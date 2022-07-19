You are here

Lewandowski will bring 'winning mentality' to Barca: Christensen

Lewandowski will bring ‘winning mentality’ to Barca: Christensen
Updated 19 July 2022
AFP

Lewandowski will bring ‘winning mentality’ to Barca: Christensen

Lewandowski will bring ‘winning mentality’ to Barca: Christensen
  Polish superstar arrives in Miami to complete his move to the La Liga giants
Updated 19 July 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Robert Lewandowski will bring the ‘winning mentality’ Barcelona need according to new teammate Andreas Christensen.

The Polish superstar has arrived in Miami to complete his move to the La Liga giants from Bayern Munich ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Lewandowski, 33, joins with Barcelona struggling on and off the pitch after seeing archrivals Real Madrid win the title and well documented financial problems causing problems behind the scenes.

But Danish international Christensen is adamant the striker, who scored 348 goals in eight seasons in the Bundesliga, will light up Spanish football following his move.

“It’s been easy for him to integrate into the squad,” the defender said ahead of a Barca training session in south Florida which was attended by around 1,000 fans.

“The team has been good at making players feel welcome but he has the qualities and the winning mentality we need.

“His qualities are obvious. Everyone is happy that he is here and he can push us and share his experiences. It’s great for the team to have him.”

Tuesday’s game is the start of a four-match tour of the US with a clash against Real in Las Vegas followed by a meeting with Juventus in Dallas before finishing up against the New York Red Bulls on July 30.

Christensen, who left Chelsea at the end of last season and is poised to make his Barcelona debut against Miami, has been impressed with the growth in popularity of football in North America and added: “It’s difficult to follow everything because the games are in the middle of the night but I’ve spoken about the growth of the game in the US with Christian Pulisic when I was at Chelsea and it’s really growing here.

“People know about Inter Miami because of David Beckham and certainly the training facilities here are top notch.”

“We are all really excited,” said Inter Miami coach Phil Neville who promised to send out a strong team despite this encounter coming in the middle of a crucial part of the MLS season for the former Manchester United and Everton midfielder.

“This is the biggest game in the club’s history because we are playing a team in a sold out stadium who are an institution, one of the biggest sports teams in the whole world.

“That’s why it’s so big. We aren’t here to get autographs though, we want to compete.”

Topics: football Barca

Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announce 23-man squad for Arab Cup u-20

Saudi Arabia announce 23-man squad for Arab Cup u-20
  The 18-team tournament takes place in Abha from July 20 until Aug. 6
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia have announced their squad for the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 set to kick off in Abha on Wednesday and run until Aug. 6.

In recent days, coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi’s players have stepped up their preparations on the training grounds of Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City, ahead of their opener against Mauritania on Wednesday.

The young Falcons have been placed alongside Mauritania and Iraq in Group A of the 18-team tournament.

The 23 Saudi squad members are: Osama Al-Marmish, Bilal Al-Dawa, Hamed Al-Shanqiti, Abdulaziz Al-Faraj, Ahmed Al-Jildan, Mohammed Sulaiman, Mohammed Al-Dawsari, Swailem Al-Menhali, Salem Al-Najdi, Walid Ayyash, Faisal Al-Sabiani, Abdullah Al-Zayd, Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa, Musab Al-Juwair, Thamer Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Al-Anzi, Mohammed Al-Marri, Saleh Al-Rahmani, Yassin Al-Zubaidi, Abdulmalik Al-Ayiri, Mashari Al-Nimr, Yazeed Joshan and Abdullah Radif.

Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship

Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship

Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship
  The young Falcons now third in Group A with one match left against South Korea
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have lost 26-30 to Kuwait in their second group match of the 17th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship currently taking place in Manama, Bahrain.

The tournament acts as a qualifying competition for the 2023 International Handball Federation’s Men’s Junior World Championship taking place in Germany and Greece.

The defeat means the young Falcons are now third in Group A on two points, behind leaders South Korea, who beat Iran 32-27, and second placed Kuwait, who are on three points each. Iran remain bottom of the group with no points.

The Saudi national team wrap up their group matches on Wednesday against South Korea at Khalifa Sports City, while Kuwait take on Iran.

Topics: handball

US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth

US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth
Updated 19 July 2022
AP

US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth

US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth
  The US are now 33-0 in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches since losing to Mexico 2-1 in advance of the 2011 World Cup
Updated 19 July 2022
AP

MONTERREY, Mexico: Alex Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the US national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics.

As FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from a private box, the US finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan’s 118th overall career goal.

Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in overtime earlier Monday to claim third place in the tournament.

The four semifinalists all earlier earned spots in the 2023 World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand. Runner-up Canada will play Jamaica in a playoff for the region’s other Olympic bid in September 2023.

The US are now 33-0 in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches since losing to Mexico 2-1 in advance of the 2011 World Cup.

The game was a rematch of the Olympic semifinal a year ago in Tokyo. Canada edged the US 1-0 on a late penalty kick to advance to the final, their first victory over the Americans in 20 years.

The Canadians went on to win the gold medal on a penalty shootout with Sweden. The US team finished with the bronze.

Alyssa Naeher was in goal for the US instead of Casey Murphy, who started the last game at the tournament. Defender Emily Fox also returned to the lineup from COVID-19 protocol.

Temperatures hovered in the low 90s at the start of the match at Estadio BBVA. Sheridan had a big save in the 31st minute when Mallory Pugh made a break down the right side and took a hard shot at the goal.

She made another in the 45th, with an assist from teammate Kadeisha Buchanan, on Sophia Smith’s scramble to score at the goal line. Smith had another chance in the 64th, but it went wide.

Canada had a flurry of late opportunities, including a header from Jordyn Huitema that went wide.

Kalyssa van Zanten scored in the 102nd minute to give Jamaica the edge in the earlier game. Van Zanten, who plays for Notre Dame, came into the game as a substitute in the 99th minute and scored on a well-placed pass from Drew Spence.

“I talked to her before she goes in and told her there’s a goal in those boot and she nodded to me and it gave her some confidence,” said Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson, who just took over the Reggae Girlz early last month amid upheaval.

Costa Rica had perhaps the best opportunity in the first half when Melissa Herrera faced Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer alone, but her shot when wide left.

Rocky Rodriguez, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, hit the post with a shot in stoppage time, and the game went to overtime.

Costa Rica fell to the US 3-0 in the semifinals, while Jamaica lost to Canada 3-0. Jamaica and Costa Rica have each been to the World Cup once before.

The US have been to every World Cup since the tournament started in 1991. The Americans have four titles, including the last two in 2015 and 2019.

Topics: football US

Rojas leads familiar gold rush as Qatar's Barshim soars to third men's high jump title at worlds

Rojas leads familiar gold rush as Qatar's Barshim soars to third men's high jump title at worlds
Updated 19 July 2022
AFP

Rojas leads familiar gold rush as Qatar's Barshim soars to third men's high jump title at worlds

Rojas leads familiar gold rush as Qatar's Barshim soars to third men's high jump title at worlds
  • Rojas was the first of three female two-time Olympic champions to strike gold in Eugene
  • Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar won a thriller of a high jump competition for his third world title
Updated 19 July 2022
AFP

EUGENE, OREGON: Untouchable Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas led a raft of familiar faces to glory when she claimed her third straight triple jump title at the World Athletics Championships on Monday.

Day four of action at Hayward Field in Oregon saw experience count as multiple gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympics followed up on their efforts in the Japanese capital with more podium topping.

Rojas was the first of three female two-time Olympic champions to strike gold in Eugene.

Belgium’s Nafi Thiam earlier claimed a last-gasp victory in the heptathlon over Dutch rival Anouk Vetter, while imperious Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won her second 1500m title.

Not to be left out, there were two male champions from the Tokyo Games who triumphed.

Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar won a thriller of a high jump competition for his third world title.

And there was more gold for the Arab world in the shape of Morocco’s Soufiane El-Bakkali, the Olympic champion producing a tactical masterclass as he brought an end to Kenya’s 15-year dominance of the 3000m steeplechase.

The evening session kicked off, however, with all eyes on the track as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, fresh from winning a record fifth world 100m title on Sunday, went in round one of the 200m.

“Oh man, it was hard!” said Fraser-Pryce, who coasted into Tuesday’s semifinals. “It was a late night and I needed to come back and try to qualify as easy as I can to preserve my strength for tomorrow.

“I am feeling OK so far. Just have to go home and get some recovery done and see how it goes tomorrow. I need to eat some food, get a massage, some compression, and just rest, get some sleep.”

Joining the 35-year-old, a world 200m champion in 2013, in Tuesday’s semifinals will be her two teammates who helped snatch an unprecedented cleansweep of the 100m podium for Jamaica on Sunday.

Shericka Jackson, who has the quickest time this season of 21.55sec, and four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, a world silver medallist over 200m in 2015, are still both seeking their first individual world titles.

The Jamaican women’s clean sweep came sharp on the heels of that by the US men.

And newly-crowned world 100m champion Fred Kerley led a fresh strike force of US sprinters into the semifinals of the men’s 200m, also on Tuesday.

Kerley won his heat in 20.17 seconds to raise the prospect of another US clean sweep, after the sprint all-rounder led Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell home in the blue riband event.

In the absence of that duo, it was the turn of the Americans who finished second, third and fourth in the 200m at last year’s Tokyo Olympics — Kenneth Bednarek, world champion Noah Lyles and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton — to take to the track .

A hyped-up Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday by setting the fastest qualifying time of 19.98 seconds, the sole sprinter to go sub-20.

Lyles, who complained of feeling isolated at the Tokyo Games held in strict Covid-19 regulations, said Eugene was much “more fun.” 

“It feels like you’re running for something, you’re excited and energetic. At the end of the day I’m a performer. I like to go out there and have fun and get people excited,” he said.

Canada’s reigning Olympic champion Andre de Grasse, who failed to make the 100m final, was a non-starter in his heat.

The Canadian struggled in the 100m, having only just returned from a second dose of Covid-19, but is holding out hope of being involved in the 4x100m relay.

Topics: world athletics championships

Khachanov, Krejcikova win opening matches in Hamburg

Khachanov, Krejcikova win opening matches in Hamburg
Updated 19 July 2022
AP

Khachanov, Krejcikova win opening matches in Hamburg

Khachanov, Krejcikova win opening matches in Hamburg
  The seventh-seeded Khachanov won against Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) after twice saving match point at 6-5 down in the decider before forcing a tiebreak
Updated 19 July 2022
AP

HAMBURG: Karen Khachanov saved two match points as he won his first-round match at the Hamburg European Open on Monday, while Botic van de Zandschulp had a surprise loss and Barbora Krejcikova won her opener in the women’s draw.

The seventh-seeded Khachanov won against Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) after twice saving match point at 6-5 down in the decider before forcing a tiebreak.

Van de Zandschulp, seeded fifth, was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who goes on to play Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik.

In the women’s draw of the clay-court event, last year’s French Open champion Krejcikova, seeded third, broke Suzan Lamens’ serve four times in a 6-2, 6-4 win to set up a second-round match with Magdalena Frech.

Fourth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich won against Nastasja Schunk 6-1, 6-4, while Anastasia Potapova upset sixth-seeded Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-3.

Andrea Petkovic won an all-German match with Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-3.

Topics: ATP European Open Karen Khachanov Barbora Krejcikova

