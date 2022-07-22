You are here

  • Home
  • Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays

Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays

British forces in Afghanistan have employed locals as interpreters, and a good number have been resettled in the UK under the Afghan Relocation Assistance Programme. (AFP/File Photo)
British forces in Afghanistan have employed locals as interpreters, and a good number have been resettled in the UK under the Afghan Relocation Assistance Programme. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4t8ps

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays

Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays
  • Sajid Naeemi has not seen his two-year-old boy in over six months
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A former Afghan interpreter and his wife who live in Britain have been separated from their infant son for more than six months due to visa problems, The Times newspaper reported.

Sajid Naeemi, 29, told The Times that the situation was devastating for him, adding that his wife Mena was “crying every single day” after they left their son in Afghanistan because of visa delays.

The UK Ministry of Defence in January requested copies of the child’s passport and birth certificate to commence a reuniting effort, but the couple have not heard from them due to a growing backlog of cases for civil servants to work through.

“I am devastated,” Naeemi told The Times. “I feel like I am being betrayed by the MoD and the government as a whole. My wife is feeling the same. She is crying when she sees him over the phone. She tells me every single day to send her back to Afghanistan.”

Ministry officials are struggling to process thousands of asylum applications since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban last year.

Rules for who can move to Britain from Afghanistan have gradually relaxed in recent years, with family members being offered the opportunity to join interpreters.

But many people who worked with British troops have struggled to acquire the necessary clearances and permission to move to the UK, even as restrictions are eased.

Naeemi has been luckier than most interpreters, moving to Britain in 2016 ahead of the fall of Kabul under a government relocation scheme. He spent two years on the frontline in Helmand province, serving alongside British troops.

He moved with his last wife, who he divorced after moving to the northwest of England, and married his current wife Mena in 2019 on a visit to his home country.

Naeemi, who found work with Amazon, applied for Mena to join him in Britain, saying he spent £1,400 ($1,600) on a fast-track visa service.

The service was advertised as taking six weeks to process, but their son was born while they waited. Naeemi was told that if he restarted the application for the new family member, then it would be rejected due to his limited funds from his work.

Naeemi’s life became additionally strenuous when the Taliban took over last autumn.

Mena, 25, attempted to board a flight for Britain but was turned away due to having insufficient paperwork.

His brother, Halimjan, was shot while commuting to work, which his family believes was a revenge attack due to their support as interpreters.

Naeemi then asked the ministry to bring his wife, son, and Halimjan’s five children to Britain.

Last October, Mena was granted a short-time visa by the UK Home Office. She took it, fearing that there was a risk she would never be united with her husband in Britain if she waited for a better deal.

Naeemi this year responded to a ministry request for documentation on his son and Halimjan’s five children, who were adopted by Naeemi with their mother’s blessing.

He replied with the full official documentation but has been kept in the lurch, sending requests for an update.

He told The Times: “They haven’t sent me a single letter in all that time. Now I’m worried they are stuck thinking about the Ukraine crisis and focusing on us less and less.”

The ministry said: “We can’t comment on the details of individual cases, but we regret any delays incurred as we work through complex cases, which often include duplicate or ineligible applications. We are investing in a new casework system, which will enable swifter processing and improved communications with applicants, and we are putting more resources into processing applications.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul UK Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban
World
Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban

Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea

Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea
Updated 6 sec ago

Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea

Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea
Updated 6 sec ago
ISTANBUL: Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain — as well as Russian grain and fertilizer.
This came to end a wartime standoff that had threatened food security around the globe.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed separate deals with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The ceremony was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea,” Guterres said. “A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.”
“You have overcome obstacles and put aside differences to pave the way for an initiative that will serve the common interests of all,” he said, addressing the Russian and Ukrainian representatives.
Last week, Ukrainian and Russian military delegations reached a tentative agreement on a UN plan that would also allow Russia to export its grain and fertilizers.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, stressed earlier that Ukraine and Russia would sign separate agreements.
“Ukraine does not sign any documents with Russia,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter, adding that his country would sign an agreement with Turkey and the UN, with Russia signing a separate “mirror agreement.”
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and naval blockade of its ports have halted shipments. Some grain is being transported through Europe by rail, road and river, but the prices of vital commodities like wheat and barley have soared during the nearly five-month war.
The deal makes provisions for the safe passage of ships. It foresees the establishment of a control center in Istanbul, to be staffed by UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials, to run and coordinate the process, Turkish officials have said. Ships would undergo inspections to ensure they are not carrying weapons.
Podolyak insisted that no Russian ship would escort vessels and that there would be no Russian representative present at Ukrainian ports. Ukraine also plans an immediate military response “in case of provocations,” he said.
Guterres first raised the critical need to get Ukraine’s agricultural production and Russia’s grain and fertilizer back into world markets in late April during meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
He proposed a package deal in early June amid fears that the war was endangering food supplies for many developing nations and could worsen hunger for up to 181 million people.
Russian and Ukrainian officials have blamed each other for the blocked grain shipments. Moscow accused Ukraine of failing to remove sea mines at the ports to allow safe shipping and insisted on its right to check incoming ships for weapons. Ukraine has argued that Russia’s port blockade and launching of missiles from the Black Sea made any shipments unviable.
Ukraine has sought international guarantees that the Kremlin wouldn’t use the safe corridors to attack the Black Sea port of Odesa. Ukrainian authorities have also accused Russia of stealing grain from eastern Ukraine and deliberately shelling Ukrainian fields to set them on fire.

New Zealand COVID-19 death rate at record levels

New Zealand COVID-19 death rate at record levels
Updated 56 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

New Zealand COVID-19 death rate at record levels

New Zealand COVID-19 death rate at record levels
  • Deaths from the virus reached 151 in the seven days to July 16
  • In the latest 24 hours, 26 people died from COVID, all aged over 60
Updated 56 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealanders are dying from COVID-19 at record rates as the country battles a new wave of the omicron strain that is particularly affecting the older population.
Deaths from the virus reached 151 in the seven days to July 16, compared with 115 in the worst week of the previous wave, in March, according to Health Ministry data. In the latest 24 hours, 26 people died from COVID, all aged over 60, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The omicron BA.5 sub-variant is driving the current wave in New Zealand, which has 5.1 million people. There have been 64,780 active cases in the past seven days, although authorities say many infections are unreported.
Once regarded as a model for preventing COVID infection, New Zealand’s swift response to the pandemic and its geographic isolation kept it largely free from the virus until the end of last year.
The government dropped its zero-COVID policy this year once the population was largely vaccinated. Since then the virus has been allowed to spread.
Emergency departments, general practices and medical centers are under pressure. However, Health Ministry data shows hospitalization levels remain below those seen during the March peak.
The government is resisting pressure from some doctors to reinstate curbs on public gatherings or mandate the wearing of masks at schools.
However, Education Ministry chief Iona Holsted said on Thursday the ministry had advised schools to enforce the wearing of masks as much as practicable when children returned from holidays next week.
“We understand that implementing mask policies can be a challenge but ask that you take action to strengthen your mask wearing policy as soon as possible,” she said.

Topics: New Zealand covid19 omicron

Related

Australians urged to work from home as winter omicron wave swamps hospitals
World
Australians urged to work from home as winter omicron wave swamps hospitals
Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions
Business & Economy
Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions

Irish ex-soldier jailed for 15 months for joining Daesh in Syria

Irish ex-soldier jailed for 15 months for joining Daesh in Syria
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

Irish ex-soldier jailed for 15 months for joining Daesh in Syria

Irish ex-soldier jailed for 15 months for joining Daesh in Syria
  • Judge said the 40-year-old mother of one was a low risk for reoffending
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

DUBLIN: Dublin’s Special Criminal Court on Friday sentenced former soldier Lisa Smith to 15 months in jail for joining Daesh in Syria.
Judge Tony Hunt said the 40-year-old mother of one, from Dundalk on Ireland’s east coast, was a low risk for reoffending.
But he said Smith, a Muslim convert, went to Syria with her “eyes wide open” and had shown no remorse for her actions.
Smith, who arrived at court wearing a black hijab, was convicted in May of belonging to Daesh between 2015 and 2019.
She is the first person to be convicted in an Irish court of an Islamic terrorist offense committed abroad.
Smith could have faced a maximum sentence of eight years for membership of a proscribed terrorist organization.
Judge Hunt rejected her lawyer’s plea to impose a suspended sentence but heeded his call for a jail term at the lower end of the scale.
Her legal team has asked the court to allow Smith to be released on bail, pending an appeal.
Smith was acquitted by three judges on a separate charge of financing terrorism by sending 800 euros ($810) to aid medical treatment for a Syrian man in Turkey.
During her nine-week trial, prosecutors outlined how Smith — who was a member of the Irish Defense Forces from 2001 to 2011 — traveled to Daesh territory in 2015 following a conversion to Islam.
The court was told that she bought a one-way ticket from Dublin to Turkey, crossed the border into Syria and lived in Raqqa.
At the time, the hard-line Islamists ruled over vast swathes of Syria and Iraq, attracting thousands of foreign fighters to their cause before the group’s territorial defeat in the region.
As Daesh lost ground to a US-led coalition on the battlefield and towns and cities under its sway fell, Smith was forced to flee Raqqa and then Baghouz, their last remaining stronghold, before returning to Ireland.
She was arrested on arrival at Dublin airport on December 1, 2019 with her young daughter.
During sentencing arguments, her lawyer Michael O’Higgins asked for her to be spared jail as she had already served a custodial sentence in Syrian camps.
He referred to Smith’s acute psychological state, after she was described in expert reports as “damaged” and “vulnerable,” emphasising the “appalling” conditions she had faced with her young child.
The court heard that Smith was held in the notorious Al-Hawl and Ain Issa refugee camps in northern Syria while she waited to be sent home to Ireland.
O’Higgins explained how Daesh members in the camps imposed cruel punishments on other refugees including, in some cases, setting their tents on fire and killing them in the process.
The defense lawyer also asked the court to consider that Smith has lived with a 13-hour daily curfew as part of her bail conditions since 2019.

Topics: Daesh #syria Ireland

Related

Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
Middle-East
Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
Australian child feared dead in Syrian prison
Middle-East
Australian child feared dead in Syrian prison

Thousands flee feuding Taliban in Afghanistan’s north

Thousands flee feuding Taliban in Afghanistan’s north
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

Thousands flee feuding Taliban in Afghanistan’s north

Thousands flee feuding Taliban in Afghanistan’s north
  • Ethnicity, religious sectarianism and a battle for a lump of Balkhab’s lucrative coal resources are at the heart of the fighting
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

DUZDANCHISMA, Afghanistan: When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains.
For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home Sar-e Pol province’s Balkhab district, where the clashes erupted.
“We didn’t want to get trapped ... we all might have been killed,” said Zahra, 35, asking to use a pseudonym for security reasons.
Zahra’s family is among thousands that fled conflict between the Taliban and fighters loyal to Mahdi Mujahid, the group’s former intelligence chief for Bamiyan.
Ethnicity, religious sectarianism and a battle for a lump of Balkhab’s lucrative coal resources are at the heart of the fighting.
“All these factors are working together in driving the conflict,” Australia-based political analyst Nematullah Bizhan said.
Mujahid, a Shiite Hazara, joined the mostly Sunni and Pashtun Taliban in 2019, and was appointed to his post soon after the hard-line Islamists seized power in August last year.
Afghanistan’s Shiite Hazaras have faced persecution for decades, with the Taliban accused of abuses against the community when they first ruled from 1996 to 2001.
They are also the target of attacks by the Daesh group, which considers them heretics.
Mujahid’s appointment was initially seen as supporting the Taliban’s claim of being more inclusive to non-Pashtuns, but he soon fell foul of the leadership.
The group routinely denies reports of infighting in its ranks, but in June local media said Mujahid split with the Taliban leadership when Kabul sought greater control over the coal business.
Balkhab is home to several coal mines and demand has soared in recent months with Pakistan — in the grip of an energy crisis partly caused by rising oil prices — stepping up imports to fuel power plants.
Local Taliban commanders were known to “tax” trucks on their way to Pakistan — as officials in the previous government did before them — but when Mujahid resisted Kabul’s efforts to rein in the practice, they sacked him.
“Balkhab has a long history of resisting the government,” analyst Bizhan said, adding the region also fought strongly against the Taliban during their first reign.
While the June fighting lasted only a few days, the United Nations says it displaced at least 27,000 people — almost all of them Hazara.
The result is a humanitarian crisis that aid agencies are now struggling to deal with.
“We used to sleep thirsty on empty stomachs and wake up in the morning and start walking again,” said Zahra, whose family walked for nearly a fortnight before finding shelter in a village mosque in Bamiyan.
“Everyone was sick.”
The family of Barat Ali Subhani, another resident of Balkhab, has taken refuge in the same mosque.
“We didn’t have anything with us. We just left in clothes we were wearing,” Subhani said.
His seven-member family — including five children — walked for four days before a shepherd led them to the mosque.
“He saved us,” Subhani said.
“We had nothing. We thought that we will probably die.”
In the town of Duzdanchishma in Bamiyan, Najiba Mirzae has spent days treating those who fled Balkhab.
Many are pregnant women suffering from diarrhea, nausea and respiratory ailments caught while traveling through the mountains, said Mirzae, head of a local hospital.
Several UN aid agencies have tried to respond, but have not managed to reach all those displaced as many are still in the mountains.
“We couldn’t reach the area even after walking for five and half hours because the mules were unable to pass,” said Noryalai, who led a UNICEF team on one mercy mission.
In Balkhab, Mujahid and his followers have fled into the mountains, according to defense ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarizmi, and fighting has stopped.
But rights group Amnesty International accused Taliban forces of carrying out summary executions of civilians there — a charge denied by Kabul.
“People are scared, which is why they are still in the mountains,” one man said, asking for anonymity.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Facebook removes Afghan media pages controlled by Taliban
Media
Facebook removes Afghan media pages controlled by Taliban

Pro-Israel campaign donations far exceed pro-Arab funding in American elections

Pro-Israel campaign donations far exceed pro-Arab funding in American elections
Updated 22 July 2022
RAY HANANIA

Pro-Israel campaign donations far exceed pro-Arab funding in American elections

Pro-Israel campaign donations far exceed pro-Arab funding in American elections
Updated 22 July 2022
RAY HANANIA

A pro-Israel network of political action committees, coordinated by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent more than $12 million during the current election cycle in direct donations, and millions more through coordinated Super PACs, to oppose any candidate who questions or challenges Israel, according to officials who monitor US election financing.

Dale Sprusansky, an editor at Washington Report on Middle East Affairs magazine who tabulates and investigates pro-Israel PAC money, said that the amounts involved dwarf the money spent in support of pro-Arab and pro-Palestinian candidates.

He told Arab News that in many cases, the donations and activities tied to AIPAC do not even address Israel directly and instead focus on local issues that are twisted, distorted or fabricated to undermine candidates who either support Palestine and criticize Israeli authorities, or who generally support Israel but do not consistently stick to the accepted pro-Israeli agenda.

“What we can track thus far for the current campaign cycle is $12 million but that is … not the dark money,” Sprusansky said on Wednesday during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show.

“So, and every study shows this on this issue and on other issues, the dark money is multiples of what the overt money is — I would say hundreds of millions sounds right to me.”

AIPAC does not necessarily promote messages that express direct support for Israel, he explained. Instead, most of the money is used to attack the records of candidates it believes are not loyal enough to the Israeli state, and target mainstream issues and local policies in an attempt “to erode voter support” for the candidates it opposes, he added.

“It takes so much gall to act like they care, right?” Sprusansky said. “They are running ads saying she is bad for her constituents who have needs, when their real focus is on a country that is half a world away. They don’t (care) about her constituents, so it is astonishingly disingenuous.

“Maybe in districts perceived as being very Zionist, like South Florida, New York and California, you will see ads actually mention Israel. But for the rest of the country, 90 percent of the districts, no pro-Israel ad is going to mention Israel.

“They know that the average American is going to sit there and say, ‘Why are they talking about Israel when I have 10,000 issues in front of me as an American?’ That is their strategy: To get you in a fury over something other than the issue they are causing you to vote for.”

Sprusansky described such methods as “deceitful and disingenuous.”

The estimate of the AIPAC money does not include the millions raised by another, affiliated PAC called the United Democracy Project, which makes no direct mention of Israel in its messages but targets any candidate that does not embrace a pro-Israel agenda.

One the people it targeted was former Representative Donna F. Edwards who served 10 years in Congress but stepped down in 2017 to pursue an unsuccessful run for the Maryland Senate. When she attempted a return to congress in the contest for Maryland’s 4th Congressional District this year, she was defeated in the Democratic primary on July 19 by Glenn Ivey.

Sprusansky said the UDP spent more than $6 million in attack adds targeting Edwards that accused her of lying to voters about her record on mainstream American issues. Ivey is considered a strong supporter of Israel.

“If you look at Donna Edwards’s record (on Palestine), it is better than most congresspeople but it is not phenomenal; she is not Rashida Tlaib and she is not Ilhan Omar,” Sprusansky said.

“Edwards did vote to support Israel on multiple occasions but she did (say) several things that did not completely toe the line. And … when you don’t completely, 100 percent toe the line, (when) you are bad on one out of 100 (issues), you are bad and you can expect $6 million to be poured against you in a local election campaign.”

Sprusansky also highlighted the Democratic primaries due to take place on Aug. 2 in Michigan, in which several candidates are being targeted by AIPAC, UDP and “dark money” sources. They include Palestinian candidate Huwaida Arraf in the 10th District, Jewish American Congressman Andy Levin in the 11th, and Palestinian Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib in the 12th.

Levin “is so middle of the road” and supports the “two-state solution, which many people view as perpetuating the status quo and injustice,” Sprusansky noted. “AIPAC originally started as supporting the two-state solution (but) now views (it) as somehow being anti-Israel. So much of the deck is already stacked before you even get to the ballot box.”

AIPAC’s strategic-funding approach to US elections is both legal and effective, and far outspends pro-Arab donations, he said.

“Why does a local official, city council member or school board member pass a resolution supporting Israel in Gaza, which is more than 9,000 miles away from the little voter constituency where they hold offices?” Sprusansky asked.

“It happens in so many ways. For a lot of them, they (the candidates) get approached very early in their careers by pro-Israel groups and they become activists, city council members, at the most local of levels. School board members.

“Often (they are approached) by groups such as the Anti-Defamation League and others. And they basically start slowly cultivating them toward their views. And the next thing you know they are going on trips to Israel — free, paid for — and it becomes very clear to them that being pro-Israel is good for raising money and it is good to keep trouble off of your back.

“Not only did Donna Edwards have $6 million (spent opposing her) but she (faced) attacks ads and it was a double whammy of trouble when you don’t have pro-Israel money behind you.”

According to a seven-page analysis published in this month’s Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, AIPAC has donated more than $100,000, and as much as $892,000, to 25 candidates in election races in Ohio, Michigan, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Texas, Illinois and New Jersey.

Sometimes the donations are designed to soften the opposition, as in the case of Illinois congressmen Jesus Garcia, who has received $19,600 from APIAC, and Danny K. Davis, who has received $56,484. Both have presented themselves to Arab Americans as being supportive of Palestinian rights.

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST on WNZK AM 690 radio in the Greater Detroit area, including parts of Ohio, and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington D.C., including parts of Virginia and Maryland. It is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7 a.m. in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show US Israel

Related

Top Israeli journalist lambasts Tel Aviv for ‘brutality’ at Al-Aqsa compound video
Middle-East
Top Israeli journalist lambasts Tel Aviv for ‘brutality’ at Al-Aqsa compound
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
World
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says

Latest updates

Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays
Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays
Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea
Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea
New Zealand COVID-19 death rate at record levels
New Zealand COVID-19 death rate at record levels
Polar bear rescued in Russia after getting tongue stuck in milk can
Polar bear rescued in Russia after getting tongue stuck in milk can
Two armed drones downed near Turkish base in Iraq: mayor
Two armed drones downed near Turkish base in Iraq: mayor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.