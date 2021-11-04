You are here

  • Home
  • US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware
NSO, the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware at the US decision saying its ‘technologies support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime.’ (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9khe5

Updated 04 November 2021
AFP

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware
  • NSO was engulfed in controversy over reports that thousands were listed as potential targets of its Pegasus software
  • Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices
Updated 04 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware at the center of a scandal over surveillance of journalists and officials on a blacklist of restricted companies.
The company, NSO, was engulfed in controversy over reports that tens of thousands of human rights activists, journalists, politicians and business executives worldwide were listed as potential targets of its Pegasus software.
Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages, look through their photos, track their location and even turn on their camera without them knowing.
“These tools have... enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression, which is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent,” the US Commerce Department said in a statement.
NSO fired back at the decision, saying its “technologies support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime.”
“We will advocate for this decision to be reversed,” a NSO spokesperson said, adding its compliance controls have resulted in “multiple terminations of contacts with government agencies that misused our products.”
Washington also targeted Israeli company Candiru, as well as Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE (COSEINC) and Russian firm Positive Technologies that were accused of trafficking in hacking tools.
The companies’ addition to the so-called “entity list” means exports to them from US organizations are restricted — and it is now far harder for American researchers to sell them information or technology.
In a statement, Positive Technologies said the listing would have “little or no effect on our business” and did not come as a surprise.
“We sincerely believe that geopolitics should not be an obstacle to the technological development of society, and we will continue to do what we do best — to ensure cybersecurity on a global scale,” it said on its website.
COSEINC did not respond to a request for comment.
Critics say the widespread availability of software like Pegasus now allows even cash-strapped authoritarian governments to effectively acquire their own highly invasive surveillance powers.
“NSO Group’s spyware is a tool of repression, which has been used around the world to violate human rights,” Danna Ingleton, deputy director of Amnesty Tech, said in a statement.
“This dangerous industry is out of control, and this must spell the end of the impunity spyware companies have so far enjoyed,” Ingleton added.
A key problem is that companies that supply spyware are left to judge what is an appropriate use of their technology and whether buyers can be trusted to honor restrictions.
“It’s pretty clear that most governments ignore those constraints and do what they believe to be in (their) self-interest,” said Oliver Tavakoli, chief technology officer at cybersecurity company Vectra.
UN experts have called for an international moratorium on the sale of surveillance technology until regulations are implemented to protect human rights following the Pegasus scandal.
Following the initial concern over Pegasus, a subsequent wave of worries emerged when iPhone maker Apple released a fix in September for a weakness that can allow the spyware to infect devices without users even clicking on a malicious message or link.
The so-called “zero-click” is able to silently corrupt the targeted device, and was identified by researchers at Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity watchdog organization in Canada.

Topics: US Israel Pegasus spyware

Related

Pegasus spyware affair ‘completely unacceptable’ if true: EU chief
World
Pegasus spyware affair ‘completely unacceptable’ if true: EU chief
Israel defense minister to visit France to discuss spyware firm, Iran
Middle-East
Israel defense minister to visit France to discuss spyware firm, Iran

UK gave Iranian leader’s office over £100,000 in COVID-19 grants

UK gave Iranian leader’s office over £100,000 in COVID-19 grants
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

UK gave Iranian leader’s office over £100,000 in COVID-19 grants

UK gave Iranian leader’s office over £100,000 in COVID-19 grants
  • London-based Islamic Centre of England received almost $150,000 in taxpayer money
  • Its website declares Britain ‘the little Satan’ and has hosted a vigil for Qassem Soleimani
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The personal representative office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was given over £100,000 ($136,000) in grants as part of Britain’s COVID-19 job-retention scheme, company accounts show.

The UK’s registry of company financial information, Companies House, showed last month that the Islamic Centre of England received £109,476 in funding.

The London-based center serves as an office for Khamenei’s representative in the UK, and also operates as a mosque and community center.

It qualified for British taxpayer money because it operates as a company under UK law, and many of its activities — such as worship — were forced to stop during the pandemic lockdowns.

It is not clear how many employees benefited from the government funds, the provision of which is likely to prove controversial given the strained relationship between the UK and Iran. The center’s own website declares Britain a hostile power, dubbing it “the little Satan.”

During lockdown, the center — which is also registered as a charity — was criticized by the UK’s charity watchdog for hosting a vigil in memory of Qassem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Killed in a US airstrike in January 2020, Soleimani was widely considered a terrorist in the West and across most of the Middle East, but hailed as a hero in Iran for his central role in orchestrating the country’s regional proxy wars.

One Iran-aligned speaker at the event said: “We work hard to make sure there will be many, many more Qassem Soleimanis. We aspire to become like him.”

The commission said of the vigil: “The event risked associating the charity with a speaker who may have committed an offence under the Terrorism Acts, as the speaker was filmed during the event appearing to praise and call for support for Soleimani.

“The trustees failed to intervene or provide a counter narrative. The following day the trustees organised a further event for Soleimani and published statements on the charity’s website offering condolence and praise for him.”

London and Tehran are currently embroiled in a bitter dispute over the fate of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman who has been detained in Iran for over five years.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe is currently on hunger strike in an attempt to pressure the UK government to do more to bring her home.

Topics: Iran UK Coronavirus

Related

Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue
Middle-East
Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue
Iran’s Khamenei says halting Covid ‘urgent’ priority
Middle-East
Iran’s Khamenei says halting Covid ‘urgent’ priority

Brazilian city to become halal tourist destination

Brazilian city to become halal tourist destination
Updated 04 November 2021
Eduardo Campos Lima

Brazilian city to become halal tourist destination

Brazilian city to become halal tourist destination
  • Arabs make up 7% of the population of Foz do Iguaçu, famous for its waterfalls
  • ‘We want to make Muslims feel comfortable with their families,’ mayor tells Arab News
Updated 04 November 2021
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: The city of Foz do Iguaçu, a top travel destination in Brazil, welcomed more than 2 million visitors in 2019, most of them drawn to the Iguaçu Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in South America.

After a dramatic decline in visits caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the city is preparing to become a halal tourist center and attract Muslims from all over the world.

The idea did not come from nowhere. Part of a tri-border area along with the neighboring cities of Puerto Iguazú in Argentina and Ciudad del Este in Paraguay, Foz do Iguaçu has an Arab population of 20,000 — about 7 percent of its 260,000 inhabitants — many of them Muslim. Thousands of Arabs also live on the Paraguayan side.

The Omar ibn Al-Khattab Mosque, a major Islamic place of worship in Latin America, is the most visible sign of Arabs’ historical presence in the region.

Foz do Iguaçu has numerous Arab-owned restaurants and shops, and the traditional city tour offered by local travel guides includes an “Arab itinerary.”

Ali Saifi, CEO of Cdial Halal, a halal certification company in Brazil, said: “Those are great advantages for us. There’s already a great halal infrastructure in order to serve the local community. We just need to take those principles to hotels, with the government’s help.”

Saifi was one of the masterminds behind the project, and with an eye on the 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide, the city’s Mayor Chico Brasileiro promptly accepted the idea.

“Our city has one of the world’s natural wonders, which will certainly attract many Muslims,” Brasileiro told Arab News.

“We want to expand their permanency here by making them feeling comfortable with their families.”

Feeling comfortable during international trips to non-Muslim countries can be hard sometimes, said local Sheikh Oussama El-Zahed.

“Food is a major concern when a Muslim travels abroad. Especially when we’re with our families, we get very anxious about it. The idea here is to offer a 100 percent halal travel package,” he added.

After 21 years living in Latin America, Moroccan-born Sheikh Abderrahman Agdaou knows very well the importance of having halal food available while abroad.

“Many people in Latin America just don’t think that there’s pork in several common food items. The same is true of alcohol,” he told Arab News.

Agdaou lived in Chile and Costa Rica before settling in El Salvador in 2005. In these countries, he has always alerted Muslim communities that apparently harmless dishes such as pupusas, the traditional Salvadoran flatbread, may have been cooked in lard, which is made from pork fat. “You have to be alert all the time,” he said.

Agdaou had trouble with such issues several times in Latin America. He recalled once having no food options during a 14-hour-flight from Morocco to Chile in 2000.

“As I always do, I’d previously asked the airline for halal food. I don’t know if they failed to do so out of neglect or prejudice,” he said, adding that the creation of a halal tourist destination in Brazil is something to celebrate.

“I’m glad our Muslim brothers in South America are launching such a relevant initiative. We have a right to be relaxed during our leisure time,” he said.

Cdial Halal will offer training to Foz do Iguaçu’s tourism industry employees in halal food and in best practices to welcome Muslims. Hotels will not only have a halal menu, but also special places for Muslim prayers.

Tour agent Patrik Dinis, who offers an “Arab itinerary” to his clients in Foz do Iguaçu and Ciudad del Este, told Arab News: “Brazilian tourists are very interested in getting to know the Arab culture in the city (Foz do Iguaçu). It’s visible everywhere, from the mosque to Arab schools and women wearing a headscarf on the streets.” Muslims will “feel at home” in Foz do Iguaçu, he said.

Felipe Gonzales, president of the city’s Tourism Council, believes that few changes will have to be carried out.

“The most important step is to get the certification and open that market. We want to invite Muslims to be here with their families, and even to celebrate weddings here,” he said.

Brasileiro said he hopes for foreign investment, including from Arab countries, in Foz do Iguaçu’s hotel chain.

“We presented our project in Dubai (Expo), and I’m sure investors will come to our city in the near future,” he added.

Full implementation of the project may take a year, Saifi said, “but within six months we’ll certainly have advanced a lot, and the number of Muslim tourists will grow.”

Topics: Brazil halal tourism

Related

Brazil conference highlights Islamic tolerance, coexistence
Saudi Arabia
Brazil conference highlights Islamic tolerance, coexistence
Brazilians, including Arabs, remain divided on Bolsonaro
World
Brazilians, including Arabs, remain divided on Bolsonaro

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services
Updated 04 November 2021
AFP

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 – emergency services
  • ‘So far, 36 people – 33 males and three females – have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors’
Updated 04 November 2021
AFP

LAGOS: The death toll in a collapsed high-rise in an upscale area of Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos has risen to 36, the emergency services said Thursday.
“So far, 36 people — 33 males and three females — have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors,” Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said.

Topics: Nigeria

Related

Two more rescued from Lagos high-rise collapse
World
Two more rescued from Lagos high-rise collapse
Nigeria races to find survivors as 22 die in building collapse
World
Nigeria races to find survivors as 22 die in building collapse

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
  • Incumbent foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi takes over a key ruling party post
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he may take on the role of foreign minister until a new cabinet is formed this month, as the incumbent foreign minister took over a key ruling party post.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) officially confirmed on Thursday Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as the party’s secretary-general, the party’s number two post and a powerful role that includes shaping policy.
“Until the new cabinet, I am thinking of working as foreign minister as well,” Kishida, who previously served as foreign minister, told reporters.
Kishida led the LDP to better-than-expected election results on Sunday, with the party retaining its strong majority in the lower house.
Motegi said he would focus on tasks such as recovery of the pandemic-hit economy and party reform to enhance diversity, vowing to drive policy with speed.
“It is very important to show the LDP is changing, as we implement what we can do fast, while presenting the big picture,” Motegi said.
He said the ruling party would discuss details for extra budget with its junior coalition partner to create “rich, fulfilling” economic measures.
The parliament is set to convene a special session on Nov. 10 to confirm Kishida as prime minister. He is expected to name a new cabinet, which is likely to remain largely unchanged except for the post of foreign minister, shortly afterwards.

Topics: Japan Fumio Kishida

Related

Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election
World
Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election
Update Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote
World
Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote

Australian man charged over girl taken from outback camp

Australian man charged over girl taken from outback camp
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

Australian man charged over girl taken from outback camp

Australian man charged over girl taken from outback camp
  • Cleo Smith was last seen in her family’s tent in the early hours of Octber 16
  • She was eventually found safe in a town about 100km south of the campsite
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian police charged a 36-year-old man on Thursday with abducting a four-year-old girl from an outback campsite 18 days before she was found safe in a locked house.

The man was twice taken to hospital for self-inflicted injuries before being interviewed and charged with various offenses related to the abduction, police in Western Australia state said in a statement.

The girl, Cleo Smith, had last been seen in her family’s tent in the early hours of Oct. 16 at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod. In the morning she was gone.

Her disappearance triggered an extensive search by land and air, along with roadblocks and scouring of CCTV footage.

She was found safe on Wednesday when police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km south of the campsite on the far northwest coast of the state. The house is 3km from her family home, media said.

Police said the charges the suspect faces include one count of forcibly taking a child under 16. The suspect appeared in court and was due to appear again on Dec. 6, police said.

During his court appearance the man threatened journalists in the public gallery and asked them what they were staring at, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

Police released an audio recording of their entry into the house and the discovery of the girl in a room. “We’ve got her. We’ve got her,” an officer could be heard saying.

After being asked her name a few times, the toddler answered: “My name is Cleo.” She had been found playing with toys with the light on, police said.

After meeting her family, state Premier Mark McGowan said Cleo was a “very bright, upbeat, sweet little girl” and looked “very well adjusted,” considering her ordeal.

Specialist child interviewers would speak with her, and authorities had instructed her parents on how to talk to her to preserve her memory, authorities said.

The hashtag #CleoSmith has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday, with a picture posted by police that showed a smiling Cleo waving from her hospital bed drawing nearly 54,000 “likes.”

Purple and pink balloons adorned the streets and many landmarks in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, were lit up in blue on Wednesday night to thank police for their efforts.

Topics: Australia

Related

Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days
World
Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days
Social media platforms would be required to take all reasonable steps to verify their users’ ages. (File/AFP)
Media
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids

Latest updates

Abbas meets with Italian president, PM
Abbas meets with Italian president, PM
GCC investigates dumping claims for polymers from five countries into Saudi market
GCC investigates dumping claims for polymers from five countries into Saudi market
Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $40.8bn in October
Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $40.8bn in October
UAE targets 25% of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030
UAE targets 25% of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030
Five talking points from UAE Pro League matchweek 9
Five talking points from UAE Pro League matchweek 9

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.