Bayern Munich strike gold with unique footballer Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane’s career is unique in that it has been characterized by an almost continuous, unfussy improvement since his arrival at Austrian club RB Salzburg at the age of 22. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Liliane Tannoury

  On and off the pitch, 30-year-old Senegal striker has shown himself to be a man of principle
Liliane Tannoury

It took Sadio Mane five minutes to get off the mark for Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

A penalty against D.C. United on his debut was followed by two disallowed goals as the German giants defeated the MLS side 6-2 in a preseason friendly.

Whatever happens from now until the end of the transfer window, Bayern Munich might just have pulled off the signing of this summer.

Few signings seemed as much of a sure thing as the one that took the 30-year-old Senegalese star from Liverpool to Bayern on a three-year deal.

While the exact transfer fee has not been provided by his new club, my sources say that the German champions will pay almost $33 million guaranteed with an additional potential $9 million in bonuses.

The move, completed several weeks ago, continues to be the talk of the German press. According to newspaper Bild, Mane will receive something in the $20 million range for each season, and $1.68 million per month.

There are few who would argue that he does not deserve it.

Mane spent the last eight years in the Premier League, first at Southampton, where he excelled for two seasons, and then at Liverpool, where he became an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s team that won the Champions League, English Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The transfer to Bayern was carried out with usual class that you would expect from Mane, with no unwanted media statements or falling out with Liverpool.

Mane’s career is unique in that it has been characterized by an almost continuous, unfussy improvement since his arrival at Austrian club RB Salzburg at the age of 22 from Metz of France.

On and off the pitch and beyond sporting matters, Mane has shown himself to be a person of principle and dignity.

His dedication to his country’s cause on the pitch is legendary, often going beyond the call of duty.

During the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, Mane suffered a significant head injury during the round of 16 match against Cape Verde, after colliding with the opposition goalkeeper.

Mane, however, remained on the field for more than a quarter of an hour after the incident — enough time for him to score the opening goal of the match.

Liverpool sent a letter to FIFA asking that the Senegalese federation give the player at least five days off, which meant missing the quarter-finals. But in a delicate situation that could have affected his country’s chances of progression, Mane offered to sign a document that relieved the Senegalese Football Federation of all responsibility should he have been injured in the quarter-final match against Equatorial Guinea.

It was a fearless act that demonstrated his patriotism, not that his adoring fans needed any more proof of his commitment.

He, of course, went on to score the winning goal penalty against Egypt in the final and then several months later repeated the feat against the same opponents to send Senegal to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Off the pitch, Mane has been consistently committed to his country and his hometown of Bambali, where his donations and charity work have become the stuff of legend.

Over the years, he has often been seen spending time with family, friends and hometown residents. He avoids what he sees as unnecessary luxuries, preferring to help others.

His gestures of solidarity has seen him donate millions of dollars to build hospitals and schools, collaborate with an HIV prevention program and visit his hometown at every possible opportunity. His charity work also extends to other countries in Africa.

“I don’t need to show off fancy cars, big houses, travel or airplanes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me,” he famously said, repeating the sentiment on many occasions.

Mane became a hero at Anfield, as a footballer and as a human being. There is little doubt that the same will happen at Bayern.

Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi
  Tickets for highly anticipated bout for lightweight championship will go on sale on Friday
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

UFC 280 will be the latest event held in the UAE capital as part of a landmark partnership between the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, which began in 2019.

October will also see the return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week running from Oct. 17-23, headlined by UFC 280 and consisting of other sports and entertainment ancillary events, organized by Flash Entertainment.

Oliveira, fighting out of Sao Paolo, Brazil with a record of 33-8-1, will be looking to regain the vacant title after his recent dominant victory over Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian became champion with a second-round stoppage of Michael Chandler in May 2021, before defending successfully against Dustin Poirier seven months later.

However, due to Oliveira missing weight, only Gaethje was eligible to take the title when the two met in May this year. Despite this, Oliveira secured a first-round submission win to cement his place at the head of the division’s rankings, extending UFC records for most finishes (19) and most submissions (16) in the process. His sights will be firmly set on taking back the title in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev (22-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan) is already a crowd favorite in Abu Dhabi, following bouts with Davy Ramos and Dan Hooker in the UAE capital, in 2019 and 2021 respectively. A product of the famed Nurmagomedov team, Makhachev is on a 10-fight winning streak, having stopped Bobby Green in the opening round of his last outing. A gifted ground fighter, Makhachev has 10 submission wins during his MMA career, and will be looking to add Oliveira’s name to his winning streak by claiming the lightweight title in front of what will effectively be a home crowd in Abu Dhabi.

Also on the card, No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad aims to defend his spot in the rankings against fast-rising No. 9 ranked Sean Brady.

Muhammad is currently on the best run of his UFC career, being unbeaten in his past eight fights including victories over Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia. He now looks to add another statement performance to his resume and stake his claim for a shot at the title.

Undefeated prospect Brady plans to continue his momentum from wins over Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews and Chistian Aguilera and break into the Top 5 for the first time. He now intends to put his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt skills to the test and become the first man to submit Muhammad.

Tickets for UFC 280 go on general sale at 1 p.m. GST (Gulf Standard Time) on Friday, July 22.

Topics: UFC Mixed martial arts Abu Dhabi UAE

Daring fake Indian cricket competition reminder of game’s historic relationship with betting

Daring fake Indian cricket competition reminder of game’s historic relationship with betting
Players of the fraudulent cricket league wore outfits to replicate three IPL teams, including the Chennai Super Kings. (AFP)
Updated 21 July 2022
Jon Pike

Daring fake Indian cricket competition reminder of game’s historic relationship with betting

Daring fake Indian cricket competition reminder of game’s historic relationship with betting
  Outlawing offline, onshore gambling has generated huge Indian underground betting market worth estimated $45bn-$150bn
Updated 21 July 2022
Jon Pike

Last week a remarkable story broke about a fraudulent cricket competition in India. Simultaneously, it was a reminder of a level of invention and entrepreneurship characteristic of the region and cricket’s historic relationship with betting.

This was prevalent in 17th- and 18th-century England, when matches, hosted by aristocrats but involving hired professionals, were played for significant sums of money. The matches also provided opportunities for lower classes to indulge in betting.

Echoes of this feudalistic structure were evident in the Indian fraud.

Four people are alleged to have cleared a space on a farm in a village in Gujarat, western India. There, they created a cricket pitch, with boundary lines, halogen lamps, and high-resolution cameras. The set up was complete with scores being displayed on a live streaming screen, using computer-generated graphics.

The 20 or so players were hired hands, laborers, and young, unemployed, people, who were paid $5 per game. They wore outfits which sought to replicate those of three Indian Premier League teams — Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans.

Matches were broadcast on a YouTube channel called IPL. No wide-angled view of play was shown, with focus upon the players. Crowd-noise sound effects were downloaded from the internet supplemented by a speaker who sounded similar to one of the IPL’s actual commentators.

All of these features were designed to provide authenticity, but for whom? The real IPL had concluded on May 29 and this one began three weeks later. Anyone in cricket-playing nations would have known this. It seems that the target market was Russia, not noted for having much interest or ability in cricket.

However, the production of the fake tournament was persuasive enough to entice Russian punters in three cities to part with money via the messaging app, Telegram. The fulcrum point of the operation was the umpire. After bets were placed, the umpire was alerted via walkie-talkie and the batter and bowler were instructed to manipulate a six, four, or to get out. This is not always easy to achieve on demand.

Further details are awaited concerning the prime movers behind the hoax and Indian-Russian links. It does seem remarkable that the punters could not realize that the players were not professional cricketers or that there was a distinct lack of crowd scenes as there normally is in televised matches. Of course, they may not have cared. It was an opportunity to make bets, to gamble. It is not easy for those who do not gamble to understand the mentality and behavior of those who habitually do.

What is easy to grasp is the continued growth of sports betting. Estimates of its size in 2021 sit within a range of $70.23 billion to $89.65 billion, cricket’s share around 10 percent. All estimates predicate a compound annual growth rate of between 10 and 13 percent up to 2030.

Key drivers of this growth are new leagues and tournaments, de-regulatory activity, increasing digital connectivity, and take-up by younger generations, especially with smart-phone usage.

Although the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on betting because land-based retail gambling was paused, it did fuel growth in online betting. No reliable estimates of the proportion of sports betting that is offline and online can be cited, but it is widely accepted that online is set to increase its share.

This is recognized on the supply side, where competition is fierce, with sports betting companies seeking to provide engaging and easy to use websites, exclusive deals, enticing welcome offers, and a pleasurable experience.

The amount of data available and greater capacity to analyze it, leads both bettors and betting companies to generate prediction models. Unsurprisingly, there is a growing body of academic papers within India that seek to provide a means of predicting the outcome of IPL matches. A model that really defeats the bookmakers does not seem to have emerged, at least not publicly.

The search for such a model is not just for advancement of academic careers. According to the Public Gambling Act of 1867, all forms of gambling are illegal in India, although offshore ships with betting halls thrive. The law distinguishes between games of chance and games of skill.

In an amendment in 1996, India’s Supreme Court ruled that horse racing was a game of skill and that betting on it was legal. This was because the bettor needs to possess detailed knowledge of the horse, its fitness and training, rider, race location, and underfoot conditions. Curiously, cricket was not regarded as a game of skill.

An information technology act was introduced in 2000 designed to allow overseas betting sites to be blocked. However, the failure of legislation to specifically ban online betting means that Indians can access offshore sites.

Within India, individual states can make their own laws. The northeastern state of Sikkim legalized online and sports gaming in 2008, subject to regulation and licensing. Goa allows live gambling but has not legalized sports betting. More recently, other states, while reinforcing the illegality of offline gambling, have been silent about the legality of online betting.

The outlawing of offline, onshore, gambling has generated a huge Indian underground betting market. This is variously estimated to be worth between $45 billion and $150 billion and represents a significant loss of tax revenue. It is likely to be riddled with fraudulent and irresponsible activity. Eighty percent of this market is estimated to relate to cricket and is heavily weighted toward the IPL. This is set to expand over the next five years, providing even more opportunities for betting.

India’s gambling laws, based on 155-year-old legislation, cannot be considered fit for purpose in an increasingly digitalized world, in which online betting is set for growth. The policies based on the laws are confusing and incoherent and in much need of revision. Currently, they allow global sports betting companies to circumvent national laws through offshore provision. At the other end of the spectrum, a homespun, daring, initiative in western India has shown how easy it is to circumvent these laws on domestic soil.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  Both sides will now face Yemen to decide group stage
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

A stoppage time penalty on Wednesday night rescued a precious point for the UAE as they secured a 1-1 draw against Jordan in their opening match of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 at Damac Stadium in Abha.

The 18-team tournament kicked off yesterday with Saudi Arabia beating Mauritania 2-0 in the opening fixture, and will run until Aug. 6.

The Jordanians had taken a 45th-minute lead through Amin Al-Shanaineh, and although the UAE came back strongly in the second half, they were unable to breach their opponent’s defense as full time approached.

A late penalty award gave the Emiratis a lifeline and Hazza Al-Junaibi dispatched the spot-kick to secure his team a draw.

Jordan will now face Yemen on Saturday, while the UAE team wrap up Group B when they take on the same opponents on Tuesday.

Topics: 2022 Arab Cup U-20 United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jordan

Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final

Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final
Updated 21 July 2022
John Duerden

Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final

Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final
  • The fierce Cairo rivals meet for the 20th time for this trophy
  • Player fatigue now a factor as Premier League race heats up
Updated 21 July 2022
John Duerden

Games between Al-Ahly and Zamalek are always tense, fraught and a very big deal.

But Thursday night’s clash ranks higher than most in historical importance. This is the Egypt Cup final. The two Cairo rivals have lifted the trophy a combined 64 times, but this showpiece could be season-defining.

This will be the 20th meeting between the teams in the final. So far, Al-Ahly have emerged triumphant nine times to Zamalek’s eight, with the other two titles being shared. The last two finals in 2015 and 2016, however, have gone Zamalek’s way. There’s plenty of history then but the 2022 final is also about the future.

It is about the future of the league trophy, in a way. As things stand, Zamalek are on 57 points from 25 games, while Pyramids are second with four points fewer. Al-Ahly are in third with 48 points but have two games in hand on the top two. There is still all to play for but we are now in the final third of the season and Al-Ahly can’t afford to drop too many points.

In some ways, this is similar to last season when commitments in the African Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup left too many games in hand and too many points to make up in the league. In the end, the Red Giants came up short and there are the same concerns of fatigue this time around with 13 games from now until the end of August.

It is also about the future of the coaches. Pitso Mosimane found that during his time in charge of the Red Giants, few cared about talk of competing on multiple fronts. Fans of a team that has won 42 league titles, 37 Egypt Cups and 10 Champions Leagues, expect success. Former players and legends are quick to criticize. It all ended with the South African and the club going their separate ways in June. On the last day of the month, in came Ricardo Soares.

It means that now both teams have Portuguese bosses in charge — and since the recent appointment of Rui Vitoria, so does the national team. Zamalek have had the veteran Jesualdo Ferreira in place since March. The 76-year-old won the Portuguese championship three times with Porto from 2006 to 2009. He also won the league and cup double with the White Knights in 2015. If he can deliver the first half of a second twin triumph by lifting the cup on Thursday then it will surely give the team another boost in the title race as they seek to defend their crown. It is no surprise that the experienced old boss has his team practicing penalties in training with goalkeeper Mohamed Awad continuing his fine form between the sticks.

Goalkeepers could be the deciding factor in the clash with Awad going up against the Al-Ahly and Egypt number one.

“Mohamed El-Shenawy is a great goalkeeper,” said former Al-Ahly number one Amir Abdelhamid. “He has played many games at a high and consistent level though there has been a slight dip in his form recently. He has become a little nervous which has affected his decision-making and has been playing at seven out of 10 recently.”

Awad has been the superior of the two of late, according to Abdelhamid. “Awad is performing well and deserves nine out of 10,” he added. “Awad is a very important element in Zamalek. El-Shenawy and Awad have big roles in their teams.”

Form will play a part too. Zamalek have won their last four in the league and are finding top gear at a crucial stage of the season. Al-Ahly’s situation is more mixed. Soares will be hoping that El-Shenawy and the rest of the team rise to the occasion as the coach still has to prove himself to the fans.

The Portuguese boss started with a 2-0 win over Petrojet in the semifinal. Then came four points from three league games. There was a goalless draw with lowly El Gouna. That was followed by a 4-0 win over Future and then a damaging 2-0 defeat against title rivals Pyramids. These are very early days but the jury on the 47-year-old, who has coached numerous teams back home but has not managed a club of the same stature as Ferreira, is still out.

A first major prize as head coach then would be a huge boost to Soares and Al-Ahly and give optimism and confidence going into the final stretch of the league season. If Zamalek lift the trophy however then Al-Ahly may struggle to recover from the blow. There’s plenty at stake then but there always is when these two meet.

Topics: Zamalek Al-Ahly Egypt sport football

Former world No.2 Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf

Former world No.2 Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Former world No.2 Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf

Former world No.2 Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf
  Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III complete the field for LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster from July 29 to 31
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LIV Golf has announced that 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson has joined LIV Golf and will make his first start at the Invitational Bedminster from July 29 to 31.

Also making their debut at LIV Golf’s third event of the season will be world number 36 Jason Kokrak and three-time winner Charles Howell III, adding to the list of the world’s top players set to compete at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The former world number two Stenson, one of the most accomplished European golfers for over two decades, has won 21 times as a professional and amassed 149 top-10 finishes. Throughout his career, he has earned more than a dozen honors as the top performing golfer on global tours and competitions, spending over 300 weeks ranked in the top 10. A marquee member for Europe in international team play, Stenson has appeared in five Ryder Cups, helping lead Europe to victories in three of those competitions (2006, 2014, 2018). Stenson will join Majesticks GC, captained by former world number one and fellow Englishman Lee Westwood.

Kokrak, an 11-time winner as a pro, has earned more than 40 top-10 finishes throughout his career. Since September 2020, he has been ranked among the top 50 players in the world, with a ranking as high as 20. Beginning in Bedminster, he will compete on Smash GC, captained by four-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

Howell III has amassed 102 top-10 finishes throughout his career, including three professional wins. A former NCAA Division I Champion and Haskins Award winner as the country’s most outstanding collegiate golfer, he has been ranked as high as 15 in the world and has represented the US in multiple international team competitions. Howell III will play for Crushers GC, led by 2020 US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Howell III, Kokrak and Stenson join a Bedminster field that will showcase 11 major champions with a combined 21 majors won, four former world number one players and nearly half of its competitors currently ranked in the top 100. The global field represents 13 different countries, features 18 players with 10 or more professional wins and includes future stars of the game who have earned NCAA National Championships and US Amateur Championships among their accomplishments. Players will compete in golf’s most exciting new format for $25 million and the chance to become LIV Golf’s third individual and team champions, and earn points toward LIV Golf’s season-long individual competition.

“Henrik Stenson adds yet another outstanding resume to LIV Golf’s global roster of elite players. His career performances spanning majors, season-long individual championships and international competitions have cemented him as a leader in today’s game,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf. “The addition of Jason Kokrak, who has been consistently ranked amongst the world’s best, and Charles Howell III, one of the United States’ top competitors for years, along with English standout Paul Casey further strengthens a field that will put on a show for the fans at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. I’m excited for the third LIV Golf competition and can’t wait for our shotgun start at this fantastic venue.” The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each. Teams will be announced in the days leading up to the tournament start.

South Africans have won the first two LIV Golf events, as former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel earned first prize in the individual competition at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational London at Centurion Club. Stinger GC, Schwartzel’s team captained by major champion Louis Oosthuizen, took the team honors in London with fellow South Africans and teammates Hennie du Plessis and Grace finishing second and third, respectively. Grace and Schwartzel are now 1-2 in LIV Golf’s season-long individual points standings.

Topics: LIV Golf The Open Championship

