You are here

  • Home
  • Lewandowski, Benzema set for duel as Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas ‘Clasico’

Lewandowski, Benzema set for duel as Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas ‘Clasico’

Lewandowski, Benzema set for duel as Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas ‘Clasico’
Barcelona take on Real Madrid in a pre-season Clasico friendly in Las Vegas on Saturday that promises to offer a glimpse into the future of the Spanish giants' iconic rivalry. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cdeyc

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Lewandowski, Benzema set for duel as Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas ‘Clasico’

Lewandowski, Benzema set for duel as Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas ‘Clasico’
  • The beautiful game will take top billing as Barca and Real face off at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium
  • The friendly could mark the first Clasico confrontation between Real's veteran French star Karim Benzema and Barcelona's new attacking recruit Robert Lewandowski
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

LAS VEGAS, United States: Barcelona take on Real Madrid in a pre-season Clasico friendly in Las Vegas on Saturday that promises to offer a glimpse into the future of the Spanish giants’ iconic rivalry.
The gaudy capital in the Nevada desert is more commonly associated with hosting blockbuster heavyweight boxing contests than clashes between members of European football’s aristocracy.
But for one night at least, just a stone’s throw from the shimmering neon lights of the Vegas Strip, the beautiful game will take top billing as Barca and Real face off at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team.
The friendly looks set to provide a taste of what the next chapter of Barcelona and Real Madrid’s rivalry may look like.
With the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo long gone from Barcelona and Real respectively, a slew of new signings will be in the spotlight when the two teams take to the field for a game that kicks off at 8pm local time (0300 GMT Sunday).
The friendly could mark the first Clasico confrontation between Real’s veteran French star Karim Benzema and Barcelona’s new attacking recruit Robert Lewandowski.
Benzema has joined up with Real in Los Angeles this week after being granted an extended vacation by the club.
Benzema’s talismanic performances — and goals — were largely responsible for helping Real win a record 14th European Champions League crown in May.
Although earlier reports suggested Benzema would play no part in Saturday’s Clasico, manager Carlo Ancelotti picked the striker to lead the line in a practice game at the UCLA Campus on Thursday, alongside Federico Valverde and Brazilian star Vinicius.
Ancelotti is also likely to give a run-out to new signings Antonio Rudiger, who joined from English club Chelsea, and former Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
“The signings bring great quality to the squad,” Ancelotti said this week.
“They are in the best we could find on the market. Rudiger is a great center-back and Tchouameni is great, very young and has a lot of potential.”
Ancelotti has hinted that he may use Real’s three-game US tour as an opportunity to experiment with his forward line, citing the unusual mid-season disruption that will come this year due to the first ever World Cup being held in the middle of the European football calendar.
“Benzema is first choice but we have to understand that it will be a strange season, with the World Cup in between and we have to look at different options,” Ancelotti said.
One of those options may involve deploying Eden Hazard as a false nine, Ancelotti said.
While many pre-season games often have the feel of glorified practice games, Ancelotti insisted that the mutual antipathy between Real and Barcelona ensured that Saturday’s clash would have an edge.
“It will be a very, very competitive match. It is never an exhibition against Barcelona. It will be a spectacle,” Ancelotti said.
Ancelotti’s Barcelona counterpart, Xavi Hernandez, will also have the chance to run the rule over the club’s summer signings.
Bayern Munich sharpshooter Lewandowski is the club’s marquee acquisition, but Barcelona have also invested heavily to bring in Brazilian forward Raphina from Leeds as well as midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan and defender Andreas Christensen from Chelsea.
Lewandowski was unveiled by Barcelona on Wednesday but did not play in the previous night’s 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami.
The Polish star is desperate to get to work through with his new teammates and could be set for a Clasico debut on Saturday.
“I am always hungry to succeed and have the winning mentality,” Lewandowski said this week. “This is a new challenge for me and I have already seen this is a squad with huge potential.
“There is a lot of quality and I want to do my best for the club. I am ready.”

Topics: El Clasico BARCELONA AND REAL MADRID Robert Lewandowski Karim Benzema

Related

Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
Sport
Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
Lewandowski says ‘hungry’ for success at Barca unveiling
Sport
Lewandowski says ‘hungry’ for success at Barca unveiling

Protesters interrupt Tour de France again

Protesters interrupt Tour de France again
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

Protesters interrupt Tour de France again

Protesters interrupt Tour de France again
  • Organisers decided to stop the race, halting the main peloton when it was a couple of kilometres behind
  • The protesters were swiftly cleared from the road
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

CAHORS, France: Protesters held up the Tour de France on Friday during its 19th stage run from the Pyrenees to Cahors.
The race had been underway for around 30 minutes when a leading group of five escape riders encountered a protest blocking the route.
Organizers decided to stop the race, halting the main peloton when it was a couple of kilometers behind.
The protesters were swiftly cleared from the road and the stage was able to continue, with the five front riders being allowed to set off one minute and 20 seconds before the main group.
French environmental campaigners briefly halted the race in the Alps on stage 10 in a protest that went viral.
The same woman who had interrupted the French Open tennis tournament in June chained herself by the neck to another protester with the group’s name written at neck level. On her white T-shirt was a slogan: “We have 989 days left.”
Another protest on stage 15 may have caused the crash that saw Jumbo’s Steven Kruijswijk pull out injured.

Topics: France Tour de France 2022 protestors

Related

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts
Sport
Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts
Vingegaard retains Tour de France lead as Canada’s Houle rules stage 16
Sport
Vingegaard retains Tour de France lead as Canada’s Houle rules stage 16

Muhammad Mokaev looks to punish Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night in London

Muhammad Mokaev looks to punish Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night in London
Mokaev, “the prince” of the American Top Team stable, retains an unparalleled 23-0 amateur record. (@muhammadmokaev)
Updated 22 July 2022
Dimitri Lykidis

Muhammad Mokaev looks to punish Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night in London

Muhammad Mokaev looks to punish Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night in London
  • Flyweight bout between the British and American fighters one of the more intriguing at the O2 Arena on Saturday
Updated 22 July 2022
Dimitri Lykidis

UFC Fight Night returns to London on Saturday, July 23 featuring a card crammed with British talent, with the bout between heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes topping the bill at the O2 Arena.

Look a bit further down the card, however, and you will find one of the most intriguing fights of the night between American newcomer Charles “InnerG” Johnson and Britain’s Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev in the battle of the flyweight contenders.

Johnson will be making his UFC debut, while Mokaev is coming off a masterful “club and sub” finish against Cody Durden.

Fans will look to the undefeated Mokaev — who has been unstoppable in his mixed martial arts career so far — for another virtuoso performance. However, underestimating Johnson could prove fatal for the 21-year-old’s dreams of becoming the youngest ever UFC champion.

Mokaev, “the prince” of the American Top Team stable, retains an unparalleled 23-0 amateur record and already has to his name a semifinals appearance in the 2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships.

While there was immense hype surrounding Mokaev prior to his UFC debut against Durden on March 19, his eventual 58-second finish in front of the London crowd catapulted him into the limelight as one of MMA’s most exciting prospects.

Mokaev swiftly amassed a 5-0 professional record before signing with the UFC. Durden was already a proven UFC fighter with a well-rounded skill set, and yet Mokaev made him look like a novice.

His performance sent the O2 crowd at UFC Fight Night — and the MMA community — into a frenzy, cementing him as the premier prospect in the flyweight division.

Despite Johnson’s impressive reign as Legacy Fighting Alliance champion, Moakev does not see him as a step up in competition. In an interview with Andrew Whitehall of Sportskeeda, the younger fighter proclaimed that his debut against Durden was the stiffer challenge as he believes that “if Cody Durden and Charles Johnson fight, I think Cody Durden would win.”

On the “Punching In” podcast with Dan Lambert, Mokaev stated that Johnson has a “very big problem in (the) ground game,” and that he will “take him down and finish him.”

Mokaev’s confidence can be mistaken for arrogance, but his conviction comes from training with fighters of a high caliber on a daily basis at ATT.

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi, No.13-ranked flyweight Su Mudaerji, and No. 4-ranked Alexandre Pantoja are a few of the world class fighters alongside whom Mokeav sharpens his tools.

Coming off his second successful LFA flyweight title defense against previously undefeated prospect Carlos Mota, Johnson’s signing to UFC was inevitable.

He is now on a four fight winning streak since a decision loss at LFA 48 in 2019 to now-UFC No. 5 flyweight Brandon Royval.

Johnson’s striking and general fighting has improved dramatically since gaining sponsored training at Tiger Muay Thai at their 2019 tryouts.

TMT’s impact on Johnson’s ability and style is evident, with the fighter subsequently adopting a traditional Muay Thai stance and utilizing a combination of kicks. Johnson’s clinch control is immaculate, preventing takedowns and leveraging position to fire off strikes on the break.

In an interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, Johnson said that during his LFA fights, he held his “cards close,” having felt pressure to play it safe so as not to jeopardize a move to UFC.

Now, however, he sees no “reason to play it safe anymore. I don’t have any reason to hold anything back.”

A flaw in Johnson’s style that Mokaev could exploit is the former’s kick-heavy arsenal, which presents opponents with opportunities to take him down.

While Mokaev will look to attack Johnson’s lackluster takedown defense, Johnson is addressing this weakness by training with some of the best grapplers and wrestlers in the world. He has spent time in his latest camp training with Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs and three-time All-American Joey McKenna at the Pennsylvania Olympic Regional Training Center. He has received additional training at Daniel Gracie BJJ with several expert grapplers, such as the UFC’s Pat Sabatini and Sean Brady. By branching out of his home gym, Johnson has shown he is both conscious of his flaws and eager to improve upon his weaknesses.

The hype surrounding a prospect like Mokaev can overwhelm some opponents, but Johnson remains unfazed. In an interview with Lynch, Johnson expressed that this is an opportunity to seize Mokaev’s hype for himself.

The 31-year-old American understands that the spotlight is on Mokaev for a reason, saying his opponent “has been groomed since he was 12 years old” to become a champion. 

“(But) we will see what kind of adversity he’s able to deal with when things don’t go quite as easy as he thinks they will,” Johnson added.

The winner of this bout will be the man who controls where the fight takes place. Mokaev will seek to take Johnson down while Johnson will aim to fight on his feet. Will Johnson sacrifice his kicking to limit Mokaev’s takedown opportunities, or will he trust his recent grappling training to keep the fight standing? Positional advantage will be everything in London.

Vegas odds give Mokaev the edge, with an 83 percent chance of defeating Johnson, and a one in two chance at winning inside the distance.

Will Mokaev continue on his path to UFC gold, or will Johnson derail his train and spring his way up the rankings?

Those who take their seats early at O2 Arena on Saturday night are in for a rare treat.

Topics: UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi
UFC 281 will take place at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in October 2022. (Supplied/UFC)
Sport
UFC 281 confirmed for Abu Dhabi in October

Saudi ANKAA Esports progress at FIFAe Club World Cup 2022

Saudi ANKAA Esports progress at FIFAe Club World Cup 2022
Updated 22 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi ANKAA Esports progress at FIFAe Club World Cup 2022

Saudi ANKAA Esports progress at FIFAe Club World Cup 2022
  • Team represented by Abdulrahman Al-Katheri and Majid Al-Rasheed reach final 16 at $1.2m competition in Denmark
Updated 22 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi electronic sports team ANKAA Esports on Thursday night progressed to the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFAe Club World Cup, taking place in Denmark.

Representing the team at the Bella Arena in Copenhagen are Majid Al-Rasheed, or “Mar”, and Abdulrahman Al-Katheri, known by his gaming moniker of “Abushoug.” The tournament, with total prize money of $1.2 million, will run until July 30.

ANKAA have taken part in five matches, winning one, drawing one and losing three to finish in fourth place in the six-team Group C with 12 points.

Italian team Reply Totem came first with 22 points, Argentina’s KRU Esports second with 15 points, and Mkers of Italy third with 14 points.

ANKAA are looking for their first title since the team was formed in 2018, having previously taken part in nine tournaments in several different games, including: Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, DOTA 2, Overwatch, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, and Rocket League and Valorant.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA

Related

Ready player one: Esports fans get set for inaugural Gamers8 event in Riyadh
Sport
Ready player one: Esports fans get set for inaugural Gamers8 event in Riyadh
FURIA Esports win Gamers8 title and $500,000 in Riyadh
Sport
FURIA Esports win Gamers8 title and $500,000 in Riyadh

Egypt beat Oman 1-0 at 2022 Arab Cup U20

Egypt beat Oman 1-0 at 2022 Arab Cup U20
Updated 22 July 2022
Arab News

Egypt beat Oman 1-0 at 2022 Arab Cup U20

Egypt beat Oman 1-0 at 2022 Arab Cup U20
  • Pharaohs early leaders of Group D with both teams to play Somalia next week
Updated 22 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt on Thursday claimed a 1-0 victory over Oman in their opening match of the 2022 Arab Cup U20 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Abha.

The evening match was part of Group D of the 18-team tournament which will run until Aug. 6.

The Pharaohs took the lead through a 43rd-minute goal by Ahmed Nader, and although Oman came back strongly in the second half there would be no change in the score, with Egypt’s Raafat Khalil nominated the player of the match.

The result leaves Egypt as early leaders of the three-team group with three points, while Oman are bottom.

Oman will next take on Somalia on Sunday before Egypt face the same opposition the following Wednesday.

Topics: 2022 Arab Cup U-20 #egypt #oman

Related

Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Saudi Arabia kick off 2022 Arab Cup U-20 with 2-0 win over Mauritania
Sport
Saudi Arabia kick off 2022 Arab Cup U-20 with 2-0 win over Mauritania

Zamalek overcome Al-Ahly 2-1 to win Egypt Cup for 28th time

Zamalek overcome Al-Ahly 2-1 to win Egypt Cup for 28th time
Updated 22 July 2022
John Duerden

Zamalek overcome Al-Ahly 2-1 to win Egypt Cup for 28th time

Zamalek overcome Al-Ahly 2-1 to win Egypt Cup for 28th time
  • Delayed 2021 final means that the White Knights have completed the ‘double,’ having also won the Egyptian Premier League last season
  • Al-Ahly still have a chance of catching their Cairo rivals in the 2021-22 league title
Updated 22 July 2022
John Duerden

Zamalek lifted the Egypt Cup for the 28th time on Thursday with a deserved 2-1 win over their arch-rivals Al-Ahly in the final in Cairo.

Ahmed El-Sayed and Emam Ashour scored in the first half as the White Knights took control of the match, and while Al-Ahly pulled a goal back through Hossam Hassan 10 minutes into the second half, they were unable to get back on level terms.

As this was the delayed 2021 final, it means that the White Knights have completed the double after winning last season’s league title. It is the club’s fourth such achievement following twin triumphs in 1960, 1988 and 2015. The latter double was achieved by current coach Jesualdo Ferreira. 

Al-Ahly now have to focus on catching Zamalek in the league and, with about a third of the season remaining, are nine points behind the leaders with two games in hand. On this performance, however, the task may be beyond the Red Giants as they were swept aside in the first half when their neighbors could have been out of sight.

The first goal came after six minutes and it is one that Al-Ahly star Mohammed El-Shenawy will not want to see again. Egypt’s international goalkeeper came running out of his area in an attempt to clear but was then left in no-man’s land when he was beaten to the ball by Seifeddine Jazira, who then crossed for El-Sayed to head into the empty net.

El-Shenawy was able to redeem himself as Zamalek continued to pile on the pressure, making a great double save from Mahmoud Hamdy 10 minutes later but was beaten again on the half hour. Ashour exchanged passes with El-Sayed on the edge of the area and then curled a low shot into the far corner.

Al-Ahly were stunned and their first attempt on goal came just before the break as Aliou Dieng shot over. It was not much but it at least gave the 10-time African champions something to build on, and in the second-half they improved. Ten minutes after the restart, the Reds were back in the game.

Hassan nipped in front of goalkeeper Mohamed Awad to collect a bouncing ball in the area and then scored from close range to give the red-shirted fans hope.

There was more pressure; the closest the equalizer came was when Hamdi Fathi headed over a corner from close range with 20 minutes remaining, but Zamalek, who had chances of their own, stood firm to win the cup and deservedly so. 

Zamalek’s coach was delighted with the win but was less happy with the schedule that his team now faces. “It was a fair result, I think,” Ferreira said. “The problem is that we now have nine league matches in a short time and this puts a lot of pressure on the team. This is not good for the Egyptian team.”

His opposite number, Portuguese compatriot Ricardo Soares, appointed only last month, tried to take heart from the second-half performance.

“They scored two goals from our mistakes and that affected our confidence, which helped Zamalek be the better team in the first half. We made changes in the second half, got a goal back and made opportunities to get back on level terms and even win, which is what I feel we deserved. In the end, however, it is very sad to lose this game but we have to look forward.”

That is all Al-Ahly can do as they try to recapture the league title from their rivals. With 11 games coming by the end of August, it will not be easy. If Zamalek are tired, then Al-Ahly are exhausted. The fact that the league leaders came into this game in better form was confirmed by the performances of the two teams. Soares, almost 30 years the junior of Ferreira, has much to do if he is to lift his first major trophy. It remains to be seen how his players are affected by losing such a big game but the consequences may well be negative in terms of confidence and energy.

Zamalek are playing well and sitting on top of the league. They now have the Egypt Cup in their trophy cabinet and will believe that it will soon be joined by another league championship. On this evidence, few would disagree.

Topics: Zamalek Egypt football sport

Related

Al-Ahly, Zamalek play out 2-2 draw in Cairo derby
Sport
Al-Ahly, Zamalek play out 2-2 draw in Cairo derby
Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final
Sport
Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final

Latest updates

Lewandowski, Benzema set for duel as Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas ‘Clasico’
Lewandowski, Benzema set for duel as Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas ‘Clasico’
King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing judges
King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing judges
Google blocked in Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Google blocked in Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays
Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays
Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea
Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.