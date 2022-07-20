You are here

Thailand admits to using phone spyware, cites national security

Rights groups say that Thai activists involved in the country's pro-democracy protests had their cellphones or other devices infected and attacked with government-sponsored spyware.
  Thailand authorities using spyware in 'limited' cases
BANGKOK: A Thai minister has admitted the country uses surveillance software to track individuals in cases involving national security or drugs, amid revelations that government critics’ phones had been hacked using the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware.
Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, said in parliament late on Tuesday that he is aware of Thai authorities using spyware in “limited” cases but did not specify which government agency used such software, which program was used or which individuals targeted.
Human rights groups have accused successive Thai governments of using broad definitions of national security as a pretext to prosecute or suppress activities of their main rivals.
A joint investigation by Thai human rights group iLaw, Southeast Asian Internet watchdog Digital Reach and Toronto-based Citizen Lab highlighted on Monday the use of Pegasus spyware on at least 30 government critics between October, 2020 to November, 2021.
The probe followed a mass alert from Apple Inc. in November informing thousands of users of its iPhones, including in Thailand, that they were targets of “state-sponsored attackers.”
Chaiwut did not name Pegasus but said that he is aware of spyware being used to “listen into or access a mobile phone to view the screen, monitor conversations and messages.” But he added his ministry does not have the legal authority to use such software and did not specify which government agency does.
“It is used on national security or drug matters. If you need to arrest a drug dealer you have to listen in to find where the drop would be,” he said.
“I understand that there was usage of this sort but it is very limited and only in special cases.”
His ministry has previously denied any knowledge of the matter.
The most recent alleged use of the spyware comes after the emergence of a youth-led movement in late 2020 that challenged the country’s powerful monarchy and the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. More than 1,800 people have faced security-related charges since the movement began.
Thai police in a statement denied the use of Pegasus for surveillance or breaches of privacy.
Pegasus has been used by governments to spy on journalists, activists, and dissidents and the Israeli firm behind it, NSO Group, has been sued by Apple and placed on a US trade blacklist.
NSO Group did not respond to requests for comment on Monday or Wednesday.

UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban
UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban

UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban
ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of people have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country nearly a year ago, even though security on the whole has improved since then, the United Nations said in a report Wednesday.
In its report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also highlighted the poor situation of women and girls since the Taliban takeover and how they have been stripped of many of their human rights under Afghanistan’s current rulers.
“It is beyond time for all Afghans to be able to live in peace and rebuild their lives after 20 years of armed conflict. Our monitoring reveals that despite the improved security situation since 15 August, the people of Afghanistan, in particular women and girls, are deprived of the full enjoyment of their human rights,” said Markus Potzel, deputy special representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan.
The report said as many as 700 people have been killed and 1,400 wounded since mid-August 2021, when the Taliban overran the Afghan capital of Kabul as the United States and NATO were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country.
The majority of those casualties were linked to attacks by the Daesh group’s affiliate in the country, a bitter rival of the Taliban which has targeted ethnic and religious minority communities in places where they go to school, worship and go about their daily lives.
Afghanistan has seen persistent bombings and other attacks on civilians, often targeting the mainly Shiite Muslim ethnic Hazara minority. Most of the attacks have been claimed by the Daesh group’s affiliate in the country.
After their takeover, the Taliban quickly started enforcing a sharply tougher line, harking back to similar radical measures when the Taliban last ruled the country, from 1996 to 2001.
They issued edicts requiring women to cover their faces except for their eyes in public, including women presenters on TV, and banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade.
The UN report added that the erosion of women’s rights has been one of the most notable aspects of the de facto administration to date. Since August, women and girls have progressively had their rights to fully participate in education, the workplace and other aspects of public and daily life restricted and in many cases completely taken away.
The decision not to allow girls to return to secondary school means that a generation of girls will not complete their full 12 years of basic education, the UN said.
“The education and participation of women and girls in public life is fundamental to any modern society. The relegation of women and girls to the home denies Afghanistan the benefit of the significant contributions they have to offer. Education for all is not only a basic human right, it is the key to progress and development of a nation,” said Potzel, the UN envoy.
During the previous Taliban rule in Afghanistan, they subjected women to overwhelming restrictions, banning them from education and participation in public life and requiring them to wear the all-encompassing burqa.

Joe Biden to announce executive actions on climate
Joe Biden to announce executive actions on climate
  Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups have been calling for the White House to take aggressive measures on climate change
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will announce a set of executive actions aimed at addressing climate change on Wednesday in a visit to the site of a former coal-fired plant in Massachusetts that is playing a role in supporting the state’s offshore wind industry.
Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups have been calling for the White House to take aggressive measures on climate change after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said last week he was not ready to support key climate provisions in Congress, a critical loss in the evenly divided Senate.
In a visit to Somerset, Massachusetts, Biden will stress that climate change is “an existential threat to our nation and to the world” and will make clear that “if Congress is not going to act on this emergency, then he will,” said a White House official.
The former coal-fired power plant that Biden will visit is becoming a manufacturing hub for undersea cables that will support Massachusetts’s offshore wind industry, illustrating the switch from fossil fuels to renewable fuels that Biden has been promoting as critical to reducing climate emissions.
While there, he will unveil a set of executive actions that include steps to protect communities facing extreme heat with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Health and Human Services Department’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The official said Biden also will announce additional actions to boost the domestic offshore wind industry.
Biden has been under pressure to declare a climate emergency, which would enable the use of the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems. But the president is not expected to take that step on Wednesday.
Biden promised tough action on climate change in his presidential campaign and pledged in international climate negotiations to cut climate pollution by 50 percent by 2030 and reach 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.
But his climate agenda has been derailed by several major setbacks, including clinching enough congressional support to pass crucial climate and clean energy measures in a federal budget bill, record-setting gasoline prices, and global energy market disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A Supreme Court ruling last month limiting the federal government’s authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants also is undermining Biden’s climate plans.

Australians urged to work from home as winter omicron wave swamps hospitals
Australians urged to work from home as winter omicron wave swamps hospitals
  • Australia is in the grip of a third omicron wave driven by the highly transmissible new subvariants
  • Australia could see ‘millions’ of new cases over the coming weeks, authorities have warned
SYDNEY: Australians admitted to hospitals from COVID-19 neared record levels on Wednesday as authorities urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people wear masks indoors and get booster shots urgently amid a major coronavirus outbreak.
Australia is in the grip of a third omicron wave driven by the highly transmissible new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, with more than 300,000 cases recorded over the past seven days. Authorities say the actual numbers could be double that total, and Wednesday’s 53,850 new cases was the highest daily tally in two months.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is resisting pressure to reinstate tough curbs to halt the spread of the virus, including making masks mandatory indoors, though he encouraged people to wear it.
“The truth is that if you have mandates, you’ve got to enforce them,” Albanese told reporters on Wednesday. “Whilst there are mandates on public transport ... not everyone is wearing a mask.”
Albanese said businesses and employees must decide together on any work-from-home arrangement, as unions called for employers to do more for their staff.
Employers must go beyond the government’s pandemic leave payments and provide paid leave at full pay for workers who need to isolate, and offer free rapid antigen tests, Australian Council of Trade Unions President Michele O’Neil said.
“No worker should have to decide between putting food on the table or isolating with COVID,” O’Neil said.
Last week, Australia reinstated support payments for casual workers who have to quarantine.
Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly predicted the number of people ending up in hospital will soon hit a record high, and urged businesses to let more staff work from home.
Australia could see “millions” of new cases over the coming weeks, authorities have warned.
About 5,350 Australians are currently in hospital with COVID-19, not far off the record 5,390 recorded in January during the BA.1 outbreak, official data showed. Numbers in the states of Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia are already at their highest since the pandemic began.
Many frontline health workers are also sick or in isolation, further straining the health system.
Australian doctors said masks must be made mandatory in indoor venues.
“We don’t have optional seat belts, we don’t have optional speed limits. There’s a lot of limits on our freedoms that we accept because it’s the right thing to do,” Australian Medical Association President Omar Khorshid told radio station 2GB.
Authorities have also warned of a lag in people taking their booster shots.
So far, 95 percent of people above 16 have had two doses, helping keep Australia’s total COVID-19 cases just under 9 million and deaths at 10,884, far lower than many countries. But only about 71 percent have received three or more doses.

Wickremesinghe wins parliamentary vote to be Sri Lanka's new president
Wickremesinghe wins parliamentary vote to be Sri Lanka's new president
  • The 225-member parliament gave 134 votes to Wickremesinghe and 82 to Dullas Alahapperuma
  • A third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, got just three votes
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan lawmakers voted acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president on Wednesday, hoping he would pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis.

“Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the eighth executive president under the constitution,” the secretary general of parliament said after counting finished.

The win for Wickremesinghe, opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines, several protesters have said.

The other main candidate, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, was more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition but did not have any top-level governance experience in a country with barely any dollars for imports and desperately in need of an IMF bailout.

The 225-member parliament gave 134 votes to Wickremesinghe and 82 to Alahapperuma. A third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, got just three votes.

White House: Russia laying groundwork to annex Ukraine territory
White House: Russia laying groundwork to annex Ukraine territory
  Same tactic used in 2014 when Russia announced its annexation of Crimea after taking over control from Ukraine
WASHINGTON: Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy officials in areas there under its control as it seeks to exert total control over its gains in the east, the White House said on Tuesday.
Unveiling what he said was US intelligence, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesman, told a White House news briefing that the Russians are preparing to install proxy officials, establish the rouble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.
“We have information today, including from downgraded intelligence that we’re able to share with you, about how Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory that it controls in direct violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Kirby said.
The same tactic was used in 2014 when Russia announced its annexation of Crimea after taking over control from Ukraine, Kirby said. The international community considers Crimea’s annexation illegitimate.
“We want to make it plain to the American people,” Kirby said. “Nobody is fooled by it. (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is dusting off the playbook from 2014.”
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a “special military operation” to ensure its own security.
Russia is now also attempting to take control of broadcasting towers, he said.
At the same time, Kirby said the United States in the next few days will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine as it engages Russia in fierce battles in eastern Ukraine.
It will be the 16th such drawdown of money approved by Congress and allocated under presidential authority, he said.
The package is expected to include US mobile rocket launchers, known as HIMARS, and rounds for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems as well as artillery munitions.
The Russian embassy in the United States dismissed Washington’s comments as “fundamentally false.”
“To date, more than 45 thousand tons of humanitarian cargo have been sent to Ukraine, the DPR and the LPR. How does all this relate to the concept of annexation?” it said in a Facebook post, referring to the Russian-backed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
The United States has provided $8 billion in security assistance since the war began, including $2.2 billion in the last month.
Washington will impose sanctions on officials involved in representing themselves as proxy officials, Kirby said. He predicted these proxies to try to hold “sham referenda” seeking to legitimatize Russian control.

