Maher Al-Agal had been killed in the drone strike in northwest Syria and a close associate of his was seriously injured
  • It said Al-Agal was responsible for developing Daesh networks outside of Iraq and Syria
Updated 12 July 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A man US officials called the leader of Daesh in Syria was killed Tuesday in a drone strike, the Pentagon said.
Maher Al-Agal was killed while riding a motorcycle near Jindires in northern Syria, and one of his top aides was “seriously injured,” Pentagon Central Command spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn told AFP.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed Agal was killed in a drone strike.
The volunteer Syrian Civil Defense Force, known as the “White Helmets,” said one person was killed and another injured in a strike that targeted a motorcycle outside Aleppo, but did not identify the victims.
There was little information available about Agal, whom the Observatory called the Daesh governor for the Levant.
The US Central Command called him “one of the top five” leaders of Daesh overall.
“In addition to being a senior leader within the group, Al-Agal was responsible for aggressively pursuing the development of Daesh networks outside of Iraq and Syria,” they said in a statement.
According to a spokesman for the US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, both the men who were targeted had links to Ahrar Al-Sharqiya, an armed group operating in northern Syria.
The group has integrated former leaders and members of Daesh and other extremist groups, and has conducted attacks against Kurdish targets inside Turkish-controlled areas of northern Syria.
Ahrar Al-Sharqiya was responsible for the 2019 assassination of prominent Kurdish female politician Hevrin Khalaf, which sparked international condemnation.
The US Treasury placed the group on its sanctions blacklist in July 2021.
“Ahrar Al-Sharqiya has committed numerous crimes against civilians, particularly Syrian Kurds, including unlawful killings, abductions, torture, and seizures of private property,” the Treasury said.
It said the group controls a large prison complex outside of Aleppo “where hundreds have been executed since 2018.”
The prison is also used to operate a kidnapping-for-ransom operation that targets businessmen and opposition politicians in Idlib and Aleppo provinces, the Treasury said.
The last two targeted killings of Daesh leaders took place in Turkish-controlled areas of northern Syria, where groups like Ahrar Al-Sharqiya are active and have local knowledge of the terrain and families.
The strike came five months after a nighttime US raid in the town of Atme, which led to the death of the overall Daesh leader, Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurashi.
US officials said Qurashi died when he detonated a bomb to avoid capture.
“The removal of these Daesh leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks,” the Central Command said.

Topics: Daesh Syria US Drone strike

Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed

Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed

Woman charged with murder in Jordan after neighbor is stabbed
  • The motive for the crime remains unknown
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: A woman in her forties has been charged with premeditated murder after allegedly stabbing her neighbor in Amman Jordan, the Public Prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court Judge Hussein Al-Khalaileh announced Monday.

According to Roya News, a source close to the case stated the woman was detained for 15 days pending investigations at the Juweideh Reform and Rehabilitation Center For Women.

The victim was stabbed through the heart.

He died before the Civil Defense teams could revive him, the source added.

The Public Prosecutor directed that the body be transported to the National Center for Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

The source confirmed that the motive for the crime remains unknown.

Topics: Amman #jordan murder

UN Security Council passes 6-month extension of cross-border Syria aid

UN Security Council passes 6-month extension of cross-border Syria aid
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

UN Security Council passes 6-month extension of cross-border Syria aid

UN Security Council passes 6-month extension of cross-border Syria aid
  • Western nations had called for a year-long extension, arguing that six months was insufficient to properly plan the delivery of aid
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Tuesday extending a system for cross-border aid to Syria by six months, the duration demanded by Russia while other members had sought a full year.
The measure received support from 12 of the Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia, China, and the grouping’s 10 non-permanent members.
Western nations had called for a year-long extension, arguing that six months was insufficient to properly plan the delivery of aid to war-ravaged Syria.
Britain, France and the United States abstained from the vote, marking their disagreement with the shorter duration.
“Russia forced everyone’s hand: either the system would be ended, or it was extended for six months,” an ambassador told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss the extension agreement reached in principle on Monday between the council’s 15 members.
“We could not let people die.”
The aid delivery mechanism across Turkey’s border into rebel-held Syria at the Bab Al-Hawa crossing is the only way United Nations assistance can reach civilians without navigating areas controlled by Syrian government forces.
The system, in place since 2014 and which more two million people rely on for assistance, had expired on Sunday.
The agreement, introduced by Ireland and Norway, breaks an impasse that had threatened to derail the life-saving supplies.
It also provides for a renewal in January 2023 for another six months, subject to the adoption of a new resolution, diplomats said.

Both Ireland and Norway expressed relief Tuesday that the cross-border mechanism would continue.
But non-governmental groups offered withering critiques of Russia, and slammed the United Nations process as unsustainable and inadequate.
“It’s outrageous that Russia once again succeeded in blackmailing Council members, this time by slashing the renewal period to six months so that the authorization expires in the middle of winter,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement.
British-founded charity Oxfam said the system of repeated renewals of short-term aid windows places unnecessary uncertainty on an already precarious situation for vulnerable Syrians.
The resolution “is deeply disappointing and could potentially leave more than four million people in northwest Syria without the assistance they depend upon to survive when the harsh winter months arrive,” said Oxfam’s Brenda Mofya.
Russia, a Damascus ally, vetoed a Security Council resolution Friday that would have prolonged the mechanism by one year. Western powers then voted down Moscow’s initial competing resolution that proposed extending approval by just six months.
The new Irish-Norwegian text provides for a renewal in January 2023 for another six months, subject to the adoption of a new resolution.
More than 4,600 aid trucks, carrying mostly food, have crossed Bab Al-Hawa this year, helping some 2.4 million people, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

