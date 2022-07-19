You are here

Tabuk gov. praises workers for participation in Hajj at Halat Ammar port

Tabuk gov. praises workers for participation in Hajj at Halat Ammar port
Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Tabuk region expressing his pride in the participation of women. (Supplied)
Tabuk gov. praises workers for participation in Hajj at Halat Ammar port
Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Tabuk region, the general supervisor of Hajj and Umrah activities in the region, congratulated all employees working in the city of pilgrims at the Halat Ammar port on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Tabuk gov. praises workers for participation in Hajj at Halat Ammar port

Tabuk gov. praises workers for participation in Hajj at Halat Ammar port
  • The prince made special reference to the participation of women
  • Speaking on behalf of Hajj volunteers, Aisha Al-Balawi said: “Saudi women have proven that they are in a position of trust and a position of responsibility”
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday congratulated military personnel, regional government workers, and volunteers for their roles in providing services for pilgrims at Halat Ammar land port border crossing.
And during a ceremony to honor the workers, the prince, who is the general supervisor of Hajj and Umrah activities in the region, made special reference to the participation of women.
In a speech, he said: “We congratulate you, as we congratulate all of us as Saudis in general, in serving pilgrims according to the directives and aspirations of King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, harnessing all capabilities to serve pilgrims and visitors, and showing keenness to provide the finest services to pilgrims.
“I thank all workers in the city of pilgrims in Halat Ammar port, both civilians and military, men and women, headed by the deputy emir of Tabuk region, deputy general supervisor of Hajj works at the port, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Haqbani, and colleagues working with him, as well as all volunteers.
“This year, I was pleased to see the women of my country participating in a very positive way in all sectors of pilgrims’ services, whether military, civil, or voluntary, and they travel the distance daily from the city of Tabuk to Halat Ammar to serve the pilgrims,” Prince Fahd added.
Speaking on behalf of Hajj volunteers, Aisha Al-Balawi said: “It was included in the Saudi Vision 2030 that volunteer work would be part of the formation of the Saudi society and reach 1 million volunteers, and that is what we are working on and striving for.
“In this regard, our government is enabling Saudi women to work in all areas, and this has become a tangible reality. Saudi women have proven that they are in a position of trust and a position of responsibility,” she added.
The honoring ceremony was also attended by key judicial and tribal leaders, and directors of regional government departments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz #Hajj2022

Saudi doctor shares educational short videos on social media

Dr. Amr Al-Sabban. (Supplied)
Dr. Amr Al-Sabban. (Supplied)
Updated 19 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi doctor shares educational short videos on social media

Dr. Amr Al-Sabban. (Supplied)
  • Al-Sabban urges people with a medical background to step up and put social media platforms to good use by sharing informative and accurate content with netizens
Updated 19 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Unemployed, bored and waiting for his medical license, Dr. Amr Al-Sabban thought to share simple medical facts through short, entertaining videos on social media.

“I wanted to make content that everybody could understand and benefit from. At first, it was challenging because I had no clue how to take a good video that would attract people’s attention, but with time I learned the skills. I am always striving to improve my content,” Al-Sabban told Arab News.

While creating videos for his social media platform, Al-Sabban initially faced a few challenges, such as simplifying complex medical information so that a layperson could understand.

I generally talk about common medical issues, dispel rumors and try to promote a healthy lifestyle. I research using authentic sources. Then I try to simplify the content to exclude jargon and complicated explanations and replace them with simpler everyday words.

Dr. Amr Al-Sabban

“There were many other obstacles I faced such as quality issues, misleading research, irritating followers who were looking for trouble and followers who didn’t engage with my work as well,” he said.

With time, however, he was able to overcome these challenges and produce quality content.

“I generally talk about common medical issues, dispel rumors and try to promote a healthy lifestyle. I research using authentic sources. Then I try to simplify the content to exclude jargon and complicated explanations and replace them with simpler everyday words,” he explained.

“After that, I practice, rehearse and shoot until I am satisfied with the results. Then I upload it, and when I get feedback or questions, I try to answer them as soon as possible.”

Al-Sabban urges people with a medical background to step up and put social media platforms to good use by sharing informative and accurate content with netizens.

 

Topics: Dr. Amr Al-Sabban Saudi Arabia

Immersive Jax Arts Festival shuns elitism in Saudi ‘public art’ effort

The festival aims to highlight an art scene that is accessible to the public. (SPA)
The festival aims to highlight an art scene that is accessible to the public. (SPA)
Updated 47 min 56 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Immersive Jax Arts Festival shuns elitism in Saudi ‘public art’ effort

The festival aims to highlight an art scene that is accessible to the public. (SPA)
  • Interdisciplinary artist Elham Dawsari told Arab News: “I expect that Jax festival and similar festivals are going to open more doors for people to accept art and to not feel intimidated by going to a gallery
Updated 47 min 56 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The Jax District in Diriyah has opened up its doors to the Saudi public in an immersive experience of art and virtual reality under the theme “a window to your senses.”

Jax Arts Festival encourages audiences to indulge in the five senses through a showcase of works by artists from around the world. The area is home to a collection of artist studios and frequent public engagement events.

In its first arts festival, the experience prompts Saudis and tourists alike to “arouse curiosity,” allowing visitors to touch, create or become part of the artwork itself.

As you walk through the entrance doors to the Jax Arts Festival, you are engulfed in a fog that slowly reveals the first pieces. Emirati artist Alissar Mzayyek’s artwork, Clear Vision — Beginning of the Journey, is the first work that visitors will see.

“​​I’m proud to see our work featuring in such beautiful festivals and proud to see that Saudi Arabia is opening up and adopting art in such innovative ways,” Mzayyek told Arab News.

Featuring a collection of suspended rocks carrying plants native to Saudi Arabia, the piece symbolizes the Kingdom’s upward-moving vision.

In the adjacent hall, a flurry of people surround the art pieces and performances at hand: An interactive art painting where visitors can create a painting using the pendulum technique, a colossal black LED cube that reacts to every movement, a live music experience and more.

In a way, the festival aims to highlight an art scene that is accessible to the public. Ultimately, the festival creates a space where art is a channel for entertainment, stripping away the layers of elitism that can make art intimidating for public audiences.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently experiencing a golden period, through the clear orientation of the cultural and artistic entities in the Kingdom, headed by the Ministry of Culture … in raising the level of quality of life, and supporting and enabling the artistic and cultural scene within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” featuring artist Abdelrahman Elshahed told Arab News.

His piece was inspired by the words of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan, who said: “The story of Arabic calligraphy is a story of civilization, legacy, culture and life.”

Interdisciplinary artist Elham Dawsari told Arab News: “I expect that Jax festival and similar festivals are going to open more doors for people to accept art and to not feel intimidated by going to a gallery. It’s breaking barriers that people have of art and what art is in a way that speaks more to them.”

Dawsari frames her work within the context of Saudi women and urban growth boundaries. As the Kingdom turns toward the future, some worry that its past may be forgotten. Dawsari’s four sculpted pieces of women doing daily activities pay tribute to often forgotten members of the Saudi public who sacrificed their dreams and ambitions to raise a generation unlike any before it.

“They are the seed for this beautiful change,” she told Arab News. “They felt unheard for a very long time, and now it’s kind of happening again. While we all appreciate their effort, we’re not really making an effort to show them that publicly.”

French artist Julien Gardair takes an abstract approach toward visualizing Saudi culture, carving various portrayals of Saudi people and heritage onto medium-density fiberboard. The designs cut into the wooden boards are all carved with one line, creating a positive and negative contrast, then placed separately and used to build his pillars.

“You make me see my own culture and country through a different light,” one woman told Gardair.

He derived his imagery — which has touched many of the local festivalgoers — from a past visit to the Kingdom before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One was moved to tears. Another was telling me how beautiful it was to be depicted like this by a foreigner. That made me realize that people might have suffered from the image that has been spread about them outside the country,” he told Arab News.

Guatemalan artist Maria Ines Henry (Milah) sits in her color-block chair viewing reactions to her artwork, Colors of Life.

“A grandmother, she starts to cry, because she felt so excited … you can feel the power,” she told Arab News. “I have goosebumps when I see people interacting with my art … you have this idea inside, and then you put it into the material world.”

Another of Henry’s pieces, “Gift to Saudi,” is an abstract shape recreating the Jax logo. It is a product of seven years of work and research into the psychology of colors, and how individuals connect to them.

She places tones together in an explosion of colors on eight separate pillars. The audience may interact with the work by sitting in a supplementary chair to take photos engulfed in the various hues.

The local artworks displayed at the festival hone in on the way of life within the Kingdom. Saudi artist Um Kalthoum Al-Alawi’s work is inspired by historical Jeddah’s building exteriors, Mashrabiyat, where historically, women in the city spent most of their time. While it may look complex from afar, the work is based on geometrical shapes formed by three main strokes: Straight, slanted and curved lines.

The repetitive shapes are built up to create a cascading imagery, all meant to signify the prominence of sociality, community and family within the region.

“What makes it seem complicated is their meeting together and intertwining,” Al-Alawi told Arab News.

“All geometrical shapes result from a circle, and a circle is resultant from a dot. The whole universe results from a dot, and from nothing comes everything.”

With long lines of visitors waiting to enter, the XR Experience immerses attendees in historical sights within Saudi Arabia, most notably AlUla and historical Jeddah.

Another attraction, a “Renaissance 3D” experience, has been curated to adapt to Saudi culture through augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Jax Arts Festival is free-of-charge and open to the public in Riyadh through July 24.

Topics: Jax Arts Festival Diriyah Saudi Arabia

GCC chief emphasizes importance of strategic partnership with UK

GCC chief emphasizes importance of strategic partnership with UK
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

GCC chief emphasizes importance of strategic partnership with UK

GCC chief emphasizes importance of strategic partnership with UK
  • Developments in the GCC-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations were discussed during the meeting
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council has emphasized the importance of promoting economic growth and the strategic partnership between the bloc and the UK to serve common interests, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The statement was made by Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf during a meeting with British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton on Tuesday in Riyadh.
Several topics were discussed during the meeting including recent developments in the GCC-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations, as well as the importance of promoting trade in goods, services, advanced technologies, and other fields for the benefit of both sides.
The officials also discussed the most recent regional and international developments, as well as topics of mutual interest

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council UK Ambassador Neil Crompton

KSrelief chief meets with Sudan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

KSrelief chief meets with Sudan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

KSrelief chief meets with Sudan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

KSrelief chief meets with Sudan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia
  • Bashir praised KSrelief for its significant international humanitarian role
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center met with Sudan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir discussed humanitarian and relief issues of mutual interest, as well as the progress of humanitarian and relief projects implemented by KSrelief in Sudan and ways to improve them.
KSrelief recently launched a voluntary medical project in Nyala, Sudan to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it.
The KSrelief volunteer medical team examined 4,000 cases, performed 441 surgeries, and distributed 1,750 eyeglasses as part of the project.
Bashir praised KSrelief for its significant international humanitarian role and its ongoing work in assisting countries and peoples in need without discrimination.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) #sudan

Saudi Arabia hosted over 4k events during 2022

Saudi Arabia is on course to meet the aims laid out in Vision 2030. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia is on course to meet the aims laid out in Vision 2030. (SPA)
Updated 19 July 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia hosted over 4k events during 2022

Saudi Arabia is on course to meet the aims laid out in Vision 2030. (SPA)
  • Underscoring the importance of building strategic partnerships, Amjad Shaker, acting CEO of the SCEGA, said that the authority is “constantly working” to spur the sector into attracting exhibitions and conferences
Updated 19 July 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The number of licenses issued by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority rose by 367 percent during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, resulting in more than 4,000 exhibitions and conferences held in Saudi Arabia.
The increase comes as part of the authority’s efforts to enable the growth of the business tourism sector, thus strengthening the national economy and contributing to the non-oil gross domestic product in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
Underscoring the importance of building strategic partnerships, Amjad Shaker, acting CEO of the SCEGA, said that the authority is “constantly working” to spur the sector into attracting exhibitions and conferences, “which will contribute to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness in the business tourism industry, in addition to creating many job opportunities in several fields to support the national economy.”
Saudi Arabia is on course to meet the aims laid out in Vision 2030. Women’s empowerment has improved with more participation in society through work and policymaking. The program aims to achieve governmental operational excellence, improve economic enablers, and enhancing living standards. 

 

Topics: Saudi events saudi festivals Saudi Arabia

