Saudi’s Ali Al-Othman powers to three medals at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships

In an outstanding performance for his country, Saudi weightlifter Ali Al-Othman claimed two gold and one silver at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Al-Othman’s first gold came in the 96-kilogram clean and jerk category, where he managed a winning lift of 193 kilograms. He also won the overall competition in his weight class.
ذهــبيـة آسيـــويــة
- أنتزع الربّاع السعودي 'علي العثمان' الميدالية الذهبية - 96 كجم - في منافسات البطولة الآسيوية للشباب والناشئين المقامة في طشقند
Newcastle score friendly wins on eve of Premier League season
Training ground games took place against Burnley in Portugal
Magpies’ final pre-season contests against Benfica, Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao
Updated 24 July 2022
Liam Kennedy
LISBON: Two Newcastle United XIs recorded four wins over recently relegated Burnley as part of the club’s pre-season schedule in Portugal.
Eddie Howe and Vincent Kompany fielded two different starting sides in the 45-minute encounters, with United winning all four halves at the Portuguese Football Federation’s Cidade do Futebol, near Lisbon, on Saturday.
A Magpies XI skippered by Jamaal Lascelles won their first 45 against a youthful Clarets side with midfielder Joe Willock adding two goals to his summer tally as well as youngster Elliot Anderson netting his first strike since being brought into the senior group this summer. Paraguayan international Miguel Almiron got the fourth as Newcastle won 4-1.
Dan Burn, handed the armband for the first time, led the other Newcastle XI against a more senior Burnley side featuring former England international Jay Rodriguez.
And as Lascelles’ side did on an adjacent pitch, Burn’s XI triumphed, this time with Allan Saint-Maximin scoring the only goal of the game.
With both sides then switching opposition after a short break, Howe’s men picked up where they left off as Callum Wilson scored, then Almiron again found the net to ensure a 2-1 victory. Ian Maatsen scored for Kompany’s Championship outfit.
Matt Ritchie, who is likely to leave the club this summer, got his second goal of pre-season in the other game as a 2-0 victory was rounded off by Jacob Murphy.
This flurry of training ground games comes after United tasted their first defeat of pre-season in Austria against Mainz 05. That 1-0 loss followed on from wins over 1860 Munich and Gateshead, 3-0 and 5-1 respectively.
The Magpies take on Benfica on Tuesday evening in the Eusebio Cup before rounding off pre-season with two near to sold-out games at St James’ Park against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao.
One footballer who has played the majority of minutes over the summer — and is likely to be a key part of the next campaign — is the 2021/22 player of the season Joelinton.
Howe said: “Joe has come back in a good position, technically and tactically he is very good.
“For me, it is just a case of getting him up to speed and Premier League ready.
“Hopefully he has got another big season ahead of him again.”
Speaking about United failing to add a striker so far this summer, Howe added: “We do have players that have played in that position before.
“Obviously, we have the two strikers (Wood and Wilson), Maxi has played there many times and Joelinton was signed as a forward as you say.
“So within the squad there’s versatile players and this season, more than any, that is going to be more important than ever.”
Ethiopia’s Tsegay wins world 5000m gold, Hassan to leave Eugene empty-handed
Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet claimed silver in 14:46.75 and another Ethiopian, Dawit Seyaum, took bronze (14:47.36)
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP
EUGENE, United States: Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay surged down the home straight to win the women’s world 5,000m title in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.
Tsegay timed a winning 14min 46.29sec for gold, with Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet claiming silver in 14:46.75 and another Ethiopian, Dawit Seyaum, taking bronze (14:47.36).
Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands could only finish sixth, meaning she will depart Oregon not having made the podium in either the 5,000 or 10,000m.
Hassan produced a stunning 1,500m-10,000m double at the 2019 world championships in Doha before winning 5,000m and 10,000m gold and 1,500m bronze at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.
“I started to train like two months ago and today, I did my best and I gave everything,” said Hassan.
“I did the race smart, did not make any mistake. For me, it is important if I give everything and race smart and it does not matter what the position is. It is what it is.”
Hassan added: “I really overworked last year so I wanted to get a break for my mental part because athletics is not only about running but also about motivation.
“It is so hard to get motivated again. I took an almost seven-month break. I am happy to be back and I will try for more golds next year.”
Tsegay, the world indoor 1500m champion, said her training over that distance had been beneficial.
“It helps spring on the home stretch,” the gold medal winner said. “I am happy for this result. This win is for all of Ethiopia.
“I was trying to control the race from first place during the run so it was very hard for me. But that was our plan because I felt in shape and my victory confirms it was a good plan.
“I know that Sifan is a great athlete and she is also a 1500m runner so she has the speed. When she came in front, I speeded up even more and won the medal.”
The race, missing former two-time world champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya — who won 10,000m silver behind Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey here, kicked off at a sedate pace as no one seemed willing to take up the challenge.
Seyaum was nominally in front, joined on the second lap by Tsegay as the pack was at times four abreast.
Gidey also appeared as the Ethiopian trio looked to get a grip on race management.
Tsegay, the world indoor 1500m champion, spurted to split the pack, Hassan well toward the back, while Gidey took the pack through the line with six laps to run.
With two laps to go of the 12-and-a-half lap race at Hayward Field, the pack had been cut to eight.
Hassan made her move in the run-up to the bell for the final lap, but Tsegay responded aggressively, holding on to a narrow lead.
Hassan surged again down the back straight on the inside, taking the lead briefly before Tsegay and Chebet drew level and then passed her.
In the sprint for the line, Hassan fell further back to ensure her medal-winning prowess at the Doha worlds and Tokyo Olympics was not replicated.
Vingegaard survives ‘heart attack’ slip to virtually wrap up Tour de France
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP
ROCAMADOUR, France: Jonas Vingegaard survived the “heart attack” of a near fall on Saturday’s individual time-trial to virtually wrap up the Tour de France and now only needs to cross the Champs-Elysees finish line in Paris on Sunday to guarantee the champion’s yellow jersey.
The 21st and final stage — after three weeks and 3,350 kilometers of relentless struggle up peaks, over plains and through a crushing heatwave — is a largely ceremonial run which will see the remaining riders sip champagne as they breeze into the French capital.
The peloton rolls past the Jardin de Luxembourg, through Saint Michel, over Pont Neuf and past the Louvre before a sprint over eight laps of the Champs Elysees.
A presentation ceremony beneath the Arc de Triomphe takes place as the sun sets on the 109th edition of the world’s greatest bike race that has been broadcast live in 60 nations.
Team Jumbo’s Vingegaard tops the overall standings 3min 34sec ahead of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, while Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers, the 2018 winner, stands third at 8min 13sec.
Frenchman David Gaudu of FDJ and Aleksandr Vlasov of Bora round out the top five ahead of Sunday’s stage to Paris which is traditionally a ceremonial run.
Saturday’s time-trial was won by Wout van Aert ahead of his Danish teammate Vingegaard, meaning Jumbo have six stage wins, the yellow jersey, the green sprint jersey and the polka dot mountains jersey.
Two years ago, Pogacar famously overturned a 57-second deficit on the penultimate day time-trial on La Planche des Belles Filles to snatch victory from Primoz Roglic.
But on Saturday, Vingegaard flew down the ramp last of the 139 surviving riders and set a relentlessly high pace through the baking country roads meaning a battle of nerves with Pogacar never really emerged.
He did, however, suffer a late wobble, losing his back wheel which slid over gravel into a gutter, but just managed to right himself.
“I nearly had a heart attack,” Vingegaard admitted.
“I grew up, I became a better rider. We are the first Dutch team to do this in 43 years and I’m proud of myself and proud of every rider in the team.”
The 25-year-old Vingegaard, who was runner-up in 2021 behind Pogacar, said he was already thinking about his 2023 challenge.
“I want to celebrate this victory first but of course I want to come back to the Tour to win another one,” he said.
“I didn’t set myself five Tours de France or anything like that. I just want to come back and win.”
The Dane was eight seconds faster than his great rival on Saturday, and Pogacar looked downhearted at the finish line.
“I’m proud of myself, I did what I could, and at least I have the white jersey (best under-25s),” Pogacar said. “I learned a lot, I’ll go away and analyze it.”
Thomas will also be remembered for his under the radar approach that delivered a podium place at 36.
“I’m over the moon to be on the podium, people talk about age, but for me it’s about mentality, if you eat, train, rest properly you can achieve a lot,” said Thomas.
“I’ll celebrate, but I’ll try not to celebrate too much. I can see the end of my career coming and I want to make the most of it.”
The two main protagonists fought each other from start to finish with Vingegaard dethroning the two-time champion with a pair of soaring performances in the high mountains.
Pogacar made all the early running with his lone wolf mentality, gradually clawing into top spot on stage six with an appearance of invincibility.
But the stars aligned against Pogacar when he lost teammates to Covid and injury. He is also a man known to dislike intense heat.
Vingegaard took the yellow jersey from Pogacar on stage 11 and while the UAE man refused stubbornly to give up he lost further ground on stage 18.
Their epic struggle was highlighted by a moment of sportsmanship when Pogacar fell at high speed and the pretender to his throne waited for him to catch up, the pair clasping hands briefly in a memorable image from one of the best modern editions of the Tour.
“We don’t really speak to each other out of racing, but we get along,” said Vingegaard.
“He’s one of the best riders in the world and I respect him, we respect each other.”