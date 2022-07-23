You are here

Indian minister falls ill after drinking sewage-polluted water from holy river

Indian minister falls ill after drinking sewage-polluted water from holy river
Indian minister Bhagwant Mann (L) drinking a glass of water he filled from holy river Kali Bein. Mann (R) in hospital. (Twitter)
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Indian minister falls ill after drinking sewage-polluted water from holy river

Indian minister falls ill after drinking sewage-polluted water from holy river
  • Examining doctors diagnosed him with stomach infection
  • Minister reported to have drank from holy river to show locals it was safe water
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A senior Indian minister, who drank a glass of dirty water that he filled from a sewage-polluted holy river to show locals it was drinkable, was hospitalized after falling sick.
The 48-year-old chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, was said to have filled the glass with water from the ‘holy’ river Kali Bein in a bid to drink it and show locals that it was safe water, as reported by Mail Online.
A few days after drinking the water, Mann fell ill with abdominal pain and was rushed to Apollo Indraprastha Hospital at Sarita Vihar in the national capital on Wednesday.
He was discharged the next day, as reported by The New Indian Express.
Examining doctors diagnosed that he suffered an infection which caused his stomach to ache.
A multidisciplinary team of medical experts kept him under strict observation in a private ward where he remained stable. Upon being discharged, he was accompanied by his wife and sister.
A video showing the senior minister bending down, filling his glass with filthy water then drinking has gone viral since then.
Mann was seen drinking water in front of crowd of supporters.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the minister in hospital on Wednesday.
Mann had drunk the glass of water from Kali Bein on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the river in Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday.
The chief minister had announced the launch of a campaign to clean rivers and drains in the state.
 

Topics: India Bhagwant Mann Kali Bein holy river

German football legend Matthaus pleases driver left dissatisfied by Neuer's reward

German football legend Matthaus pleases driver left dissatisfied by Neuer’s reward
Updated 23 July 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

German football legend Matthaus pleases driver left dissatisfied by Neuer's reward

German football legend Matthaus pleases driver left dissatisfied by Neuer’s reward
  • World Cup winner pays €1,000 for signed jersey
  • Bayern fans described Neuer’s reward as shameful
Updated 23 July 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: German football legend Lothar Matthaus stepped in on Saturday to please a disgruntled driver who was dissatisfied by Manuel Neuer’s reward for returning his wallet.
After learning about the displeasure of Albanian taxi driver Hazir S. after the run-in with Neuer, former midfielder Matthaus bought the reward, a signed Bayern Munich jersey, for €1,000 ($977) and decided to put it up for sale at a charity auction, German media reported.
Arab News previously reported that the driver was unsatisfied by Bayern goalkeeper Neuer, who gave him the signed jersey after being reunited with his forgotten wallet containing €800 and two credit cards.
Neuer had left his wallet in the taxi after he and a friend were picked up from Munich’s Odeonsplatz area.
The driver had found the wallet in the backseat when he parked to have it cleaned.
He made a 120 km ride back to Munich that cost him €400, according to media reports, with Neuer giving the driver the signed jersey in a box.
The driver told Sky Germany: “This finder’s fee is a mockery. I have four children. I can’t do anything with the jersey.”
Bild newspaper reported on Saturday that Matthaus had decided to buy the jersey and have it auctioned for charity.
“Lothar is the best! I’ve always liked him as a player. But now he’s my hero,” the driver was reported as saying.
Germany and Bayern fan Abed Majed described Neuer’s attitude as shameful.
“It is a shame what Manu did, unlike what Matthaus did. He showed the true gentleman he is. Manu should make a public statement and compensate the driver,” Majed told Arab News.
Athlete Wasim Nsoule, also a Bayern and Germany fan, said: “A happy ending for a taxi driver by legend Matthaus, West Germany’s captain and Ballon D’or winner in 1990, played the role of the savior and the driver will smile soon.”
Former Munich resident and Bayern fan Marie M. told Arab News that Neuer could have avoided that “shameful prize” and provided a valuable reward, like a jersey and two match tickets at the side’s home ground Allianz Arena.
“I’m positive that would have pleased the driver. It would please me considering the ticket prices I used to pay to watch Bayern,” she said.
Soon after his shift was over, the driver failed to reach the 2014 World Cup winner at his residence and the drop-off point before he finally got hold of Neuer’s manager and handed him the wallet.
Bild reported that the driver’s dissatisfaction was reasonable as German laws said he deserved 5 percent of the retrieved property and an additional 3 percent if it was worth over €500.
 

Topics: Germany Lothar Matthaeus football Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich strike gold with unique footballer Sadio Mane
Sport
Bayern Munich strike gold with unique footballer Sadio Mane

Saudi-born Lebanese climber Nelly Attar becomes first Arab woman to summit K2

Saudi-born Lebanese climber Nelly Attar becomes first Arab woman to summit K2
Updated 22 July 2022

Saudi-born Lebanese climber Nelly Attar becomes first Arab woman to summit K2

Saudi-born Lebanese climber Nelly Attar becomes first Arab woman to summit K2
  • Pakistani climbers Samina Baig and Iran’s Afsaneh Hesamifard become first women from their countries to achieve the same feat
  • World’s second-highest peak is known as the Savage Mountain because of its difficult terrain and treacherous weather
Updated 22 July 2022
Nisar Ali

KHALPU GILGIT-BALTISTAN: Nelly Attar, a Lebanese mountaineer born and raised in Saudi Arabia, on Friday became the first Arab woman to summit K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

The 8,611-meter-high peak is located in the Karakoram Range and lies partly in the Gilgit-Baltistan portion of the Kashmir region under the administration of Pakistan and partly in a Chinese-administered enclave of Kashmir within the Uygur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang.

K2 is second only to Mount Everest (8,849 meters), and is known as the Savage Mountain because of its challenging terrain and treacherous weather, making it one of the most difficult mountains to climb in the world. 

Fewer than 20 women have summited K2 and for every five climbers who have tried to scale the peak, one has died in the attempt.

“It is a moment of pleasure for us that a Saudi Arabia-based woman climbed K2,” Karrar Haidri, general secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, told Arab News by telephone.

“This is the first-ever summit of K2 by a Middle East climber.”

Attar, who was born and raised in Saudi Arabia, left a career as a mental health professional in 2017 to focus on sports and mountain expeditions.

She is the founder of Move Studio, the Kingdom’s first dance studio. In 2020, the Muslim Women Network named her one of the most influential women in sports, while Sports 360 in 2019 named her the female fitness influencer of the year across the GCC.

She climbed Mount Everest in 2019 and scaled 15 other peaks around the world before setting her sights on K2.

Attar, who began her quest to scale K2 on June 20, told Arab News last month she had been planning the climb for the past three years, but wanted to realize her dream on the first anniversary of her father’s death.  

She urged other women to pursue their dreams. 

“They can do it, regardless of the challenges that they’re faced with, regardless of the limitations, they can do it,” she said. “Nothing and no one should stop you. If you have a vision, if you have a dream, go and achieve that dream.”

Pakistani climber Samina Baig and Iran’s Afsaneh Hesamifard on Friday also became the first women from their respective countries to summit K2.  

Baig is the first Pakistani woman to climb Everest — a feat she achieved in 2013 and which earned her the government’s Pride of Performance award.

The climber was born in Gilgit-Baltistan, and also served as an adviser on tourism, sports and culture for Gilgit-Baltistan’s chief minister last year.

Another Pakistani female climber, Naila Kiani, also reached the summit of K2 on Friday, along with her team members Sirbaz Khan and Sohail Sakhi.

Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman took to Twitter to praise the Pakistani women: “Congratulations for scaling such spectacular heights to Samina and Naila. Must take exceptional commitment and grit to reach the top.”

Topics: Nelly Attar Arab woman K2summit K2 Climbers

Polar bear rescued in Russia after getting tongue stuck in milk can

Polar bear rescued in Russia after getting tongue stuck in milk can
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters

Polar bear rescued in Russia after getting tongue stuck in milk can

Polar bear rescued in Russia after getting tongue stuck in milk can
  • A team from Moscow Zoo flew out to tranquillize the animal with a dart
  • "The next important stage is her recovery from the anaesthesia," said Moscow Zoo’s director general
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: A polar bear roaming around an Arctic outpost in northern Russia has been rescued after getting its tongue caught in a can of condensed milk.
Residents of the remote settlement of Dikson sounded the alarm when the stricken 2-year-old female was seen wandering up to huts in the village on Wednesday.
A team from Moscow Zoo flew out to tranquillize the animal with a dart, remove the sharp metal from its mouth and treat the cuts to its tongue.
“The next important stage is her recovery from the anaesthesia. But our specialists will be nearby, watching the process,” said Svetlana Akulova, director general of Moscow Zoo.
“We hope that everything will be fine. We left some fish near the bear because she had been without food and water for quite a long time,” she said in remarks distributed by the zoo.
Mikhail Alshinetsky, a vet from the zoo, said the bear was thin and a little dehydrated but its injuries were expected to heal.
In a report this week, a team of Canadian and US scientists warned that hungry polar bears are increasingly turning to garbage dumps to fill their stomachs as their icy habitat disappears due to climate change.
The scientists said human trash poses an emerging threat to vulnerable polar bear populations as the animals become more reliant on landfills near northern communities in places such as Russia, Canada and Alaska.

Topics: Russia polar bear Arctic Moscow Zoo

Russian fashion consultant living in Riyadh celebrates Saudi golden age

Russian fashion consultant living in Riyadh celebrates Saudi golden age
Updated 22 July 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Russian fashion consultant living in Riyadh celebrates Saudi golden age

Russian fashion consultant living in Riyadh celebrates Saudi golden age
  • Karina Komill sees strong potential for local talent in the industry
Updated 22 July 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: The Saudi fashion market is gold according to Karina Komill, a Russian fashion consultant living in the capital.

Komill, who has been in the Kingdom for the past six years and began her career in the luxury aviation industry, is certain that this period is significant in Saudi history and is glad to be in the Kingdom to be a part of events and watch them unfold. 

“I could say that I am in the time when we create a story and I’m really blessed to be here and remember this part of my life and history … because of the evolution of fashion which is happening and also the evolution which is happening in life, it’s great,” she said.

Komill sees strong potential for local talent in the industry, for creators to make their mark in the global market and compete with international brands. She sees that local designers are creating worldwide apparel with an Arabic touch that is distinctive. 

“It is easy to understand, from which region they are from, like beautiful dresses with stones, and to share the experience. When you see the dresses, you can feel that you visit Saudi Arabia or when you wear it, you can understand that you are a princess,” she said.

Komill said that in her experience the industry was world recognised yet reflected the cultural heritage of the sub-regions of Saudi Arabia.

“Well, OK, let’s say evolution of fashion. Before it all was maximum full makeup, even if it’s daytime, a lot of stones. Now, girls are creating something minimal, something classy, which they can wear to work with a beautiful tarhah (head scarf). Of course, going out, dresses completely changed, and some of the designers become worldwide well-known. So I think this is a big step for Saudi fashion,” she said.

Komill has been a cover model for Vogue Arabia, Hia, and Glamor Magazine. She is also a singer and has performed many songs in Tajik, her native language, and sang the anthem for FC Istiklol, a professional football club in Tajikistan. 

She is active on social media, creating content about Saudi Arabia in Russian to educate her audience.

Topics: The Mayman Show

FC Barcelona launches debut NFT collection to mixed fans reactions

FC Barcelona launches debut NFT collection to mixed fans reactions
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

FC Barcelona launches debut NFT collection to mixed fans reactions

FC Barcelona launches debut NFT collection to mixed fans reactions
  • The high-end piece is part of the club’s ‘strategic commitment to adopting technology and innovation’
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: FC Barcelona announced on Thursday the launch of the first non-fungible token (NFT) artwork in the football club’s history, a recreation of Johan Cruyff’s legendary stadium moment in December 1973.

Titled “In a Way, Immortal,” the NFT has been produced by the club in collaboration with BCN Visuals, a digital studio that developed the NFT’s aesthetic.

The NFT, which will be live auctioned at Sotheby’s New York on July 29 alongside four other NFTs, recreates Cruyff’s legendary moment when the iconic Dutch player “flew” through the air to score a seminal goal against Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Reina.

In addition to the artwork, the buyer of this NFT will also be gifted a number of VIP club-based benefits and experiences and will be named a Barça Digital Ambassador.

People took to social media to share their reactions to the launch, with one user saying: “Keep innovating and pushing the boundaries. Let the haters hate. Visca Barca!”

Others were less enthusiastic, with one Barcelona fan saying: “Johan Cruyff wouldn’t support NFTs.”

According to Barcelona FC, this artwork is the first NFT in a collection of 10 works that will be presented piece-by-piece over the coming months, with each featuring iconic FC Barcelona moments and characters.

With the launch of this collection, the Spanish football club hopes to attract a younger audience with the “aim of both educating and inspiring its millennial, xennial and generation Z supporters, among others.”

FC Barcelona is not the first football club to have launched an NFTs collection. 

Last March, Liverpool FC launched a Limited Edition NFT featuring an animated version of its top players.

Topics: FC Barcelona Non-Fungible Token NFT

