Saudi Arabia reports 338 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 338 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 807,215.
The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,238.
Of the new infections, 89 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in Jeddah, 30 in Dammam and 20 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.
The ministry also announced that 576 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 790,778.
It said that 7,199 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 12,258 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 44 million.
The ministry said that of the current cases, 142 were in critical condition.
More than 68 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with over 25 million people fully vaccinated.
The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who had not yet received a jab to register for a series of injections through the Sehhaty app.
