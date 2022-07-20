You are here

  • Home
  • UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan’s Taliban

UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan’s Taliban

UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan’s Taliban
The UN report said as many as 700 people have been killed and 1,400 wounded since mid-August 2021. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2u985

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan’s Taliban

UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan’s Taliban
  • The UN report said as many as 700 people have been killed and 1,400 wounded since mid-August 2021
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of people have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country nearly a year ago, even though security on the whole has improved since then, the United Nations said in a report Wednesday.
In its report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also highlighted the poor situation of women and girls since the Taliban takeover and how they have been stripped of many of their human rights under Afghanistan’s current rulers.
“It is beyond time for all Afghans to be able to live in peace and rebuild their lives after 20 years of armed conflict. Our monitoring reveals that despite the improved security situation since 15 August, the people of Afghanistan, in particular women and girls, are deprived of the full enjoyment of their human rights,” said Markus Potzel, deputy special representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan.
The report said as many as 700 people have been killed and 1,400 wounded since mid-August 2021, when the Taliban overran the Afghan capital of Kabul as the United States and NATO were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country.
The majority of those casualties were linked to attacks by the Daesh group’s affiliate in the country, a bitter rival of the Taliban which has targeted ethnic and religious minority communities in places where they go to school, worship and go about their daily lives.
Afghanistan has seen persistent bombings and other attacks on civilians, often targeting the mainly Shiite Muslim ethnic Hazara minority. Most of the attacks have been claimed by the Daesh group’s affiliate in the country.
After their takeover, the Taliban quickly started enforcing a sharply tougher line, harking back to similar radical measures when the Taliban last ruled the country, from 1996 to 2001.
They issued edicts requiring women to cover their faces except for their eyes in public, including women presenters on TV, and banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade.
The UN report added that the erosion of women’s rights has been one of the most notable aspects of the de facto administration to date. Since August, women and girls have progressively had their rights to fully participate in education, the workplace and other aspects of public and daily life restricted and in many cases completely taken away.
The decision not to allow girls to return to secondary school means that a generation of girls will not complete their full 12 years of basic education, the UN said.
“The education and participation of women and girls in public life is fundamental to any modern society. The relegation of women and girls to the home denies Afghanistan the benefit of the significant contributions they have to offer. Education for all is not only a basic human right, it is the key to progress and development of a nation,” said Potzel, the UN envoy.
During the previous Taliban rule in Afghanistan, they subjected women to overwhelming restrictions, banning them from education and participation in public life and requiring them to wear the all-encompassing burqa.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan UN

Related

Special Pessimism looms over outcome as Pakistan clears talks with local Taliban
World
Pessimism looms over outcome as Pakistan clears talks with local Taliban

Joe Biden to announce executive actions on climate

Joe Biden to announce executive actions on climate
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Joe Biden to announce executive actions on climate

Joe Biden to announce executive actions on climate
  • Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups have been calling for the White House to take aggressive measures on climate change
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will announce a set of executive actions aimed at addressing climate change on Wednesday in a visit to the site of a former coal-fired plant in Massachusetts that is playing a role in supporting the state’s offshore wind industry.
Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups have been calling for the White House to take aggressive measures on climate change after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said last week he was not ready to support key climate provisions in Congress, a critical loss in the evenly divided Senate.
In a visit to Somerset, Massachusetts, Biden will stress that climate change is “an existential threat to our nation and to the world” and will make clear that “if Congress is not going to act on this emergency, then he will,” said a White House official.
The former coal-fired power plant that Biden will visit is becoming a manufacturing hub for undersea cables that will support Massachusetts’s offshore wind industry, illustrating the switch from fossil fuels to renewable fuels that Biden has been promoting as critical to reducing climate emissions.
While there, he will unveil a set of executive actions that include steps to protect communities facing extreme heat with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Health and Human Services Department’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The official said Biden also will announce additional actions to boost the domestic offshore wind industry.
Biden has been under pressure to declare a climate emergency, which would enable the use of the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems. But the president is not expected to take that step on Wednesday.
Biden promised tough action on climate change in his presidential campaign and pledged in international climate negotiations to cut climate pollution by 50 percent by 2030 and reach 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.
But his climate agenda has been derailed by several major setbacks, including clinching enough congressional support to pass crucial climate and clean energy measures in a federal budget bill, record-setting gasoline prices, and global energy market disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A Supreme Court ruling last month limiting the federal government’s authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants also is undermining Biden’s climate plans.

Australians urged to work from home as winter omicron wave swamps hospitals

Australians urged to work from home as winter omicron wave swamps hospitals
Updated 20 July 2022
Reuters

Australians urged to work from home as winter omicron wave swamps hospitals

Australians urged to work from home as winter omicron wave swamps hospitals
  • Australia is in the grip of a third omicron wave driven by the highly transmissible new subvariants
  • Australia could see ‘millions’ of new cases over the coming weeks, authorities have warned
Updated 20 July 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australians admitted to hospitals from COVID-19 neared record levels on Wednesday as authorities urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people wear masks indoors and get booster shots urgently amid a major coronavirus outbreak.
Australia is in the grip of a third omicron wave driven by the highly transmissible new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, with more than 300,000 cases recorded over the past seven days. Authorities say the actual numbers could be double that total, and Wednesday’s 53,850 new cases was the highest daily tally in two months.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is resisting pressure to reinstate tough curbs to halt the spread of the virus, including making masks mandatory indoors, though he encouraged people to wear it.
“The truth is that if you have mandates, you’ve got to enforce them,” Albanese told reporters on Wednesday. “Whilst there are mandates on public transport ... not everyone is wearing a mask.”
Albanese said businesses and employees must decide together on any work-from-home arrangement, as unions called for employers to do more for their staff.
Employers must go beyond the government’s pandemic leave payments and provide paid leave at full pay for workers who need to isolate, and offer free rapid antigen tests, Australian Council of Trade Unions President Michele O’Neil said.
“No worker should have to decide between putting food on the table or isolating with COVID,” O’Neil said.
Last week, Australia reinstated support payments for casual workers who have to quarantine.
Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly predicted the number of people ending up in hospital will soon hit a record high, and urged businesses to let more staff work from home.
Australia could see “millions” of new cases over the coming weeks, authorities have warned.
About 5,350 Australians are currently in hospital with COVID-19, not far off the record 5,390 recorded in January during the BA.1 outbreak, official data showed. Numbers in the states of Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia are already at their highest since the pandemic began.
Many frontline health workers are also sick or in isolation, further straining the health system.
Australian doctors said masks must be made mandatory in indoor venues.
“We don’t have optional seat belts, we don’t have optional speed limits. There’s a lot of limits on our freedoms that we accept because it’s the right thing to do,” Australian Medical Association President Omar Khorshid told radio station 2GB.
Authorities have also warned of a lag in people taking their booster shots.
So far, 95 percent of people above 16 have had two doses, helping keep Australia’s total COVID-19 cases just under 9 million and deaths at 10,884, far lower than many countries. But only about 71 percent have received three or more doses.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus omicron

Related

Australia offers fourth COVID-19 shot to over 30s
World
Australia offers fourth COVID-19 shot to over 30s
Tempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
World
Tempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs

Wickremesinghe wins parliamentary vote to be Sri Lanka’s new president

Wickremesinghe wins parliamentary vote to be Sri Lanka’s new president
Updated 20 July 2022
Reuters

Wickremesinghe wins parliamentary vote to be Sri Lanka’s new president

Wickremesinghe wins parliamentary vote to be Sri Lanka’s new president
  • The 225-member parliament gave 134 votes to Wickremesinghe and 82 to Dullas Alahapperuma
  • A third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, got just three votes
Updated 20 July 2022
Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan lawmakers voted acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president on Wednesday, hoping he would pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis.

“Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the eighth executive president under the constitution,” the secretary general of parliament said after counting finished.

The win for Wickremesinghe, opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines, several protesters have said.

The other main candidate, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, was more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition but did not have any top-level governance experience in a country with barely any dollars for imports and desperately in need of an IMF bailout.

The 225-member parliament gave 134 votes to Wickremesinghe and 82 to Alahapperuma. A third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, got just three votes.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Sri Lanka opposition leader quits presidential race to support rival
World
Sri Lanka opposition leader quits presidential race to support rival
Update Army cadets stand guard in front of Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on July 16, 2022. (AFP) video
World
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency ahead of vote for new president

White House: Russia laying groundwork to annex Ukraine territory

White House: Russia laying groundwork to annex Ukraine territory
Updated 20 July 2022
Reuters

White House: Russia laying groundwork to annex Ukraine territory

White House: Russia laying groundwork to annex Ukraine territory
  • Same tactic used in 2014 when Russia announced its annexation of Crimea after taking over control from Ukraine
Updated 20 July 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy officials in areas there under its control as it seeks to exert total control over its gains in the east, the White House said on Tuesday.
Unveiling what he said was US intelligence, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesman, told a White House news briefing that the Russians are preparing to install proxy officials, establish the rouble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.
“We have information today, including from downgraded intelligence that we’re able to share with you, about how Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory that it controls in direct violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Kirby said.
The same tactic was used in 2014 when Russia announced its annexation of Crimea after taking over control from Ukraine, Kirby said. The international community considers Crimea’s annexation illegitimate.
“We want to make it plain to the American people,” Kirby said. “Nobody is fooled by it. (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is dusting off the playbook from 2014.”
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a “special military operation” to ensure its own security.
Russia is now also attempting to take control of broadcasting towers, he said.
At the same time, Kirby said the United States in the next few days will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine as it engages Russia in fierce battles in eastern Ukraine.
It will be the 16th such drawdown of money approved by Congress and allocated under presidential authority, he said.
The package is expected to include US mobile rocket launchers, known as HIMARS, and rounds for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems as well as artillery munitions.
The Russian embassy in the United States dismissed Washington’s comments as “fundamentally false.”
“To date, more than 45 thousand tons of humanitarian cargo have been sent to Ukraine, the DPR and the LPR. How does all this relate to the concept of annexation?” it said in a Facebook post, referring to the Russian-backed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
The United States has provided $8 billion in security assistance since the war began, including $2.2 billion in the last month.
Washington will impose sanctions on officials involved in representing themselves as proxy officials, Kirby said. He predicted these proxies to try to hold “sham referenda” seeking to legitimatize Russian control.

Topics: US Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Related

Russia to mark five years since Crimea annexation photos
World
Russia to mark five years since Crimea annexation
Russia pounds more Ukraine civilian centers as Putin gets Iran’s backing
World
Russia pounds more Ukraine civilian centers as Putin gets Iran’s backing

Former Trump adviser Bannon acted as if ‘above the law,’ say prosecutors

Former Trump adviser Bannon acted as if ‘above the law,’ say prosecutors
Updated 20 July 2022
AP

Former Trump adviser Bannon acted as if ‘above the law,’ say prosecutors

Former Trump adviser Bannon acted as if ‘above the law,’ say prosecutors
  • Bannon was brought to trial for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021
Updated 20 July 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors called their first witness to the stand Tuesday and began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully ignored a congressional subpoena in open defiance of the US government.
Bannon, a longtime adviser and strategist for former President Donald Trump, was brought to trial on a pair of federal charges for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
Under questioning Tuesday from Assistant US Attorney Amanda Vaughn, Kristin Amerling, the chief counsel for the Jan. 6 committee, went through a detailed explanation of the committee’s role, the Bannon subpoena and why the panel felt it was important to compel his testimony. Amerling said Bannon’s public statements leading up to the riot “suggested he might have some advanced knowledge of the events of Jan. 6.”
Amerling said there were multiple indications that Bannon “might have had some discussions with individuals in the White House, including the president.” The day’s session ended with Amerling being questioned by the prosecution. The trial was scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.
In her opening statement, Vaughn told jurors that the subpoena issued to Bannon by the committee investigating the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the Capitol insurrection “wasn’t optional. It wasn’t a request, and it wasn’t an invitation. It was mandatory.” She added: “The defendant’s failure to comply was deliberate. It wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t a mistake. It was a choice.”
Bannon’s lawyers argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and that Bannon was engaged in good-faith negotiations with the congressional committee when he was charged.
“No one ignored the subpoena,” defense lawyer Evan Corcoran told the jury.
In reality, Corcoran said, one of Bannon’s previous lawyers, Robert Costello, contacted an attorney for the House committee to express some of Bannon’s concerns about testifying.
“They did what two lawyers do. They negotiated,” Corcoran said, adding that Bannon and his legal team believed “the dates of the subpoena were not fixed; they were flexible.”
An unofficial adviser to Trump at the time of the Capitol attack, Bannon was charged with defying a subpoena that sought his records and testimony. He was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, one month after the Justice Department received a congressional referral. Upon conviction, each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.
US District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, had previously ruled that major elements of Bannon’s planned defense were irrelevant and could not be introduced in court. He ruled last week that Bannon could not claim he believed he was covered by executive privilege or that he was acting on the advice of his lawyers.
Outside the courthouse, Bannon launched into an extended rant against the committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, and the committee hearing, calling it “a show trial.” He also repeated the discredited claim that Trump won the 2020 election and called President Joe Biden illegitimate. But he did not criticize his trial or Nichols.
Bannon, 68, was one of the most prominent of the Trump-allied holdouts refusing to testify before the committee. He had argued that his testimony was protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege, which allows presidents to withhold confidential information from the courts and the legislative branch.
Trump has repeatedly asserted executive privilege — even though he’s not a current president — to try to block witness testimony and the release of White House documents. The Supreme Court in January ruled against Trump’s efforts to stop the National Archives from cooperating with the committee after a lower court judge — Tanya S. Chutkan — noted, in part, “Presidents are not kings.”
 

Topics: Steve Bannon US Capitol insurrection Amanda Vaughn Kristin Amerling US Capitol riots

Related

President Joe Biden departs with Vice President Kamala Harris after he spoke in Statuary Hall at the US Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump. (AP)
President Biden tears into Donald Trump on anniversary of Capitol ‘insurrection’
Trump unleashed mob after Pence rejected election plot: probe
World
Trump unleashed mob after Pence rejected election plot: probe

Latest updates

UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan’s Taliban
UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan’s Taliban
Joe Biden to announce executive actions on climate
Joe Biden to announce executive actions on climate
India In-Focus — Shares rise; Windfall tax cut on crude sales; India eyeing overseas investments
India In-Focus — Shares rise; Windfall tax cut on crude sales; India eyeing overseas investments
Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
Saudi stocks rise as crude prices strengthen: Opening bell
Saudi stocks rise as crude prices strengthen: Opening bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.