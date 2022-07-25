You are here

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Petrol, diesel prices rise in Sudan

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Petrol, diesel prices rise in Sudan
Petrol prices in Sudan rose on Saturday by 90 Sudanese pounds to 760 pounds ($1.34) per liter. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil fell on Monday, reversing earlier gains but continuing a recent losing streak, on concerns that an expected increase in interest rates in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, may limit fuel demand growth.

Brent crude futures for September settlement dropped 48 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $102.72 a barrel at 0205 GMT, down for a fourth day.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September delivery fell 65 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $94.05 a barrel, also down for the fourth day.

Prices of petrol and diesel rise in Sudan

Petrol prices in Sudan rose on Saturday by 90 Sudanese pounds to 760 pounds ($1.34) per liter, the country’s oil ministry said in a statement.

Diesel prices increased by 108 pounds to 748 pounds per liter.

There were repeated fuel price hikes last year as Sudan completed a process of phasing out subsidies on fuel, which is now meant to follow global prices.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

About 2,500 Boeing workers reject deal, vote to go on strike

About 2,500 Boeing workers reject deal, vote to go on strike
Updated 25 July 2022
AP

About 2,500 Boeing workers reject deal, vote to go on strike

About 2,500 Boeing workers reject deal, vote to go on strike
  • Boeing saus the  ompany’s contract offer included competitive raises and a generous retirement plan 
Updated 25 July 2022
AP

ST. CHARLES, Missouri: Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.
The strike is planned to begin Aug. 1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, Illinois, after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 union voted down the contract, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“We cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable, as this company continues to make billions of dollars each year off the backs of our hardworking members,” the union said.
Boing said in a statement that the Arlington, Virginia-based company is disappointed in the vote, but it will now use its “contingency plan to support continuity of operations in the event of a strike.”
A Boeing spokesman said the company’s contract offer included competitive raises and a generous retirement plan that included Boeing matching employee contributions to their retirement plan up to 10 percent of their pay.
Boeing is expected to give an update on its finances this week when it releases its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Boeing reported a $1.2 billion loss in the first quarter, but just last week the company announced that Delta Air Lines had ordered 100 of its 737 airplanes.

Budget Saudi mulls stakes in Overseas Development's units in KSA, UAE, Kuwait

Budget Saudi mulls stakes in Overseas Development’s units in KSA, UAE, Kuwait
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Budget Saudi mulls stakes in Overseas Development’s units in KSA, UAE, Kuwait

Budget Saudi mulls stakes in Overseas Development’s units in KSA, UAE, Kuwait
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: United International Transportation Co., or Budget Saudi, is in initial talks to acquire stakes in Overseas Development’s subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

The potential acquisition will be completed through Aljozoor Alrasekha Trucking Co., a wholly owned unit of Budget Saudi, which signed a memorandum of understanding to buy a 70 percent stake in each subsidiary, according to a bourse filing.

The move is subject to completing due diligence work, final negotiations between parties, and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

Overseas Development carries out logistics and shipping activities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. 

India In-Focus — Reliance Industries profit surges; Budget carrier Akasa opens bookings

India In-Focus — Reliance Industries profit surges; Budget carrier Akasa opens bookings
Updated 24 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Reliance Industries profit surges; Budget carrier Akasa opens bookings

India In-Focus — Reliance Industries profit surges; Budget carrier Akasa opens bookings
Updated 24 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. on Friday reported a 46.3 percent jump in June-quarter profit, as robust refining margins due to intake of cheaper Russian crude and fuel exports buoyed its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit rose to 179.55 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) in the three months ended June 30 compared with 122.73 billion rupees a year earlier.

Reliance emerged as one of the key buyers of discounted Russian crude after some Western buyers shunned it following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The private refiner also boosted fuel exports during the quarter, especially to European countries grappling with shortages due to the sanctions on Russia.

“Geopolitical conflict has caused significant dislocation in energy markets and disrupted traditional trade flows. This along with resurgent demand has resulted in tighter fuel markets and improved product margins,” said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

India’s newest budget carrier Akasa opens bookings

India’s newest budget carrier Akasa Air, which is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has opened ticket sales for its first commercial flights starting Aug. 7, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

Akasa’s initial network will include a total of 56 weekly flights between the western cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad and the southern cities of Bengaluru and Kochi on its new Boeing 737 MAX planes, it said.

“Akasa Air’s network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country,” said Praveen Iyer, the airline’s co-founder and chief commercial officer.

Iyer said Akasa will expand its network in a phased manner, connecting to more cities as it adds new aircraft each month.

Domino’s may shift business away from Zomato and Swiggy

Domino’s Pizza India franchise will consider taking some of its business away from popular food delivery apps, Zomato and SoftBank-backed Swiggy, if their commissions rise further, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The disclosure was made by Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs the Domino’s and Dunkin’ Donuts chain in India, in a confidential filing with the Competition Commission of India which is investigating alleged anti-competitive practices of Zomato and Swiggy.

Jubilant is India’s largest food services company, with more than 1,600 branded restaurant outlets – including 1,567 Domino’s and 28 Dunkin outlets.

The CCI ordered in April its probe into Zomato and Swiggy after an Indian restaurant group alleged preferential treatment, exorbitant commissions and other anti-competitive practices. The food delivery apps deny any wrongdoing.

After the CCI sought responses from Domino’s India franchise and several other restaurants as part of its investigation, Jubilant sought more time to share data related to its online sales, but wrote to the watchdog expressing concerns over the potentially higher commission of food-ordering platforms.

“In case of an increase in commission rates, Jubilant will consider shifting more of its businesses from online restaurant platforms to the in-house ordering system,” the company stated in its July 19 letter addressed to the CCI.

Jubilant FoodWorks declined to comment, while the CCI and Swiggy did not respond.

(With input from Reuters) 

NRG Matters — Egypt, France to boost renewable energy investments; Saudi Electricity Co. concludes 380kV project 

NRG Matters — Egypt, France to boost renewable energy investments; Saudi Electricity Co. concludes 380kV project 
Updated 24 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — Egypt, France to boost renewable energy investments; Saudi Electricity Co. concludes 380kV project 

NRG Matters — Egypt, France to boost renewable energy investments; Saudi Electricity Co. concludes 380kV project 
Updated 24 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, Egypt and France have agreed on boosting French investments in renewable energy in the north African country, Al-Ahram reported. Zooming in, Saudi Electricity Projects Development Co. has concluded the electrical interconnection project linking the regions of Qassim and Madinah. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

Egypt and France have agreed on boosting French investments in renewable energy in the North African country, Al-Ahram reported. 

This comes amid Egypt’s ongoing plans to become a regional energy hub and its transition towards a green economy.

Belgium has reached an initial deal with French utility group Engie to extend the use of nuclear power by 10 years, according to Reuters.

This comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced the government to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas.

Through a micro lens:

Saudi Electricity Projects Development Co. has concluded the electrical interconnection project linking the regions of Qassim and Madinah, according to Trade Arabia. 

The interconnection project has the longest 380,000 volts overhead transmission line in the Kingdom which is 420 kilometers long.

Volkswagen-backed Northvolt will partner with Finland-based pulp and paper industry company Stora Enso to develop batteries that incorporate components produced using wood sourced from forests in the Nordic region. 

Stora Enso will supply Lignode, which is its lignin-based anode material, while Northvolt will focus on cell design, the development of production processes, and technology scale-up, CNBC reported. 

China In-Focus — Three-tier data strategy to avoid US delistings; China Evergrande CEO, CFO step down

China In-Focus — Three-tier data strategy to avoid US delistings; China Evergrande CEO, CFO step down
Updated 24 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Three-tier data strategy to avoid US delistings; China Evergrande CEO, CFO step down

China In-Focus — Three-tier data strategy to avoid US delistings; China Evergrande CEO, CFO step down
Updated 24 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China plans to sort US-listed Chinese companies based on the sensitivity of the data they hold in an attempt to stop US regulators from delisting hundreds of firms, the Financial Times said on Saturday.

The three-tier system aims to bring Chinese companies into compliance with US rules that would require public companies to let regulators inspect their audit files, the FT said, citing four unnamed people with knowledge of the situation.

The three broad categories include companies with non-sensitive data, sensitive data and secretive data, the newspaper said.

Washington has long demanded complete access to the books of US-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing, citing national security concerns, bars foreign inspection of working papers from local accounting firms.

Evergrande CEO, CFO step down after probe 

China Evergrande Group said on Friday that its CEO and finance head have resigned after a preliminary probe found their involvement in diverting loans secured by its publicly listed unit to the group.

The indebted company was investigating how deposits worth 13.4 billion yuan ($1.99 billion) belonging to the unit, Evergrande Property Services, were used as collateral for pledge guarantees and seized by banks.

The pledges threatened to wipe out most of the cash the unit was holding.

The company said the loans secured by the pledges, which involved three sets of deposits, “were transferred and diverted back to the group via third parties and were used for the general operations of the group.”

Global investors have turned their attention to the Chinese developer’s cash flow problems out of worry that a collapse may shake the financial system and slow development in the world’s second-largest economy.

The embattled developer said CEO Xia Haijun has resigned from the group due to his involvement in the arrangement of the pledges, along with Chief Financial Officer Pan Darong.

Siu Shawn, who is currently an executive director of the company and chairman of the group’s EV unit, has been appointed as the new CEO. Vice President Qian Cheng has been named chief financial officer, the company said.

China will require online ride-hailing firms 

China’s transport ministry said on Friday that it will require online ride-hailing firms to submit real-time data, the latest measure regulatory authorities have taken to strengthen control over user data handled by private companies in the tech sector.

The measure was announced on the transport ministry’s website a day after ride-hailing giant Didi Global was fined $1.2 billion over violations, including an excessive collection of passenger data.

(With input from Reuters) 

