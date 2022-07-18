Moroccan Canadian singer Faouzia to perform in Dubai

DUBAI: Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia is set to perform in Dubai on Aug. 21, organizers announced on Monday.

The singer, who has collaborated with US singer John Legend and French superstar DJ David Guetta, will hit the stage at The Agenda in Dubai Media City.

Born in Morocco, but raised in Canada, the 22-year-old singer is known for such hits as “Tears of Gold,” “Minefields,” which features John Legend, and “Battle,” which was produced by David Guetta.

She has also worked with the likes of French rapper Ninho on “Money,” US singer Kelly Clarkson on “I Dare You,” and Swedish electronic dance music duo Galantis on “I Fly.”

With her distinct blend of pop, R&B, synth-pop and acoustic pop, the artist is known to seek inspiration from both English and Arabic music, and often shares behind-the-scenes snaps from her daily life and studio sessions with her two million Instagram followers.

“Faouzia is one of the biggest up-and-coming artists around and we are thrilled to be working with her and put on an amazing show,” Girish Bhat, CEO of the concert’s co-organizer Eventify, said in a released statement.

The upcoming show is a collaborative effort between Eventify, Eventim Live Asia and Dubai Summer Surprises.

With over 790 million global streams to date, Faouzia has a combined social reach of over eight million followers, including over 3.2 million TikTok followers, two million Instagram followers and more than two million YouTube subscribers.

It won’t be the crooner’s first time in Dubai, however. In 2021, Faouzia attended Chanel’s Cruise 2022 show in the city in what was her first front-row experience. The rising star wore a Chanel monogrammed velvet look before she hit the stage with US singer John Legend wearing a version of the Parisian house’s iconic tweed suit.

In the 2021 video for her song with Legend, the artist paid homage to the Middle East by wearing a look from Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio. The ethereal video for “Minefields” saw the singer wearing an eye-catching shirt-and-skirt set by the Beirut-based fashion label, which is led by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi. In the video, the pair perform in an open field, with Legend crooning while playing a piano and Faouzia singing while walking through wheat-colored undergrowth.

The singer paired the billowing ensemble, with its rouched cuffs and oversized lapels, with romantic waved hair and pearl drop earrings.