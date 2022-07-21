CNBC Arabia launches in Saudi Arabia and Qatar

LONDON: CNBC Arabia, a leading Arabic finance and business news network, announced on Thursday its expansion into Saudi Arabia and Qatar as part of its development strategy.

“The expansion comes in line with the network’s transformation goal to upgrade its work mechanism across its TV channel, web portal, mobile applications, and digital platforms,” a CNBC Arabia statement read.

“To promote quality media content, CNBC Arabia is adopting new and innovative technologies. The strategy entails leveraging its 20 years of expertise in the Arabic media and journalism industry to provide high-quality content.”

CEO of CNBC Arabia Mohammed Burhan confirmed that the expansion plan marks the network’s most notable development phase given the drastic changes taking place in the Arab economies.

“We are committed to providing unique services to our diverse audience of interested viewers in the fields of finance and business in the Arab region by keeping up with the latest technologies in the various forms of media content across all our platforms,” Burhan said.

“Our transformation strategy has been devised keeping in mind the results of broad scientific research that we conducted to explore different avenues to keep up with the digitalisation in visual media over the last five years,” he added.

“We seek to uphold the trust we have garnered from our viewers since our launch and strengthened over the past 20 years, by providing informative and insightful content with a new look that still maintains our journalistic standards.”

CNBC Arabia is an integrated platform that offers financial and business news coverage of regional and international affairs.