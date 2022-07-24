RIYADH: On a macro level, Egypt and France have agreed on boosting French investments in renewable energy in the north African country, Al-Ahram reported. Zooming in, Saudi Electricity Projects Development Co. has concluded the electrical interconnection project linking the regions of Qassim and Madinah.

Looking at the bigger picture:

Egypt and France have agreed on boosting French investments in renewable energy in the North African country, Al-Ahram reported.

This comes amid Egypt’s ongoing plans to become a regional energy hub and its transition towards a green economy.

Belgium has reached an initial deal with French utility group Engie to extend the use of nuclear power by 10 years, according to Reuters.

This comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced the government to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas.

Through a micro lens:

Saudi Electricity Projects Development Co. has concluded the electrical interconnection project linking the regions of Qassim and Madinah, according to Trade Arabia.

The interconnection project has the longest 380,000 volts overhead transmission line in the Kingdom which is 420 kilometers long.

Volkswagen-backed Northvolt will partner with Finland-based pulp and paper industry company Stora Enso to develop batteries that incorporate components produced using wood sourced from forests in the Nordic region.

Stora Enso will supply Lignode, which is its lignin-based anode material, while Northvolt will focus on cell design, the development of production processes, and technology scale-up, CNBC reported.