Pilgrims flock to Madinah to visit Prophet’s Mosque

Hajj 2022
Image: SPA
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

MADINAH: Almost 158,000 pilgrims of various nationalities have arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah statistics showed that the Madinah immigration center received almost 147,000 worshippers who arrived by bus.

Almost 8,000 made their way overland to the Land Pilgrim Reception Center, and more than 3,000 traveled on the Haramain high-speed railway.

The ministry figures also revealed that thousands of pilgrims left Madinah for their respective countries, while more than 74,000 remained in the holy city.

During their stay, many of the pilgrims visited the International Exhibition and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, in Madinah, located adjacent to the southern squares of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The museum, which is open 24 hours a day, offers an introduction to the Prophet Muhammad through displays and interactive screens available in a variety of languages. One hall includes rare items and ancient artifacts from the Two Holy Mosques.

This year, the Kingdom allowed up to 1 million people to perform Hajj. Authorities welcomed foreign pilgrims for the first time in two years following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that had forced the annual pilgrimage to be limited to residents of Saudi Arabia.

Controversial Saudi painter aims to make her mark in modern art

Controversial Saudi painter aims to make her mark in modern art
Updated 17 min 18 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Controversial Saudi painter aims to make her mark in modern art

Controversial Saudi painter aims to make her mark in modern art
  • ‘Chaotic and full of life is how I would describe my artwork,’ says Jana Mousa
Updated 17 min 18 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: A controversial Saudi painter is aiming to overturn traditional public perceptions of art with her modern abstract style.

Jana Mousa has been the subject of criticism for portraying nudity and womanly shapes in her vibrant artwork.

But backed by her family and buoyed by Saudi government support for the arts, she remains determined to open her own modern art museum to showcase her work and that of other up-and-coming artists. 

Backed by her family and buoyed by Saudi government support for the arts, Jana Mousa remains determined to open her own modern art museum to showcase her work and that of other up-and-coming artists. (Supplied)

She told Arab News: “My art isn’t traditional, but what makes me creative is that I don’t relate myself to an idea or a concept of one agenda, because I don’t want to be in a box. 

“I feel as though many people still hang on to traditional art, the art of horses, Arabic calligraphy, and such, but when they see modern art, it’s new to them, and the reaction varies. This is why I want to introduce modern art to the public and let it have its space.”

It was during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown when Mousa rediscovered her love of painting and with the help of her family, she set up a social media account and started posting her work online.

She said: “I was criticized for portraying nudity and, in general, for my modern style, and when I displayed my work in Al-Balad (historic area of Jeddah), I got comments that my paintings were just doodles that ruined the place. Because they did not show a horse or swords, then, to society, it was not considered art.” 

Backed by her family and buoyed by Saudi government support for the arts, Jana Mousa remains determined to open her own modern art museum to showcase her work and that of other up-and-coming artists. (Supplied)

Undaunted, she has since gone on to exhibit her pieces at Jeddah corniche, the port city’s Durrat Al-Arus, Culiart gallery — as part of a collaboration with chef Joud Badr — and in March, the Silence art gallery.

“Chaotic and full of life is how I would describe my artwork. I don’t have one direction, and I like to mix styles, but eventually, a pop of color needs to be included in my paintings.

“I like to feel the painting and touch it. Art doesn’t have rules or right or wrong; anything you do is art, and the possibilities are endless,” Mousa added.

She plans to open her own modern art museum to showcase her artistic style, support local artists, and provide a space for them to exhibit their work.

“I am noticing a lot of support from the government to empower art. The Jameel district in Jeddah is a good example of art encouragement, and many local artists are invited to display their artwork in Al-Balad,” she said.

Adventure seekers drawn to activity tours amid Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes

Adventure seekers drawn to activity tours amid Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes
Updated 42 min 52 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

Adventure seekers drawn to activity tours amid Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes

Adventure seekers drawn to activity tours amid Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes
  • Tour operators have been taking advantage of the push to promote tourism in the country by running a host of exciting excursions with mountain treks, Red Sea diving expeditions, and camping trips proving particularly popular
Updated 42 min 52 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Droves of adventure seekers are turning to Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes for their summer activity holidays.

Desert safaris, scuba diving, hiking, and paragliding are among the wide range of experiences available in the Kingdom not only to visitors from abroad but those opting for a staycation.

And tour operators have been taking advantage of the push to promote tourism in the country by running a host of exciting excursions with mountain treks, Red Sea diving expeditions, and camping trips proving particularly popular. 

Favorite destinations for hiking tours include Moon Valley situated next to Jabal Al-Jadib in Jeddah, Elephant Rock in AlUla, Al-Nafud desert in the Kingdom’s north, and the Edge of the World, an escarpment northwest of Riyadh with stunning views.

Other intrepid travelers can choose to take to the air, paragliding over the remote landscape of Jabal Sawda in Abha. 

Meanwhile, camel safaris, windsurfing, and 4x4 mountain riding trips are being run at desert locations such as Wadi Al-Disah in northwestern Tabuk, Ad-Dahna on the Dammam highway, Jubbah in Hail, and the dunes of Al-Araqana east of Tabuk.

Mohammed Saeed, a resident of Riyadh, recently visited Moon Valley.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Favorite destinations for hiking tours include Moon Valley situated next to Jabal Al-Jadib in Jeddah, Elephant Rock in AlUla, Al-Nafud desert in the Kingdom’s north, and the Edge of the World, an escarpment northwest of Riyadh with stunning views.

• Meanwhile, camel safaris, windsurfing, and 4x4 mountain riding trips are being run at desert locations such as Wadi Al-Disah in northwestern Tabuk, Ad-Dahna on the Dammam highway, Jubbah in Hail, and the dunes of Al-Araqana east of Tabuk.

He said: “The whole experience was one of those life-altering things. Setting up a tent, camping and starting a bonfire with glowing embers while being surrounded by the mind-bending shapes of the mountains was a different feel. It is one of the best-hidden gems in the city.”

Another Riyadh resident, Ali Ghamdi, said: “Going on mind-opening hikes around the Kingdom is one of my favorite activities. I have been hiking for a while and have had the opportunity to see breathtaking areas, and walk among picturesque springs, and wells.” His top three picks were Al-Ahsa Oasis, Jabal Sawda, and Edge of the World. 

Ejaudeen Shaik, operation manager at Saudi Arabia Tours, which has been running trips since 2016, said the Kingdom offered many natural phenomena and thrilling ways to explore the country’s diverse landscapes.

“The tour packages are active throughout the year but during the peak season, from September to March, we have good bookings from those looking for memorable adventures in the dunes and mountains. 

“We arrange packages for people to experience desert camps with activities such as sand skiing, camel riding, 4x4 dunes bashing, hiking, rock climbing, and more,” he added.

Ismael Mohammed, founder of the Saudi Trekkers tour company in Jeddah, organizes overnight desert trips including a camp and the chance to experience traditional Arabian cuisine.

Global ranking for 15 Saudi universities

Global ranking for 15 Saudi universities
Updated 22 July 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Global ranking for 15 Saudi universities

Global ranking for 15 Saudi universities
  • Saudi universities were recognized in 11 scientific disciplines in which they competed for advanced centers
Updated 22 July 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The number of Saudi universities in the Academic Ranking of World Universities, also known as the Shanghai Ranking, has risen to 15 from six in the most recent classification.

Saudi universities were recognized in 11 scientific disciplines in which they competed for advanced centers. This is among the top 50 international universities where Saudi universities have achieved advanced positions, including the 15th International Center in Energy Science and Engineering attained by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, as well as the 24th World Center in Nanoscience and Technology attained by King Abdulaziz University.

Shanghai Ranking said that its global survey of academic disciplines in 2022 represents “the most complete and impartial ranking of international universities by subjects on the planet.”

This year’s league table covered university rankings in 54 subjects, including natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences. The rankings now include more than 1,800 universities from 5,000 spanning 96 nations and regions.

Saudi Arabia won first place in the Arab world and 30th globally in the nature index for scientific research quality, with 26 Saudi universities on the list in 2022 compared with 16 universities in 2018.

In the QS World University Ranking, the number of Saudi universities climbed to 16, up from nine in 2019.

The number of Saudi universities climbed to 15 in the Times Higher Education ranking for 2022, up from six in 2019, while the number of emerging Saudi universities increased to 12 in the Times International Ranking of Emerging Universities 2022, up from three in 2019.

With a focus on the research goal, the World University Rankings offer a complete list of the greatest universities in the world. It is the only global university league table that evaluates research-intensive institutions based on all of their primary objectives, including teaching (the learning environment), research (volume, income, and reputation), citations (research influence), industry income (knowledge transfer) and international outlook (staff, students and research).

Raed Al-Hamdani, general supervisor at Positive Interaction for Training and Consulting, said that the increase in the number of Saudi universities in the Shanghai Ranking is a real indication that the state’s support for education in its various stages is taking positive steps and qualitative leaps in line with Vision 2030.

Al-Hamdani urged national institutions, including universities and academic and professional institutes, to develop their performance by training employees to keep pace with the latest global developments.

He emphasized the importance of good governance and regulation, building key performance indicators, and following up and evaluating these as vital elements necessary for the development and continuity of enterprises, no matter how small or large.

Sultan Alsharif, chairman of Outstanding Performance Management Co., said that the most prominent challenges are the lack of clarity of the strategy and the general direction of the organization.

ِAlsharif said that one of the challenges facing organizations looking to improve their performance is a leadership crisis that combines the strategic dimension and the ability to manage the execution.

Lack of an organizational culture idea is a huge obstacle for organizations seeking to develop and cement their existence, he added.

ِAlsharif said that one of the most significant difficulties confronting organizations is the lack of change management, emphasizing the importance of the human aspect in those organizations.

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Lujain Hassanein — A rising star at DGDA

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Lujain Hassanein — A rising star at DGDA
Lujain Hassanein
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Lujain Hassanein — A rising star at DGDA

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Lujain Hassanein — A rising star at DGDA
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Lujain Hassanein has been assistant manager, onboarding at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority in Riyadh since October 2021. She is a human resources professional with 10 years of experience in HR operations and administration in various industries, including oil and gas and financial services, in both private and semi-government sectors.

An onboarding expert, Hassanein is passionate about people and providing them with the support they need to thrive in their new roles.

In her current role she plays a key role to all new hires relocating to join the Jewel of the Kingdom, Diriyah, from all over the world that include acting as a consultant to new employees; communicating with new hires before their start date to provide them with all the information they need; creating and updating the employee handbook; scheduling and overseeing training sessions about the Kingdom; introducing new hires to existing employees; processing employment paperwork and coordinating relocation procedures for expats (including visas, relocation, accommodation and transportation.

Previously, Hassanein worked as a senior specialist in human resources operations and onboarding at the Telecommunications Towers Co. (TAWAL) in Riyadh from August 2019 to October 2021. From April 2018 until August 2019 she was a human resources operations officer at the Saudi Payments Network (mada), also in Riyadh. It is the major payments system in Saudi Arabia, established by the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank.

Her other previous jobs include ecosystem developer at Riyadh-based Fintech Saudi, which is part of the Saudi Payments Network, from June 2017 to July 2018; office management for human resources and administration director of SADAD at the Saudi Payments Network from June 2017 to April 2018; and assurance executive assistant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dhahran from January 2016 to June 2017.

She also worked for Saudi Aramco in Dhahran as an administrative assistant to the chief of reservoir engineering from January 2014 to April 2015, and as a planner-scheduler from October 2013 to January 2014.

Hassanein graduated from Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She obtained a Chartered Institute of Personnel Development level 5 qualification in 2020, undertook online training with Bakkah Learning in 2021, and completed the Project Management Professional sixth edition training course in 2018.

Keen on adventures and everyday challenges, Hassanein has been driving since 2007 in Lebanon. She rebuilds cars, replaces parts and paints them, too, and takes part in motor racing competitions.

She has been a professional sand dune and snow off-road driver since 2015, and an official national racer with a license from the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation since 2019.

She is also an official National Rally Driver and has held a license from SAMF since 2019. She took first place at the 2019 Hemi Festival and second place in the local drag race.

She is the owner and leader of Grand Team SA Club for the owners of Grand Cherokee, stock and modified, in Saudi Arabia, which has been certified by SAMF since 2019.

KSrelief helps Yemeni widow in journey from hopelessness to hopefulness

KSrelief helps Yemeni widow in journey from hopelessness to hopefulness
Updated 22 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

KSrelief helps Yemeni widow in journey from hopelessness to hopefulness

KSrelief helps Yemeni widow in journey from hopelessness to hopefulness
  • The center has received more than 100 patients so far and conducted more than 370 dialysis sessions successfully
Updated 22 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Hala Saleh Yeslam, a 50-year-old Yemeni widow and mother of two, did not give up after the death of her husband.

“To save my children from starvation, I worked continuously without stopping until three years ago, when I got renal failure as a result of my excessive use of painkillers,” she told the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center,  which tweeted the words on Friday sharing the story of her journey from hopelessness to hopefulness in the war-torn country.

“I was in Lahij governorate, and I traveled to Aden to have medical tests, and that was when my disease was discovered. After that, I moved to Al-Mahra to start dialysis sessions. At that time, the medical staff at the dialysis center in Al-Ghaydah city placed the dialysis catheter for me, and I have been going through dialysis three times a week for nearly two years,” she added.

“Having this chronic disease made me feel hopeless at first, but now I learned that things can get better. At the KSrelief Dialysis Center, the medical team works very hard to ensure that all of our needs are met, and provide us with the best medical care, which has made my health continuously improve.”

The dialysis center in Al-Ghaydah city, funded by the KSrelief, provides treatment to patients with kidney failure.

The center has received more than 100 patients so far and conducted more than 370 dialysis sessions successfully.

Earlier this month Arsal Health Center in Lebanon which is supported by KSrelief, helped Zahia Abdel Haq, a 67-year-old Syrian refugee who suffered from serious health problems due to forced migration.

Abdel Haq was forced to move from one town to another to survive, until she arrived in the city of Arsal, where she met with Dr. Khaled Al-Hujairi, who ran tests and discovered that she was suffering from knee cartilage damage and carpal tunnel syndrome. Al-Hujairi prescribed a treatment plan for Abdel Haq, and after several sessions at the health center, she recovered.

With KSrelief’s support, the Arsal Health Center provides comprehensive services to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The medical center in Lebanon’s Bekaa governorate also provides continued medical services to refugees and local Lebanese, with the support of KSrelief.

This all comes from Saudi Arabia’s keenness to provide relief aid to people in need in war-torn countries across the region, to help alleviate their suffering.

KSrelief has acted as a conduit for Saudi assistance programs, and has provided more than $94.6 billion in humanitarian and relief aid between 1996 and 2022, benefiting people in 164 countries.

