Oil Updates — Crude falls; Canada consults oil emissions cap; White House expects OPEC+'s production hike

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Canada consults oil emissions cap; White House expects OPEC+’s production hike
Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 69 cents to $105.58 a barrel by 0036 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Canada consults oil emissions cap; White House expects OPEC+’s production hike

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Canada consults oil emissions cap; White House expects OPEC+’s production hike
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, taking a breather after surging more than $5 a barrel in the previous session as a plunging dollar supported buying interest on expectations the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike may be less than thought.

Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 69 cents to $105.58 a barrel by 0036 GMT. The contract rose 5.1 percent on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.

WTI crude futures for August delivery fell 65 cents to $101.95 a barrel. The contract climbed 5.1 percent on Monday and was the largest percentage gain since May 11.

Canada launches consultations on oil and gas emissions cap

Canada on Monday launched consultations on a plan to cap and cut greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector, its largest and fastest-growing source of emissions, outlining two options to help achieve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s climate promises.

But the proposal faced immediate backlash from Alberta, Canada’s main oil-producing province, which said the federal government cannot act unilaterally to meet emissions targets.

“Alberta will not accept any plan from the federal government that seeks to interfere in our constitutionally protected ability to develop our resources,” the provincial government said in a joint statement from its energy and environment ministers.

Canada’s Liberal government is aiming to cut emissions 40 percent to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. To achieve this, policymakers need to enforce a sharp reduction in pollution from the oil and gas sector, responsible for 27 percent of the country’s emissions.

Canada is considering either a cap-and-trade system that sets regulated limits on emissions from the sector, or modifying — and potentially raising — the carbon price for heavy industrial emitters to create price incentives to drive down emissions, according to the discussion paper released on Monday.

White House expects OPEC+ oil production hike 

The White House said Monday it anticipates major oil producers in the OPEC+ alliance to increase crude production following President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East.

“We will measure success in the next couple of weeks,” said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre at a press briefing. “We anticipate [it] to be an increase in production, but it’s going to take the next couple of weeks, and that will be up to OPEC+.”

Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last week where he met with that country’s leadership and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the oil-rich Middle East.

The Biden administration has come under pressure to cut gas prices and other consumer costs ahead of the Nov. 8 mid-term elections where his Democratic Party is seeking to retain control of Congress.

OPEC+, which includes both Saudi Arabia and Russia, meets next on Aug. 3.

Congo to offer 30 oil and gas blocks for licensing

The Democratic Republic of Congo will offer 27 oil blocks and three gas blocks, nearly double as many as previously planned, in a licensing round next week, the hydrocarbons ministry said on Monday.

The blocks to be put up for auction on July 28 include three in the coastal basin of Kongo Central province, nine in the Cuvette Centrale, 11 near Lake Tanganyika and four near Lake Albert. The three gas blocks are on Lake Kivu.

Congo had initially planned to auction 16 oil blocks, nine of which overlapped with protected areas. The ministry said in its statement on Monday that it had decided to auction 30 now to maximize opportunities for the country.

(With input from Reuters) 


 

Topics: Oil OPEC US bien

Saudi Almunajem Foods sees 225% profit surge in H1 2022

Saudi Almunajem Foods sees 225% profit surge in H1 2022
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Almunajem Foods sees 225% profit surge in H1 2022

Saudi Almunajem Foods sees 225% profit surge in H1 2022
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Almunajem Foods Co. has recorded a 225 percent profit surge to SR220 million ($54 million) for the first half of 2022.

Topics: Tadawul

Saudi-backed aviation firm AviLease launches in UK, signs deal with Flynas

Saudi-backed aviation firm AviLease launches in UK, signs deal with Flynas
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi-backed aviation firm AviLease launches in UK, signs deal with Flynas

Saudi-backed aviation firm AviLease launches in UK, signs deal with Flynas
  • Under the agreement the new company, which is wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, will buy 12 A320neo aircraft and lease them to the airline
  • ‘AviLease is launching with ambitious plans … today marks the start of the journey to become a leader in the aircraft-leasing market,’ said Chairperson Fahad Al-Saif
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The official launch of AviLease, a newly established aviation financing and leasing company wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, took place in the UK on Monday.

The company signed its first leasing agreement, with leading low-cost Saudi airline Flynas, during the inaugural event in London, which was timed to coincide with the start of this week’s Farnborough International Airshow. Under the deal, AviLease will purchase 12 new A320neo aircraft, to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, and lease them to the airline.

“AviLease is launching with ambitious plans,” said Fahad Al-Saif, the new company’s chairperson. “We are delighted to have our first agreement in place with Flynas.

“Today marks the start of the journey to become a leader in the aircraft-leasing market. AviLease is going to have a critical role in enabling the PIF’s aviation-sector strategy in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Ayed Aljeaid, the chairman of Flynas, said the agreement with AviLease underlines the role and mandate of the PIF in efforts to diversify the Saudi economy and contribute to non-oil-related gross domestic product growth.

“We congratulate the PIF on the launch of a new aircraft-leasing company, AviLease, and are pleased to announce the signing of this agreement,” he said.

“As a Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, we see great opportunities for expansion, supported by the strategic location of Saudi Arabia and the prospects opened up by Vision 2030 for the air-transport sector.”

AviLease CEO Edward O’Byrne said: “Our company has global ambition and the robust financial backing of the PIF. We are ready to capitalize on the strong and growing Saudi market, to scale rapidly and become a leading aviation lessor.

“Our plan is to invest in the most technologically advanced aircraft, to enable airlines to operate the most fuel-efficient and environment-friendly fleet. We appreciate the confidence placed in us by the Flynas team and wish them continued success as we start our partnership with them.”

Bander Almohanna, the CEO and managing director of Flynas, believes the deal with AviLease will go a long way toward achieving the aims of the Kingdom’s strategy to connect Saudi Arabia with more than 250 global destinations by the end of the decade.

“These 12 new A320neo aircraft will help us continue to grow our modern and fuel-efficient fleet,” he said. “This commitment supports our business strategy and advances our company’s ambitious agenda with our new partner, AviLease.”

Decoder

AviLease

Launched in the UK on Monday, AviLease is an aviation financing and leasing company wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. It signed its first leasing agreement with leading low-cost Saudi airline Flynas during an inaugural event in London, which was timed to coincide with the start of this week’s Farnborough International Airshow. Under the deal, AviLease will purchase 12 new A320neo aircraft, to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, and lease them to the airline.

Topics: AviLease Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Edward O'Byrne Flynas

Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams

Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the US dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions.
Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a “special military operation.”
An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.
Russian oil major Rosneft is pushing crude through trading firms including Everest Energy and Coral Energy into India, now its second biggest oil buyer after China.
Western sanctions have prompted many oil importers to shun Moscow, pushing spot prices for Russian crude to record discounts against other grades.
That provided Indian refiners, which rarely bought Russian oil due to high freight costs, an opportunity to snap up exports at hefty discounts to Brent and Middle East staples.
Moscow replaced Saudi Arabia as the second biggest oil supplier to India after Iraq for the second month in a row in June.
At least two Indian refiners have already settled some payments in dirhams, the sources said, adding more would make such payments in coming days.
The invoice showed payments to be made to Gazprombank via Mashreq Bank, its correspondent bank in Dubai.
The United Arab Emirates, seeking to maintain what it says is a neutral position, has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, and the payments could add to the frustration of some in the West, who privately say the UAE’s position is untenable and siding with Russia..
The trading firms used by Rosneft have started asking for the dollar equivalent payment in dirhams from this month, the sources said.
Rosneft, Coral Energy and Everest Energy did not respond to Reuters emails seeking comment.
Russia wants to increase its use of non-Western currencies for trade with countries such as India, its foreign minister Sergi Lavrov said in April.
The country’s finance minister last month also said Moscow may start buying currencies of “friendly” countries, using such holdings to influence the exchange rate of the dollar and euro as a means of countering sharp gains in the rouble.
The Moscow currency exchange is preparing to launch trading in the Uzbek sum and the dirham.
Dubai, the Gulf’s financial and business center, has emerged as a refuge for Russian wealth.
India, also maintaining a neutral position, recongnizes insurance cover by Russian companies and has offered classification to ships managed by a Dubai-based subsidiary of Moscow’s top shipping group to enable trade.
India’s central bank last week introduced a new mechanism for international trade settlements in rupees, which many experts see as a way to promote trade with countries that are under Western sanctions, such as Russia and Iran.

Topics: Russia India Rupees UAE Dirhams

Oil output in biggest US shale oil basin predicted to rise in August to highest on record

Oil output in biggest US shale oil basin predicted to rise in August to highest on record
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

Oil output in biggest US shale oil basin predicted to rise in August to highest on record

Oil output in biggest US shale oil basin predicted to rise in August to highest on record
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest US shale oil basin, is due to rise 78,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.445 million bpd in August, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.

Total output in the major US shale oil basins will rise 136,000 bpd to 9.068 million bpd in August, the highest since March 2020, EIA projected.

In the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, EIA projected oil output will rise 19,000 bpd to 1.192 million bpd in August, the most since December 2020.

In the Eagle Ford in South Texas, output will rise 25,000 bpd to 1.205 million bpd in August, the highest since April 2020.

Total natural gas output in the big shale basins will increase 0.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a record 93.0 bcfd in August, EIA forecast.

In the biggest shale gas basin, EIA said, output in Appalachia in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia will rise to 35.3 bcfd in August, the highest since hitting a record 36.0 bcfd in December 2021.

Gas output in the Permian and the Haynesville in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas will also rise to record highs of 20.5 bcfd and 15.5 bcfd in August, respectively.

But productivity in the biggest oil and gas basins has declined every month since setting records of new oil well production per rig of 1,545 bpd in December 2020 in the Permian, and new gas well production per rig of 33.3 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in March 2021 in Appalachia.

In August, EIA expects new oil well production per rig will drop to 1,107 bpd in the Permian, the lowest since August 2020, and new gas well production per rig will drop to 27.6 mmcfd in Appalachia, the lowest since August 2020.

EIA said producers drilled 938 wells, the most since March 2020, and completed 964, the most since October 2021, in the biggest shale basins in June.

That left total drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells down 26 to 4,245, the lowest since at least December 2013, according to EIA data going back that far. The number of DUCs available has fallen for 24 consecutive months.
 

Topics: Oil

Dubai crown prince announces launch of new metaverse strategy

Dubai crown prince announces launch of new metaverse strategy
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai crown prince announces launch of new metaverse strategy

Dubai crown prince announces launch of new metaverse strategy
  • Strategy aims to generate $1 billion and create 40,000 jobs
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, announced the launch of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy on Monday, the Emirates News Agency reported.
It promotes the advancement of Web3 technology and its applications to create new government work models and growth in critical sectors such as tourism, education, retail, remote work, healthcare, and legal.
It aims to contribute AED4 billion ($1 billion) to the national economy and support 40,000 virtual jobs over the next five years.


“We launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy today, which aims to foster innovation in new technology. Dubai is home to over 1,000 companies operating in the metaverse and blockchain sector, which contributes $500m to our national economy,” he said. “With the early adoption of metaverse technology, Dubai seeks to become one of the top 10 metaverse economies and a global frontrunner in adopting digital solutions.”
The strategy aims to create global standards for creating safe and secure platforms for users and create metaverse infrastructure and regulations to accelerate the adoption of these technologies.
The key pillars of the strategy are extended reality (which combines the physical and virtual worlds), augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, and digital twins (a virtual representation of an object or system).
It also aims to improve human thinking processes through leveraging real-time data, utilizing machine learning, IoT, AI simulation, and blockchain.
The technology pillars of the strategy are data, network, cloud, and edge computing, which focus on real-world data acquisition, validation, storage, processing, and management.
Other pillars include promoting full 5G network deployment to enable edge computing and provide on-demand computer system resources.
Instead of using the cloud, edge computing allows data to be collected, stored, and processed locally via smart devices and local networks.
VR and AR are two key enablers of the metaverse, accounting for 6,700 jobs and contributing $500 million to the UAE economy. Both are expected to grow significantly in the future.
Globally, the value of venture capital and private equity financing in the metaverse is expected to reach $13 billion in 2021. Metaverse real estate sales exceeded $500 million last year.
Earlier this year, the Dubai government established a task force to monitor the latest developments in the digital economy as it seeks to capitalize on opportunities in the metaverse.
Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai, deputy prime minister, and minister of finance, issued the directives to set up the task force

Topics: Metaverse #dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

