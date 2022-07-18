You are here

  • Home
  • Moroccan Canadian singer Faouzia to perform in Dubai

Moroccan Canadian singer Faouzia to perform in Dubai

Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia will perform in Dubai in August. (File/ Getty Images)
Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia will perform in Dubai in August. (File/ Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wg4cq

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Moroccan Canadian singer Faouzia to perform in Dubai

Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia will perform in Dubai in August. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia is set to perform in Dubai on Aug. 21, organizers announced on Monday.

The singer, who has collaborated with US singer John Legend and French superstar DJ David Guetta, will hit the stage at The Agenda in Dubai Media City.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by faouzia (@faouzia)

Born in Morocco, but raised in Canada, the 22-year-old singer is known for such hits as “Tears of Gold,” “Minefields,” which features John Legend, and “Battle,” which was produced by David Guetta.

She has also worked with the likes of French rapper Ninho on “Money,” US singer Kelly Clarkson on “I Dare You,” and Swedish electronic dance music duo Galantis on “I Fly.”

With her distinct blend of pop, R&B, synth-pop and acoustic pop, the artist is known to seek inspiration from both English and Arabic music, and often shares behind-the-scenes snaps from her daily life and studio sessions with her two million Instagram followers.

“Faouzia is one of the biggest up-and-coming artists around and we are thrilled to be working with her and put on an amazing show,” Girish Bhat, CEO of the concert’s co-organizer Eventify, said in a released statement.

The upcoming show is a collaborative effort between Eventify, Eventim Live Asia and Dubai Summer Surprises.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by faouzia (@faouzia)

With over 790 million global streams to date, Faouzia has a combined social reach of over eight million followers, including over 3.2 million TikTok followers, two million Instagram followers and more than two million YouTube subscribers.

It won’t be the crooner’s first time in Dubai, however. In 2021, Faouzia attended Chanel’s Cruise 2022 show in the city in what was her first front-row experience. The rising star wore a Chanel monogrammed velvet look before she hit the stage with US singer John Legend wearing a version of the Parisian house’s iconic tweed suit.

In the 2021 video for her song with Legend, the artist paid homage to the Middle East by wearing a look from Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio. The ethereal video for “Minefields” saw the singer wearing an eye-catching shirt-and-skirt set by the Beirut-based fashion label, which is led by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi. In the video, the pair perform in an open field, with Legend crooning while playing a piano and Faouzia singing while walking through wheat-colored undergrowth.

The singer paired the billowing ensemble, with its rouched cuffs and oversized lapels, with romantic waved hair and pearl drop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas
  • A marriage license was obtained in their name from Clark County dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk’s office
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.
The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.
“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez said in the newsletter, the outlet reported.
The newsletter was signed “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck,” The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer.
A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment. Phones rang unanswered at Lopez’s talent agency Creative Artists Agency.
A marriage license was obtained in their name from Clark County dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk’s office.
Lopez posted a photo on social media depicting her in a bed while sporting a silver wedding ring.
Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as “Bennifer,” got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.
In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Topics: Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck

Related

Jennifer Lopez posts ‘special story,’ an engagement ring
Lifestyle
Jennifer Lopez posts ‘special story,’ an engagement ring
Jennifer Lopez stunned in a white mermaid body hugging gown with plunging neckline and high side slit by Georges Hobeika. Getty Images
Lifestyle
Jennifer Lopez dons Lebanese gown as she hits red carpet with Ben Affleck

Mastercard announced as an official sponsor of Michelin Guide Dubai

Mastercard announced as an official sponsor of Michelin Guide Dubai
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

Mastercard announced as an official sponsor of Michelin Guide Dubai

Mastercard announced as an official sponsor of Michelin Guide Dubai
  • Dubai is the most recent addition to the Michelin Guide, which now includes 37 destinations
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Mastercard, a global payments and technology company, has partnered as an official sponsor of the Michelin Guide Dubai 2022.
“In a culturally rich and diverse market where the love of food has become a universal language, culinary is a natural passion point for consumers in the UAE,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, senior VP, marketing and communications, EEMEA, Mastercard.
“By partnering with Michelin, which is renowned for its industry-leading standards and constant quest for innovation and excellence, we are building on our legacy of providing culinary experiences to showcase the UAE’s extraordinary range of gastronomic experiences to the world,” Cornacchia said.
As the official payment technology partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Mastercard unveiled its Cube installation at the site, which explored the future of digital payments.
The installation immersed visitors in a variety of multi-sensory experiences as they embarked on “priceless journeys tailored to their passion, including sport, food and music, plus being a ‘force for good’,” according to a statement issued by Mastercard.
“We are delighted to partner with Mastercard, whose passion for connecting people to culinary experiences matches our own. This partnership is another step in our ambition to provide the best recommendation and access to the finest dining experiences in Dubai by joining forces with other industry leaders,” said Nicolas Achard, managing director of the Michelin Guide Asia & Middle East.
Dubai is the most recent addition to the Michelin Guide, which now includes 37 destinations in North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The list of restaurants in the first Michelin Guide Dubai 2022 was finally released on June 21, 2022.
Gwendal Poullennic, the international director of the Michelin Guide, revealed the names at a ceremony held at Dubai Opera.
The inaugural edition featured 69 restaurants serving 21 different types of cuisine.
Two restaurants were awarded two Michelin stars, nine restaurants were awarded one Michelin star, and 14 restaurants were named Bib Gourmand.

Topics: The Michelin Guide Michelin #dubai

Related

From world firsts to rare nods, chefs of Dubai’s Michelin-starred restaurants celebrate big wins
Lifestyle
From world firsts to rare nods, chefs of Dubai’s Michelin-starred restaurants celebrate big wins
‘I feel extremely proud’ chef of Michelin star Armani/Ristorante in Dubai says
Lifestyle
‘I feel extremely proud’ chef of Michelin star Armani/Ristorante in Dubai says

Meet the Egyptian choreographer bringing amapiano, dancehall to the Arab world

Spotify featured Yara Saleh in its ‘Music that Moves’ series. (Supplied)
Spotify featured Yara Saleh in its ‘Music that Moves’ series. (Supplied)
Updated 17 July 2022
Hams Saleh

Meet the Egyptian choreographer bringing amapiano, dancehall to the Arab world

Spotify featured Yara Saleh in its ‘Music that Moves’ series. (Supplied)
Updated 17 July 2022
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Amapiano — a style of house music with jazz and lounge-music influences that emerged in South Africa — has captured the imagination of artists across the world. Egyptian choreographer Yara Saleh is one of those introducing the genre to the Arab world, choreographing a series of innovative amapiano dance routines — and she caught Spotify’s attention in the process.

Saleh — who has worked with regional superstars Tamer Hosny, Nelly Karim, Wegz and Sharmoofers — was championed by Spotify, which featured her in its “Music that Moves” series, which tells stories of locally grown music crossing borders and shaping culture around the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yara (@yaramsaleh)

“Being a part of a global mini-documentary — with established artists and creatives — that elevated cultural knowledge was a genuine honor,” Saleh, who has an engineering background, told Arab News. “One of my biggest passions in life is to explore other cultures deeply and represent them through everything that I do.

“Dance was always an integral part of Egyptian and Middle Eastern culture,” she continued. “Social media has played a major role in showcasing dance and exposed people to other styles. TikTok, in particular, has made dancing more accessible and easier for people to engage with.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yara (@yaramsaleh)

The Cairo-born choreographer believes that performative dance, for years, has been widely undervalued in the Middle East. But she said that this “programmed judgment will inevitably transform once (people) see its value and impact with the influence of globalization and social media.” 

Saleh’s passion for dance was sparked at a young age when she was introduced to ballet. The dancer, who enjoys performing to hip-hop, house, jazz funk, afrobeats, amapiano and dancehall music, said she faced a lot of criticism when she decided to become a full-time dancer. 

“It was challenging due to the instability of this industry. But I always managed to find support along the road and find time to stay grounded, focused and centered,” she said. 

Saleh has performed in the US, Jamaica and the Middle East, and says she would love to perform at, or choreograph for, Afro Nation, the world’s biggest afrobeats and Caribbean music festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yara (@yaramsaleh)

So far, she said, one of her greatest achievements is introducing dancehall — a genre of Jamaican popular music that originated in the late 1970s — to the Egyptian dance community.

“Being a pioneer is a responsibility that I do not take lightly. Dancehall’s raw vibes instantly resonated with me and felt natural to my body. It is a culture that taught me more about expression, tapping into both my masculine and feminine energies,” she said. “It’s been an eye-opening and fruitful journey to see people appreciate and fall in love with dancehall’s message.”

Topics: Spotify

Models Imaan Hammam, Nora Attal support Loewe charity campaign

Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam showed her support for Loewe’s charity campaign. (File/ Getty Images)
Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam showed her support for Loewe’s charity campaign. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

Models Imaan Hammam, Nora Attal support Loewe charity campaign

Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam showed her support for Loewe’s charity campaign. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam and British Moroccan runway star Nora Attal have taken to Instagram to show their support for Loewe’s Knot on My Planet campaign, which seeks to protect elephants from poaching and trafficking.

The Spanish luxury brand is donating all the bag’s sales proceeds to the Elephant Crisis Fund, which aims to stop poaching, prevent trafficking and end the demand for ivory.

For her part, Attal posted a collage of black and white photos in which she can be seen posing with the bag. She captioned the post: “Happy to share with you this @LOEWE Elephant basket bag (that) has been created in collaboration with the #KnotOnMyPlanet campaign. Its eyes are hand-beaded by Samburu craftswomen.”

Meanwhile, Hammam posted a candid close up of the woven, elephant-shaped bag to Instagram Stories with the hashtag #KnotOnMyPlanet — a nod to the adage that tying a knot ensures you remember, and the saying “an elephant never forgets.”

According to the campaign’s website, $11.4 million has been raised since September 2016 for The Elephant Crisis Fund, which is a joint initiative of Save the Elephants and the Wildlife Conservation Network, in partnership with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. The aim is to end poaching for ivory as, according to the website, 100,000 African elephants were killed for ivory between 2012-2012 alone.

Hammam and Attal aren’t the only famous faces to get involved in the campaign.

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen, who shot to fame in the 1980s, also took to Instagram to show her support, writing: “Did you know that elephants are among the most social and intelligent animals on earth? This beautiful @Loewe basket bag, hand-beaded by the Samburi craftswomen, has been created in collaboration with the #KnotOnMyPlanet campaign with all proceeds going to the @ElephantCrisisFund helping secure a future for elephants and bringing elephant poaching and the ivory crisis to the forefront of the conversation.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen)

US models Lily Aldridge, Amber Valletta and Carolyn Murphy also showed their support, with the latter writing: “Did you know that the elephant is the largest land animal and that they communicate through vibrations? We must help protect these gentle giants by raising awareness and supporting foundations that ensure their safety from poachers.”

The handbag features colorful beadwork by Samburu craftswomen from Kenya’s northern frontier district and Loewe’s logo woven in black embroidery.

Topics: Loewe Nora Attal Imaan Hammam

Middle East filmmaker and actress on Venice jury with Julianne Moore

Middle East filmmaker and actress on Venice jury with Julianne Moore
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News

Middle East filmmaker and actress on Venice jury with Julianne Moore

Middle East filmmaker and actress on Venice jury with Julianne Moore
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan and Iranian actress Leila Hatami have been announced as members of the jury at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, held from Aug. 31 to Sep. 10.

Oscar-winning American actress Julianne Moore will preside over the jury, made up of three women and four men. Moore won the Venice acting award, the Coppa Volpi, in 2002 for “Far From Heaven,” directed by Todd Haynes.

Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo, Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, Argentine director and screenwriter Mariano Cohn and Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen complete the international jury, which assigns the festival’s main competition awards, including the Golden Lion.

While filmmaker Diwan won the Golden Lion last year with her film “Happening,” Hatami is best known to Western audiences for her role in Asghar Farhadi’s “A Separation.”

Topics: venice film festival Julianne Moore Audrey Diwan Leila Hatami

Latest updates

Moroccan Canadian singer Faouzia to perform in Dubai
Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia will perform in Dubai in August. (File/ Getty Images)
UAE decentralized finance platform ZKX secures $4.5m in seed funding round
UAE decentralized finance platform ZKX secures $4.5m in seed funding round
Australian child feared dead in Syrian prison
Australian child feared dead in Syrian prison
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts jobs
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts jobs
UAE President arrives in France in first official foreign visit
UAE President arrives in France in first official foreign visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.