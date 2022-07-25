You are here

Saudi Cable seeks shareholders' approval to reduce capital to $18m

Saudi Cable seeks shareholders’ approval to reduce capital to $18m
The provider of energy and telecoms cables seeks to reduce its capital to SR67 million ($18 million) from SR262 million. (Supplied)
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cable seeks shareholders’ approval to reduce capital to $18m

Saudi Cable seeks shareholders’ approval to reduce capital to $18m
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cable Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 74.6 percent.

The provider of energy and telecoms cables seeks to reduce its capital to SR67 million ($18 million) from SR262 million, a bourse filing shows.

Topics: saudi cable Capital Tadawul

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank has launched the Joint Operations Center for banks to follow up and monitor cases of financial fraud, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Inaugurated by the central bank's governor, Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak, the center seeks to improve the customer experience and tackle confirmed cases of financial fraud that Saudi bank customers may be exposed to. 

This comes as part of the institution's continuous support for the stability of the banking sector, Al-Mubarak added. 

Additionally, the bank — also known as SAMA — announced the completion of connectivity to the Saudi Business Center utilizing its Tanfeeth program. 

The solution aims at optimizing system connectivity and integration between Saudi government entities and banks operating in Saudi Arabia, according to SAMA’s statement. 

In coordination with government entities, the Tanfeeth program seeks to promote operational efficiency by overcoming procedural hurdles.

Topics: SAMA saudi central bank Banks suadi

India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates

India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates
Updated 50 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates

India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates
Updated 50 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian shares retreated on Monday from their longest winning streak since last October, as Reliance Industries slid following a weaker than expected earnings report, although a strong performance in private lender ICICI Bank limited the losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.19 percent at 16,687.8, as of 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE slipped 0.2 percent to 55,958.76. 

Last week, the indexes rose more than 4 percent each in their best performances since February 2021.

India’s most valuable company, Reliance, fell 3.4 percent in its biggest intraday percentage drop in more than three weeks, after its first-quarter profit missed estimates on a surge in costs.

Infosys misses profit estimates as costs surge

India’s Infosys Ltd. on Sunday reported June-quarter profit that missed estimates, hurt by higher employee expenses, but the information technology services company raised its annual revenue outlook, citing a strong demand outlook.

Infosys’ larger IT rival Tata Consultancy Services and also smaller rivals such as HCL Technologies and Wipro have seen their margins erode as they battle a higher sector-wide talent churn and try to retain employees.

Overall expenses surged more than 29 percent, while operating margins for Infosys for the June quarter came in at 20.1 percent, down 3.6 percent year-on-year. The company also retained its operating margin guidance for the full year at 21 percent to 23 percent.

The company was making investments in talent through hiring and competitive compensation revisions, which will impact margins in the immediate term, Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer, Infosys said in a statement.

However, Bengaluru-based Infosys expects revenue growth of 14 percent to16 percent for the financial year to March, slightly up from its view of 13 percent to15 percent forecast in April.

“We see good volume growth, good pipeline of large deals and that gives us the confidence for increasing revenue guidance,” CEO Salil Parekh said in a media call.

Infosys saw its large deal signings dropping about 35 percent to $1.7 billion rupees, while gross addition of clients during the quarter dropped to 106 from 113 a year ago

But Parekh said the company was seeing good traction with large clients.

Consolidated net profit for Infosys rose 3.2 percent to 53.60 billion rupees ($12.5 million), but missed analysts' estimates of 56.26 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

The April-June quarterly earnings reports have started on a weaker note for Indian IT services companies, with TCS, HCL Technologies and Wipro also missing their first-quarter profit estimates.

Revenue from operations for Infosys jumped 24 percent to 344.70 billion rupees.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India In-Focus Infosys

PIF-owned JCDC, Cruise Saudi to design luxury cruise terminal at Jeddah Central Project

PIF-owned JCDC, Cruise Saudi to design luxury cruise terminal at Jeddah Central Project
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

PIF-owned JCDC, Cruise Saudi to design luxury cruise terminal at Jeddah Central Project

PIF-owned JCDC, Cruise Saudi to design luxury cruise terminal at Jeddah Central Project
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah Central Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has signed an initial agreement with PIF-owned Cruise Saudi to design Jeddah Central Project International Luxury Cruise Terminal. 

The marina and luxury cruise will provide Jeddah residents and visitors with ways to experience the coastal areas, fostering the growth of the Kingdom’s marine tourism industry, according to a press release. 

“Our plan is to develop a world-class marina that includes a luxury cruise destination, as a continuation of this rich maritime legacy. 

“Our partnership with Cruise Saudi will help us accelerate our efforts as we work to diversify the Kingdom’s tourism and entertainment industries, which is a key PIF and Saudi Vision 2030 objective,” CEO of JCDC, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sulaim, said. 

Reflecting JCDC’s commitment to establishing Jeddah as one of the region’s superyachts and luxury cruise destinations, the memorandum will strengthen Jeddah’s position as a multi-faceted maritime hub, the statement added. 

Topics: Saudi cruise tourism MoU Jeddah

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan
Updated 25 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan
Updated 25 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks ended down for a third straight session on Monday on COVID-19 flare-ups and global recession concerns. 

The blue-chip CSI300 fell 0.6 percent to 4,212.64, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.6 percent to 3,250.39 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to 20,562.94, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent to 7,077.09 points.

BRI spending dips in the first half 

China’s finance and investment spending in countries under the Belt and Road Initiative fell slightly in the first half of this year compared to a year earlier, with no new coal projects and investments in Russia, Egypt and Sri Lanka falling to zero, new research showed.

Saudi Arabia was the biggest recipient of Chinese investments over the period, with about $5.5 billion, according to the Shanghai-based Green Finance and Development Center, in research published on Sunday.

Total financing and investment stood at $28.4 billion over the period, down from $29.6 billion a year earlier, bringing total cumulative BRI spending to $932 billion since 2013, GFDC said.

President Xi Jinping launched the BRI in 2013 aiming to harness China’s strengths in financing and infrastructure construction to “build a broad community of shared interests” throughout Asia, Africa and Latin America.

China vows privacy, information protection in using digital yuan

China will fully respect privacy and protect personal information in using the digital yuan, state media quoted a senior central bank official as saying on Sunday, as Beijing encourages greater adoption of e-CNY.

Limited anonymity is a key feature of the digital yuan, Mu Changchun, director-general of the central bank’s Digital Currency Research Institute said, noting it ensures reasonable anonymous transactions.

“It also prevents and combats illegal activities including money laundering, terrorist financing and tax evasion, maintaining the need for financial security,” the Securities Times quoted Mu as saying at a forum.

The People’s Bank of China is a front-runner in developing and issuing a central bank digital currency, which in the case of the e-CNY will be a traceable replacement for notes and coins.

Other central banks are looking at developing CBDCs to modernize their financial systems, ward off competition from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and speed up domestic and international payments.

China’s efforts are among the most advanced globally, and the country has been running various trials and pilot schemes of different payment scenarios in recent years.

Mu also said the e-CNY, which is the digital version of fiat currency issued by the PBOC, can be used to purchase anything that can be bought with banknotes and coins.

“Banknotes and coins can buy gold and convert foreign currency, so does the e-CNY,” he said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China BRI Projects Investment

Riyadh Region Municipality launches development arm to boost city's services sector 

Riyadh Region Municipality launches development arm to boost city’s services sector 
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Riyadh Region Municipality launches development arm to boost city’s services sector 

Riyadh Region Municipality launches development arm to boost city’s services sector 
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Region Municipality’s mayor has launched a development arm to enhance the quality of services and achieve economic and social development for the region.

Remat Al-Riyadh Development Co. will support the municipality’s operational roles in the region to enable the private sector to implement and develop municipal projects, according to a statement. 

The development arm will also help in providing services to contribute to improving the quality of life, and providing direct value to residents and visitors of the region. 

Its activities will focus on three main sectors namely urban development, asset management, and municipal services.

The newly established company will contribute to accelerating the development plans and projects of the Riyadh Region, the mayor and chairman, Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf said. 

 

Topics: Riyadh Region Municipality Riyadh

