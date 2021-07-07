You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt in diplomatic push at UN over GERD

Egypt in diplomatic push at UN over GERD

A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9a8q3

Updated 21 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt in diplomatic push at UN over GERD

A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
  • Shoukry continued his intensive meetings in New York with several of his ministerial counterparts
  • Shoukry said Egypt seeks a peaceful solution to the issue through negotiation with Ethiopia
Updated 21 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will participate in a special session of the UN Security Council on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Thursday.

Shoukry continued his intensive meetings in New York with several of his ministerial counterparts, permanent delegates of Security Council member states, and officials of the UN, to reiterate Egypt’s firm position on the issue.

He emphasized Egypt’s desire to reach a binding legal agreement on the filling and operating of the dam that takes into account the interests of the three countries involved — Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia — while preserving Egypt’s water rights.

Shoukry also held a meeting with the African Union group, comprising the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa and Senegal, to explain the Egyptian position.

He held similar meetings with the permanent representatives of Russia and China in the Security Council and stressed the need for the council to assume its responsibilities toward this issue.

In televised statements, he said that negotiations with Ethiopia would not be indefinite, adding that Egypt and Sudan must defend their water interests in the Nile.

Shoukry said Egypt seeks a peaceful solution to the issue through negotiation with Ethiopia.

He said Egypt aims to defuse any tension or escalation, explaining that it is the responsibility of the Security Council to work with preventive diplomacy.

The minister said the issue of the dam is of utmost importance due to its direct connection to Egypt’s national security and considers it an “existential issue.”

He reiterated Egypt and Sudan’s rejection of the unilateral measure taken by Ethiopia, which started the second filling of the GERD this week.

Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?

Enter


keywords
Topics: Middle East Egypt GERD UN

Related

Special This handout picture taken on July 20, 2020 shows an aerial view Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile River in Guba, northwest Ethiopia. (AFP)
Middle-East
Egyptian minister accuses Ethiopia of intransigence over GERD
Special A radio operator at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
Middle-East
Egypt FM seeks UN counsel in GERD dispute amid Ethiopia threats

Ethiopia building up forces on western border over ‘national threat’

Ethiopia building up forces on western border over ‘national threat’
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
AWAD MUSTAFA

Ethiopia building up forces on western border over ‘national threat’

Ethiopia building up forces on western border over ‘national threat’
  • The build-up comes as Ethiopia begins the second phase of filling the reservoir of its controversial dam on the upper Blue Nile
  • Redwan Hussein: ‘We are shifting our focus in terms of defense from the Tigray region and working on the redeployment of forces to our western border, where a national threat is brewing’
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
AWAD MUSTAFA

KHARTOUM: Ethiopia is building up its defenses along the western border with Sudan where a “national threat” is brewing, a government minister told a news briefing.

The build-up comes as Ethiopia begins the second phase of filling the reservoir of its controversial dam on the upper Blue Nile.

Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the dam, but Egypt fears it will threaten its water supply from the Nile. Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and its own water flow.

“We are shifting our focus in terms of defense from the Tigray region and working on the redeployment of forces to our western border, where a national threat is brewing,” Redwan Hussein, state minister for foreign affairs, said at the joint briefing with top military official Lt. Gen. Bacha Debele.

The minister described the build-up as necessary after recent military exercises between Sudan and Egypt. Sudan has signed two agreements with Egypt on joint military cooperation and has conducted three exercises since November.

“The recent joint military drills near Ethiopia's border, among other things, is indicative of the need to get prepared for any eventualities along the western border,” Redwan said, adding that the country's $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) near the Sudan border was the reason for the joint military drills by Sudan and Egypt.

The capacity of the GERD reservoir is 70 billion cubic meters.

Egypt and Sudan say they fear the dam would reduce the flow of water downstream and affect their “historical water rights” under a water-sharing treaty the two countries signed in 1959 that gave Egypt 55.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) water and Sudan 18.5 bcm.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok said his government would work closely with neighboring countries and the international community to reach a resolution.

“Since the outbreak of the Ethiopian crisis, Sudan has been providing all facilities for humanitarian aid,” he tweeted. “The government affirms that it will continue to provide everything that would contribute to solving the humanitarian crisis in neighboring Ethiopia.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry slammed earlier comments from Debele that his country was prepared in the event of a “military solution” regarding the GERD dispute.

“We resort to international bodies and mechanisms, and this does not negate that we have the ability and determination to protect the interests of the Egyptian people,” Shoukry said before warning that, in the event of any hostility, Egypt was more than ready to defend its people.

Despite the Ethiopian statements of a military build-up, a source close to the Sudanese military establishment and strategic expert believed that the border deployment was being presented as a deceptive provocation.

“Ethiopia has to guard its western border due to its conflict in Tigray,” said Ret. Staff Maj. Gen. Amin Ismail Majzoub of the Sudanese Armed Forces. “It is clear that the Tigray war has taken a new paradigm. The Tigray forces now want to remove the government. The Sudanese position has been neutral since the war started in November and the Sudanese forces have secured the borders with their presence in the areas of greater and lesser El-Fashaga.

“Geographically, the majority of Sudan’s border with Ethiopia is with the Tigray region and the lesser part with the Amhara region. Therefore, we may see the war shifting into the Sudanese plains from the Ethiopian highlands in attempts for each side to outflank the other.”

Topics: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Ethiopia Sudan Egypt

Related

Update Ethiopia tells Egypt it has resumed filling giant Nile dam
Middle-East
Ethiopia tells Egypt it has resumed filling giant Nile dam
Special This handout picture taken on July 20, 2020 shows an aerial view Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile River in Guba, northwest Ethiopia. (AFP)
Middle-East
Egyptian minister accuses Ethiopia of intransigence over GERD

Herzog pledges to ‘calm things’ as Israel’s 11th president

Herzog pledges to ‘calm things’ as Israel’s 11th president
Updated 59 min 32 sec ago
AP

Herzog pledges to ‘calm things’ as Israel’s 11th president

Herzog pledges to ‘calm things’ as Israel’s 11th president
  • Herzog promised to be ‘the president of everyone,’ adding that the ‘central expectation’ of all Israelis ‘from me, from all of us, is to lower the tone, to lower the flames, to calm things down’
  • While most of the office’s function is to receive foreign dignitaries and other ceremonial roles, the president has the power to grant pardons
Updated 59 min 32 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Isaac Herzog pledged to heal deep divisions in Israeli society Wednesday as he took the oath of office to become Israel’s 11th president.
With one hand on a Bible before the Knesset — Israel’s parliament — Herzog, 60, assumed the largely ceremonial position that is designed to serve as the country’s moral compass.
Herzog promised to be “the president of everyone,” adding that the “central expectation” of all Israelis “from me, from all of us, is to lower the tone, to lower the flames, to calm things down.”
“My mission, the mission of my term, is to do everything in order to rebuild hope,” he said in his inauguration speech.
The parliament chamber was festooned with large bouquets of white lilies for the inauguration. Military rabbis blew rams’ horns, followed by a performance by a children’s choir. Those assembled sang Israel’s national anthem. Amid applause, Herzog and outgoing president Reuven Rivlin stepped away from the dais together.
“The truth is that I am a little envious of you,” Rivlin said in a letter to Herzog published earlier on Twitter. He called it a “great and wonderful privilege” to be president of all of Israel’s communities — Jews and Arabs, religious and secular, young and old.
Herzog, whose father, Chaim, served as Israel’s president in the 1980s, is to hold office for a single seven-year term. Chaim Herzog also served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations.
The new president’s pedigree includes his grandfather, Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog, who was the country’s first chief rabbi. His uncle, Abba Eban, served as foreign minister and ambassador to the UN and United States.
Herzog was elected to the presidency by the Knesset last month. He had previously served as head of the Labour Party and head of the opposition in parliament. After leaving politics in 2018, he served as head of the Jewish Agency, a nonprofit organization that works closely with the Israeli government to promote Jewish immigration to Israel and to serve Jewish communities overseas.
Taking office at a time of deep divisions in Israeli society, Herzog said upon his election that he intends to be “the president of everyone” and work to preserve Israel’s democracy.
While most of the office’s function is to receive foreign dignitaries and other ceremonial roles, the president has the power to grant pardons. That could become part of the national agenda if former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is ever convicted.
The president is also responsible for selecting a political party leader to form a governing coalition and serve as prime minister after parliamentary elections — a task Rivlin has done five times while in office, most recently after the March 23 parliamentary election.
Herzog’s inauguration comes less than a month after Israel swore in a new government under Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who struck a coalition agreement with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Netanyahu was ousted from office after a 12-year stint as prime minister — the longest in Israel’s history — and now serves as opposition leader.

Topics: Israel Isaac Herzog Chaim Herzog Reuven Rivlin Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Israeli president Reuven Rivlin begins talks to form new government
Middle-East
Israeli president Reuven Rivlin begins talks to form new government

Algeria forms new government with energy and finance ministers unchanged

Algeria forms new government with energy and finance ministers unchanged
Updated 55 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Algeria forms new government with energy and finance ministers unchanged

Algeria forms new government with energy and finance ministers unchanged
  • Ramdane Lamamra was appointed as foreign minister, taking over from Sabri Boukadoum
  • Most ministers in the previous administration maintained their jobs in the new cabinet
Updated 55 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday named a new government, with the energy and finance ministers from the previous administration both keeping their jobs, the presidency said.
It said Ramdane Lamamra was appointed as foreign minister, taking over from Sabri Boukadoum.
Appointed last week as prime minister to replace Abdeaziz Djerad, Ayman Benabderrahmane, who was finance minister in the previous government, will remain in charge of finance, while Mohamed Arkab kept his job as energy minister, the presidency said in a statement read out by a spokesman on state television.
OPEC member Algeria has been trying to extract itself from a financial and economic crisis that has caused budget and trade deficits after a fall in energy export revenues, the main source of state finances.
Elected in December 2019 after mass protests forced his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down, Tebboune has promised to carry out political and economic reforms.
He has said most planned reforms have been delayed due to the global pandemic that deepened the crisis in Algeria and worsened its financial situation.
Tebboune's plans involve mainly developing the non-energy sector, including agriculture, as the North African nation imports most of its food needs.
The new foreign minister, Lamamra, had held the role several times under former president Bouteflika.
Most ministers in the previous administration maintained their jobs in the new cabinet. 

Topics: Algeria government

Related

Saudi Arabia beat Algeria 2-1 to claim Arab Cup U-20 title in Cairo
Sport
Saudi Arabia beat Algeria 2-1 to claim Arab Cup U-20 title in Cairo
French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim on hand as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival
Lifestyle
French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim on hand as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival

Suez Canal releases hulking vessel after settlement deal

Suez Canal releases hulking vessel after settlement deal
Updated 07 July 2021
AP

Suez Canal releases hulking vessel after settlement deal

Suez Canal releases hulking vessel after settlement deal
  • The settlement deal was signed in a ceremony Wednesday in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia
Updated 07 July 2021
AP

ISMAILIA, Egypt: Suez Canal authorities announced Wednesday the release of a hulking shipping vessel that blocked the crucial east-west waterway for nearly a week earlier this year.
The Ever Given was seen leaving the Suez Canal after its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., reached a settlement with the canal authorities over a compensation amount after more than three months of negotiations and a court standoff.
The settlement deal was signed in a ceremony Wednesday in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, after which the vessel was seen sailing to the Mediterranean.
An Associated Press video journalist on board a tugboat witnessed the vessel as it was moving northward to the the Mediterranean Sea, as officials representing the Suez Canal the vessel’s owner and insurers penned the deal in Ismailia.
Wednesday’s release came a day after an Egyptian court lifted the judicial seizure of the vessel following the Suez Canal Authority’s notification that that it reached a settlement in its financial dispute with the vessels’ owners and insurers.
The Suez Canal Authority did not reveal details on the terms of the settlement. At first, the Suez Canal Authority had demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million. In addition to the money, local reports said the canal would also receive a tugboat.
The Panama-flagged vessel ran aground in March, blocking the crucial waterway for six days. It has been since held amid a dispute over financial compensation.
The money, according to canal authorities, would cover the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic, and lost transit fees for the week the Ever Given had blocked the canal.
The Ever Given was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23 when it slammed into the bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.
Its bow had touched the eastern wall of the canal, while its stern looked lodged against the western wall — an extraordinary event that experts said they had never heard of happening in the canal’s 150-year history.
A massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats helped by the tides freed the skyscraper-sized, Panama-flagged Ever Given six days later, ending the crisis, and allowing hundreds of waiting ships to pass through the canal.
The vessel had since been held in the canal’s Great Bitter Lake while the canal and the vessel’s owners negotiated a settlement.
The blockage of the canal forced some ships to take the long alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and other costs. Hundreds of other ships waited in place for the blockage to end.
The shutdown, which raised worries of supply shortages and rising costs for consumers, added strain on the shipping industry, already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: suez canal

Related

Egypt ends impounding of ship that got stuck in Suez Canal
Middle-East
Egypt ends impounding of ship that got stuck in Suez Canal
In this March 30, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is anchored in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. (AP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Early agreement reached in dispute over Suez Canal ship

Attack on bases housing US troops in Syria foiled

Attack on bases housing US troops in Syria foiled
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

Attack on bases housing US troops in Syria foiled

Attack on bases housing US troops in Syria foiled
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: US-backed Syrian fighters and American troops foiled an attack with drones Wednesday on a base housing members of the US-led coalition in eastern Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces said. In neighboring Iraq rockets hit a base housing US troops, three suffered minor injuries.
The spokesman for the US-led coalition Col. Wayne Marotto said that at around 12:30 p.m. Assad Air Base in western Iraq was attacked by 14 rockets that landed on the base and perimeter. He said that Force Protection defensive measures were activated, adding that “at this time initial reports indicate 3 minor injuries. Damage is being assessed.”
He did not say whether those injured were Americans.
In Syria, the US-backed and Kurdish-led SDF said in a statement that drones were used in the attack on the Al-Omar oil field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor. It added that the attack was foiled and more details will be released later in the day.
Tension has been on the rise between US troops and Iran-backed fighters after American airstrikes on eastern Syria killed six Iraqi fighters late last month in areas along the Syria-Iraq border.
Wednesday’s attack occurred at around 10:15 a.m. the SDF said adding that “early reports confirm that the attack was foiled and did not cause any damages.”
Al-Omar base was attacked with two rockets over the weekend without inflicting any casualties, according to the SDF and Syrian opposition activist. The US military denied there were any attacks on Sunday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the drones took off from areas controlled by Iran-backed fighters in the eastern Syrian town of Mayadeen. It added that the drones were shot down.
Drone attacks against the US-led coalition in Syria have been largely uncommon.
Hundreds of US troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the SDF to fight against the Daesh group.
Thousands of Iran-backed militiamen from around the Middle East are deployed in different parts of Syria, many of them in areas along the border with Iraq.
The leader of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia vowed on Monday to retaliate against America for the deaths of four of his men in a US airstrike along the Iraq-Syria border last month. Abu Alaa Al-Walae, commander of Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada said the attack will be a military operation everyone will talk about.
The US has blamed Iran-backed militias for attacks — most of them rocket strikes — that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq. More recently, the attacks have become more sophisticated, with militants using drones.
Late Tuesday, the counter-terrorism unit in Iraq’s northern Kurdish-run region reported a drone attack on Irbil airport, near where US forces are based. The statement by the counter-terrorism unit said the attack caused no damage, though the missiles fell in open fields and set fires.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Update Rockets hit Irbil airport in northern Iraq
Middle-East
Rockets hit Irbil airport in northern Iraq
Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike
Middle-East
Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike

Latest updates

Egypt in diplomatic push at UN over GERD
A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
Ethiopia building up forces on western border over ‘national threat’
Ethiopia building up forces on western border over ‘national threat’
Herzog pledges to ‘calm things’ as Israel’s 11th president
Herzog pledges to ‘calm things’ as Israel’s 11th president
PIF’s Sanabil Investments increases share capital by 50% to $8bn
The Saudi Arabian Investment Company (Sanabil Investments) on Wednesday announced that its parent company, the Public Investment Fund, had approved increasing its share capital by 50 percent. (Supplied)
Algeria forms new government with energy and finance ministers unchanged
Algeria forms new government with energy and finance ministers unchanged

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.