Russia says it struck Ukrainian warship and Harpoon missiles depot in Odesa

Russia says it struck Ukrainian warship and Harpoon missiles depot in Odesa
The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Russia says it struck Ukrainian warship and Harpoon missiles depot in Odesa

Russia says it struck Ukrainian warship and Harpoon missiles depot in Odesa
  • "A docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles were destroyed"
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian warship and US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles in the Ukrainian port of Odesa, Russian news agencies quoted the defense ministry as saying on Sunday.
“A docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles were destroyed by long-range precision-guided naval missiles in Odesa seaport on the territory of a ship repair plant.”
The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

Topics: Odesa Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines police reports two deaths in university graduation shooting

Philippines police reports two deaths in university graduation shooting
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine police on Sunday reported two people dead and at least two more wounded in a shooting incident at a university graduation rites in the capital.
The suspect is already in police custody and under interrogation, Quezon City police chief Remus Medina told CNN Philippines television channel.

Topics: Philippines

Sri Lanka president’s office to reopen after crackdown

Sri Lanka president’s office to reopen after crackdown
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP

Sri Lanka president’s office to reopen after crackdown

Sri Lanka president’s office to reopen after crackdown
  • Protestors occupied the colonial-era building earlier this month in demonstrations against the nation’s economic crisis
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s besieged presidential office will reopen on Monday, police said, days after anti-government demonstrators were flushed out in a military crackdown that triggered international condemnation.
The colonial-era building was occupied earlier this month by protesters angered by the island nation’s unprecedented economic crisis.
Soldiers rescued then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa from his nearby residence before it was overrun by an angry crowd the same day, with the leader eventually fleeing to Singapore and resigning.
Troops armed with batons and automatic weapons cleared the presidential secretariat shortly after midnight Friday on the orders of Rajapaksa’s successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe.
At least 48 people were wounded and nine arrested in the operation, during which security forces tore down tents set up by protesters outside the complex earlier this year.
“The office is ready for reopening from Monday,” a police official told AFP on Sunday, adding that forensics experts had visited the office to gather evidence of damage by protesters.
“The siege of the secretariat, which lasted since May 9, has now been lifted.”
Western governments, the United Nations and human rights groups have condemned Wickremesinghe for using violence against unarmed protesters who had announced their intention to vacate the site later on Friday.
Police spokesman Nihal Talduwa said protesters were free to continue their demonstrations at a designated site near the presidential office.
“They can remain at the official protest site. The government may even open a few more places for demonstrators in the city,” Talduwa said Sunday.
The military operation to clear the secretariat building and its immediate surroundings came less than 24 hours after Wickremesinghe was sworn in and just before a new cabinet was appointed.
Wickremesinghe was elected by legislators on Wednesday to replace Rajapaksa, who fled to Singapore and resigned after demonstrators chased him from his palace.

Topics: Sri Lanka anti-government protests

Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region

Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region
Updated 24 July 2022
Reuters

Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region

Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region
  • “Together, let’s kick the occupants out of our homeland!” Defense Ministry says in social media messages
Updated 24 July 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s defense ministry on Saturday urged citizens in a key area seized by Russia to reveal where Moscow’s troops were living and who among the local population was collaborating with the occupying authorities.
The statement by the ministry’s defense intelligence directorate was aimed at people in and around the southern city of Enerhodar, which is home to a major nuclear power station.
“Please let us know as a matter of urgency the exact location of the occupying troops’ bases and their residential addresses ... and the places of residence of the commanding staff,” it said, adding that exact coordinates were desirable.
It also asked for details “of local collaborators who went over to the side of the enemy,” including where they lived and worked, as well as information about “people who ‘sympathize’ with the occupiers.”
Russia captured Enerhodar in early March and in May, the Russian-appointed head of the city was injured in an explosion. The Kremlin termed it a “terrorist attack.”
In June, a pro-Russian official in the southern Kherson region was killed in a blast, RIA news agency said. Earlier that month the head of the region’s penal service was taken to hospital after a bomb exploded near his car.
The intelligence directorate’s appeal — published on Telegram — also asked for the routes that Russian military equipment was using in Enerhodar.
“Together, let’s kick the occupants out of our homeland!” it said, adding people could either call in details or provide them via the WhatsApp or Signal instant messaging apps.
Enerhodar had a pre-war population of more than 50,000. Many residents work at the two power plants near the town, one of which is the Zaporizhzhia facility, the largest nuclear power station in Europe.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Enerhodar Zaporizhzhia

Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite

A home burns as the Oak Fire moves through the area on July 23, 2022 near Mariposa, California. (AFP)
A home burns as the Oak Fire moves through the area on July 23, 2022 near Mariposa, California. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2022
AP

Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite

A home burns as the Oak Fire moves through the area on July 23, 2022 near Mariposa, California. (AFP)
  • The Oak Fire — described as “explosive” by officials — went from 60 acres to more than 6,555 (2,650 hectares) in less than 24 hours
Updated 24 July 2022
AP

WAWONA, California: A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday had grown to nearly 15 square miles (38 square kilometers), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.
Evacuation orders were put in effect Saturday for over 6,000 people living across a several-mile span in the sparsely populated, rural area, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.
More than 400 firefighters were battling the blaze, along with helicopters, other aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included hot weather, low humidity and bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades, Patterson said.
“Explosive fire behavior is challenging firefighters,” Cal Fire said in a statement Saturday that described the Oak Fire’s activity as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching.”
By Saturday morning, the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures, damaged five others and was threatening 2,000 more structures, Cal Fire said. The blaze prompted numerous road closures, including a shutdown of Highway 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road — blocking one of the main routes into Yosemite.
California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.
“The fire is moving quickly. This fire was throwing embers out in front of itself for up to 2 miles yesterday,” Patterson said. “These are exceptional fire conditions.” The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Friday afternoon and there was no indication when it would be restored. “PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment,” the utility said.
A shoeless older man attempting to flee the blaze on Friday crashed his sedan into a ditch in a closed area and was helped by firefighters. He was safely driven from the area and did not appear to suffer any injuries. Several other residents stayed in their homes Friday night as the fire burned nearby.
Meanwhile, firefighters have made significant progress against a wildfire that began in Yosemite National Park and burned into the Sierra National Forest.
The Washburn Fire was 79 percent contained Friday after burning about 7.5 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) of forest. It was one of the largest fires of the year in California, along with the Lost Lake Fire in Riverside County that was fully contained in June at 9 square miles (23 square kilometers)
The fire broke out July 7 and forced the closure of the southern entrance to Yosemite and evacuation of the community of Wawona as it burned on the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias, the world’s largest trees by volume.
Wawona Road is tentatively set to reopen on Saturday, according to the park website.

Topics: heatwave US Heatwave

Sri Lanka faces widespread condemnation over violent attacks against protesters

Sri Lanka faces widespread condemnation over violent attacks against protesters
Updated 23 July 2022

Sri Lanka faces widespread condemnation over violent attacks against protesters

Sri Lanka faces widespread condemnation over violent attacks against protesters
  • More than 50 people reportedly injured during raids in Colombo
  • Protest groups, who have demonstrated since March, reject new president, Cabinet
Updated 23 July 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s main opposition party called on Saturday for a Parliament session to address attacks against peaceful protesters by security forces a day earlier, as the new government under President Ranil Wickremesinghe faces widespread condemnation over the use of violence.

Protesters have consistently rejected Wickremesinghe, a former prime minister who was sworn in on Thursday after winning a vote in Parliament. Protests have continued despite announcements of a state of emergency and the deployment of troops to secure order.

Hundreds of armed officers violently dispersed peaceful protesters at the main anti-government camp outside the president’s office in Colombo on Friday, just hours before new premier Dinesh Gunawardena and an 18-member Cabinet were sworn in.

More than 50 people were injured during the raids, including journalists and lawyers, according to reports, with at least nine people having been arrested and later released on bail.

The main opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, has requested Gunawardena to summon Parliament on Monday to discuss the attacks, which it described as “a blow to democracy.”

SJB lawmaker and chief opposition whip Lakshman Kiriella said in a statement on Saturday: “The unwarranted attack was vehemently condemned by the international community and it can further damage the country’s image.

“The economic crisis faced by Sri Lanka at the moment will exacerbate owing to yesterday’s incident.”

Sri Lankans have taken to the streets for months to demand their top leaders step down and take responsibility for the country’s economic meltdown, as the island nation of 22 million people struggles with shortages of essentials, including fuel, medicine and food.

The demonstrations led to former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation, after he fled to the Maldives and then Singapore last week to escape the popular uprising over the role his family played in the crisis. Wickremesinghe, as a perceived Rajapaksa surrogate, has also drawn protesters’ ire.

Various rights groups and foreign diplomats have expressed concerns over the use of force against protesters, who have held their campaigns since March and announced that they would voluntarily vacate the site on Friday.

US Ambassador Julie Chung said that she had expressed concerns over “the unnecessary and deeply troubling escalation of violence against protesters” during a meeting with the new president on Friday evening.

“This is not the time to crack down on citizens, but instead to look ahead at the immediate and tangible steps the government can take to regain the trust of the people, restore stability and rebuild the economy,” Chung said in a tweet.

Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said that Friday’s attacks “send a dangerous message to the Sri Lankan people that the new government intends to act through brute force rather than the rule of law.”

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka also condemned the violence and called for an immediate halt to the use of force by troops.

“The use of the Armed Forces to suppress civilian protests on the very first day in office of the new President is despicable and will have serious consequences on our country’s social, economic and political stability,” BASL president Saliya Pieris said in a statement.

Kyle Ward, Amnesty International’s deputy secretary general, said that the right to protest must be respected.

“It is shameful that the new government resorted to such violent tactics within hours of coming to power.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka crisis Ranil Wickremesinghe

