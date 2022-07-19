You are here

Al-Baha governor launches beekeeping festival

Al-Baha governor launches beekeeping festival
Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz inaugurating the 14th International Honey Festival in the southern governorate of Baljurashi in the presence of the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Al-Baha governor launches beekeeping festival

Al-Baha governor launches beekeeping festival
  • The festival has been organized by the ministry’s Al-Baha branch and the Beekeeping Cooperative Association
  • A total of 46 international experts will present working papers on beekeeping and all aspects of the bee industry
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Bee industry experts from 35 countries will take part in the 14th International Honey Festival in the southern governorate of Baljurashi.
The two-day event was inaugurated on Tuesday by Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz in the presence of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli.
The festival has been organized by the ministry’s Al-Baha branch and the Beekeeping Cooperative Association, and is being staged at the association’s headquarters for the first time.
The 4th International Conference on Beekeeping and the 2nd National Beekeepers Forum will also be held as part of the festival.
A total of 46 international experts will present working papers on beekeeping and all aspects of the bee industry at the conference, which is being held under the title “Good Practices In Bee Management For Sustainable Beekeeping.”
Ahmed Al-Khazem, chairman of the Beekeeping Cooperative Association, said that its headquarters had been upgraded this year in preparation for the festival, with the completion of a shopping mall, residential hotel project, and a factory for honey production and packaging, as well as a training institute and museum.
Festival participants include the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, the Ministry of Human Resources, the Social Development Bank, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, Saudi Aramco and Saudi Post.
Conference themes include beehive management, genetic improvement, bee illnesses and pests, and bee products, Al-Khazem said.
Training sessions, a honey exhibition, and displays of industry innovations will be among the highlights of the event, he added.
“The festival will witness the participation of 10 government bodies and the organization of Sheikh Ali Almajdouie Award for supporting the honey industry, Sheikh Salem Al-Kassem Competition and the Beekeepers Cooperative Association Competition,” Al-Khazem said.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia bees beekeeping International Honey Festival

Arab News

Arab News

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz #Hajj2022

Two Saudi students bag prizes at biology Olympiad

Two Saudi students bag prizes at biology Olympiad
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Two Saudi students bag prizes at biology Olympiad

Two Saudi students bag prizes at biology Olympiad
  • Yazan Al-Maghrabi won silver medal, while Nawaf Al-Mitair awarded certificate of merit
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Saudi Biology National Team has won two prizes at the 33rd International Biology Olympiad in Armenia.

The event, which ran from July 10-18, saw 237 students from 64 countries around the world take part.

The Saudi winners arrived today at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where they were received by their families as well as officials from the Ministry of Education and King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).

Four students from the Saudi team reached the finals, of which two won international prizes.

Yazan Al-Maghrabi, a student from Manarat Jeddah International School, won a silver medal, while Nawaf Al-Mitairi from the Eastern Province was awarded a certificate of merit.

Speaking to Arab News, 16-year-old Al-Maghrabi said: “When they called my name, I almost sat up by instinct. I didn’t really believe it at first, but after a few hours of holding the medal in my hand and getting to see it firsthand, I believed it, I guess.”

Al-Maghrabi said that some of the challenges he faced included being in a foreign country without Arabic speakers, as well as being away from his family.

“Being with some of the most talented students in the world … students coming from all types of countries, Russia, Australia, India … these students, they want the medals just as much as I do. So, they have to first face the competition.”

Al-Maghrabi, whose father is a pathologist and mother a dentist, believes that his score in the theory exam “really made the difference.”

Samar Al-Dirgham, Al-Maghrabi’s mother, said: “I am really happy and so proud of him. I am speechless, and I really encourage him to keep going and thrive for bigger competitions in the future.”

Certificate of merit winner Al-Mitairi said: “We are very proud of Yazan and us going through the experience, especially because it is an international Olympiad. There are a lot of countries that have had more experience than us even though we scored a medal and merit, which is very impressive and historic. And hopefully, more is coming in the future.”

Basil AsSadhan, deputy secretary general of Mawhiba, told Arab News: “This competition is special since it has been done in person, as in the last two years it was done online due to COVID-19. Hence, the last two years were called a challenge, not an Olympiad competition, because it wasn’t an official one. However, participating in such competitions has many advantages. It shows the level of scientific rigor that the Saudi students have reached. It also builds confidence, self-discipline and integrity within students.”

Before competing, Saudi students received 2,000 hours of training from a selection of domestic and international coaches, as part of a collaboration between Mawhiba and the Ministry of Education. They were trained in topics including biochemistry, bioinformatics, physiology, plant anatomy, as well as animal physiology and anatomy.

AsSadhan said: “Many students who won or participated in such competitions have achieved excellent academic credentials in their universities and many of them earned Ph.Ds. What is interesting is that some of the students who trained with us came back to us as trainers. So, our students are distinguished when it comes to giving back.”

He added: “Biology is one out of four competitions that we have won this year. In these few days, we participated in math, physics, chemistry and biology, and next month we will be participating in informatics, which will take place in Indonesia. Our students will be beacons and pillars in achieving Vision 2030.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Education Olympiad

Hard work adds up to success for Saudi maths team

Hard work adds up to success for Saudi maths team
Updated 19 July 2022
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

Hard work adds up to success for Saudi maths team

Hard work adds up to success for Saudi maths team
  • Students given heroes’ reception after winning six medals at international Olympiad
Updated 19 July 2022
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A group of Saudi students has returned home to a heroes’ welcome after winning six medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Norway.

Officials of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, or “Mawhiba,” welcomed the winning team with flowers and took souvenir photos after their arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The Saudi team won two silver and four bronze medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad, which ended on July 16.

Their performance lifted the Kingdom’s ranking to 22nd among 104 participating countries and 10th among the G20 countries taking part.

Mawhiba Secretary-General Amal Al-Hazaa told Arab News that the team’s success follows extensive support from the Kingdom’s leadership and highlights recent gains achieved by the education sector.

Success in the Olympiad is the result of the joint work between the Ministry of Education and Mawhiba, as well as training provided by Mawhiba to its students and affiliates over the past 10 years through their enrolment in experimental and continuing education programs.

Most of the students competing in the International Olympiad had completed lengthy training and qualification programs in various fields, she said.

After Mawhiba assumed responsibility for the international Olympics and external competitions, results had improved from two medals 10 years ago to more than 500 prizes, Al-Hazaa said.

Bronze medallist Muath Al-Ghamdi told Arab News that his “winning journey” began about six years ago when he was in sixth grade.

“Since then, I have passed several qualifying tests and qualifications in various competitions. The batch started with around 70,000 students, and only six were chosen to represent the Kingdom. Then the chosen students underwent training at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology,” he said.

Al-Ghamdi said that he completed about 6,000 training hours and represented the Kingdom in 10 international competitions during this period.

“The Olympiad program enhances the student’s understanding of the importance of learning and research, and encourages him to think and analyze everything,” he added.

Student Mohammed Al-Dubaisi said that he is proud of the Kingdom’s achievements at the Olympiad.

Al-Hazaa was in sixth grade when his school nominated him for the Olympiad.

“After that I qualified for the first, second and third basic courses,” he said.

“I did the same thing in the first year of intermediate grade after the school nominated me. Then I qualified for several subsequent forums. After that, I continued the journey until I reached the intensive training program held at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. Then, after four years of training, I took the candidacy test for the competition and won a bronze medal.”

Hadi Al-Eithan, who won a silver medal, said that the intensive training program provided by Mawhiba helped his performance at the Olympiad.

“This development would not have been achieved without the support of my parents, Mawhiba, and the Ministry of Education. Hopefully, next year we will achieve the gold medal,” he said.

“The competition was good, but difficult, because there were many distinguished students. To enhance our position internationally, students from all over the Kingdom must know about the Mawhoob competition and Mawhiba programs.”

Ali Ramadan, who won a bronze medal, said: “In the sixth grade, I participated in the Mawhoob competition, which was organized by Mawhiba, and I was nominated for the basic courses that are held in schools to prepare for the forums that are held in one of the cities of the Kingdom, but my grades in the basic courses were not enough to qualify me for the following level.

“My ambition did not stop, and I participated again, but I did not qualify for the basic courses. However, after intensive training at KAUST in 2019, the pandemic started, and the training continued online. I participated in my first competition in the Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad and won the silver medal. So far, I have won five international medals in several competitions.”

Saudi FM holds meeting with Japan PM

Saudi FM holds meeting with Japan PM
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News Japan

Saudi FM holds meeting with Japan PM

Saudi FM holds meeting with Japan PM
  • In response, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for Prince Farhan’s visit to Japan
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, received a courtesy call from Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during his visit to Japan.

At the outset of the meeting, on July 19, commencing at 10:25, Prince Farhan expressed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He also stated that Saudi Arabia will always stand with Japan, and that he would like to further strengthen the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. 

In response, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for Prince Farhan’s visit to Japan and his deep appreciation for the letters of condolence from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the passing of Abe.

Kishida also stated that he looks to further expand the friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner, under the “Japan-Saudi Vision 2030,” according to the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

Further, Kishida expressed his appreciation for the stable supply of crude oil from Saudi Arabia and requested for continued cooperation in stabilizing the international crude oil market. In response, Prince Farhan stated that the strategic partnership between Japan and Saudi Arabia is solid, and expressed that he would like to continue cooperation with Japan, including in efforts towards stabilizing the international crude oil market.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm close bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm close bilateral ties
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News Japan

Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm close bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm close bilateral ties
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi held bilateral talks on Tuesday in Tokyo, further strengthening the cooperation between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Hayashi expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its condolences sent after the passing for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Japan places extreme importance on its relations with Saudi Arabia,” Hayashi said. “I welcome the cooperation between our countries, such as the telephone call between Prime Minister Kishida and his royal highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.”

Hayashi also expressed his gratitude for the stable supply of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, and requested for continued cooperation in stabilizing the international crude oil market and for additional production increase.

The Japanese FM said that he looks to further promote cooperation in various fields such as clean energy, including renewable energy, and other areas including climate change, infrastructure, tourism, and culture under the “Saudi-Japan Vision 2030.”

In response, Prince Farhan stated that the strategic partnership between Japan and Saudi Arabia is solid and that he would like to continue to work closely together, including in cooperation towards stabilizing the international crude oil market. 

The Japanese foreign minister said the Kishida administration supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts in economic and social reforms. “I hope that the bilateral ties will be further strengthened,” he added.

Prince Farhan expressed his deep condolences for the passing of Abe, describing him as a true leader and friend to Saudi Arabia. 

The Saudi foreign minister said that the Kingdom wants to further strengthen its relationship with Japan through cooperation in various fields. 

The two ministers discussed the need for collaboration by the international community and for the strengthening of the functions of the entire United Nations, including the United Nations Security Council reform, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They also exchanged views on the situation in Asia, such as responding to North Korea, including its nuclear and missile issue and the abduction issue, and concurred to continue to work together. Both sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, including the situation in Iran and Yemen.

• This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

