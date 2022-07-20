Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah cancels licenses of five companies, refers them to authorities

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has canceled the licenses of five Umrah companies for failing to fulfil their obligations toward pilgrims, and for violating the provisions of regulating Umrah services provided to pilgrims and visitors to ensure the best quality.
The ministry made it clear that it receives all observations and complaints, and deals with them immediately to ensure that the experience of pilgrims is enriched, and that they are offered the highest quality standards to perform their rituals with calm and ease, stressing that it will not allow complacency or negligence in serving pilgrims.
The ministry said it had began receiving requests to issue visas for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom from around the world to perform the rituals of Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque, starting from last Thursday, and the first batch of pilgrims coming from inside and outside the Kingdom will arrive on July 29.
The ministry added that permits can be issued to pilgrims from inside the Kingdom through the Umrah app, amid an integrated system of services, stressing the need to adhere to health measures to maintain the safety and health of pilgrims and visitors, and to facilitate procedures to ensure the performance of Umrah rituals.
