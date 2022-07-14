REVIEW: Henna Salon

Summer means shorter hairstyles are back in fashion, and I personally thought it was about time I had a makeover.

I went to Henna Salon recently and asked for a chic and trendy bob-cut. The hairdresser gave me exactly what I asked for, and was so precise — I knew my hair was in good hands.

I absolutely loved how the haircut came out, and I am having so much fun styling it.

What made the visit very special is how polite and caring the staff are; they greet you warmly and make sure all customers are well taken care of.

Aside from their excellent hairstyling services, their facials and eyebrow shaping sessions are also very satisfactory.

I had my eyebrows done on the same day, and the specialist was careful and gentle around the eye area. They use high-quality threads for the procedure which makes the eyebrow shaping session quick and painless.

Henna Salon offers every haircare option, from keratin treatment to ammonia-free hair dye with expert styling.

In addition, they offer microline hair toppers and hair extensions — those who suffer from severe hair loss or conditions such as alopecia can turn to Henna Salon for various styles.

They also offer manicures and pedicures, acrylic nails and gel colors.

Henna Salon has makeup sessions, eyelash extension services as well as micro-blading services, and of course, as their name suggests, henna tattoos as well.

Another convenient thing Henna Salon offers is home appointments.

The salon is located on the ground floor at Red Sea Mall, in Al-Shati district, Jeddah.

For offers, packages and more information, visit their Instagram @hennasalon.