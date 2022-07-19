You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM holds meeting with Japan PM

Saudi FM holds meeting with Japan PM

Saudi FM holds meeting with Japan PM
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, said the Kingdom will always stand with Japan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2z2we

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Saudi FM holds meeting with Japan PM

Saudi FM holds meeting with Japan PM
  • In response, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for Prince Farhan’s visit to Japan
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, received a courtesy call from Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during his visit to Japan.

At the outset of the meeting, on July 19, commencing at 10:25, Prince Farhan expressed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He also stated that Saudi Arabia will always stand with Japan, and that he would like to further strengthen the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. 

In response, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for Prince Farhan’s visit to Japan and his deep appreciation for the letters of condolence from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the passing of Abe.

Kishida also stated that he looks to further expand the friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner, under the “Japan-Saudi Vision 2030,” according to the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

Further, Kishida expressed his appreciation for the stable supply of crude oil from Saudi Arabia and requested for continued cooperation in stabilizing the international crude oil market. In response, Prince Farhan stated that the strategic partnership between Japan and Saudi Arabia is solid, and expressed that he would like to continue cooperation with Japan, including in efforts towards stabilizing the international crude oil market.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Related

Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm close bilateral ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm close bilateral ties
Cooperating with Saudi Arabia is ‘very important’ for Japan, says president of JICA  
World
Cooperating with Saudi Arabia is ‘very important’ for Japan, says president of JICA  

Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm close bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm close bilateral ties
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News Japan

Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm close bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm close bilateral ties
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi held bilateral talks on Tuesday in Tokyo, further strengthening the cooperation between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Hayashi expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its condolences sent after the passing for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Japan places extreme importance on its relations with Saudi Arabia,” Hayashi said. “I welcome the cooperation between our countries, such as the telephone call between Prime Minister Kishida and his royal highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.”

The Japanese foreign minister said the Kishida administration supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts in economic and social reforms. “I hope that the bilateral ties will be further strengthened,” he added.

Prince Farhan expressed his deep condolences for the passing of Abe, describing him as a true leader and friend to Saudi Arabia. 

The Saudi foreign minister said that the Kingdom wants to further strengthen its relationship with Japan through cooperation in various fields.

• This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Related

Japan-Saudi Arabia Policy Consultations held in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Japan-Saudi Arabia Policy Consultations held in Riyadh
Cooperating with Saudi Arabia is ‘very important’ for Japan, says president of JICA  
World
Cooperating with Saudi Arabia is ‘very important’ for Japan, says president of JICA  

Saudi chef impresses netizens with her authentic Italian cooking skills

Saudi chef Hatoon Al-Toukhi conducts Italian cooking workshops, teaching students how to make authentic Italian traditional dish
Saudi chef Hatoon Al-Toukhi conducts Italian cooking workshops, teaching students how to make authentic Italian traditional dish
Updated 18 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi chef impresses netizens with her authentic Italian cooking skills

Saudi chef Hatoon Al-Toukhi conducts Italian cooking workshops, teaching students how to make authentic Italian traditional dish
  • The Saudi chef has a small home-based business, selling her famous tiramisu, and fresh pasta packs of lasagne, ravioli, linguini, and fusilli among others
Updated 18 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi chef Hatoon Al-Toukhi is being touted as one of the best authentic Italian food chefs on social media.

“It all started when I got laid off from my job because of the pandemic. Then I decided to go to the world of social media to show people how I cook Italian food, and they admired the originality of the dishes,” Al-Toukhi told Arab News.

She also showcases her Italian cooking techniques live at a number of cooking shows.

Married into an Italian family, Al-Toukhi picked up cooking techniques from her mother-in-law, learning secret tips and tricks to make the perfect Italian dishes.

It is extremely difficult to win the approval of Italians when it comes to recreating their cuisine, Al-Toukhi said, but the talented chef has received the ringing endorsement of her in-laws, and praise from other people for her cooking skills.

“My mother-in-law is Italian and they are very picky about their food and very strict and traditional. So I learned how to make the food from her, and this is how I fell in love with the cuisine, and she approves (of) it,” she said.

FASTFACT

Married into an Italian family, Al-Toukhi picked up cooking techniques from her mother- in-law, learning secret tips and tricks to make the perfect Italian dishes.

Al-Toukhi now conducts Italian cooking workshops, teaching students how to make authentic Italian sauces, pastas, and other traditional dishes.

With in-depth knowledge of Italian food, Al-Toukhi is also an Italian food critic and pasta taster. “Companies send me pasta before distributing to the suppliers so I can taste them and give my approval. I also grade the pastas according to the standards.”

The Saudi chef also has a small home-based business, selling her famous tiramisu, and fresh pasta packs of lasagne, ravioli, linguini, and fusilli among others.

Al-Toukhi revealed that one of the challenges she faces from the Saudi community is that her authentic Italian food is different from that served at restaurants in the Kingdom, as often they alter recipes to cater to the locals’ taste palate. “My food creates a shock for people who are used to Saudi food, but then I tell them that this is how it is originally made. Actually, this is what’s stopping me from having my own restaurant, the acceptance of the pure taste, and the availability of cooking materials.”

Currently, Al-Toukhi is developing a lifestyle radio program that combines cooking and lifestyle topics.

“I was hosting as a guest on one radio show and they liked the energy that I gave. Then the channel contacted me and told me that they wanted to give me my own radio show. I’m excited because it will not only be about cooking, but we will also talk about many social topics,” she said.

As a family, Al-Toukhi has her own traditions with her kids, Dana and Yousef, who are ten and four years old respectively, where they all enjoy a fun day of family cooking.

“When we do fresh pasta at home, everyone has to join in, including my husband, and we play with it. My son plays with it like it’s Play-Doh, and sometimes we invite my mother-in-law so it becomes like a nice family event,” she said.

 

Topics: Saudi chefs Hatoon Al-Toukhi Saudi Food Saudi Arabia

Related

As well as developing Arab recipes for Saudi dairy products, Tawfiq Qadri has cooked up more than 3,000 different hot, cold, and pastry meals. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chef to kings reveals latest recipes for culinary success
Special Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis
Lifestyle
Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis

Who’s Who: Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of tourism

Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud
Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of tourism

Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud was appointed as Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of tourism by royal decree on July 3.

She shared a message on her official Twitter account, extending her thanks and gratitude to King Salman and to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the trust they placed in her and expressing her eagerness to meet their aspirations.

Princess Haifa described the appointment as a great step toward achieving the goals of the Ministry of Tourism within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

In 2020, she was appointed as a member of the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation as a representative of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.

Princess Haifa attained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Haven, in the US, in 2008. She earned her master’s in business administration and management from the London Business School in 2017.

She began her career at HSBC Holdings as an analyst, progressing to a senior associate of equity sales before leaving in 2012 to join the Ministry of Higher Education as a senior consultant.

She was also managing director of the General Sports Authority between 2017 and 2019, with a focus on developing the sports economy. She became secretary-general of Formula E Holdings in July 2018, a position she still holds.

Princess Haifa has been vice president of strategy at the SCTH since March 2019. She is also vice chairwoman of the Saudi Fencing Federation and chairwoman of the women’s committee at the Arab Fencing Federation.

Princess Haifa was also a speaker at the World Economic Forum, which took place in Davos in May 2022, where she engaged in meaningful dialogue with the Kingdom’s international partners to seek solutions to global challenges.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, deputy minister of transport and logistic services
Bader Albedair
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Bader Albedair, head of public relations and communications for Boeing in the Middle East

Saudi authorities order doubling of admission rates for in-demand university subjects

Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Updated 18 July 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi authorities order doubling of admission rates for in-demand university subjects

Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
  • The increase, which was ordered by the Council of Universities Affairs and applies to business, technology, engineering and medical faculties, is designed to meet labor-market demand
  • Meanwhile, educational institutions will be required to reduce acceptance rates for disciplines ‘not compatible with the labor market’ by at least 50 percent within five years
Updated 18 July 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Admission rates for students in a number of faculties at Saudi universities, including engineering, technology, business and medicine, are set to double compared with 2020 levels, education authorities have announced.

The Council of Universities Affairs, chaired by Hamad Al-Sheikh, the minister of education, said on Sunday that the aim of the decision is to improve educational outcomes and help meet the needs of labor markets.

Universities will also be required to reduce the acceptance rate for disciplines “not compatible with the labor market” by at least 50 percent, the council said. The mandated increases and reductions will apply for five years, beginning with the coming academic year, and will be reassessed after three years.

HIGHLIGHT

Educational institutions will be required to reduce acceptance rates for disciplines ‘not compatible with the labor market’ by at least 50 percent within five years

These and other decisions announced by the council are designed to help prepare students for the labor market in more efficient and effective ways, and ensure that they can compete with other graduates locally and globally.

The council also told universities to gather data, to be published in a semi-annual report published on the university’s website, about employment rates among their graduates in all disciplines, the salary levels of working graduates, and whether or not their jobs are related to their field of study. This decision reflects the importance of competition between universities and their efforts to align academic programs with the requirements of local and international labor markets, according to the council.

The changes follow a broader liberalization of the Saudi higher education sector. In 2019, the Council of Ministers approved a law granting “disciplined independence” to universities, which allowed them to develop their own academic, financial and administrative regulations in accordance with state-approved public policies. These policies are implemented by the council, which is a Saudi government institution that organizes university affairs and approves education policies and strategies in the Kingdom.

The council said that the first phase of the new regulations will apply to King Saud, King Abdulaziz, and Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal universities. It added that they will allow universities to financially benefit from the development of various revenue streams, including “scientific research or consulting services for other internal or external bodies.”

Topics: Saudi Council of Universities Affairs Saudi Arabia

Related

The headquarters of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC). (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education commission signs up to Seoul Accord
Saudi university issues warning over rise in online fraud
Saudi Arabia
Saudi university issues warning over rise in online fraud

Saudi authorities record more than 80 environmental violations in Asir

(Twitter @SFES_KSA)
(Twitter @SFES_KSA)
Updated 18 July 2022
SPA

Saudi authorities record more than 80 environmental violations in Asir

(Twitter @SFES_KSA)
  • The recorded violations included fires lit in undesignated areas with a fine of SR1,000 ($266) for the first offense
Updated 18 July 2022
SPA

ABHA: The National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification has recorded more than 83 environmental violations on land dedicated to vegetation cover and national parks in Asir.

It recorded the violations via specialized patrols protecting and monitoring Asir’s forests and parks, equipped to impose penalties and enforce executive regulations.

The recorded violations included fires lit in undesignated areas, with a fine of SR1,000 ($266) for the first offense, multiplying for subsequent offenses, and burning trees and bushes, with a fine that starts at SR20,000 for the first offense and multiplying up to SR40,000.

Topics: Asir Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia to intensify campaign to detect environmental violations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to intensify campaign to detect environmental violations
Drive to stamp out environmental violations in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Drive to stamp out environmental violations in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Saudi miner Amak eyes capital hike to $240m to fund expansion 
Saudi miner Amak eyes capital hike to $240m to fund expansion 
US says it kills two Al-Shabab militants in Somalia airstrike
US says it kills two Al-Shabab militants in Somalia airstrike
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Canada consults oil emissions cap; White House expects OPEC+’s production hike
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Canada consults oil emissions cap; White House expects OPEC+’s production hike
Authorities in south China apologize over COVID-19 break-ins
Authorities in south China apologize over COVID-19 break-ins

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.