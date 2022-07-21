CNBC Arabia launches in Saudi Arabia and Qatar

You are here

CNBC Arabia is an integrated platform that offers financial and business news coverage of regional and international affairs.
LONDON: CNBC Arabia, a leading Arabic finance and business news network, announced on Thursday its expansion into Saudi Arabia and Qatar as part of its development strategy.

“The expansion comes in line with the network’s transformation goal to upgrade its work mechanism across its TV channel, web portal, mobile applications, and digital platforms,” a CNBC Arabia statement read.

“To promote quality media content, CNBC Arabia is adopting new and innovative technologies. The strategy entails leveraging its 20 years of expertise in the Arabic media and journalism industry to provide high-quality content.”

CEO of CNBC Arabia Mohammed Burhan confirmed that the expansion plan marks the network’s most notable development phase given the drastic changes taking place in the Arab economies.

“We are committed to providing unique services to our diverse audience of interested viewers in the fields of finance and business in the Arab region by keeping up with the latest technologies in the various forms of media content across all our platforms,” Burhan said.

“Our transformation strategy has been devised keeping in mind the results of broad scientific research that we conducted to explore different avenues to keep up with the digitalisation in visual media over the last five years,” he added.

“We seek to uphold the trust we have garnered from our viewers since our launch and strengthened over the past 20 years, by providing informative and insightful content with a new look that still maintains our journalistic standards.”

CNBC Arabia is an integrated platform that offers financial and business news coverage of regional and international affairs.

BBC pays ‘substantial’ damages to royal nanny over Diana interview

BBC pays ‘substantial’ damages to royal nanny over Diana interview
  • Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was also falsely accused of becoming pregnant by Prince Charles and getting an abortion
LONDON: Princes William and Harry’s former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over “false and malicious” claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for “fabricated” allegations that she had an affair with the princes’ father, Prince Charles.
The High Court in London was also told that she was falsely accused of becoming pregnant by him when she was his personal assistant and of having an abortion.
Pettifer’s lawyer Louise Prince said the allegations caused “serious personal consequences for all concerned” and her client did not know where they came from.
But she said it was likely that the “false and malicious allegations arose as a result and in the context of BBC Panorama’s efforts to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.”
The explosive interview saw Diana detail her troubled marriage to Charles, his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, and how she had also been unfaithful.
Questions were immediately raised about how little-known interviewer Martin Bashir secured Diana’s agreement to take part in the program, which sent shockwaves through the royal family.
It has since emerged that he used subterfuge, including fake documents alleging some of her aides were in the pay of the security services.
Pettifer’s lawyer said the “totally unfounded” claims “appeared to exploit some prior false speculation in the media” about her and Charles.
“After Diana, Princess of Wales, became aware of the allegations in late 1995, she became upset with the claimant without apparent justification,” she added.
Prince said Pettifer “holds the BBC liable for the serious impact the false and malicious allegations have had” which had caused her “25 years of lies, suspicion and upset.”
Pettifer said she was one of many people whose life had been “scarred” by the way the program was made and the BBC’s failure to investigate properly afterwards.
“The distress caused to the royal family is a source of great upset to me,” she added.
“I know first-hand how much they were affected at the time, and how the program and the false narrative it created have haunted the family in the years since.”
BBC director-general Tim Davie confirmed the corporation would pay “substantial damages” to Pettifer and pledged not to show the program again.
He also apologized to her, Charles, William and Harry “for the way in which Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on all their lives.”
The BBC has previously paid damages to Diana’s former aide Patrick Jephson and a graphic designer who blew the whistle on the underhand methods used.

Social media revenue growth expected to slow as TikTok, Apple compete

Social media revenue growth expected to slow as TikTok, Apple compete
  • Global social media ad sales are now expected to grow by 11 percent, the slowest pace on record, according to media intelligence firm MAGNA, which downgraded the growth forecast from 18 percent.
LONDON: Wall Street is bracing for the slowest global revenue growth in the history of the social media sector, as intensifying competition from TikTok and Apple in advertising threaten to compound economic woes in the second quarter.
The dour expectations come after a blowout 2021, when social media ad sales in the United States grew 36 percent to reach $58 billion as brands increased marketing budgets to recover from the pandemic and reach customers online.
But social media platforms have since warned investors and employees that the tide is turning as inflation lingers around 40-year highs, an environment where brands spend less on advertising.
Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees last month the company was slashing hiring plans and that “this might be one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history.”
Snap Inc, which owns Snapchat and is due to report earnings after the close, earlier said it expected to miss its own quarterly revenue forecast due to deteriorating economic conditions.
Global social media ad sales are now expected to grow by 11 percent, the slowest pace on record, according to media intelligence firm MAGNA, which downgraded the growth forecast from 18 percent.
Analysts had expected some degree of slowing growth after 2021. However, growing competition from viral short-form video app TikTok and Apple has created a “perfect storm” and “investors are rightfully wary” about digital ad growth this year, wrote Barclays analysts in a research note this month.
Apple had already upended the digital ad industry when it introduced new iPhone privacy controls last year that hurt the ability for companies like Meta and Snap to target and measure ads on their apps.
Apple’s own advertising business, which mostly consists of developers paying to promote their app on the App Store, is expected to grow 36 percent this year to $6.9 billion, Barclays wrote, adding that Apple and TikTok together will take 34 percent of every new ad dollar that is spent outside China this year.
Lior Eldan, chief operating officer of mobile app marketing agency Moburst, which has worked with brands like Uber and Reddit, said clients are now spending about two to three times more on Apple ads, in part because the effectiveness of ads on other platforms has been degraded by Apple’s privacy changes.
“We’ve seen dramatic increases in budgets on Apple search ads following the privacy changes,” he said.
While still much smaller than behemoths like Facebook and YouTube, TikTok is poised to grow over 200 percent to become a $12 billion business, Barclays wrote.
TikTok remains important for many clients’ advertising strategies, said Yvonne Williams, vice president of media at ad agency Code3, which has worked with brands like Gap and Dior.
Alphabet’s Google, which reports second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, is the company most likely to be shielded from negative effects, because Google Search is “mission critical” for many advertisers, analysts from RBC Capital Markets said in a note on Tuesday.
Meta, Snap and Pinterest are more exposed to the Apple privacy changes and competition from TikTok, Barclays said.

UK government introduces legal reforms to protect journalists and free speech

UK government introduces legal reforms to protect journalists and free speech
  • Courts will have the power to decide whether a case has been brought by a wealthy claimant in an attempt to silence criticism or discourage investigations and should be thrown out immediately
  • Such cases, dubbed Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation, are expensive to defend, designed to intimidate and have been employed by Russian oligarchs to target the media
LONDON: The UK government announced on Wednesday a proposal that would grant courts in England and Wales the authority to dismiss cases involving so-called Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation.

These SLAPPs are intimidatory and expensive early-stage legal actions initiated by wealthy claimants against reporters and publishers in an attempt to stifle free speech.

The proposals, which were set out by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, include “a new mechanism to allow courts to throw out baseless claims quicker, and a cap on costs to prevent the mega-rich, such as Russian oligarchs, from using expensive litigation as a weapon to silence their critics.”

Courts would be granted new powers designed to protect free speech by employing a three-stage test that would firstly assess whether the case involves journalistic activity that is in the public interest; for example an investigation into financial misconduct by a company or individual. It would then examine whether there is evidence of abuse of process, and finally consider whether the case has any realistic prospect of success.

Anyone targeted by a suspected SLAPP would be able to apply to the court to consider it for early dismissal.

The plans to crack down on SLAPPs were announced in March after the UK government was accused of not doing enough to protect journalists and media organizations from Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin, who have repeatedly used expensive litigation in UK courts to silence criticisms and discourage investigations into their affairs.

“We won’t let those bankrolling Putin exploit the UK’s legal jurisdiction to muzzle their critics,” Raab said. “So today I’m announcing reforms to uphold freedom of speech, end the abuse of our justice system, and defend those who bravely shine a light on corruption.”

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said the reforms represent “a significant step in tackling the deployment of SLAPPs and other forms of ‘lawfare’ designed to stymie journalistic investigations.

“Abuse of the law by the sly and mighty, who deeply resent the legitimate work of the media in calling them to account, is a scourge which must be eradicated.”

Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors, also welcomed the proposals and said a mechanism that will “allow the courts to throw out meritless cases more quickly and a cap on costs are essential protections that should deter the wealthy from using the threat of expensive litigation to silence their critics, and should allow journalists and others the ability to fulfill their roles as the public’s watchdog without bullying or intimidation.”  

Rights watchdog condemns arrest of Palestinian journalist by Israeli forces

Rights watchdog condemns arrest of Palestinian journalist by Israeli forces
  • Arafa was taken by Israeli authorities at his home in Hebron in the occupied West Bank for unspecified reasons
  • He was known to have rported extensively on the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the detention of Palestinian journalist Amer Abu Arafa by the Israeli Defense Forces and called for his immediate release.

Abu Arafa, a correspondent for the London-based Quds Press News Agency, was arrested at his home in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank shortly before dawn on Tuesday.

While reasons for his arrest were not immediately known, Abu Arafa recently carried out an investigation into Israeli policies toward Palestinians in Jerusalem, and reported extensively on the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“Instead of taking steps toward accountability and respecting press freedom, Israeli authorities have doubled down on repression by tossing another Palestinian journalist into detention,”  Justin Shilad, CPJ’s senior Middle East and North Africa researcher, said.

“Israeli authorities should release Amer Abu Arafa immediately and stop silencing Palestinian journalists.”

The Palestinian Authority-owned WAFA news agency also criticised Abu Arafa’s arrest, saying it “was part of a larger campaign of Israeli raids in the West Bank.”

This is not the first time Abu Arafa has been arrested by Israeli authorities. In 2011, he was detained for almost two years without charge after reporting on Israeli forces’ arrest of 120 Hamas members. 

In 2017, Abu Arafa was one of five journalists arrested by Palestinian security forces for allegedly “leaking sensitive information to hostile parties.”

According to the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, Palestine ranks 170 out of 180 countries in terms of how freely its media can operate, down from 132 the previous year. 

The conflicts in Jerusalem in May 2021 and the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip during which two journalists were killed make Palestine one of the most dangerous countries for reporters.

Abu Arafa’s arrest follows the assassination of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh last May. 

The US-Palestinian journalist was fatally shot while reporting on an Israeli offensive in the city of Jenin. A US forensic investigation recently sparked controversy when it cleared Israeli forces of intentional wrongdoing.

Saudi Arabia and UAE among Gulf states entering trade and tourism ranking

Saudi Arabia and UAE among Gulf states entering trade and tourism ranking
  • In Asia, Saudi Arabia moved one spot up to 12 while the UAE  dropped five positions to 13
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and the UAE are among the Gulf countries entering an international trade and tourism ranking.  

Bloom Consulting, a branding firm specializing in region, country, and city, released its trade and tourism country rankings for 2022-23.

The trade ranking revealed that the UK was No. 1 despite Brexit, pushing the US down to the second spot.

India continued its upward journey to rank third. France and Germany were in fourth and fifth place.

“This year’s country brand rankings illustrate that purposeful, focused actions lead to impactful, long-term results,” Jose Filipe Torres, CEO and nation and place branding global director at Bloom Consulting, told Arab News.

In Asia, Saudi Arabia moved one spot up to 12 while the UAE  dropped five positions to 13.

Other Gulf countries in the ranking were Jordan at 22, Oman at 25, Qatar at 27, Bahrain at 29, and Kuwait at 36.

Torres said that Saudi Arabia was continuing to implement its Vision 2030 framework aimed at diversifying its economy and reducing its dependence on oil.

Oman’s improvement in the rankings was indicative of the “impact of policymaking on a country’s performance,” he said, referring to the country’s launch of commercial company and foreign capital investment laws.

The tourism ranking saw Spain take the lead for the first time, overtaking the US. 

Despite suffering the worst effects of the pandemic, Spain and Italy were this year’s leaders, pushing the US down to the third spot. Europe dominates the top five countries, with Germany coming in fourth and pushing the UK down to five.

Gulf countries had a significant presence within Asia in the ranking. Saudi Arabia ranked 17, Qatar was 18, Jordan was 19, the UAE was 21, Oman was 22, and Bahrain was 24.

Bahrain climbed four places on the list, mostly due to the tourism strategy it launched in 2015, which was reviewed and updated in 2021, Torres said.

The UAE’s ranking was expected to improve in the next edition. 

“As the host of Expo 2020, the UAE benefited from global press coverage and international visitor arrivals in the COVID-19 recovery period. Combined with the return of travel, this is likely to bring good news for the country in the next edition of the ranking,” he added.

