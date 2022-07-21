You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude eases; Price cap of Russian oil by December; Crude production resumed in Libya

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Price cap of Russian oil by December; Crude production resumed in Libya

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Price cap of Russian oil by December; Crude production resumed in Libya
Brent crude futures dropped 77 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $106.15 a barrel by 0427 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4at9r

Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Price cap of Russian oil by December; Crude production resumed in Libya

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Price cap of Russian oil by December; Crude production resumed in Libya
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday for a second straight session, as demand concerns outweighed tight global supply after US government data showed tepid gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season.

Brent crude futures dropped 77 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $106.15 a barrel by 0427 GMT after slipping 0.4 percent in the previous session. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 88 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $99.00 a barrel following a 1.9 percent drop on Wednesday.

US hopes for global price cap on Russian oil by December

The US hopes to see a global price cap on Russian oil introduced by December, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday.

“We are following on what the Europeans have done,” he told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

“They introduced the idea of looking to do a price cap but they also said by December, they plan to put in place their insurance ban.

“Our goal is to make sure that as that insurance ban is going into place, we’re in a position where there’s a price cap that can be joined onto that that is a global one that helps to drive down global energy prices and also allows Russian energy to flow into the market place,” he said.

Russia will not export oil to the world market if the price is capped below the cost of production, Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as telling Russian television earlier.

Iraq discovers new oil wells in Anbar

Iraq discovered new oil wells in the Anbar province, the state news agency said on Wednesday, quoting Governor Ali Farhan.

The governor said the wells were discovered in Al-Nukhayb and Tharthar regions, without specifying their output capacity.

Libya’s NOC says production resumed at several oilfields

Libya’s National Oil Corp. said on Wednesday that crude production had resumed at several oilfields, after lifting force majeure on oil exports last week.

Production has restarted at fields belonging to Waha Oil Company at a rate of 70,000 barrels per day and will be gradually increased until normal rates are achieved, the state-owned NOC said in a statement.

Production has also resumed from the Nafoura, Tibesti, Al-Ghani and Al-Bayda oilfields belonging to Harouge Oil Operations and Arabian Gulf Oil Co.

“Production at the two companies will be increased gradually after restarting the other fields,” NOC said.

A tanker entered Ras Lanuf port to ship 600,000 barrels of crude, it said, while another has arrived at the Zueitina oil terminal and will be loaded with one million barrels on Thursday.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC US Russia NOC

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude eases; ConocoPhillips CEO warns of supply shortages; Nigeria’s NNPC eyeing IPO
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude eases; ConocoPhillips CEO warns of supply shortages; Nigeria’s NNPC eyeing IPO
Update Oil Updates — Crude falls; Canada consults oil emissions cap; White House expects OPEC+’s production hike
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Canada consults oil emissions cap; White House expects OPEC+’s production hike

Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda

Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda

Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda
  • Second annual summit aims to encourage planet-positive thinking and explore ways to reverse the negative effects of the travel and tourism sector as it rebounds from the pandemic
  • Sustainable tourism ‘is no longer a choice … we need to create sustainable destinations within a new paradigm that protects and regenerates nature,’ said Nicki Page, co-founder of TLC Harmony
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Efforts to address and reverse the negative environmental effects of the travel, tourism and hospitality sector will top a bold agenda when global leaders from the worlds of business and government gather for RESET 2022, according to the event’s organizers.

This second annual global sustainable tourism and hospitality summit, a one-day in-person and online event, is due to take place in London on Sep. 16. Executives, academics, tourism operators and industry suppliers are expected to be among the delegates.

“We look forward to hosting a powerful, eclectic party of innovators and authorities responding to HRH Prince Charles’ plea to put a real business value on nature and maximize it now,” said Nicki Page, the co-founder of summit organizer TLC Harmony.

“Let’s be clear, sustainable tourism practice is no longer a choice. To ensure the future of the travel and tourism industry and, more importantly, the planet that we call home, we need to create sustainable destinations within a new paradigm that protects and regenerates nature so it is good for people, planet and prosperity.”

The event aims to encourage meaningful discussions about issues related to sustainable tourism and travel from a number of angles. They will be led by guests including El Salvador’s Vice President Felix Ulloa Jr; Taleb Rifai, a former secretary-general of the UN World Tourism Organization; Omar Al-Attas, the Red Sea Development Company’s deputy chief environmental sustainability officer; Ali Al-Jassim, chair of the Emirates Green Building Council; Glen Mandziuk, CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance; Meike Krauscheid, chief commercial officer of SmartLedger; and Somayeh Rokhgireh, the co-founder and CEO of DSE (Design for Sustainable Excellence) Studio.

Panel discussions and presentation during will cover topics such as why and how to build and operate sustainable hotels and destinations, and the growing power and influence of women in sustainable tourism and wellness in hospitality decisions. The experts taking part will include Adam Maclennon, the senior managing director and head of UK and Ireland at PKF Hospitality; Willy Le Grande, professor of hospitality management at the IU International University of Applied Sciences in Germany; Robert Godwin, managing director of Lamington Group; Phil Clark, the creative director of healthy travel app TravWell; and Zen Resort Bali owner Mahendra Shah.

“Good for business, the planet and people, RESET 2022 is a day of unmissable panels, captivating discussions, hard talk and news covering sustainability in travel and tourism globally, and how real change is possible,” organizers said.

TLC Harmony describes itself as a global sustainable tourism solutions company, specializing in sustainably led tourism development, policy and commercial marketing services for governments and the private sector.

Topics: RESET 2022 sustainable tourism hospitality

Related

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 
Business & Economy
Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 
Conference for Arab tourism security officials set to take place in Tunis
Middle-East
Conference for Arab tourism security officials set to take place in Tunis

Libya says oil exports resumed after monthslong hiatus

Libya says oil exports resumed after monthslong hiatus
Updated 20 July 2022
AP

Libya says oil exports resumed after monthslong hiatus

Libya says oil exports resumed after monthslong hiatus
  • A Malta-flagged tanker, Matala, docked at the al-Sidra terminal to ship one million barrels of crude oil
  • Production was resumed Tuesday at several fields including the Sharara, the county’s largest
Updated 20 July 2022
AP

CAIRO: Libya resumed oil exports Wednesday, ending a hiatus that lasted months.
The resumption came after the country restarted production at oil fields following the firing of the chairman of the state-run oil corporation by one of the country’s rival governments.
A Malta-flagged tanker, Matala, docked at the Al-Sidra terminal to ship one million barrels of crude oil, the new leadership of the National Oil Corporation said. The vessel will then head to Italy, it said.
Two other tankers, the Marshall Islands-flagged Nissos Sifnos and the Liberia-flagged Crudemed, were scheduled to ship 1.6 million barrels Wednesday from the terminals of Zueitina Ras Lanuf, according to the NOC.
Last week, the NOC lifted a force majeure which was declared in April at several oil facilities after tribal leaders, aligned with powerful commander Khalifa Haftar, shut them down. The force of majeure is a legal maneuver that enables a company to get out of its contract obligations because of extraordinary circumstances.
Production was resumed Tuesday at several fields including the Sharara, the county’s largest, after three months of closure, the NOC announced.
Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of the Tripoli-based government, announced last week the sacking of Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of the NOC. He appointed Farhat Bengdara, a former governor of Libya’s central bank, to head the crucial oil company.
The move was rejected by Sanalla, who said Dbeibah’s government lacked legitimacy.
NOC’s new chairman, Bengdara, became known for his strong ties with the United Arab Emirates and Haftar, whose forces control the country’s eastern and much of southern areas.
His appointment was seen as a move by Dbeibah to gain control over oil revenues and gain the support of Haftar in his rivalry with Bashagha.
Libya is now ruled by two rival administrations, Dbeibah’s government in Tripoli and the government of Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed as prime minister by the east-based parliament in February and is now based in the city of Sirte.
The North African country has been wrecked by conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising turned civil war toppled and later killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The country’s prized light crude has long been a feature of Libya’s conflict, with rival militias and foreign powers jostling for control of Africa’s largest oil reserves.
Tribal leaders, aligned with Haftar, in April shut down oil facilities, including the country’s largest oil field and major terminals, likely to deprive Dbeibah’s from funds.
The closures caused Libya’s daily output of oil to drop by two-thirds. The country’s production was at 1.2 billion barrels a day earlier this year.
The shutdown had come amid skyrocketing oil prices following the Russian war in Ukraine It also exacerbated the country’s electricity shortages and sparked protests, including one that resulted in the storming of the east-based parliament in Tobruk.

Topics: Libya oil exports

Related

Oil Updates — Crude gains; Saudi says no oil discussion at US-Arab summit; Libya says full output to resume soon
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude gains; Saudi says no oil discussion at US-Arab summit; Libya says full output to resume soon
Libya traditional jewelry hangs on by silver thread
Middle-East
Libya traditional jewelry hangs on by silver thread

UAE consumers buying wider brand range than pre-pandemic, says NielsenIQ survey

UAE consumers buying wider brand range than pre-pandemic, says NielsenIQ survey
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

UAE consumers buying wider brand range than pre-pandemic, says NielsenIQ survey

UAE consumers buying wider brand range than pre-pandemic, says NielsenIQ survey
  • Preferences for locally made products, small brands
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE consumers are buying a wider range of brands than they were before the pandemic, according to a NielsenIQ survey.

It found that consumers were looking for their perfect brand match, with 68 percent of respondents believing they could find a brand that met their exact needs if they looked hard enough.

Its findings were published in the Brand Balancing Act study, which focuses on how inflationary pressures are changing the way small and medium-sized brands can justify their worth while also remaining aligned with the core values that consumers seek.

The survey showed that 66 percent of UAE consumers preferred to buy locally made products from small businesses in their area, and 67 percent said that where possible they tried to support small brands, although these were becoming more difficult to find on the shelf.

Of those who took part in the survey, 59 percent said small brands were more authentic and trustworthy than large brands.

While smaller brands are typically more expensive, 54 percent of UAE consumers indicated that they were willing to pay a little more. The global average was 47 percent.

“Despite being largely ‘unfamiliar’ by respondents in terms of notoriety, small and medium brands have a great opportunity in today’s changed consumer landscape,” said Lauren Fernandes, global director of thought leadership at NielsenIQ. “Our data shows that price pressures and the ongoing pandemic have changed consumer needs and their relative expectations of brands of different sizes.”

Good value for money, product quality, and meeting specific dietary and health needs were among the most important factors for consumers - 90 percent of survey respondents - when making purchasing decisions.

With prices rising across the board, affordability is a major factor driving this trend in functional purchasing.

“With 48 percent of global respondents saying that they plan to buy more from smaller brands in the future, the small and medium-sized businesses who can understand motivators for purchase in this new landscape will most likely benefit from consumers’ updated preferences,” added Fernandes. “Today’s macroeconomic environment has created a perfect storm for small and medium-sized businesses to connect with consumers. But that same storm could shadow smaller brands before they can scale.

“The key will be finding the right levers, based on the right consumer data, to innovate in meaningful ways.”

 

Topics: consumer behavior #uae

Related

Saudi Arabia, UAE consumers spending on eating out to rise above global average: Toluna survey
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UAE consumers spending on eating out to rise above global average: Toluna survey
Kuwait Q1 consumer prices rise 4.4% percent year-on-year
Business & Economy
Kuwait Q1 consumer prices rise 4.4% percent year-on-year

Higher oil production drives UAE’s economy 8.2% higher during Q1

Higher oil production drives UAE’s economy 8.2% higher during Q1
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Higher oil production drives UAE’s economy 8.2% higher during Q1

Higher oil production drives UAE’s economy 8.2% higher during Q1
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Higher oil production has increased UAE’s total real gross domestic product by an estimated 8.2 percent on an annual basis during the first quarter of 2022, Emirates News Agency reported, citing the country's central bank.  

Alongside the increase in oil production, the performance was attributed to improvement in real non-oil GDP as well, expecting real GDP to grow by 5.4 percent and 4.2 percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Hydrocarbon GDP climbed an estimated 13 percent on an annual basis during the first three months, in line with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ agreements, the central bank added. 

 

Topics: GDP UAE Oil

Related

UAE in-focus — Moody’s downgrades Sharjah’s rating to Ba1; Microsoft launches mixed reality headset
Business & Economy
UAE in-focus — Moody’s downgrades Sharjah’s rating to Ba1; Microsoft launches mixed reality headset

Saudi Arabia boosted surplus oil production capacity during pandemic: Minister of Investment

Saudi Arabia boosted surplus oil production capacity during pandemic: Minister of Investment
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia boosted surplus oil production capacity during pandemic: Minister of Investment

Saudi Arabia boosted surplus oil production capacity during pandemic: Minister of Investment
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia pumped a large amount of its surplus oil production capacity when the market was battling a range of issues such as the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and a production drop thanks to US policies, according to Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

“The spare capacity, of course, is designed to be spared from the average production. The Kingdom has responded to crisis situations; Covid, a decline in production because of policies of US, the decline in production in other countries due to sanctions, ” Al-Falih told Bloomberg. 

He added: “Our spare capacity has come to the market...a significant amount of it to save the market.” 

Al-Falih, however, noted that the remaining spare capacity in the Kingdom is less than its initial levels, as Saudi Arabia pumped more surplus oil into the market in the last two years. 

Al-Falih added that the Kingdom, under the leadership of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has taken exceptional measures at the local level, indicating that it will abide by its commitments and raise its production capacity to 13 million barrels per day when needed.

During the interview, Al-Falih also noted that the Public Investment Fund’s strategy is not just to expand its assets under management, but also to selectively invest in various sectors that have opportunities in Saudi Arabia. 

He also invited global companies to invest in the Kingdom. 

“Saudi Arabia is a great platform for companies from around the world to invest in. The Kingdom has reliability in terms of its regulations and pro-business policies,” added Al-Falih. 

Topics: Khalid Al-Falih Oil

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude eases; ConocoPhillips CEO warns of supply shortages; Nigeria’s NNPC eyeing IPO
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude eases; ConocoPhillips CEO warns of supply shortages; Nigeria’s NNPC eyeing IPO

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Price cap of Russian oil by December; Crude production resumed in Libya
Oil Updates — Crude eases; Price cap of Russian oil by December; Crude production resumed in Libya
Jeruto, Feng hammer out emphatic wins in steeple and discus at worlds
Jeruto, Feng hammer out emphatic wins in steeple and discus at worlds
Nine dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nine dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
Australia battles fresh omicron outbreak as COVID-19 deaths rise
Australia battles fresh omicron outbreak as COVID-19 deaths rise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.