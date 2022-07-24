You are here

  • Home
  • US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia

US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia

Special US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia
US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Twitter Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rxwau

Updated 9 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia

US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia
  • Mike Hammer in region to resolve tensions caused by Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
  • Tour coincides with that of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Updated 9 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa began a regional tour on Sunday to resolve tensions caused by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Mike Hammer will hold talks in Egypt, the UAE and Ethiopia until Aug. 1, according to the US State Department.

The GERD has raised tensions between Ethiopia on one hand and Egypt and Sudan on the other.

The latter two countries are demanding a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, which they fear will reduce their share of Nile waters.

Hammer’s regional tour coincides with that of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is visiting Egypt, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Hammer will also consult with the African Union, under whose auspices GERD talks have taken place.

US President Joe Biden, after meeting his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the Jeddah Summit for Security and Development earlier this month, affirmed Washington’s support for Egypt’s water security and a diplomatic resolution that achieves the interests of all parties.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Mike Hammer

Related

GERD dispute sees support from Moscow to reach agreement
Middle-East
GERD dispute sees support from Moscow to reach agreement
A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
Middle-East
Egypt in diplomatic push at UN over GERD

King Abdullah stresses need for joint action during meeting with Palestinian president

King Abdullah stresses need for joint action during meeting with Palestinian president
Updated 9 min ago
Arab News

King Abdullah stresses need for joint action during meeting with Palestinian president

King Abdullah stresses need for joint action during meeting with Palestinian president
  • The king reaffirmed Jordan’s full support for Palestinians obtaining their just and legitimate rights
  • Developments in the region, including the upcoming Israeli elections, were also discussed
Updated 9 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s King Abdullah II stressed the need for joint Jordanian-Palestinian action at various levels to build on diplomatic activity in the region after US President Joe Biden’s visit and the recent Jeddah Security and Development Summit.

During a meeting on Sunday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the king stressed the importance of continuing joint coordination before United Nations General Assembly meetings due to be held in September, Petra News Agency reported.

He also said Jordan was keen to highlight the importance of the Palestinian issue to the international community.

The king also expressed his keenness to maintain coordination with Arab countries to support the Palestinian issue, and stressed the need to include Palestinians in regional projects and empowering them.

The leader reaffirmed Jordan’s full support for Palestinians obtaining their just and legitimate rights, pointing out that his country will continue to make all efforts to protect and care for Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem as part of the Hashemite guardianship of the sites.

Developments in the region, including the upcoming Israeli elections and their impact on the chances of resuming peace negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis, were also discussed.

Topics: Jordan Palestine Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Jordan's King Abdullah II

Related

Jordanian presenter reunited with son after he was trafficked to Syria
Media
Jordanian presenter reunited with son after he was trafficked to Syria

Closing Jewish Agency would hurt Israel-Russia ties: Lapid

Closing Jewish Agency would hurt Israel-Russia ties: Lapid
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP

Closing Jewish Agency would hurt Israel-Russia ties: Lapid

Closing Jewish Agency would hurt Israel-Russia ties: Lapid
  • Immediately following invasion of Ukraine, Lapid as FM accused Russia of violating the “world order”
  • Bennett withheld direct criticism of invasion and subsequently tried to play a role of mediator between Kyiv and Moscow
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: A Russian decision to shut down an agency that processes the immigration of Jews to Israel would be a “serious event” impacting bilateral ties, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday.
A Moscow court said last week that the justice ministry had requested the “dissolution” of the Jewish Agency because of unspecified legal violations, and set a hearing for July 28.
Some experts interpreted that as a warning shot from the Kremlin toward Lapid, who has taken a tougher rhetorical line over the Ukraine conflict than Israel’s former premier Naftali Bennett, who stepped aside on July 1.
Lapid told a meeting of senior officials Sunday that “closing the Jewish Agency offices would be a serious event that would affect relations,” a government statement said.
He also ordered that a “legal delegation be prepared to depart for Moscow as soon as the Russian approval for talks is received and to make every effort to exhaust the legal dialogue,” on top of diplomatic efforts to ease the dispute.
The Jewish Agency, established in 1929, played a key role in the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.
It began working in Russia in 1989, two years before the end of the Soviet Union, after which hundreds of thousands of Jews from all over the USSR left for Israel.
More than a million Israeli citizens today are originally from the Soviet Union.
Closing the agency’s Russian branch would not stop Russian Jews from moving to Israel — only a full Russian border closure could achieve that — but it could slow down the process.
Immediately following the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Lapid as foreign minister accused Russia of violating the “world order,” while Bennett stressed Israel’s strong relations with both sides, withheld direct criticism of the invasion and subsequently tried to play a role of mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.
Lapid has renewed his criticism of Russia since becoming prime minister, but has still tried to walk a cautious line in order to preserve ties with Moscow, which are seen as crucial to preserving Israel’s ability to carry out air strikes in Syria where Russian forces are present.

Topics: Russia Israel Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Related

Israel military admits it uses armed drones
Middle-East
Israel military admits it uses armed drones
Special Egyptian president, Russian FM hold talks
Middle-East
Egyptian president, Russian FM hold talks

Egyptian president, Russian FM hold talks

Egyptian president, Russian FM hold talks
Updated 11 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian president, Russian FM hold talks

Egyptian president, Russian FM hold talks
  • FM Lavrov delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to El-Sisi
  • El-Sisi stressed the importance of prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 11 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Cairo on Sunday.

Lavrov delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to El-Sisi that expressed the importance Moscow attaches to consolidating its ties with Egypt, the latter’s spokesman said.

Lavrov briefed El-Sisi on the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They also discussed cooperation in food supply and the oil and gas sector.

El-Sisi stressed the importance of prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the interest of international security and stability, and expressed Cairo’s support for all such efforts.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also held talks with Lavrov on Sunday. The talks focused on ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

Lavrov landed in Cairo on Saturday, at the beginning of his tour of Africa that will also include Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Topics: Russia Egypt

Related

Russia’s Lavrov to visit Egypt during Africa tour
Middle-East
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Egypt during Africa tour
Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday
Middle-East
Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday

Attack on Syria church gathering kills 2: state media

Attack on Syria church gathering kills 2: state media
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP

Attack on Syria church gathering kills 2: state media

Attack on Syria church gathering kills 2: state media
  • The attack came during a ceremony to inaugurate the Ayia Sofia church
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP

DAMASCUS: Two people were killed and 12 injured Sunday by bombardment of a church as it was being inaugurated in Syria’s central province of Hama, the official SANA news agency reported.
“A rocket fired by terrorist organizations targeted a religious gathering in the town of Al-Suqaylabiyah near Hama, killing two people and wounding 12,” it said.
SANA said the attack came during a ceremony to inaugurate the Ayia Sofia church.
Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a vast network of sources on the ground, confirmed the attack.
Giving a toll of one civilian killed and several wounded, the Observatory said shelling or a drone attack by nearby rebel groups could be to blame.
Sunday’s attack came two days after bombardment killed seven people including four children in the rebel-held Idlib region.
The Observatory said Friday’s fatalities in the Jisr Al-Shughur countryside of northern Syria were caused by Russian air strikes.
Around half of Idlib province as well as parts of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces are controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, the former franchise in Syria of Al-Qaeda.
Other rebel groups in the last pocket of armed opposition to the Damascus regime also remain active, with varying degrees of Turkish backing.
In March 2020, Russia and Turkey brokered a truce in Idlib and neighboring areas that still holds, despite sporadic attacks from both sides, including Russian air strikes.
Syria’s war began in 2011 and has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: #syria

Related

Israeli strike kills three soldiers in Syria, Syrian state media says
Middle-East
Israeli strike kills three soldiers in Syria, Syrian state media says
Irish ex-soldier jailed for 15 months for joining Daesh in Syria
World
Irish ex-soldier jailed for 15 months for joining Daesh in Syria

Jordanian King condemns border attacks by ‘Iran-tied militias’

Jordanian King condemns border attacks by ‘Iran-tied militias’
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Jordanian King condemns border attacks by ‘Iran-tied militias’

Jordanian King condemns border attacks by ‘Iran-tied militias’
  • King Abdullah called for “a change of behavior by Iran”
  • The King reassured the public that Jordan continues to coordinate with other countries in order to counter this threat
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: King Abdullah II protested on Sunday what he described as regular attacks occurring near Jordan’s borders by “militias linked to Iran”, in an interview with Al-Rai newspaper.   

King Abdullah called for “a change of behavior by Iran” and said that Jordan “does not want tensions in the region.” The remarks by Jordan’s King refer to incidents of deadly clashes with drug smugglers on the frontier with Syria.

“Jordan, like the rest of the Arab countries, seeks good relations with Iran, with mutual respect, good neighbourliness, respect for the sovereignty of other states and non-interference in their affairs,” the king said in the interview, published on the state news agency Petra.   

“Drug and arms smuggling operations are a threat to us and to fellow Arab countries. Smuggling operations have reached Arab and European countries,” he added.  

“Our security agencies are alert, professional, and dedicated; and Jordan is capable of thwarting any threat on its borders,” the king continued.   

King Abdullah II reassured the public that Jordan continues to coordinate with other countries in order to counter this threat, which is both a regional and global issue.   

He added that the ramifications stemming out of the Syrian crisis are many and disastrous and will need a strategic approach.   

“Resolving it requires reaching a comprehensive political solution that addresses all its implications, ends the suffering of the Syrian people, creates the conditions to allow for the voluntary return of refugees, and restores security and stability in Syria,” explained King Abdullah II.   

 The Jordanian army conducts regular anti-smuggling operations on the border with Syria, where Iran-backed fighters support the Damascus regime in a civil war that erupted in 2011.

On January 27, Amman said its forces killed 27 drug traffickers supported by armed groups, seizing a large quantity of drugs. An officer and a border guard were killed in a similar clash earlier the same month. 

According to organizations which monitor drug trafficking, the increasingly popular amphetamine-style stimulant captagon is produced in government-controlled areas of Syria and marketed almost exclusively in the Middle East.  

King Abudllah II touched on topics such as Jordan’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the country’s overall economy and the Palestinian cause.   

He also congratulated Saudi Arabia on the Jeddah Summit during his interview because it “reflected the centrality of the Palestinian cause as a priority, and the level of coordination among Arab countries.”

(with AFP)

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah II Attacks

Related

Tourism in Jordan has made a ‘rapid and remarkable’ recovery, says minister
Business & Economy
Tourism in Jordan has made a ‘rapid and remarkable’ recovery, says minister
Jordan’s King Abdullah II backs idea of ‘Middle East NATO’
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah II backs idea of ‘Middle East NATO’

Latest updates

Kazakh president meets with OIC chief
Kazakh president meets with OIC chief
US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia
US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia
Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’
Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’
Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out
Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.