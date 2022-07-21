Taxi driver disappointed with ‘unsatisfactory’ reward from Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer

You are here

Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich
  Driver rode 120 km to Munich to return goalkeeper's wallet
  Neuer rewarded driver with signed Bayern Munich jersey, which he described as a 'mockery'
DUBAI: A Bavaria taxi driver was left bitterly unsatisfied by Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who only rewarded him with a signed jersey after returning his forgotten wallet.
Germany’s sweeper-keeper Neuer was reported to have left behind his wallet in a taxi that he took at Munich’s Odeonsplatz area.
The driver, identified by Sky Germany as Hazir S., found the goalkeeper’s wallet that contained €800 ($782) and two credit cards in the backseat of his car when he parked to have it cleaned.
Despite having driven nearly 120 km back to Munich to return the left behind wallet, according to media reports, Neuer was said to have given Hazir a signed jersey wrapped in a box.
Expressing his dissatisfaction with the reward, Hazir told Sky Germany: “This finder’s fee is a mockery. I have four children. I can’t do anything with the jersey.”
The driver said he “recognized him immediately” when he picked Neuer and his friend from Odeonsplatz square in Munich’s center.
But a few hours after drop off, Hazir claimed that he found the cash, a Visa Card Platinum and Black MasterCard in the goalie’s wallet.
Soon after his shift was over, the driver failed to reach the 2014 World Cup winner at his residence and the drop off point before he finally got hold of Neuer’s manager and handed him the wallet.
Media reports said Hazir was bitterly disappointed when he received his reward, a Bayern Munich jersey with Neuer’s signature on its back without any dedication or thank you comment.
According to German tabloid, Bild, the driver’s dissatisfaction was reasonable as given the laws in Germany he would have deserved 5 percent of the retrieved property and an additional 3 percent if it was worth over €500.

