You are here

  • Home
  • Ousted Pakistani PM’s party fights for political survival after key election in Punjab

Ousted Pakistani PM’s party fights for political survival after key election in Punjab

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz (R) Friday morning took his oath as Punjab's new chief minister. (Governor of Punjab's Office)
Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz (R) Friday morning took his oath as Punjab's new chief minister. (Governor of Punjab's Office)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r2uy9

Updated 13 sec ago

Ousted Pakistani PM’s party fights for political survival after key election in Punjab

Ousted Pakistani PM’s party fights for political survival after key election in Punjab
  • Son of current PM Shehbaz Sharif retains top post in Pakistan’s most populous province
  • Supreme Court will hear challenge to the chief minister’s election on Monday
Updated 13 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Saturday launched a Supreme Court challenge to a key vote in Punjab province, which it lost a day earlier due to a controversial ruling by the local assembly’s deputy speaker.

The vote was held to determine whether the province’s Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had the backing of the majority of MPs in the country’s most populous province.

Shehbaz retained the post in a blow to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its allies, which last week won 15 out of 20 seats that were up for grabs in the election for the 371-member provincial assembly.

Khan’s candidate for chief minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, won 186 votes, but the assembly’s deputy speaker, Dost Mohammad Mazari, invalidated 10 of them, citing voting rules violations.

Elahi challenged Mazari’s ruling in the Supreme Court on Saturday, but after an hours-long hearing the apex court decided Shehbaz would remain in office as the trustee chief minister until Monday to prevent a vacuum of power.

“Hamza Shehbaz will work in accordance with the law and the constitution until then,” the court said, as it summoned the deputy speaker to explain his position on the ruling during the next hearing.

Khan called on supporters to rally against the Punjab assembly deputy speaker, and protesters on Friday began taking to the streets in major cities across Pakistan. The demonstrations remained peaceful.

The former PM was removed from office in a vote of no-confidence on April 10 after he lost a majority in parliament.

He has since held several anti-government demonstrations across the country, saying his ouster was part of a Washington-backed “foreign conspiracy.” The US has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The former premier has refused to recognize the new government of Sharif and has repeatedly called for early parliamentary elections.

Sharif’s administration has rejected the challenge, saying the next polls will be held on time in 2023.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Shehbaz Sharif

Related

UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency

UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
AP

UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency

UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency
  • Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an “extraordinary event”
  • The emergency declaration mostly serves as a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The World Health Organization (WHO) said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.
Saturday’s declaration could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and West Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.
Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an “extraordinary event” that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response. WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.
The emergency declaration mostly serves as a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak. Past announcements had mixed impact, given that the UN health agency is largely powerless in getting countries to act.
Last month, WHO’s expert committee said the worldwide monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency, but the panel convened this week to reevaluate the situation.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May. To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.
In Africa, monkeypox mainly spreads to people from infected wild animals like rodents, in limited outbreaks that typically have not crossed borders. In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.
WHO’s top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99 percent of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98 percent involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.
Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at Southampton University, said it was surprising WHO hadn’t already declared monkeypox a global emergency, explaining that the conditions were arguably met weeks ago.
Some experts have questioned whether such a declaration would help, arguing the disease isn’t severe enough to warrant the attention and that rich countries battling monkeypox already have the funds to do so; most people recover without needing medical attention, although the lesions may be painful.
“I think it would be better to be proactive and overreact to the problem instead of waiting to react when it’s too late,” Head said. He added that WHO’s emergency declaration could help donors like the World Bank make funds available to stop the outbreaks both in the West and in Africa, where animals are the likely natural reservoir of monkeypox.
In the US, some experts have speculated whether monkeypox might be on the verge of becoming an entrenched sexually transmitted disease in the country, like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.
“The bottom line is we’ve seen a shift in the epidemiology of monkeypox where there’s now widespread, unexpected transmission,” said Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Yale University. “There are some genetic mutations in the virus that suggest why that may be happening, but we do need a globally-coordinated response to get it under control,” he said.
Ko called for testing to be immediately scaled up rapidly, saying that similar to the early days of COVID-19, that there were significant gaps in surveillance.
“The cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The window has probably closed for us to quickly stop the outbreaks in Europe and the US, but it’s not too late to stop monkeypox from causing huge damage to poorer countries without the resources to handle it.”
In the US, some experts have speculated that monkeypox might become entrenched there as the newest sexually transmitted disease, with officials estimating that 1.5 million men are at high risk of being infected.
Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who directs the global health department at Congo’s Institute of National Biomedical Research, said he hoped any global efforts to stop monkeypox would be equitable. Although countries including Britain, Canada, Germany and the US have ordered millions of vaccine doses, none have gone to Africa.
“The solution needs to be global,” Mbala said, adding that any vaccines sent to Africa would be used to target those at highest risk, like hunters in rural areas.
“Vaccination in the West might help stop the outbreak there, but there will still be cases in Africa,” he said. “Unless the problem is solved here, the risk to the rest of the world will remain.”

Topics: WHO Monkeypox global emergency

Related

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
World
WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox
World
WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox

Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base

Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base
Updated 23 July 2022
Reuters

Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base

Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base
  • Raid on Kati base represented the first time in Mali’s decade-long insurgency that Islamists hit a military camp close to Bamako
  • The attack killed at least one soldier and wounded six
Updated 23 July 2022
Reuters

DAKAR: Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Mali claimed responsibility on Saturday for an attack on the country’s main military base, which it said was a response to governmental collaboration with Russian mercenaries.
Friday’s raid on the Kati base 15 km (10 miles) outside the capital Bamako killed at least one soldier and represented the first time in Mali’s decade-long insurgency that Islamist militants have hit a military camp so close to Bamako.
The raid, carried out using two car bombs, also wounded six people, while seven assailants were killed and eight arrested, Mali’s military said.
The media unit for Al-Qaeda’s local affiliate, Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), said in a statement its Katiba Macina branch had carried out the attack, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist statements.
The Malian military had blamed Katiba Macina for the attack in a statement on Friday.
The JNIM statement said a Malian fighter had detonated a car bomb at the base’s gate and a fighter from Burkina Faso detonated another inside the base, allowing additional fighters to enter the camp.
It justified the attack by citing the presence in Mali of mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group, which began supplying hundreds of fighters last year to support the Malian military and has since been accused by human rights groups and local residents of participating in massacres of civilians.
“We say to the Bamako government: if you have the right to hire mercenaries to kill the defenseless innocent people, then we have the right to destroy you and target you,” it said.
The Russian government has acknowledged Wagner personnel are in Mali but the Malian government has described them as instructors from the Russian military rather then private security contractors. Wagner has no public representation and has not commented on the accusations of human rights violations.
In a separate statement on Saturday, JNIM also claimed responsibility for attacks in five central and southern Mali towns on Thursday, which the Malian military said had killed one soldier and wounded 15.

Topics: extremist attack mali

Related

French commander accuses Wagner of ‘preying’ on Mali
World
French commander accuses Wagner of ‘preying’ on Mali
Mali’s junta-led regime accused of ditching peace pact
World
Mali’s junta-led regime accused of ditching peace pact

Greek authorities evacuate coastal properties on Lesbos as wildfire spreads

Greek authorities evacuate coastal properties on Lesbos as wildfire spreads
Updated 23 July 2022
Reuters

Greek authorities evacuate coastal properties on Lesbos as wildfire spreads

Greek authorities evacuate coastal properties on Lesbos as wildfire spreads
  • Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres of forest and bushland across Greece
Updated 23 July 2022
Reuters

ATHENS: Residents were evacuated on Saturday as a wildfire which started in mountainous forests in the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos threatened properties at the beach resort of Vatera.
Thick billowing smoke fanned by strong winds could be seen in the area. One fleeing resident told state TV ERT that her home was on fire.
“We are battling to save homes,” Taxiarchis Verros, mayor of western Lesbos, told the broadcaster.
Vatera, an 8 km (five miles) long sandy beach in the southern part of Lesbos, is a popular tourist attraction.
A wildfire in mountains near Athens earlier this week damaged homes and forced hundreds of people to flee, with authorities calling this summer one of the toughest in the Mediterranean.
Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres (121,000 hectares) of forest and bushland across Greece during the country’s worst heatwave in 30 years.

Topics: Greece Lesbos wildfires

Related

Man detained in police probe of raging wildfires in France
World
Man detained in police probe of raging wildfires in France
UN: Wildfires getting worse globally, governments unprepared
World
UN: Wildfires getting worse globally, governments unprepared

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal
Updated 23 July 2022
Reuters

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal
  • Landmark deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv would allow certain exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports, including Odesa
Updated 23 July 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.
The deal signed on Friday by Moscow and Kyiv and mediated by the United Nations and Turkey was hailed as a breakthough after nearly five months of punishing fighting since Russia invaded its neighbor. It is seen as crucial to curbing soaring global food prices by allowing grain exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports including Odesa.
UN officials had said on Friday they hoped the agreement would be operational in a few weeks but it was not yet clear if that would still be possible given Saturday’s strikes.
Two Russian Kalibr missiles hit infrastructure at the Odesa port, while another two were shot down by air defense forces, Ukraine’s Operational Command South wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“In the context of what is currently happening with Ukrainian grain, the strike was carried out exactly where the grain is,” said Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force.
The cruise missiles were fired from warships in the Black Sea near Crimea, he added.
A Russian defense ministry statement on Saturday outlining progress in the war did not mention any strike in Odesa. The ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
The strike appeared to violate the terms of Friday’s deal, which would allow safe passage in and out of Odesa and two other Ukrainian ports.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally condemned” the reported strikes, a spokesperson said, adding that all parties had committed to the grain export deal.
“These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe,” spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.
“Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative.”
On Friday, Guterres had called the deal “a beacon on the Black Sea.”
A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia’s Black Sea fleet since Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor has trapped tens of millions of tons of grain and stranded many ships. This has worsened global supply chain bottlenecks and, along with Western sanctions on Russia, stoked food and energy price inflation.
Friday’s export deal seeks to avert famine among tens of millions of people in poorer nations by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil, fertilizer and other products into world markets including for humanitarian needs, partly at lower prices.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea video
World
Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea
UN chief to visit Turkey as Ukraine grain export deal looms
World
UN chief to visit Turkey as Ukraine grain export deal looms

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

TOKYO: The man accused of assassinating Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe is set to undergo an examination of his mental condition around the time of the incident, local media reported Saturday.
Abe was gunned down on the campaign trail on July 8 in the western city of Nara, two days before the country’s upper house elections.
His accused killer Tetsuya Yamagami is in custody and reportedly targeted Abe because he believed the former leader was linked to the Unification Church.
On Friday, the Nara District Court approved a request by the local public prosecutors office for a psychiatric examination of 41-year-old Yamagami, the Asahi Shimbun and other local media reported, citing unnamed investigative sources.
The examination is expected to wrap up in late November, the reports said.
Investigative questioning of the suspect will be halted during the mental examination.
Prosecutors will determine whether Yamagami can bear criminal liability based on the examination before making a decision on whether to indict him, the reports said.
Abe was Japan’s best-known politician, maintaining a prominent place in public life even after resigning in 2020 for health reasons.
He was also a divisive figure who faced cronyism allegations and was criticized for his staunch nationalist views.
Prosecution and court officials could not immediately be reached to confirm the local media reports.

Topics: Japan Shinzo Abe

Latest updates

Ousted Pakistani PM’s party fights for political survival after key election in Punjab
Ousted Pakistani PM’s party fights for political survival after key election in Punjab
Cricket in Scotland ‘institutionally racist,’ report finds
Cricket in Scotland ‘institutionally racist,’ report finds
UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency
UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Egypt during Africa tour
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Egypt during Africa tour
Tunisia police crack down on anti-Saied protest
Tunisia police crack down on anti-Saied protest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.