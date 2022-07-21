Egypt to launch global tourism campaign

UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed tours Paris landmarks as ambassador shows off look by Emirati designer
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visited the Arc de Triomphe and the residence of France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on the final day of his Paris trip, while Ambassador Hend Al-Otaiba showed off Emirati creativity by wearing an ensemble by designer Ahmed AlKhyeli during the visit.
The UAE president was in the country to witness the signing of two major energy agreements, alongside French leader Emmanuel Macron.
The Arc de Triomphe is one of the most famous monuments in Paris, standing at the western end of the Champs-Élysées at the centre of Place Charles de Gaulle. The monument honors those who fought and died for France in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars.
Sheikh Mohamed laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, within the Arc de Triomphe. “A salute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of their countries,” he wrote in the visitors' book.
Sheikh Mohamed then travelled to Hotel Matignon, Ms Borne's official residence, where a military band played and cavalry saluted before he attended a meeting between French and Emirati delegations.
Additionally, Hend Al-Otaiba, the first ever woman ambassador to France for the United Arab Emirates, made waves in Paris as she wore a bespoke creatiob by Emirati designer Ahmed AlKhyeli for the state dinner at Versailles Palace. AlKhyeli’s couture house is based in London.
Officials from the two countries also signed a broader strategic agreement to cooperate in the energy sector. The partnership aimed to identify joint investment projects in France, the UAE or elsewhere in the sectors of hydrogen, renewable and nuclear energy, the French government said.
The 29-year-old twins believe traveling should be simple and economical as often the duo spends only $1,331 including flight tickets for a two- to three-week trip
Updated 17 July 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Saudi backpacker twins Mohammad and Ahmad Al-Rebh from Al-Qatif have visited more than 50 countries in just six years.
The 29-year-old twins’ love for traveling was sparked during family trips abroad when they were younger, and they became passionate travelers after finishing college.
The brothers, both engineers, work at Saudi Aramco and use their income to fund their trips.
The twins never stay at hotels, only at hostels. Mohammed believes traveling should be simple and economical as often the duo spend only SR5,000 ($1,331) including flight tickets for a two to three week trip.
For the twins, traveling is all about growing and learning more about yourself, getting to know the locals and their language, places, meeting other passionate travelers and sharing similar experiences with them.
“You see us fitting everything we need in a big backpack rather than the usual luggage that you need to pull. We make you also see the place as it is and not from a five star hotel,” Ahmad told Arab News.
“Traveling shouldn’t be all organized and planned and in comfy hotels. Actually this makes traveling harder for a lot of people because they would see how costly their trip can be and hefty the logistics are,” Mohammed told Arab News.
He added: “A lot of it will be going with how we feel; sometimes I would love to stay in a place more than I anticipated so I end up extending a night (or nights) and other times it’s the opposite. Sometimes I would find out from other travelers I meet that there’s a really amazing place to visit nearby so I would usually get a bus ticket and spend a night or two somewhere I didn’t even know existed.”
Get out there and start exploring the world as it will develop you as a person; and as you grow from it, you’ll see the positive changes in your day-to- day life, your career, your business and your relationships
Mohammad Al-Rebh
“So what if plans get ruined or you miss a flight as long as you appreciate the experience and grow as a person,” he said.
“Having a plan is good and safe but we shouldn’t stress over meeting our plans. Enjoy the journey, meet people, discover places, and find love within ourselves and others,” he explains.
The twins enjoy hiking in nature and one of their most memorable experience was a trip to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, in August 2019. It was the twins’ first physically and mentally challenging trip.
“This was so special because I got to summit the highest mountain in Africa and one of the seven (highest) summits of the world. The whole experience was so special as you are always above the clouds and you see different sceneries everyday,” Ahmad reminisced.
“The sunrise at the summit itself was the most beautiful sunrise I’ve seen in my life. From the challenge to go all the way up was a great feeling to celebrating the summit by dancing and singing with Tanzanians and friends during the whole journey was so special,” he added.
Climbing 5,895 meters above the ground was a “blissful” experience, said Mohammed.
“Get out there and start exploring the world as it will develop you as a person; and as you grow from it, you’ll see the positive changes in your day-to-day life, your career, your business and your relationships,” he advises.
UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah makes Time magazine’s list of world’s best places
‘Stunning geodiversity and outdoor adventure offerings’
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: As a testament to the country’s growing popularity, Time magazine has picked the UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah as one of its World’s Greatest Places of 2022.
The annual list, which features 50 must-visit global destinations, highlighted Ras Al-Khaimah’s “stunning geodiversity” and “superlative outdoor adventure offerings.”
The magazine especially highlighted RAK’s adventure spots like Jais Sledder, the region’s longest toboggan ride which debuted earlier this year and is named after the highest peak in the Hajar mountains, as well as Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line. The newly launched RAK Airventure, a tethered hot-air balloon experience, also got a mention.
Later in the year, Jebel Jais will unveil Jais Wings, which allows visitors to paraglide above spectacular scenery. Adding to the thrills will be Jais Swing, which will offer a different perspective on the same views; and Jais Yard, a culinary village with food trucks, an open-air movie theater, and children’s play areas.
Other places featured on the prestigious list include India’s Kerala, Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, New Zealand’s Queenstown, Japan’s Kyushu Island, and Indonesia’s Bali.
Sounds of the summer: Make travel plans with music in mind
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: After two-years of COVID-related cancellations, live music is back with a bang. Here’s where music lovers should travel to over the summer.
Glastonbury
Where: Somerset, England
When: June 22-26
What: Fifty-two years on from its debut (although it didn’t become an annual event until the 1980s), Glastonbury remains one of the biggest draws on the international festival circuit — not just for the 200,000 or so people who attend, but for the artists themselves. The festival retains a strong link to its hippie-era roots and attendees can often be as entertaining as the onstage activities. This year is a prime example of the wide net the festival casts, covering a dizzying array of genres and generations, with over 3,000 performers across 12 stages. Paul McCartney will become the festival’s oldest-ever headliner, while Billie Eilish will become its youngest. Kendrick Lamar is the other main-stage headline act.
Other must-see acts: Sam Fender, Lorde, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Haim, Diana Ross, Elbow, Wolf Alice, Herbie Hancock, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Idles, Foals, Pet Shop Boys.
Roskilde
Where: Roskilde, Denmark
When: June 25 – July 2
What: Scandinavia’s largest festival has many similarities to Glastonbury; it debuted just a year later and shares many of the same ideological roots, promising “music, arts, activism, camps and freedom” — a remit it takes seriously. It’s also a multi-genre event with artists that appeal to a huge age range with an emphasis on indie/alternative acts but happily includes mainstream pop artists too. It does offer a more diverse international lineup than many US or UK festivals too, like Brazilian pop icon Anitta this year. Even though it officially runs for eight days, the big names perform over the last four nights. Headliners are US rap star Post Malone; UK pop diva Dua Lipa; former Odd Future luminary Tyler, The Creator; and arguably the most influential rock band of the 2000s, The Strokes.
Other must-see acts: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Haim, Biffy Clyro, Arlo Parks, Chvrches.
Mad Cool Festival
Where: Madrid
When: July 6-10
What: This sprawling five-day festival in the Spanish capital pretty much guarantees a killer lineup every year. It doesn’t often book pure mainstream-pop acts, instead focusing on rock and electronica, with a heavy emphasis on alternative acts that perform long into the night. Headliners this year are Metallica, Imagine Dragons, Muse, Kings of Leon, and Jack White and there are some old-school throwbacks to whet the appetite of older indie fans, including the seminal Boston band Pixies. Away from the main stage, there’s “The Loop” featuring some of the best electronic music producers and hip-hop acts in the world, including Four Tet, Nina Kraviz, Flume, and SFDK.
Other must-see acts: Twenty-One Pilots, Placebo, The Killers, Stormzy, Queens of the Stone Age, Florence + The Machine, Nathy Peluso, Sam Fender, Royal Blood, Leon Bridges, Phoebe Bridgers, Deftones, Chvrches, Yungblud, Wolf Alice, Editors, Two Door Cinema Club.
Ultra Europe
Where: Split, Croatia
When: July 8-10
What: One for EDM lovers, this glitzy three-day outdoor festival with multiple venues is an offshoot of Miami’s Ultra Music Festival that began in 2013 and attracts tens of thousands of revelers to the beautiful city on the Adriatic Sea. Headliners this year include Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Marshmello, Above & Beyond, and more.
Other must-see acts: Joseph Capriati, Marco Carola, Hardwell, Amelie Lens, Alesso, Vini Vici, Frank Walker.
Baalbeck International Festival
Where: Baalbeck, Lebanon
When: July
What: The summer months might close down events in the Gulf, but you can still get your music fix in the region, thanks to this long-running (the first event took place in 1955) festival in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, where artists get to perform in the stunning surrounds of an ancient Roman Acropolis and the audience is treated to an eclectic mix of classical, dance, theater, opera, jazz, modern-day world music and some great indie acts from the Arab world. Few details have been released by the organizers for this year’s event, apart from the tagline: “We Are Alive.” We do know that Arabic pop-rock outfit Adonis and flamenco guitarist José Quevedo Bolita will perform.
Pitchfork
Where: Chicago
When: July 15-17
What: This is the festival you need to go to if you want to impress your fellow audience members at one of the other big-name festivals in two years’ time, when you’ll be able to say, “Oh yeah. I saw them before they were famous.” Aside from big-name headliners and some old-school icons, the festival features some of the best up-and-coming talent in the alternative music scene, from across practically all genres. This year’s headliners are The National, Mitski, and The Roots.
Other must-see acts: Spiritualized, Japanese Breakfast, Parquet Courts, Low, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Toro y Moi, BadBadNotGood, Lucy Dacus, Cate Le Bon.
Rolling Loud Miami
Where: Miami, Florida
When: July 22-24
What: There are four Rolling Loud festivals this summer: Toronto, New York, Portugal and Miami. The latter is the pick of the bunch. Rolling Loud bills itself as the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” so if you’re looking for a wild mix of genres, this isn’t the event for you. If you’re a rap fan, though, with headliners Ye (or whatever Kanye’s calling himself by late July), Future and Kendrick Lamar and an impressive supporting cast, this has everything you need for a great weekend.
Other must-see acts: Lil Baby, Playboy Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Ski Mask the Slump God
Lollapalooza
Where: Grant Park, Chicago
When: July 28-31
What: Founded in 1991 by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell as a traveling festival primarily geared towards alt-rock fans, Lollapalooza is now held annually over four days in Chicago and has broadened its remit to include electronica, hip-hop, soul, and pop, in addition to its guitar-driven origins. This year’s headliners are Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day. Jane’s Addiction will also make an appearance.
Other must-see acts: Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Manchester Orchestra, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Kygo, Doja Cat, Charlie XCX, Tove Lo, Sam Fender
Primavera Sound LA
Where: Los Angeles
When: September 16-18
What: Primavera Sound originated in Barcelona and has built a reputation for booking stellar lineups of trending acts and established stars across a range of genres, with a focus on diversity and gender equality. This will be its first US version (plans to launch Stateside in 2020 were stymied by you-know-what) and it looks every bit as brilliant as its Spanish parent-festival. Headliners are Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Nine Inch Nails.
Other must-see acts: Clairo, Stereolab, Faye Webster, Shygirl, Kim Gordon, Drain Gang, Low, King Krule, Jeff Mills
Jeddah Jungle takes visitors on ultimate safari experience
Guests discover wildlife firsthand, including wild cats and other exotic animals
Updated 30 May 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: The adventure brand Jungle Trek has opened a park in Saudi Arabia, offering visitors a real-life animal-watching experience, where visitors can walk along shaded paths and get close up to exotic animals.
The trek is one of Jeddah Jungle’s experiences as part of the Jeddah Season.
Experiencing wildlife firsthand, Jeddah Season visitors will also get to go on a thrilling safari experience on a Jeep and encounter seven different kinds of wild cats as well as other exotic animals.
On the Safari Game Drive, visitors can learn interesting facts about the wild cats with the tour guide.
For example, lions are the only cats that live in groups — a group can include 30 lions — and their roars can be heard up to 8 km away, with female lions being the main hunters.
Another fact: There are less than 2,000 Bengal tigers left in the wild, and their strips are just as unique as human fingerprints.
The tigers are an endangered species, grow faster than their orange counterparts, and are rare and happen once out of 10,000 births.
• Visitors to the Jeddah Jungle can wear costume symbolizing their favorite animals. It is an educational and entertaining initiative where children and young people compete in the designs of costumes for their favorite animals.
• It also encourages them to expand their knowledge about these animals and gain new information from the zone’s guides, in addition to removing the fear of some animals, learning to coexist with them, and dealing with them as a friend to humans.
The golden tiger, also known as the strawberry tiger, is extinct in the wild. There are about 30 remaining, with Jeddah Jungle having three of these.
White lions are only born if the mother and father have the same gene, and the earliest recorded sighting of them was in 1938.
The liger — a lion and tiger breed — with a mane like a lion and stripes like a tiger, is the largest known cat in the world, and there are less than 100 ligers left in the world.
Faisal Al-Rahili, Saudi, 18, has visited Jeddah Jungle five times since it opened. The teenager said that he loves animals and grew up watching wildlife shows and channels such as Nat Geo Wild.
“I have always had a love for animals since childhood, and this safari experience is a childhood dream fulfillment,” he told Arab News.
Al-Rahili’s favorite zone is the Jungle Trek because it allows him to get close to and interact with a giraffe.
“I love everything about this place; it’s huge and there is a place for each type of animal,” he said.
Six-year-old Saudi animal lover, Omar Kaaki, listed the big cats he saw to Arab News.
“With some tigers, lions and white lions, we saw deers too and a tiger with gold stripes,” Kaaki said.
“Cheetahs and tigers are my favorite animals,” he added.
The first-grader asked his parents to take him to Jeddah Jungle. His mother, Dareen Akbar, said that the experience had brought so much joy to her son.
“He loves animals so much, as soon as we found out they are making a safari experience in Jeddah, we came here,” she told Arab News.
“It is a very nice experience, you do not have to travel abroad to go on a safari and see the animals; you can take your kids to see the animals here in your country,” she said.
Indian engineer, Mohammed Anish, visited Jeddah Jungle with his wife and children for the first time.
“It is a great place to spend quality time with your family; my kids love animals,” he told Arab News.
“Jeddah Season is fantastic and provides a very good experience,” he said.
The Jeddah Jungle is home to about 1,000 species of wild creatures, as well as 200 species of rare birds. It has a reptile section, a bird section, a dog section and a farm, in addition to sections for shows and other services, and an entertainment section.
Jeddah Jungle zones are; the Tram Station, Elephant Enclosure, Lighting Garden, Lucaland, the Aviary, Taxidermy Museum, Reptile Land, the Farm, Safari Game Drive, Jungle Trek, and the Park.
The park includes an adventure zone, a children’s playground, an open theater, an archery space, paintball area, karting, and a workshop zone.
The annual Jeddah Season festival aims to highlight the city’s rich heritage and culture through a total of 2,800 activities in nine zones over the event period.
Held under the slogan, Our Lovely Days, the second Jeddah Season follows on from the success of Riyadh Season, which recorded more than 15 million visits over five months.
The festival season offers 70 interactive experiences, more than 60 recreational activities, seven Arab and two international plays, marine events, a circus, four international exhibitions, and a host of other options for families.