Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah cancels licenses of five companies, refers them to authorities

Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, pray as they perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, (SPA/Reuters)
Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, pray as they perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, (SPA/Reuters)
Updated 21 July 2022
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has canceled the licenses of five Umrah companies for failing to fulfil their obligations toward pilgrims, and for violating the provisions of regulating Umrah services provided to pilgrims and visitors to ensure the best quality.
The ministry made it clear that it receives all observations and complaints, and deals with them immediately to ensure that the experience of pilgrims is enriched, and that they are offered the highest quality standards to perform their rituals with calm and ease, stressing that it will not allow complacency or negligence in serving pilgrims.
The ministry said it had began receiving requests to issue visas for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom from around the world to perform the rituals of Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque, starting from last Thursday, and the first batch of pilgrims coming from inside and outside the Kingdom will arrive on July 29.
The ministry added that permits can be issued to pilgrims from inside the Kingdom through the Umrah app, amid an integrated system of services, stressing the need to adhere to health measures to maintain the safety and health of pilgrims and visitors, and to facilitate procedures to ensure the performance of Umrah rituals.

  • Saudi Civil Defense highlighted items that can ignite or explode in extreme heat, including power banks, phone batteries, aerosols, cigarette lighters, gas canisters and hand sanitizer
JEDDAH: Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning on Wednesday about the danger of leaving potentially flammable items in a car during the extreme heat of summer.

In a message posted on Twitter, the authority shared an infographic that highlighted a number of items that people should remove from their vehicles for their own safety because intense heat can cause them to ignite or explode, including power banks, phone batteries, aerosols, cigarette lighters, gas canisters, and bottles of hand sanitizer.

One of the most dangerous items is hand sanitizer, which contains alcohol and, if left sitting on the dashboard in direct sunlight, could start a fire. It is also believed that there have been a number of cases of low-quality power banks exploding in hot cars around the Kingdom, causing damage and injuries.

According to the Saudi National Center for Meteorology, many places in the country experienced extremely hot conditions on Wednesday. Wadi Al-Dawaser and Al-Ahsa recorded the highest temperatures in the country, at between 47 C and 48 C. However the sky over Najran was cloudy and there was rain in southern and western parts of Saudi Arabia.

Searing heat has made this week an uncomfortable one for residents of Riyadh, with some reporting that their car tires had melted on baking hot roads. The maximum temperature forecast for Riyadh this week is 45 C, with the heatwave continuing until the weekend. Temperatures in the Makkah area are expected to reach about 38 C.

 

 

  • More than 25 million people have been fully vaccinated in the Kingdom
JEDDAH: With no COVID-19-related deaths reported on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry confirmed 602 new cases and 432 recoveries, according to the latest statistics.

Of the new infections, 170 were recorded in Riyadh, 105 in Jeddah, 46 in Dammam, 32 in Makkah, 23 in Madinah and 22 in Abha. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

Saudi health authorities have so far registered more than 805,879 COVID-19 infections and 9,233 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020.

More than 789,192 people have recovered thanks to the government’s vaccination campaign, which has administered almost 68 million vaccine doses through 587 centers across the Kingdom, providing the free service to citizens and residents alike.

More than 25 million people have been fully vaccinated in the Kingdom.

The ministry announced that 7,454 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 18,697 PCR tests were completed, bringing the total number of tests conducted over the course of the pandemic to almost 44 million. Of the active cases, 139 remain in critical condition. 

  • The project is part of the Kingdom’s strategy to support Yemenis, especially mothers and children struggling with malnutrition, amid the humanitarian crisis
RIYADH: A nutrition project supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is providing vital aid to children under five, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.

The project, which aims to provide nutritional therapy, healthcare and counseling services, has helped 147,000 people in one week.

The project is part of the Kingdom’s strategy to support Yemenis, especially mothers and children struggling with malnutrition, amid the humanitarian crisis.

KSrelief recently signed a project with a civil society organization in Yemen to sponsor orphans and empower their families in Aden, Lahij and Marib governorates, benefiting 536 orphans, in addition to 166 families supporting orphans.

The project was signed in Riyadh by KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs, Ahmed Al-Baiz.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. The countries and territories that have benefited the most from the center’s various projects are Yemen ($4 billion), Palestine ($369 million), Syria ($332 million) and Somalia ($216 million). 

  • Egyptians constitute the largest Arab expatriate group in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the acting governor of the Riyadh region, celebrated the National Day of Egypt at the Egyptian embassy, Saudi Press Agency reported.

He was received by Egyptian ambassador Ahmed Farouk and embassy officials upon his arrival, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ceremony was also attended by the deputy interior minister, Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, the undersecretary for protocol affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khaled bin Faisal Al-Sahli, and other members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.

Egyptians constituted the largest Arab expatriate group in Saudi Arabia as of 2021.

Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Rumaih was recently appointed deputy minister for planning and development at the Ministry of Health, following a royal decree.

In April 2022, Al-Ramaih was appointed as the deputy minister for e-health and digital transformation at the Ministry of Health.

Prior to joining the ministry, he held strategic development roles at numerous consulting and health agencies.

From 2018 to 2020, he was managing director for health and public services in the Middle East with professional services company Accenture responsible for developing business management consultation that offered clients interactive solutions via technology and operations.

Between 1998 and 2018, he worked as chief information officer of health informatics services at the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs helping strengthen clinical care through special training programs using cutting-edge technology. He also acted as vice president of the Saudi Association for Health Informatics.

In February, Al-Ramaih participated in the launch of a national platform for health information exchange services in Saudi Arabia aimed at improving and developing healthcare by building and managing health service platforms such as Sehaty.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Saud University, a master’s degree in computer and information networks from the University of Essex, in the UK, and a master’s degree in general management and finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

