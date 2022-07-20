You are here

WHO issues its first report on refugee and migrant health

An injured Syrian refugee boy, is fed by a nurse as he undergoes rehabilitation at a post traumatic care centre in Hatay. (File/Reuters)
  • Refugees and migrants in vulnerable situations have poorer health outcomes than their host communities, report says
LONDON: The World Health Organization has urged healthcare systems to consider the needs of refugees and migrants to protect and promote their health.

It also called for healthcare workers to be more aware of refugees and migrants as part of the principle of health for all and for the benefit of host communities.

According to the first WHO report on the health of refugees and migrants, millions of refugees and migrants in vulnerable situations have poorer health outcomes than their host communities, especially where living and working conditions are poor.

It said refugees and migrants were not inherently less healthy than host populations. It was the impact of various suboptimal health determinants, such as education, income, housing, and access to services, compounded by linguistic, cultural, legal, and other barriers that were responsible for poor health outcomes.

It highlighted data and information gaps concerning the health of refugees and migrants.

There were around 1 billion migrants globally, about one in eight people. The experience of migration was a key determinant of health and well-being, and refugees and migrants remained among the most vulnerable and neglected members of many societies, said WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom.

“This report is the first to offer a global review of refugee and migrant health; it calls for urgent and collective action to ensure they can access healthcare services that are sensitive to their needs. It also illustrates the pressing need to address the root causes of ill health and to radically reorient health systems to respond to a world increasingly in motion.”

The WHO’s deputy director-general Dr. Zsuzsanna Jakab said more needed to be done on refugee and migrant health. 

“But if we want to change the status quo, we need urgent investments to improve the quality, relevance, and completeness of health data on refugees and migrants,” she added. “We need sound data collection and monitoring systems that truly represent the diversity of the world population and the experience that refugees and migrants face the world over and that can guide more effective policies and interventions.”

Charity Commission: No action needed over Prince Charles Qatari cash donation

  • Last month the Sunday Times reported the heir to the British throne had been personally given €3 million in cash by ex-Qatari prime minister
LONDON: Britain’s Charity Commission said on Wednesday it had decided against carrying out any further investigation into a large sum of cash given to Prince Charles which he then handed over to one of his charities.
Last month the Sunday Times reported the heir to the British throne had been personally given €3 million ($3.05 million) in cash by ex-Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani between 2011 and 2015, some of it in shopping bags.
Charles’ office said the money was handed over to one of his charities which carried out appropriate governance and gave assurances that all the correct processes were followed. Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, however, said it had written to regulator the Charity Commission to demand an investigation.
“We have assessed the information provided by the charity and have determined there is no further regulatory role for the Commission,” a Charity Commission spokesperson said.
The Sunday Times said there was no suggestion that the payments were illegal, but a senior royal source has since said Prince Charles would not now accept large sums of cash handed over to him for his charities.

Democratic group sues US election watchdog over Trump’s $100 million war chest

  • American Bridge says Trump is violating campaign finance laws by dropping hints he'll run again while Save America pays for rallies
WASHINGTON D.C.: A big Democratic Party fundraising group on Wednesday filed a complaint against the Federal Election Commission, accusing it of allowing Donald Trump to break campaign finance law by spending political donations on a 2024 presidential bid he has yet to launch.
The group, American Bridge, complained in March to the FEC about Trump's Save America fund. Under U.S. law, the fund can pay for political activities such as Trump's travel, hotel stays and contributions to political allies, but it cannot be used to fund the former Republican president's own election campaign.
American Bridge says Trump is flouting campaign finance laws by dropping frequent hints that he is planning to seek the White House again while having Save America pay for rallies nationwide and digital advertising promoting him. Wednesday's suit, filed in the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia, alleges the FEC has failed to act on the March complaint, effectively allowing Trump to raise money for a presidential run without declaring himself candidate.
"The Commission's inaction has allowed Mr. Trump to continue violating the law," American Bridge said in the suit. "As each day passes that Mr. Trump is accepting excessive contributions, he sets himself up to have an unlawful head start against his opponents."
Trump has repeatedly hinted at another White House run but has not officially declared himself a candidate.
Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Budowich has previously described American Bridge's complaint as "frivolous" and with "zero merit."
The FEC declined comment. When American Bridge filed the complaint in March, the FEC said it could not comment until the matter was resolved or closed.
The FEC's leadership includes three Republicans, two Democrats and an independent. It often deadlocks on contentious issues.
Trump launched his Save America fund days after losing the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.
The group has more than $100 million in the bank, a formidable war chest. Campaign finance analysts have speculated about the ways Trump could try to use the money should he run in 2024.
To date, it has been used to pay for rallies where Trump has appeared with Republican candidates for November's midterm congressional election and talked about another presidential bid.
Trump continues to top national polls among his party's possible 2024 presidential candidates, although other potential contenders have raised their profiles in recent weeks.

Germany’s railway operator plans Ukraine “grain bridge“

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent prices for grains and other food products soaring
  • Deutsche Bahn plans to run several trains per week
BERLIN: Germany’s State-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn said it was planning to transport grain by freight train from Ukraine to Germany’s ports.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — two major global wheat suppliers — has sent prices for grains and other food products soaring. It has stalled Kyiv’s exports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and some 20 million tons of grain stuck in silos at Odesa.
Deutsche Bahn said it will transform its network that was set up to transport humanitarian aid to bring grain from Ukraine to the German ports of Rostock, Hamburg and Brake near Bremerhaven.
The railway operator plans to run several trains per week and a large part of the grain would be transported via Romania and Poland, the company said, adding that the company couldn’t yet quantify how much grain it could transport.
“We will move as much grain as possible,” a spokesperson for the company was quoted as saying by DPA news agency which reported the news first.

Liz Truss, a Margaret Thatcher fan at UK’s diplomatic helm

  • Britain’s foreign secretary is one of the two final contenders to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister
  • If Truss wins, she would become Britain’s third female prime minister
LONDON: Fans of Liz Truss think she is the new Iron Lady.
Britain’s foreign secretary is one of the two final contenders to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.
Some 180,000 party members will be asked to choose either Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, with the winner set to be announced Sept. 5.
If Truss wins, she would become Britain’s third female prime minister. She has forged her image in homage to the first, Margaret Thatcher.
Truss has posed in a British Army tank in Eastern Europe, evoking an image of Thatcher during the Cold War. In a televised leadership debate this week, Britain’s top diplomat sported a pussy-bow blouse eerily similar to one the late prime minister used to wear.
Truss, 46, is a favorite among many Conservatives, who revere Thatcher above all other leaders. Critics say it’s an empty homage and believe Truss lacks the gravitas to lead the country amid economic turbulence and a European war.
As foreign secretary, Truss has been front and center in Britain’s support for Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia over the invasion of its neighbor. She also has figured prominently in the UK’s feud with the European Union over post-Brexit trade arrangements.
Her pugnacious approach — along with her promises to slash taxes and boost defense spending — have made her the favorite of the party’s strongly euroskeptic right wing.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Truss said she was “the only person who can deliver the change we need on the economy — in line with true Conservative principles — and the only person capable of stepping up and leading the response to Ukraine and the increased security threat that the free world faces.”
But opponents criticize her as a dogmatist and a wooden public speaker, and note that she has not always been a true-blue Tory.
Born in Oxford in 1975, Truss is the daughter of a math professor and a nurse who took her on anti-nuclear and anti-Thatcher protests as a child, where she recalled shouting: “Maggie, Maggie, Maggie — out, out out!”
Truss attended a public high school in Leeds, northern England, and then studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, where she briefly belonged to the centrist Liberal Democrats and called for the abolition of the monarchy.
She worked as an economist for energy giant Shell and telecommunications firm Cable and Wireless, and for a right-of-center think tank while becoming involved in Conservative politics and espousing free-market Thatcherite views. She ran unsuccessfully for Parliament twice before being elected to represent the eastern England seat of Southwest Norfolk in 2010.
Truss is married to Hugh O’Leary, with whom she has two teenage daughters.
In Britain’s 2016 referendum on whether to leave the European Union, Truss backed the losing “remain” side. But she has served in Johnson’s staunchly pro-Brexit government as trade secretary and then foreign secretary, and has won the support of the Conservative Party’s most fervent Brexiteers.
Her record as foreign secretary has drawn mixed reviews. Many praise her firm response to the invasion of Ukraine, and she secured the release of two British nationals jailed in Iran where her predecessors had failed. But EU leaders and officials hoping she would bring a softer tone to the UK’s relations with the bloc have been disappointed.
Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, says the fact that euroskeptics adore Truss, while suspecting Sunak of pro-EU views — despite that fact that he backed “leave” in the referendum — shows the importance of image over substance in politics.
“His image doesn’t fit that of a Brexiteer whereas hers does,” Bale said. “There’s a kind of presumption that if you’re a bit of a smoothie chops who moves easily in international circles you must be a remainer, and if you’re someone who tells it like it is to Johnny Foreigner then you’re obviously a (true) Brexiteer.”

India’s top court orders bail release of leading fact-checker

  • Mohammed Zubair was arrested after a Twitter user lodged a complaint over a 2018 post
  • Journalists in India have faced heightened pressure from the state in recent years
NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday the release on bail of a detained journalist who was one of the first to highlight controversial comments on Islam by an official from the country’s ruling party.

Mohammed Zubair, one of the co-founders of fact-checking website Alt News, drew attention to controversial comments made by Nupur Sharma, the now-suspended spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on the Prophet Muhammad, which last month created a diplomatic row for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

He was arrested by New Delhi police on June 27 on charges of posting pictures on social media “against a particular religious community.” The arrest followed a complaint by a Twitter user over Zubair’s post from 2018, in which he commented on the renaming of a hotel after a Hindu deity.

Days later, police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh accused Zubair of using an “offensive term — hatemongers” to describe three Hindu religious leaders who were seen in videos inciting violence against Muslims. Despite a court in Delhi granting him bail in the original case, in which he was arrested, the journalist remained in custody over the other charges filed by the Uttar Pradesh police.

The Supreme Court said it did not find any “justification to keep him in continued detention and subject him to an endless round of proceedings in various courts.”

“Having found that he has been subjected to a fairly sustained probe by Delhi Police we see no reason to prevent his liberty further,” the court’s order read.

In response to a demand by the Uttar Pradesh administration to bar Zubair from “putting out tweets,” the court ruled it “will not place any such order.”

“How can you tell a journalist he cannot write?” Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said in the decision. “If he does something that violates the law, then he is answerable to law. But how can we take anticipatory action against a citizen when he is raising his voice? Every citizen is answerable for what he does in public or private.”

Zubair’s arrest stirred outrage among Indian journalists, civil rights activists, and the international community. The German government asked India to give “necessary space” to “democratic values like freedom of expression and freedom of the press.”

But while the court ordered the journalist’s release, his detention will “have a chilling effect on others in the media,” Sanjay Kapoor, secretary-general of the Editors Guild of India, told Arab News.

“It’s a travesty of our times that relief for seemingly innocuous issues that are perceived by an ecosystem as an act of opposition to the government is only available at the level of (the) Supreme Court.”

Journalists in India have been increasingly targeted for their work in recent years. Some have been arrested under stringent criminal charges over posts on social media. The Twitter accounts of some of them have also been suspended on government orders.

The country’s position on the World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, has been consistently declining since Modi’s party took power in 2014.

As of 2022, it has fallen to 150 out of 180 countries.

