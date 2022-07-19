Tabuk gov. praises workers for participation in Hajj at Halat Ammar port

JEDDAH: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday congratulated military personnel, regional government workers, and volunteers for their roles in providing services for pilgrims at Halat Ammar land port border crossing.
And during a ceremony to honor the workers, the prince, who is the general supervisor of Hajj and Umrah activities in the region, made special reference to the participation of women.
In a speech, he said: “We congratulate you, as we congratulate all of us as Saudis in general, in serving pilgrims according to the directives and aspirations of King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, harnessing all capabilities to serve pilgrims and visitors, and showing keenness to provide the finest services to pilgrims.
“I thank all workers in the city of pilgrims in Halat Ammar port, both civilians and military, men and women, headed by the deputy emir of Tabuk region, deputy general supervisor of Hajj works at the port, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Haqbani, and colleagues working with him, as well as all volunteers.
“This year, I was pleased to see the women of my country participating in a very positive way in all sectors of pilgrims’ services, whether military, civil, or voluntary, and they travel the distance daily from the city of Tabuk to Halat Ammar to serve the pilgrims,” Prince Fahd added.
Speaking on behalf of Hajj volunteers, Aisha Al-Balawi said: “It was included in the Saudi Vision 2030 that volunteer work would be part of the formation of the Saudi society and reach 1 million volunteers, and that is what we are working on and striving for.
“In this regard, our government is enabling Saudi women to work in all areas, and this has become a tangible reality. Saudi women have proven that they are in a position of trust and a position of responsibility,” she added.
The honoring ceremony was also attended by key judicial and tribal leaders, and directors of regional government departments.
Tabuk gov. praises workers for participation in Hajj at Halat Ammar port
https://arab.news/7j8u6
Tabuk gov. praises workers for participation in Hajj at Halat Ammar port
- The prince made special reference to the participation of women
- Speaking on behalf of Hajj volunteers, Aisha Al-Balawi said: “Saudi women have proven that they are in a position of trust and a position of responsibility”
JEDDAH: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday congratulated military personnel, regional government workers, and volunteers for their roles in providing services for pilgrims at Halat Ammar land port border crossing.