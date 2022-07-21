You are here

PIF-backed Saudi Coffee forms partnership to promote local coffee industry 

PIF-backed Saudi Coffee forms partnership to promote local coffee industry 
The partnership aims to support the development of the national coffee industry and empower local talents, according to a statement. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Coffee Co., a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has partnered with the Culinary Arts Commission to help promote the Kingdom’s coffee product.

Signed in Riyadh, the partnership aims to support the development of the national coffee industry and empower local talents, according to a statement.

The terms of the agreement both have signed include plans to work across multiple platforms including content creation, sponsorship, marketing and merchandising opportunities to market Saudi Arabia’s coffee beans more widely. 

“Saudi Coffee Company is ramping up our efforts to be a leader in developing the coffee industry in Saudi and celebrating coffee heritage with the Culinary Arts Commission,” CEO of Saudi Coffee Co., Raja Al Harbi said. 

“This agreement is a major step that will help us communicate our values and message to the public. We look forward to fulfilling the terms of our partnership with the Commission,” he added. 

RIYADH: Indian shares closed near a seven-week high on Thursday, led by gains in metals and auto stocks, while strong results from IndusInd Bank lifted private lenders.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.51 percent each to close at 16,605.25 and 55,681.95, respectively. Both the indexes closed at their highest since early June.

The Nifty 50 index has risen about 5 percent so far this month. The Bank Nifty index and the Nifty Auto index are up 8 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

IndusInd Bank jumped 7.8 percent after it reported a surge in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday on the back of a drop in provisions and growth in net interest income.

Tata Communications surged 10 percent after the company posted a jump in quarterly profit.

RBI reschedules next policy meet to Aug 3-5

India's central bank, also known as the Reserve Bank of India, said on Thursday that it will reschedule its next monetary policy meeting to Aug. 3-5 from Aug. 2-4, due to "administrative exigencies", according to a Reuters report. 

Citi expects revenue from India corporate business to grow 10%

Citigroup expects annual growth in its corporate banking business in India to accelerate to 10 percent in the next few years as it focuses on its institutional business after recently selling its consumer banking business, a top executive said.

“Conservatively, we expect India corporate banking business revenue to grow at around 10 percent a year in dollar terms in the next three-four years, which translates to 16-17 percent in rupee terms considering the depreciation,” K Balasubramanian, head of corporate banking, South Asia, told Reuters on Thursday, noting Citi has been ramping up hiring.

Growth of 10 percent would be “200 basis points” higher than annual growth seen in the last few years and faster than several other countries in which the bank has a presence, he added.

(With input from Reuters) 

RIYADH: China stocks fell on Thursday as worries over fresh COVID-19 outbreaks and mortgage-payment boycott overshadowed gains in tech shares. 

China’s blue-chip CSI300 lost 1.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1 percent. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng was down 1.5 percent.

Video game revenue falls

China’s video games sector revenue declined in the first half of 2022 for the first time since the data was made available 14 years ago, as the world’s biggest video games market continues to reel from Beijing’s tightening oversight.

The industry’s combined revenue declined 1.8 percent to 147.7 billion yuan ($21.8 billion) in the six months ended June, according to a report published by the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, a state-backed industry group, on Thursday.

It marks the first drop since the data began being published in 2008 and reflects how China’s massive gaming industry, once marked by unbridled growth, has been heavily bruised by Beijing’s efforts to tighten its oversight of the sector, including by reducing the number of gaming licenses given out and limiting play time for teens.

The report also shows that the number of gamers nationwide fell for the first time, dropping to 665.69 million from 666.57 million reported in December.

Chinese gaming companies’ domestic revenue fell 4.25 percent to 124.5 billion yuan. With heavy regulations at home, companies have been turning to overseas markets for growth, where revenue rose 6.16 percent to nearly $9 billion in the period.

China fines Didi Global $1.2 billion

China’s cybersecurity regulator on Thursday fined Didi Global Inc. $1.2 billion, concluding a probe that forced the ride-hailing leader to delist from New York within a year of its debut and made foreign investors wary about China’s tech sector.

Didi ran afoul of the Cyberspace Administration of China, when it pressed ahead with its US stock listing even though it was urged to wait while a cybersecurity review of its data practices was conducted, sources previously told Reuters.

The CAC said Didi had violated three major laws concerning cybersecurity, data security and personal information protection, a regime that the country revised and expanded last year as part of efforts to regulate its cyberspace and require companies to improve their handling of data.

The regulator also said its investigation found Didi had illegally collected millions of pieces of user information over a seven-year period starting in June 2015 and carried out data processing activities that seriously affected national security.

(With input from Reuters)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched a program that aims to move 4,000 factories away from relying on low-skilled workers to instead automating their manufacturing.

Alongside raising the competitiveness, efficiency and quality of industry, the Future Factories Program will create quality jobs, the ministry said in a statement. 

It has also announced the adoption of the Smart Industry Readiness Index methodology to assess the operational readiness of factories. 

Launched in two tracks, the program’s first path targets new factories to be designed and built according to high standards in manufacturing and production efficiency.

The second element of the strategy targets existing factories, seeking to convert them into ones adopting standards of operational excellence and advanced technologies. 

This comes as part of the ministry’s continuation of the digital transformation policy adopted by Saudi Vision 2030.

RIYADH: Saudi stocks continued to rebound, ending the week’s final session with a positive tone, as investors awaited strong earnings results.

The main index, TASI, gained 1.04 percent reaching 11,987, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.96 percent to 20,960.

Alujain Corp. gained 7.55 percent, leading gainers, followed by Development Works Food Co. with a gain of 6.62 percent.

Leading the fallers was United Cooperative Assurance Co. with a 9.95 percent decline, followed by Alinma Retail REIT Fund dropping 3.40  percent.

Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 0.64 percent, while Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, fell 0.47 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi rose 1.71 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, climbed 1.75 percent.

Among the biggest information technology companies, Elm Co. was up 2.48 percent, while Al Moammar Information Systems Co. was down 3 percent.

Saudi Kingdom Holding increased 1.11 percent, following the announcement that it has invested SR1.01 billion ($268 million) in UK-based M&G plc.

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. ended Thursday’s session flat, after its first-half profit soared 44 percent.

Arabian Centres Co. rose 1.24 percent, after it inked a SR970 million deal to develop a mall in Al-Khobar.

RIYADH: On a macro level, China solar installations have jumped by 137 percent during the first half of 2022, compared to a year earlier. 

Zooming in, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority is planning to invest 40 billion dirhams ($10.8 billion) in electricity and water projects over the next five years, as the emirate’s demand for energy rises.  

Looking at the bigger picture:

China's solar installations have more than doubled during the first half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing the China Photovoltaic Industry Association.

Up 137 percent from a year earlier, China has built nearly 31 gigawatts of new solar power capacity from January to June, with full-year installations on course to hit a record high. 

Japan has lowered its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 36.6 yen ($0.26) a litre, down from 36.9 yen a week earlier, Reuters reported, citing the industry ministry.

The temporary subsidy plan was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices because of tight global supplies, later exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict.

Through a micro lens:

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. has completed the pre-operational testing of the last unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, edging closer towards fully operating the four-unit complex.

The Abu Dhabi-owned firm said it finished the Hot Functional Testing of Barakah’s Unit 4, where components were checked for thermal expansion and vibration, Emirates News Agency reported. 

Once UAE’s powerhouse Barakah Plant is fully operational, all four units will produce up to 25 percent of the country’s electricity needs and will prevent 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions every year.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority is planning to invest 40 billion dirhams ($10.8 billion) in electricity and water projects in the emirate over the next five years.

The new investment will cover the Hassyan Power Complex and water projects at Hassyan, as well as completing other continuing projects in infrastructure and smart systems, Dubai Media Office reported.

This comes as energy demand in Dubai continues to grow, increasing 6.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2022. 

