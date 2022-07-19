You are here

  • Home
  • Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to bolster ties with Tehran, a fellow target of severe US sanctions and a potential military and trade partner. (Sputnik via AP)
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
AP

Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
  • Only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighbor in February
  • Putin is seeking to bolster ties with Tehran, a fellow target of severe US sanctions and a potential military and trade partner
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine.
In only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighbor in February, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the pressing issues facing the region, including the conflict in Syria and a UN-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.
As the West heaps sanctions on Russia and the costly campaign drags on, Putin is seeking to bolster ties with Tehran, a fellow target of severe US sanctions and a potential military and trade partner. In recent weeks, Russian officials visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice to review Tehran’s weapons-capable drones for possible use in Ukraine, the White House has alleged.
But perhaps most crucially, Tehran offers Putin a chance for a high-stakes meeting with Erdogan, who has sought to help broker talks on a peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as help negotiations to unblock Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
Turkey, a NATO member, has found itself opposite Russia in bloody conflicts in Azerbaijan, Libya and Syria. But Turkey hasn’t imposed sanctions on the Kremlin, making it a sorely needed partner for Moscow. Grappling with runaway inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency, Turkey also relies on the Russian market.
The gathering has symbolic meaning for Putin’s domestic audience as well, showing off Russia’s international clout even as it grows increasingly isolated and plunges deeper into confrontation with the West.
Backed into a corner by the West and its regional rivals, the Iranian government is ramping up uranium enrichment, cracking down on dissent and grabbing headlines with optimistic, hard-line stances intended to keep the Iranian currency, the rial, from crashing.
Without sanctions relief in sight, Iran’s tactical partnership with Russia has become one of survival, even as Moscow appears to be undercutting Tehran in the black market oil trade.
“Iran is (the) center of dynamic diplomacy,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on Twitter, adding the meetings will “develop economic cooperation, focus on security of the region via political solution ... and ensure food security.”
Fadahossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament’s influential committee on national security and foreign policy, described Russia as Iran’s “most strategic partner” on Monday. His comments belied decades of animosity stemming from Russia’s occupation of Iran during World War II — and its refusal to leave afterward.

US delegation urges Lebanon to speed up government formation

US delegation urges Lebanon to speed up government formation
Updated 19 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

US delegation urges Lebanon to speed up government formation

US delegation urges Lebanon to speed up government formation
  • Public sector workers strike for better pay, conditions
  • Proposal to divide Beirut municipality sparks criticism
Updated 19 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A delegation from the American Task Force for Lebanon has stressed the importance of “establishing a social economic program before it is too late.”

The call came after the delegation — accompanied by US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea — held talks with several Lebanese officials on Monday.

Edward Gabriel, head of the ATFL, said: “Time is moving quickly, and the government must expedite laws and policies, carry out the required reforms, and take the necessary steps to meet the needs of citizens to push forward negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. We need a partner, and that partner is the government, which has to act quickly to achieve what is required from it.”

The US provided aid worth more than $700 million to Lebanon last year, he added, and President Joe Biden “did not forget about Lebanon” during his Middle East visit.

FASTFACT

MP Ibrahim Kanaan, chair of the finance and budget committee, announced the adoption of a law amending banking secrecy to prevent tax evasion, combat corruption, financing terrorism, and illicit enrichment.

Biden mentioned several issues that affected Lebanon and stressed the integrity of the Lebanese territories during his meetings.

The US call came as judicial assistants decided to join a strike of public sector employees on Monday, causing courts in Lebanon to grind to a halt.

Public sector employees have been striking for about a month demanding that salaries be increased and for transportation allowances to be raised.

The judicial assistants said they had stopped working permanently and would not make any exceptions, be they for urgent cases or public prosecutions, and would no longer issue notices on behalf of departments and courts.

Joseph Talj, an official from the judicial assistants’ committees, said: “Ever since the crisis began in 2019, judicial assistants have been seeing how unfortunate people’s lives have become and are now suffering just like them in making ends meet. They can no longer provide food for their families, proper education, or health care.

“How can we work in palaces of justice where equity, equality, justice, and fairness don’t exist? Either we work to live a decent life with our children, or we stay home and die of starvation and diseases.”

The same demand prompted retired members of the armed forces to stage a sit-in on Monday morning in front of the Baalbek branch of Banque du Liban, preventing employees from entering.

They stressed that salary increases needed to include all employees, especially military personnel, in service and retired.

The Lebanese pound has lost 95 percent of its value since it started depreciating in 2019.

The minimum wage is equivalent to $23 according to the black market exchange rate of LBP29,500. Before the financial collapse, it amounted to $444.

With the gradual lifting of subsidies on fuel and medicines, and the inability of health and social security institutions to cover hospitalization for public sector employees, the workers went on strike because they were unable to afford a minimum standard of living.

Speaking on behalf of the retired armed forces personnel, Imad Awada said: “More protests will be organized in different regions until the decision to amend judges’ salaries based on the LBP8,000/USD rate is withdrawn, or until all public employees are included in the decision, especially military personnel in service and retirement, in addition to improving benefits.”

The ongoing strike paralyzes most of the state’s official departments, especially the Ministry of Finance and the real estate departments.

Those striking urged the ministerial committee tasked with managing public facilities to hold a meeting headed by the caretaker PM and PM-designate Najib Mikati to follow up on this issue.

Parliamentary committees have been convening to approve bills that fall within the framework of reforms demanded by the IMF in light of the ongoing government impasse since mid-May to present them in a legislative session to be determined later.

MP Ibrahim Kanaan, chair of the finance and budget committee, announced the adoption of a law amending banking secrecy to prevent tax evasion, combat corruption, financing terrorism, and illicit enrichment.

The committee has not yet finished studying the 2022 budget which, according to Kanaan, required “the government to present its study on the unification of the exchange rate, especially since taxes, fees, and salaries in the state are still calculated based on the rate of 1,507 LBP/USD, with the exception of judges’ salaries.”

There is also discontent over calls to divide the municipality of Beirut into one council for the Christian part of the capital and one for the rest.

MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement have proposed a bill on this subject. MPs from the Lebanese Forces Party and the Kataeb Party argued that the proposal served to “treat all Beirut neighborhoods equally.”

But there were strong reactions to the idea.

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian said: “This cannot happen. This would bring us back to the East/West Beirut division. This is unacceptable and threatens the Islamic-Christian coexistence that we have preserved and will preserve at all costs. A government needs to be formed as soon as possible, especially since the collapse and paralysis pervade state institutions.”

Derian stressed that officials needed to assume their responsibilities and form a rescue government as nothing else would pave the way for the election of a new president, implementing reforms, and fighting corruption.

Beirut MP Ibrahim Mneimneh also commented on the division proposal.

“Beirut's size and role require an elected local authority with the ability to rule and make decisions, not sectarian divided municipalities that seek to give priority to narrow interests over the city's. Populist proposals do not address the crisis, but may create a larger one.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Related

Sudanese TV presenter suggests Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon
Media
Sudanese TV presenter suggests Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon
Documents dispute Lebanon central bank chief’s ‘audit’ claim
Business & Economy
Documents dispute Lebanon central bank chief’s ‘audit’ claim

Palestinian residents in West Bank facing severe water crisis

Bassam Darwish filling the water tank for his residential building. (Photo/Mohammed Najib)
Bassam Darwish filling the water tank for his residential building. (Photo/Mohammed Najib)
Updated 19 July 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian residents in West Bank facing severe water crisis

Bassam Darwish filling the water tank for his residential building. (Photo/Mohammed Najib)
  • Desperate villagers fear shortages could lead to further conflict with Israel
Updated 19 July 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian village surrounded by three Israeli settlements and an Israel Defense Forces military camp is in the grip of a severe water crisis, community leaders have revealed.

Nearly 3,500 residents of Duma village in Jordan Valley in the northern West Bank are struggling to find enough drinking water to meet their basic needs and sustain livestock. And many of them cannot afford the $100 cost of buying a water tank.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of Duma village council, told Arab News that local residents received just 1,280 cups of water per week, and that four nearby Bedouin communities also relied on Duma for water supplies.

They call us the thirsty village due to the small amount of water that reaches us and the small amount of rain that falls annually, which does not exceed 420 millimeters.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, Head of Duma village council

He said: “They call us the thirsty village due to the small amount of water that reaches us and the small amount of rain that falls annually, which does not exceed 420 millimeters.”

Photo: Mohammed Najib

Dawabsheh claimed that settlers had prevented them from rehabilitating four springs in the village that could have contributed to alleviating the water shortage.

“We have large numbers of livestock that consume vast quantities of water, especially this summer that has been hotter than previous ones, and as a result we cannot find enough water for human use and watering sheep.”

Duma is just one example of many Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank — where 3 million people live — suffering from a lack of water.

Meanwhile, many of the 700,000 people living in Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank are thought to have access to plentiful supplies of water for drinking, filling swimming pools, irrigating crops, and washing vehicles.

Huge black-and-es have been accused of syphoning off 85 percent of Palestinian water and then re-selling it to them, while also refusing license applications to drill additional wells or install booster pumps.

Bassam Darwidh, a supervisor of five residential and commercial buildings in Ramallah housing around 65 apartments and stores, told Arab News that this year’s water crisis had been worse than last year as the number of hours and days of pumping water to citizens’ homes had been reduced. Sometimes, he said, water could take up to 10 days to reach the area.

“Every day, I receive inquiries from residents in the buildings under my responsibility, and they all ask me when the water will arrive? Why is the water cut off? I do not have an answer for them, and some residents ask me for the phone number of the owner of a water tank to buy a tank at his expense,” he added.

Darwish pointed out that supplies had been dwindling since April.

SPOTLIGHT

In the Jordan Valley village of Duma in the northern West Bank, nearly 3,500 residents are struggling to find enough water to meet their basic needs and sustain livestock, and many cannot afford the $100 cost of a water tank.

The village receives only 1,280 cubic meters of a water a week, which must also supply four nearby Bedouin communities.

Thirty-four of the 42 water wells controlled by Israel’s national water company Mekorot were on Palestinian land in the Jordan Valley. The Palestinian Authority has requested that Israel increase the amount of water sold to the West Bank, but the Israelis claim the Palestinian water infrastructure was not capable of handling larger quantities.

Mahmoud Barham, mayor of Beita, south of Nablus, said his town of 15,000 people was only receiving 50 percent of its water requirements.

“We need 2,400 cups of water, but Mekorot supplies us with only 120 cups and pumps them to our town intermittently. For eight years, the company has refused to increase the amount of water, despite the large increase in the population of the town,” he added.

He noted that the Israeli authorities would not allow digging for water wells on land belonging to the village.

Bassam Al-Sawalhi, director of operations at the Jerusalem Water Undertaking, told Arab News that he was still able to provide the 380,000 residents of Ramallah and Al-Bireh areas with their basic water needs, despite constraints. And he said the authority was seeking to rehabilitate water wells around Ramallah in a bid to alleviate the crisis.

Although the average daily water consumption rate was between 60,000 and 65,000 cubic meters during the summer, Al-Sawalhi pointed out that the Jerusalem Water Undertaking could only supply 53,000 cubic meters a day to its customers.

Mekorot has reduced supplies to 32,000 cubic meters per day from 38,000 in previous years and has been accused of transferring the difference to Israeli settlements around Ramallah.

On July 1, dozens of Palestinian youths closed the southern entrance to Bethlehem in protest at water shortages in the city.

But Israeli authorities maintain it is the job of the Palestinian Authority to provide its citizens with water. Al-Sawalhi claimed that Israel delivered an additional 76 million cubic meters of water per year, using 200 connection points.

One Palestinian resident of Ramallah, Mohammed Abu Qassem, who owns a water tank, told Arab News that his mobile phone never stopped ringing with residents and owners of cafes, restaurants, and hotels offering to buy his tank.

He said the current situation would probably not ease until the beginning of November. “I think the next war between the Palestinians and the Israelis will be a war over water, not just land,” he added.

Topics: Palestine Ramallah

Related

Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
World
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
US Congress members denounce Israeli restrictions on academic freedom in Palestine
World
US Congress members denounce Israeli restrictions on academic freedom in Palestine

Rights groups urge donations to UN campaign to rescue Yemen oil tanker

Rights groups urge donations to UN campaign to rescue Yemen oil tanker
Updated 18 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Rights groups urge donations to UN campaign to rescue Yemen oil tanker

Rights groups urge donations to UN campaign to rescue Yemen oil tanker
  • The Houthi occupation of the city prompted international engineers into fleeing the country, depriving the tanker of important maintenance
Updated 18 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Rights groups on Monday urged governments worldwide to donate generously to a UN fundraising campaign to rescue an oil tanker in Yemen.

Organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Mwatana for Human Rights, and International Crisis Group wrote a joint letter calling on the US, the UK, the EU, and others to swiftly allocate funds to the UN emergency operations to prevent the tanker from triggering a major environmental disaster.

With its load of more than 1 million barrels of crude oil, the tanker has been stranded off Yemen’s western city of Hodeidah since 2015 after the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of the city.

The Houthi occupation of the city prompted international engineers into fleeing the country, depriving the tanker of important maintenance.

The vessel attracted international attention three years ago after rust eroded its walls, sparking warnings of a major ecological disaster in the Red Sea in case of a leak or the tanker exploding.

“We, the undersigned organizations, urge you, as key donor governments, to immediately support the salvage operation that would prevent the supertanker from spilling hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil into the Red Sea,” they said in their letter. “We call upon you to honor your prior funding commitments and increase those commitments as much as is necessary to begin the salvage operation immediately.”

They criticized governments and donors for their slow response to the UN’s appeals for donations.

“We are deeply concerned about the lack of urgency and slow pace of donations from the international community that has brought Yemen perilously close to a new humanitarian and environmental disaster,” the letter said.

Given the Safer tanker’s large load, international experts predict it could spark an environmental catastrophe larger than the oil spills from the Exxon Valdez supertanker in the US in 1989.

The UN said the emergency operation to rescue the tanker was delayed due to a lack of funds, prompting it to launch an online crowdfunding campaign to bridge the gap in funds needed to save the tanker.

“It’s incomprehensible that the UN is now reduced to crowdfunding $20 million when the potential damages could be a thousand times greater. Donors should immediately step up to address this looming risk,” Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

In March, the Houthis, who have long resisted calls for allowing international experts to inspect the decaying tanker, signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN that would allow the international body to transfer the tanker’s cargo to another ship.

Yemeni government officials believe that the Houthis agreed to sign the MOU after the UN promised to replace the old tanker with a new one.

In June, Houthi leader Hussein Al-Ezzi said he discussed with Peter-Derrek Hof, the Dutch ambassador to Yemen, the UN operational plan which includes replacing the rotten tanker with “a new and similar tanker.”

Topics: Yemen oil tanker UN Amnesty international Human Rights Watch

Related

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen William David Gresley. (AFP)
Middle-East
UN thanks Saudi Arabia for $10m donation to rescue Yemen oil tanker
UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse
Middle-East
UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse

Selling Germany hydrogen a big opportunity for Egypt, the world: Scholz

Selling Germany hydrogen a big opportunity for Egypt, the world: Scholz
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

Selling Germany hydrogen a big opportunity for Egypt, the world: Scholz

Selling Germany hydrogen a big opportunity for Egypt, the world: Scholz
  • “For the transformation of industry in countries like Germany, electricity and hydrogen will be crucial,” Scholz said at a news conference
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany and Egypt have agreed to cooperate on building out the hydrogen economy as part of Europe’s efforts to diversify away from its current dependence on Russian gas, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting with the Egyptian President.
“For the transformation of industry in countries like Germany, electricity and hydrogen will be crucial,” Scholz said at a news conference with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. “Much of that hydrogen will be imported,” he added, describing Germany’s need for gas imports as a “very big opportunity” for other countries.
“One thing we have had to learn from this crisis is that it is important to diversify,” he added. “You shouldn’t rely on one single partner but must have many good partners.”

Topics: Egypt Germany Hydrogen

Related

Egypt FM, UN climate official hold talks
Middle-East
Egypt FM, UN climate official hold talks

Turkey warns it can ‘freeze’ Sweden, Finland’s NATO process

Turkey warns it can ‘freeze’ Sweden, Finland’s NATO process
Updated 18 July 2022
AP

Turkey warns it can ‘freeze’ Sweden, Finland’s NATO process

Turkey warns it can ‘freeze’ Sweden, Finland’s NATO process
  • The Nordic countries’ accession still needs to be approved by the parliaments of all 30 NATO members and Turkey’s parliament could refuse to ratify the deal
Updated 18 July 2022
AP

ANKARA: Turkey can still “freeze” Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO unless the two countries take steps that meet Ankara’s security demands, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.
Last month, Turkey lifted its objection to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance but warned that it would block the process if they fail to extradite suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016.
The Nordic countries’ accession still needs to be approved by the parliaments of all 30 NATO members and Turkey’s parliament could refuse to ratify the deal.
“I would like to remind once again that if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfill our conditions, we will freeze the (accession) process,” Erdogan said in a televised addressed following a Cabinet meeting. “Our stance on this issue is very clear. The rest is up to them.”
Erdogan said that Sweden in particular was not “projecting a good image,” but didn’t elaborate.
There was no immediate reaction from Sweden and Finland to Erdogan’s comments.
Turkey accuses the two countries of being too lenient toward groups it considers to be national security threats. Turkey’s justice minister said earlier this month that the government had renewed requests for the extradition of terror suspects wanted by his country.
Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a joint memorandum during a NATO summit last month that allowed the alliance to move ahead with inviting the Nordic countries to the military alliance that seeks to enlarge and strengthen in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
With the memorandum, Finland and Sweden agreed to address Turkey’s “pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects expeditiously and thoroughly ... in accordance with the European Convention on Extradition.”

Topics: NATO Turkey Finland Sweden

Related

UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme
World
UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme
Southwestern Turkey wildfire under control, minister says
Middle-East
Southwestern Turkey wildfire under control, minister says

Latest updates

Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Saudi Almunajem Foods sees 225% profit surge in H1 2022
Saudi Almunajem Foods sees 225% profit surge in H1 2022
Saudi FM holds telephone talks with Japan PM
Saudi FM holds telephone talks with Japan PM
US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth
US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth
Sri Lanka opposition leader withdraws from race for president
Sri Lanka opposition leader withdraws from race for president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.