Barca look to secure top four spot with win away at Real Betis

Real Betis' Spanish defender Victor Ruiz scissor-kicks the ball next to Getafe's Turkish forward Enes Unal during their Spanish League football match at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on May 2, 2022. (AFP)
  • A victory for Xavi’s side at the Benito Villamarin would also come as a boost to Atletico Madrid
MADRID: Barcelona can seal qualification for next season’s Champions League by beating Real Betis on Saturday as six of La Liga’s top seven go head-to-head in what could be a pivotal weekend in the race for the top four.

Barca, in second, are eight points clear of Betis, in fifth, and if they can extend that gap to 11 with three games left to play, their spot in the Champions League will be secure.

It would represent a significant achievement for the Catalans, despite a disappointing dip in recent weeks meaning the enthusiasm of a few weeks ago, when they thrashed Real Madrid 4-0, has fizzled out.

Xavi Hernandez took over with Barcelona sitting ninth in La Liga, with the very real threat of missing out on the top four hanging over the club, who have debts of more than a billion euros and desperately need the money from playing in Europe’s most lucrative club tournament.

“We have two objectives,” said Xavi last weekend.

“Qualify for the Champions League and then also to finish second.

“But the main thing is to qualify for the Champions League.”

A victory for Xavi’s side at the Benito Villamarin would also come as a boost to Atletico Madrid, who are only three points ahead of Betis, with the local derby at home to Real Madrid to come on Sunday.

Atletico have already said they will not give Real Madrid a guard of honor as champions, a subject that has dominated discussions in Spain in recent days but a gesture they consider to be “an attempt at mockery” that the club insisted has “the aim of humiliation.”

Atletico will hope Real Madrid’s sensational comeback against Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League, which required extra time and a heap of emotional and physical energy, might take its toll at the Wanda Metropolitano.

After already wrapping up the league title last weekend with four games to spare, the momentous victory over City means Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate against Atletico, with the likes of Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior all due a rest.

Atletico should be primed to take advantage but Diego Simeone’s side are in the middle of another rocky patch, having won only one of their last six games, including a defeat by Athletic Bilbao last Saturday.

And Atletico can take little comfort from their run-in after this weekend, which will see them finish at home to Sevilla and away at Real Sociedad after a more winnable game away at Elche.

“I’m concerned as I’ve always said,” Simeone said after the loss to Athletic.

“You have to know how to handle difficult moments, which have been rare in these last few years.

“The responsibility is mine and it depends on me whether the players stay calm or not.”

If Betis had been more consistent in recent weeks they might already have Champions League qualification in their own hands but two draws against Real Sociedad and Getafe, either side of a loss at home to Elche, have allowed Atletico to hold their ground.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side may have had their focus diverted by the final of the Copa del Rey, which they won last month against Valencia, but the top four is still within reach, despite difficult remaining games against Barca, Valencia, Granada and then Real Madrid.

Sevilla, in third, are still not home and dry but their six-point lead over their city rivals should be enough, even if they have a tough game on Sunday away at Villarreal.

Unai Emery’s side might still be licking their wounds after their Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday.

At the other end of the table, Mallorca host Granada on Saturday in what looks a crucial game in the battle to avoid relegation, with Mallorca and Cadiz just one point ahead of Granada as all three teams fight to escape the drop.

Fixtures (GMT)

Friday

Levante vs. Real Sociedad (1900)

Saturday

Mallorca vs. Granada (1200), Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia (1415), Celta Vigo vs. Alaves (1630), Cadiz vs. Elche (1630), Real Betis vs. Barcelona (1900)

Sunday

Getafe vs. Rayo Vallecano (1200), Villarreal vs. Sevilla (1415), Espanyol vs. Osasuna (1630), Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid (1900)

Alsharif Faisal Alharith is first Saudi triathlete to compete in Super League Arena Games

Alsharif Faisal Alharith is first Saudi triathlete to compete in Super League Arena Games
Zaid Khashogji

  • The 30-year-old from Jeddah will take part in one of the world’s most intense sporting challenges, which takes place at Singapore’s Marina Bay on May 6-7
RIYADH: With only 10 days notice, Alsharif Faisal Alharith accepted the Saudi Triathlon Federation’s nomination as their candidate to participate in one of the most intense sporting competitions in the world.

The 30-year-old from Jeddah is the first Saudi, Arab and Muslim to enter the inaugural Super League Triathlon Arena Games, the finals of which take place in Singapore on May 6-7, where the world’s best endurance athletes will battle it out to be crowned the event’s first-ever world champion.

“It’s important for Saudis to compete in such competitions so that they can pave the way for the next generation, so we can see more Saudis compete in the Olympics and get medals,” Alharith told Arab News. “My personal aspiration for the future is to enter the Olympics.

Saudi triathlete Alsharif Faisal Alharith gets first place in local competition.

“Thanks to his royal highness the minister of sport, we formed the Saudi (Triathlon) Federation and through them we’re now able to compete globally. It means a lot for me to participate in the Arena Games and I think it means a lot for Saudis to see a Saudi participate in such a race.”

The Super League Triathlon’s Arena Games concept was born during the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown in popularity each year, drawing a huge audience thanks to its innovative and exciting blend of real and virtual racing.

This year, Super League Triathlon partnered with World Triathlon to stage the Arena Games Triathlon series, the finals of which take place this weekend at Singapore’s Marina Bay. They follow races in Munich and London, and the male and female athletes who have performed best across all three races will be crowned the event’s first world champions.

Alharith will compete in the heats on Friday, with those who perform best in them progressing to the finals on Saturday. The heats include two stages, each of which includes swimming, cycling and running. The swimming section takes place in the real world, while the cycling and running take place on smart trainers and treadmills in the virtual world of Zwift, which is described as the world’s “leading online training and racing platform” and provides each athlete with an avatar and real-time, detailed data on their performance.

The athletes have to complete each round in less than 16 minutes or be eliminated, and face the added challenge of the order of the disciplines being shuffled for each stage.

“It’s a very exciting format,” said Alharith. “It’s a 200 meter swim and then a 4 kilometer bike and a 1 km run. And then, after that, we’re going to do a 1 km run and then a 4 km bike and then a 200 meter swim.

“The competition will be extremely fierce. For example, Alex Yee will be competing, who was the silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, which is amazing.”

Saudi triathlete Alsharif Faisal Alharith in Singapore on Thursday for training.

Alharith has his own goals for his performance during the event.

“For me, it’s about doing the best I can and not being disqualified and then, obviously, try to see if I can get a position,” he said.

“The main focus is to learn from the amazing athletes there and to show that we’re all human and the only difference is that the athletes put more into training than other people, and through training everything is possible.”

Despite being an athlete for most of his life, Alharith only began cycling in 2014. He entered and won a handful of local competitions before being asked to join the Saudi national cycling team but by then he had discovered the triathlon and in 2016 started to focus on that.

“My passion is triathlon,” he said. “I love the three sports, which are swimming, cycling, running. I feel like that’s more my element. It was very tough before the federation (was founded). Again, I’d like to thank (the minister of sport) for what he did for us.

“Through the Saudi Triathlon Federation, everything became easier. Now I can compete globally, I can get all my equipment without thinking about it and I can focus only on training.”

According to Alharith, athletes who compete in this weekend’s event can earn points that could help them qualify for the Olympics, based on how well they perform.

“For me, it’s only a matter of time — it’s not if I enter the Olympics, but when I enter the Olympics,” he said.

“The message here is do the work when no one’s watching. That’s the main message because motivation only lasts for five to 10 seconds but when you can fight through it and do the work when no one’s watching, that’s when you know you will reach your goals.”

AP

  • The 34-year-old Day has been working with instructor Chris Como on a swing that will protect his chronically balky back
POTOMAC, Md.: Three years and 364 days since his last victory, Jason Day describes himself as “obsessed” with honing his new swing and improving his results, even if he never gets back to No. 1 in the world.

There wasn’t much room for improvement Thursday as Day shot a 7-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship. Joel Dahmen was a shot back on what could be the best day for scoring at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, with rain, wind and unseasonably cool temperatures in the forecast through Sunday.

“Obviously, we’ve got some weather coming in, so I feel like we’re going to go into grind mode over the next few days, which I typically like,” Day said. “It’s going to be difficult.”

The 34-year-old Day has been working with instructor Chris Como on a swing that will protect his chronically balky back, and he says it feels solid with every club except the driver. His renewed dedication and relative good health are encouraging signs from a player who won eight times in a 15-month span in 2015-16, including the PGA Championship and the Players Championship.

“I think about the golf swing in the morning, I think about the golf swing during the day and I think about the golf swing at night,” Day said. “There’s been conversations at 12 at night with Chris just because I have an idea in my head and a certain sensation and a feel.”

Day’s last win came in this tournament at Quail Hollow. The Wells Fargo moved to the Maryland suburbs of Washington this year because its usual venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September.

The International team at that event would surely welcome a resurgent Day, who made five of his eight birdies from inside 10 feet on Thursday. The Australian took the lead with a chip-in on the par-4 15th hole.

“The thing that’s different between now and when I was No. 1 in the world, even though the technique might not have been as crisp as it is right now, I had all the confidence in the world, especially on the greens. So that’s always the goal,” Day said.

Matthew Wolff, local favorite Denny McCarthy and PGA Tour rookies Aaron Rai, Callum Tarren and Paul Barjon were two shots back. Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 7, had an up-and-down 67.

Wolff’s previous two competitive rounds were an 81 and a 78 at the Masters, where the 23-year-old long-hitter finished behind every 60-something past champion in the field. He played a casual round at his home club a few days ago and lost every ball in his bag.

Beware the player with nonexistent expectations.

“I can go out and shoot 90 tomorrow and as long as I have a good attitude, I can put a check mark on this week and say that I’ve grown as a person and as a player and that’s just all I really care about right now,” Wolff said. “To be honest, it’s funny, but I’m not here to win a golf tournament, I’m here to have a good time.”

Dahmen enjoyed his quick surge to the top of the leaderboard. After a 7-iron from 173 yards to 7 feet on the par-4 eighth hole, he stared at the scoreboard behind the green while waiting for playing partners Patrick Reed and Jason Dufner. Then he holed the putt to reach 6 under.

“I like seeing my name up there. It’s something that, you know, that’s what we work for, right? To have a little bit of pressure in the first round I think is great,” Dahmen said.

Dahmen’s putter cooled on the back nine, but he finally made another birdie when he missed an ace by inches at the par-3 17th.

McIlroy’s only big mistake was a tee shot that started too far left and drew into the water on the par-4 fourth, his 13th of the day. A penalty drop and a sloppy chip led to double bogey, but he rebounded with birdies on the next two holes.

“I said to myself walking off the green, if I could just get back to 3 under for the day by the end of the day after that, I would be pretty happy, and obviously I did that,” McIlroy said.

Rickie Fowler hit two shots into the right-side wetlands on the par-4 sixth, then holed out from 134 yards to save bogey. He hit driver to 11 feet for eagle on the 305-yard, par-4 13th in a round of 66 that he summed up as “interesting.”

“There was a couple that were a little offline and cost me a little bit early in the round, but other than that, a lot of good stuff,” said Fowler, who is working through swing changes and has dropped to 146th in the world. “Definitely happy with today.”

Frankfurt sets up Europa League final against Rangers

Frankfurt sets up Europa League final against Rangers
AP

  • Jose Mourinho will have a chance to add another trophy to his collection after his Roma set up a final against Feyenoord in the inaugural Europa Conference League
LONDON: Eintracht Frankfurt reached their first European final in 42 years by knocking West Ham out of the Europa League on Thursday, setting up a title game against Scottish club Rangers.

Frankfurt beat 10-man West Ham 1-0 at home to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory in the semifinals, while Rangers overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg by defeating RB Leipzig 3-1 at a raucous Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

It is Frankfurt’s first European final since beating Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1980 in an all-German matchup in the UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the Europa League. Rangers will be playing their first European final since losing to Zenit St. Petersburg in the UEFA Cup in 2008. The Scottish club is looking for a first European title in 50 years, after winning the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972.

In the inaugural Europa Conference League, Jose Mourinho will have a chance to add another trophy to his collection after his Roma set up a final against Feyenoord in the new third-tier competition.

Tammy Abraham scored the only goal as Roma beat Leicester 1-0 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate. Feyenoord held Marseille to a 0-0 draw in France after winning the first leg 3-2.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Rangers roared into a 2-0 lead after just 24 minutes in front of a frenzied home crowd. James Tavernier met a cross from Ryan Kent at the far post in the 19th minute for the seventh goal in the competition, and Glen Kamara doubled the lead five minutes later by calmly slotting in a shot from the edge of the area.

Christopher Nkunku pulled Leipzig back level on aggregate with a goal in the second half, but John Lundstram then netted the decisive goal in the 81st minute, converting a rebound from close range.

Frankfurt’s progress was more straightforward after Aaron Cresswell was sent off for a last-man foul on Jens Petter Hauge in the 19th minute and Rafael Borre scored seven minutes later to give the team a two-goal cushion on aggregate. Cresswell was also shown a red card in the 1-1 home draw against Lyon in the quarterfinals. The defender was initially shown a yellow for his foul on Hauge but the referee changed it to a red after watching a replay on the pitchside monitor.

Trying to mount a comeback a man down, West Ham striker Michail Antonio looked too isolated up front while every attack opened space for Frankfurt’s counters.

Tomá&scaron; Souček came close to scoring for the visitors in the final seconds with a header off a corner that went just wide.

Frankfurt fans flooded the pitch to celebrate after the final whistle.

More than 30 arrests were made before the game after supporters of the two clubs clashed in several locations in Frankfurt, police said.

The final will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville on May 18, with a place in next season’s Champions League also at stake.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Abraham opened the scoring by beating goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a powerful header off a corner 11 minutes into the game at Stadio Olimpico in Rome for his ninth goal in the competition.

For Mourinho, it was a meeting against his former apprentice, Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, who was appointed to Chelsea’s academy staff during Mourinho’s first stint with the London club.

The final will give Mourinho a chance to win his first European trophy since claiming the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United. He has also won the Champions League twice.

Marseille’s chances of overturning its deficit against Feyenoord took a blow when playmaker Dimitry Payet limped off in the 33rd with an injury.

Feyenoord reached its first final since being runner-up in the 2002 UEFA Cup. The Dutch club won the European Cup in 1970.

The final is scheduled for May 25 in the capital of Albania, Tirana.

There were also violent clashes in France between Marseille and Feyenoord fans outside the Stade Velodrome stadium before the game.

One video showed a Marseille fan apparently unconscious on the ground as he was helped by fellow fans, another showed two groups charging at each other shortly before kickoff just outside the stadium.

Real’s Champions League heroics ‘inspire’ Nadal into Madrid quarterfinals

Real’s Champions League heroics ‘inspire’ Nadal into Madrid quarterfinals
AFP

  • Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur advances to the biggest final of her career with an impressive 6-2, 6-3 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova
MADRID: Rafael Nadal said on Thursday he drew inspiration from Real Madrid’s heroic comeback against Manchester City less than 24 hours previously as he survived a scare from David Goffin, saving four match points en route to a tight 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9) victory in the Madrid Open.

The win kept alive Nadal’s quest for a record-extending sixth title in the Spanish capital and earned him a spot in the quarterfinals, where he faces his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

Seventh seed Alcaraz celebrated his 19th birthday with a battling 6-4, 6-7(4/7), 6-3 over British world No. 11 Cameron Norrie.

On Wednesday, Real scored in extra time to stun City 3-1 to set up a Champions League final with Liverpool later this month.

Nadal, a 21-time major champion, was contesting just his second match after a six-week break due to a rib injury and rebounded from tricky moments during his showdown with Goffin, who has a career-high ranking of seventh but is currently down to 60 in the world.

Nadal had to recover from an early break before clinching a 46-minute opening set.

The Spanish third seed held two match points and served for the second set but was stretched to a third by Goffin.

In the deciding-set tie-break, Nadal saved four match points, hitting clutch drop shots on two of them, before he finally moved into a record-extending 99th ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal and his 16th in Madrid.

“Yesterday has been an unforgettable night. The spirit that the Real Madrid team have is just incredible and for me today in some way has been an inspiration,” said the 35-year-old, who attended the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I think David played at such a high level but at the same time I’m not completely happy because I think I had to finish the match in straight sets without a doubt.”

Nadal is 2-0 against Alcaraz, having defeated the teen phenom in Madrid last year and at Indian Wells in March.

“I think that today, he is better than me and he has a good dynamic, a good momentum,” Nadal said of Alcaraz, who is riding a seven-match winning streak that includes a title run in Barcelona.

“I’m clear who, from the beginning, has some kind of advantage in tomorrow’s match. But in that regard, I will try to do as much as possible to be competitive.”

Earlier, former world No. 1 Andy Murray was forced to pull out of his last-16 match against Djokovic, citing food poisoning.

It would have been the 37th meeting between Murray and current world number one Djokovic, but the first since they played each other in the Doha final in January 2017.

Djokovic, a three-time champion in Madrid, now moves directly into a quarterfinal against Polish 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz, who knocked out Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-3.

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev reached the seventh Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career with a 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 result against Dan Evans of Britain.

Rublev said it has been a “stressful” tournament for him so far, despite arriving to the Spanish capital fresh from a title run in Belgrade.

“I’m going on court thinking for sure today I’m going to do everything and I will be calm and then I’m doing really stupid and easy mistakes that make no sense,” said Rublev.

“Then I manage somehow to calm down and at the end starts these roller coasters.”

In the last eight, Rublev will face Stefanos Tsitsipas, who downed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev also punched his ticket to the quarterfinals after his opponent Lorenzo Musetti retired from their match in the second set with a left thigh injury.

In the women’s event, eighth seed Ons Jabeur advanced to the biggest final of her career with an impressive 6-2, 6-3 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The Tunisian followed up wins against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and former world No. 1 Simona Halep with just her second success in eight meetings with Alexandrova to move into a maiden WTA 1000 final.

“It was a very emotional match. For those who don’t know, I have a 1-6 record against her. So it was a tough match mentally,” said Jabeur.

“But I’m glad that I pulled the win today. I played really good, I was ready for the right moments and hopefully I can continue playing at this level for the final.”

Jabeur awaits the winner of the semi-inal between American 12th seed Jessica Pegula and Swiss lefthander Jil Teichmann.

English cricket team Essex fined for racism by official

English cricket team Essex fined for racism by official
AFP

  • The county admitted John Faragher used the highly offensive term during a board meeting in 2017
  • Faragher, who resigned last November, has denied using the phrase
LONDON: English county cricket club Essex have been fined £50,000 ($61,500) and reprimanded following a racist remark made by their former chairman, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.
The county admitted John Faragher used the highly offensive term during a board meeting in 2017 and accepted they had failed to hold a timely investigation into the matter.
Faragher, who resigned last November, has denied using the phrase.
An independent cricket discipline panel concluded that a points deduction would be inappropriate and instead settled on a financial penalty, of which £15,000 has been suspended.
The incidents at Essex, based in Chelmsford, came to light following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.
The former spinner told a parliamentary committee in November about the abuse he suffered while playing for Yorkshire, saying he had been driven to thoughts of suicide.
His revelations led to a mass clear out of senior boardroom figures and coaching staff at Yorkshire, as well as leading to the unearthing of racist incidents at several other first-class counties.
The independent panel looking into the Essex case praised John Stephenson, the Essex chief executive and interim chairman, for attempting to tackle the situation on his appointment last year but added he had been hampered by “a lamentable logjam at board level.”
The panel said: “The use of racist and discriminatory language such as this is plainly unacceptable — its utterance by a club chair is all the more deplorable.”
Essex said in a statement they had a “zero-tolerance policy toward racism and any form of discrimination” and were working to implement the ECB’s 12-point anti-discrimination plan drawn up in response to Rafiq’s revelations.

