Pilgrims flock to Madinah to visit Prophet’s Mosque

KSrelief helps Yemeni widow in journey from hopelessness to hopefulness

RIYADH: Hala Saleh Yeslam, a 50-year-old Yemeni widow and mother of two, did not give up after the death of her husband.

“To save my children from starvation, I worked continuously without stopping until three years ago, when I got renal failure as a result of my excessive use of painkillers,” she told the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, which tweeted the words on Friday sharing the story of her journey from hopelessness to hopefulness in the war-torn country.

“I was in Lahij governorate, and I traveled to Aden to have medical tests, and that was when my disease was discovered. After that, I moved to Al-Mahra to start dialysis sessions. At that time, the medical staff at the dialysis center in Al-Ghaydah city placed the dialysis catheter for me, and I have been going through dialysis three times a week for nearly two years,” she added.

“Having this chronic disease made me feel hopeless at first, but now I learned that things can get better. At the KSrelief Dialysis Center, the medical team works very hard to ensure that all of our needs are met, and provide us with the best medical care, which has made my health continuously improve.”

The dialysis center in Al-Ghaydah city, funded by the KSrelief, provides treatment to patients with kidney failure.

The center has received more than 100 patients so far and conducted more than 370 dialysis sessions successfully.

Earlier this month Arsal Health Center in Lebanon which is supported by KSrelief, helped Zahia Abdel Haq, a 67-year-old Syrian refugee who suffered from serious health problems due to forced migration.

Abdel Haq was forced to move from one town to another to survive, until she arrived in the city of Arsal, where she met with Dr. Khaled Al-Hujairi, who ran tests and discovered that she was suffering from knee cartilage damage and carpal tunnel syndrome. Al-Hujairi prescribed a treatment plan for Abdel Haq, and after several sessions at the health center, she recovered.

With KSrelief’s support, the Arsal Health Center provides comprehensive services to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The medical center in Lebanon’s Bekaa governorate also provides continued medical services to refugees and local Lebanese, with the support of KSrelief.

This all comes from Saudi Arabia’s keenness to provide relief aid to people in need in war-torn countries across the region, to help alleviate their suffering.

KSrelief has acted as a conduit for Saudi assistance programs, and has provided more than $94.6 billion in humanitarian and relief aid between 1996 and 2022, benefiting people in 164 countries.