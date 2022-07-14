You are here

  • Home
  • REVIEW: Henna Salon

REVIEW: Henna Salon

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/5wrg2

Updated 21 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

REVIEW: Henna Salon

Photo/Supplied
  • Aside from their excellent hairstyling services, their facials and eyebrow shaping sessions are also very satisfactory
Updated 21 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Summer means shorter hairstyles are back in fashion, and I personally thought it was about time I had a makeover.

I went to Henna Salon recently and asked for a chic and trendy bob-cut. The hairdresser gave me exactly what I asked for, and was so precise — I knew my hair was in good hands.

I absolutely loved how the haircut came out, and I am having so much fun styling it.

What made the visit very special is how polite and caring the staff are; they greet you warmly and make sure all customers are well taken care of.

Aside from their excellent hairstyling services, their facials and eyebrow shaping sessions are also very satisfactory.

I had my eyebrows done on the same day, and the specialist was careful and gentle around the eye area. They use high-quality threads for the procedure which makes the eyebrow shaping session quick and painless.

Henna Salon offers every haircare option, from keratin treatment to ammonia-free hair dye with expert styling.

In addition, they offer microline hair toppers and hair extensions — those who suffer from severe hair loss or conditions such as alopecia can turn to Henna Salon for various styles.

They also offer manicures and pedicures, acrylic nails and gel colors.

Henna Salon has makeup sessions, eyelash extension services as well as micro-blading services, and of course, as their name suggests, henna tattoos as well.

Another convenient thing Henna Salon offers is home appointments.  

The salon is located on the ground floor at Red Sea Mall, in Al-Shati district, Jeddah.

For offers, packages and more information, visit their Instagram @hennasalon.

Topics: Henna Salon

Related

REVIEW: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ returns with a bang for sophomore season
Lifestyle
REVIEW: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ returns with a bang for sophomore season
REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Girl in the Picture’ is a twisted true-crime tale
Lifestyle
REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Girl in the Picture’ is a twisted true-crime tale

Lebanese accessories label Sarah’s Bag collaborates with Chloe

Lebanese luxury handbag brand Sarah’s Bag has collaborated with French fashion house Chloe. (Supplied)
Lebanese luxury handbag brand Sarah’s Bag has collaborated with French fashion house Chloe. (Supplied)
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Lebanese accessories label Sarah’s Bag collaborates with Chloe

Lebanese luxury handbag brand Sarah’s Bag has collaborated with French fashion house Chloe. (Supplied)
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese luxury handbag brand Sarah’s Bag has collaborated with French fashion house Chloe in a bid to reimagine their most sought-after designs into handcrafted accessories.

“The main pillar that cemented the collaboration between Sarah’s Bag and @chloe was that both brands are committed to uplifting women and both see social and artistic value in cultivating crafts. It was in this spirit that the collaboration was built,” said a post on the brand’s Instagram page.

The collaboration debuts with Sarah’s Bag reimagining Chloe’s popular Woody tote in a “nano size.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sarah Beydoun (@sarahsbag)


In another social media post, the brand detailed the work that went into creating the collaborative pieces. “Our collaboration with @chloe included two handbag designs. The artisanal work involved was taxing on the artisans but also filled them with hope and confidence.

“Take the Edith nano for example, reimagined entirely in crochet, it takes 41 hours to complete a single bag,” the post continued. “Made of 23 individual pieces, the bag is then assembled by a master craftsman. Truly a labor of love.”

Established in 2000, Sarah’s Bag, which has been sported by the likes of Beyonce, was founded to “create elevated handcrafted fashion pieces to empower both the women who make them and those who wear them.”

 

Topics: Sarah's Bag Chloe

Dolce & Gabbana celebrates Sicily’s Arab past in Alta Sartoria collection

A look from Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana’s latest menswear offering, Alta Sartoria. (Instagram)
A look from Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana’s latest menswear offering, Alta Sartoria. (Instagram)
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Dolce & Gabbana celebrates Sicily’s Arab past in Alta Sartoria collection

A look from Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana’s latest menswear offering, Alta Sartoria. (Instagram)
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana’s latest menswear offering, Alta Sartoria, took inspiration from the Arab heritage of the Sicilian fishing village of Marzamemi.

Rubies and diamonds adorned velvet slippers, harem pants showed up on more than one model and ornate chest plates walked the line between battle armor and jewelry.

The town where the showcase took place was founded by the Moors who arrived in the Middle Ages and gave the village its name, Marsa Al-Hamen, which translates to “harbor of the turtle doves.”

The designers employed the same techniques they had used for the women’s collection, which was shown to a star-studded audience earlier this week, including voluminous gathered bustles of satin, sharply pleated chiffon, and corsetry.

“The #DGAltaSartoria Collection tells a story of eternal life. Bold structures handmade from mythological inspirations frame the male forms, enhancing the anatomy as if they were forged on the bodies themselves,” the label wrote on Instagram.

Model Malika El-Maslouhi fronts French label’s Egypt-inspired jewelry campaign

Italian Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi has starred in a number of campaigns for international labels. (File/ Getty Images)
Italian Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi has starred in a number of campaigns for international labels. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Model Malika El-Maslouhi fronts French label’s Egypt-inspired jewelry campaign

Italian Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi has starred in a number of campaigns for international labels. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Italian Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi has taken on a starring role in French jewelry label Messika’s latest campaign, which is dedicated to the brand’s new Egypt-inspired offering.

The new Akh-Ba-Ka set, which was designed by Valérie Messika and is inspired by Ancient Egypt, is part of the brand’s new jewelry collection titled “Beyond the Light.”

In the campaign images, El-Maslouhi shows off a necklace made of white gold with 15 diamonds totaling 71 carats. This entire set is composed of a pair of asymmetrical earrings and a transformable ring that can be worn three different ways.

“I am proud to unveil the first opus of my new high jewelry collection, ‘Beyond the Light.’ An ode to the fascinating and mysterious Ancient Egypt. I have imagined it as a magical odyssey evoking passion, audacity and excellence,” Messika said on Instagram.

“Special to my heart, Akh-Ba-Ka, (the) masterpiece of the collection, boasts a constellation of 15 exceptional diamonds cut from the same 110-carat rough stone. Big thanks to my brother @ilanmessika for giving me the opportunity to work with this exceptional stone,” the designer added, referring to Ilan Messika.

It is not the first time the jewelry label has paid tribute to the Middle East. In April, Messika launched its first-ever Ramadan campaign titled “Lailat Messika” in collaboration with six well-known creatives from the region.

The “Lailat Messika” campaign was lensed by award-winning Emirati director Abdulla Al-Kaabi and Tunisian photographer Moez Achour.

The campaign video starred Saudi actress Mila Al-Zahrani, Emirati singer Almas, Bahraini journalist Nada Al-Shaibani, Saudi chef Sama Jaad, Qatari artist Alftoon Al-Janahi and Kuwaiti actress Eman Al-Hussaini, who all sit around a table enjoying each other’s company during suhoor while decked out in Messika jewels in the clip.

As for El-Maslouhi, the model is no stranger to the limelight. In addition to gracing the runways of storied fashion houses that most models can only dream of — her portfolio includes Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Jacquemus, among others — the fashion star has also appeared in international campaigns for the likes of Off-White, Calvin Klein and Lanvin.

Besides being a catwalk fixture, El-Maslouhi has quite a few magazine spreads under her belt, including Vogue, Russia British Vogue and Dazed Magazine.

Topics: messika Malika El-Maslouhi

Lebanese designers Zuhair Murad, Elie Saab pull off sumptuous couture collections

Zuhair Murad showed off a decadent Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection. (AFP)
Zuhair Murad showed off a decadent Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2022
Hadia Sinno

Lebanese designers Zuhair Murad, Elie Saab pull off sumptuous couture collections

Zuhair Murad showed off a decadent Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2022
Hadia Sinno

PARIS: With the end of Paris Haute Couture Week comes a chance to sit back and review the new collections unveiled by the world’s leading designers without the dizzying rush of endless events and runway shows.

This year, the official Haute Couture calendar featured four Lebanese fashion houses, including mainstays Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab.

Murad, who presented his Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection to a packed crowd, drew inspiration from the mystical arts such as Tarot, astrology, horoscopes and palmistry for his latest outing.

The collection was divided into ten colorful chapters that reflected the atelier’s sublime beadwork and craftsmanship, with a strong focus on the signs of the Zodiac in one gown in particular. The signs of the zodiac were surrounded by crystal-studded applique on a long, floor-grazing gown with a cancer sign at the center as it is the astrological sign of the designer. Serpents also played a symbolic role in the collection due to their being “virtuous,” according to the fashion house, while other recurring symbols included the sun and stars.

A very sensual couture collection that featured high slits, wrap skirts, jackets, bodysuits, short dresses with removable trains, ball gowns, jumpsuits and capes, it was a varied line that encapsulated the opulence that Murad stands for.

As for Saab, the designer pulled off a stellar showcase of both womenswear designs and — for the first ever time ever — a menswear collection.

Inspired by the pearlescent sheen of twilight, the collection was marked by shades of vermillion, pink, metallic gold and deep blue, mirroring the sky as the sun makes its hazy descent for the day. Showcased in Paris’s Le Carreau du Temple, the gowns competed with the dramatic surroundings and came out on top with their geometric embellishments, feathers, shimmering beads, crystals, gemstones and sequins.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

The men’s collection was majestic and featured capes and royal velvet suits that blended smoothly with the women’s line. The designer stayed true to his style and ensured the menswear offering was equally opulent with its embroidery and luxurious embellishments.

And the grand finale did not disappoint — Saab’s show-stopping wedding dress was a gown to be remembered with its fluttering veil of crystals that took the master couturier’s latest runway presentation into the realms of fantasy.

Saudi beauty influencer Yara Alnamlah takes Paris by storm

From Fendi to Dior and Elie Saab to Ashi Studio, the Saudi multihyphenate was spotted at various shows. (Getty Images)
From Fendi to Dior and Elie Saab to Ashi Studio, the Saudi multihyphenate was spotted at various shows. (Getty Images)
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi beauty influencer Yara Alnamlah takes Paris by storm

From Fendi to Dior and Elie Saab to Ashi Studio, the Saudi multihyphenate was spotted at various shows. (Getty Images)
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi beauty influencer Yara Alnamlah caused quite a stir in Paris, posing up a storm outside a number of shows at Haute Couture Week. From Fendi to Dior and Elie Saab to Ashi Studio, the Saudi multihyphenate was spotted at various runway presentations flaunting her ever-impeccable style.

She was most recently spotted showing off jewelry by Italian label Repossi, which is headquartered in Paris, while wearing a Maison Alaia top and heart-shaped handbag and trousers by The Row. Alnamlah shared the creative shots on Instagram, and also showed off rings and an ear cuff by the jewelry label.


Before that, the fashion-forward influencer was seen at the Maison Margiela show in a beige and cream ensemble, a look she completed with silver beaded gloves.

For the label’s first runway outing in two years, Maison Margiela decided to channel the digital-only days of the pandemic by showing a film, except this one was performed and recorded in front of a live audience at the Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris. The film, the brainchild of creative director John Galliano, was made in collaboration with the British theatrical group Imitating the Dog, using real actors and models.

 

Alnamlah was also seen at the Elie Saab presentation wearing an all-white look, along with a wide-brimmed white hat, by the Lebanese fashion house. She finished off the ensemble with a matching Jimmy Choo bag. At the Schiaparelli couture show, Alnamlah wore an understated but elegant gown by Bahraini designer Aks. The Fendi presentation saw the influencer turn up in a chic suit paired with pastel accessories.

However, one of her most popular looks from the week came at the Dior show, where she showed off a full-length pleated black and yellow skirt paired with a crisp white shirt and black tie.

Alnamlah has made a name for herself on the fashion circuit as a blogger, beauty influencer and makeup artist over the last few years. The architecture student is also an entrepreneur and launched a coffee store called So Matcha in Riyadh, and will soon be opening her own salon and releasing beauty products as well.

Last year, Alnamlah featured in French luxury fashion label Jean Paul Gaultier’s campaign as they celebrated Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day, in its first-ever launch dedicated to a Middle Eastern country.

The brand brought to life the traditional card game of baloot through a film shot by an all-Saudi production team in Riyadh.  The film featured a host of other Saudi personalities, including actress Sarah Taibah, emerging fashion model Domie Alsalim, and fashion and beauty influencer Faisal Alghazzawi, as they competed in the game. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Paris Yara Alnamlah

Latest updates

GCC chief stresses importance of Jeddah summit for regional, global stability
GCC chief stresses importance of Jeddah summit for regional, global stability
Good preseason form continues for Newcastle with 3-0 win over 1860 Munich in Austria
Good preseason form continues for Newcastle with 3-0 win over 1860 Munich in Austria
Biden should use visit to rebuild Saudi-US ties, says author Karen Elliott House
Biden should use visit to rebuild Saudi-US ties, says author Karen Elliott House
Bahrain’s crown prince, Iraq PM arrive in Saudi Arabia to take part in Jeddah security summit
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad. (SPA)
Khuzam Palace: A building block of Saudi-American commercial relations
Khuzam Palace: A building block of Saudi-American commercial relations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.