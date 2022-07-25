Philippines’ Marcos Jr. vows farm and tax overhauls in address to nation

You are here

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said growth momentum remained firm but the recovery from the pandemic was still ongoing.
  • Country targeting 6.5 to 7.5 percent gross domestic product growth this year
  • Growth momentum remains firm but the recovery from the pandemic was still ongoing
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged on Monday to overhaul his country’s tax system and make it a destination for investment and tourism, promising also a big agriculture overhaul to boost output and reduce its heavy import reliance.

Speaking before Congress in his first state of the nation address, Marcos, who won a May election in a landslide, said it was vital to implement reforms to bring in tourism and investment and maintain what was currently firm growth momentum.

His administration would implement solid fiscal policy management and was targeting 6.5 to 7.5 percent gross domestic product growth this year, he said, while warning of challenges ahead in keeping prices stable.

Marcos, the son of the late strongman ousted from power in a 1986 uprising, said it was critical that the Philippines, a major importer of rice and other commodities, can boost its farm output and become more resilient to climate change.

Among the measures he would introduce was a moratorium on farmers’ debts to allow them to channel resources into improving output.

“It will unburden farmers of their dues and be able to focus on improving farm productivity,” he said, while stressing the need for an “infusion of fresh and new blood,” and use of scientific farming by a new breed of farmers. Marcos also promised to improve education, health care and working conditions for doctors and nurses and boost infrastructure in the nation of more than 7,000 islands, including modernizing airports.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

  • US supplies High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in the war with Russia
KYIV: Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems in the war with Russia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday.
“This cuts their (Russian) logistical chains and takes away their ability to conduct active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling,” he said in televised comments.
Reuters could not independently verify Reznikov’s remarks about the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Russia did not immediately comment.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US HIMARS

  • Iraqi national: ‘People will back out from traveling to Britain and go to Europe instead’
LONDON: The UK’s controversial policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda could work and has already reduced the number of people leaving for Britain, two Iraqi people smugglers have told Sky News.

If the policy is applied, “people will back out from traveling to Britain and go to Europe instead,” one of the people smugglers said.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two remaining leadership candidates in the ruling Conservative Party, have both pledged to continue the policy if successful in their bids to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his resignation.

But the policy has faced significant setbacks, with no migrants having been deported due to legal challenges.

The Home Affairs Select Committee, a cross-party committee of MPs responsible for scrutinizing the work of the Home Office, this week said there is “no clear evidence” that the Rwanda policy will work, with chair Yvette Cooper slamming the program as a “waste of taxpayers’ money.”

A second smuggler told Sky News: “Our young people have ambitions, but they have no money and their families can barely feed them. They want to have a life, a house and get married.

“That is why they risk their lives, and they choose Britain because they will have rights. But because of the Rwanda policy the number of people leaving (to the UK) has dropped.”

Topics: UK Rwanda

  • Droupadi Murmu election an ‘achievement of every poor person in the country’
  • Murmu is the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role of president
NEW DELHI: India’s first president from a marginalized tribal community, Droupadi Murmu, said on Monday after being sworn in that her election was an “achievement of every poor person in the country.”
Murmu’s elevation to India’s highest constitutional post has been seen as an important gesture of goodwill by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the communities that make up more than 8 percent of its 1.4 billion people ahead of a general election due by 2024.
Murmu, a former teacher and state minister from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role of president. She was born into a poor family of the Santhal tribe from the eastern state of Odisha.
Members of parliament and of state legislatures elected Murmu last week for a five-year term after she was nominated by the BJP.
“My election is proof of the fact that the poor in India can have dreams and fulfil them too,” Murmu, 64, said in a speech in parliament after taking the oath of office.
“It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries and those who have been denied the benefits of development, those poor, downtrodden, backwards and tribals are seeing their reflection in me.”
Modi hailed Murmu’s swearing-in a “watershed moment for India, especially for the poor, marginalized and downtrodden.”
India’s president acts as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces but the prime minister holds executive powers.
The president can play an important role during political crises, such as when a general election is inconclusive, by deciding which party is in the best position to form a government.

Topics: Droupadi Murmu India

  • ‘If the US goes its own way, China will certainly take firm and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity’
BEIJING: China confirmed that it had delivered sterner warnings to US officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan, as first reported by the Financial Times, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.
“The Chinese side has made it clear to the US on many occasions that it is firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. We are fully prepared,” spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily media briefing.
“If the US goes its own way, China will certainly take firm and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States should be held responsible for any serious consequences,” he added.

Topics: China Taiwan US Nancy Pelosi

  • Monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980
  • The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain
COPENHAGEN: The European Commission has approved a smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency, the Danish drugmaker that developed the jab said on Monday.
“The European Commission has extended the marketing authorization for the company’s smallpox vaccine, Imvanex, to include protection from monkeypox” in line with a recommendation by the EU’s medicines watchdog, Bavarian Nordic said in a statement.
“The approval... is valid in all European Union Member States as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.”
On Saturday, the WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries, to be a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.
Imvanex has been approved in the EU since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox.
It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus.
Monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.
The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days.
Rashes subsequently appear on the face, the palms of hands and soles of feet, followed by lesions, spots and finally scabs.
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.
The EMA carries out a scientific assessment of drugs and gives a recommendation on whether any medicine should be marketed or not.
However, under EU law the EMA has no authority to actually permit marketing in the different EU countries. It is the European Commission which is the authorizing body and takes a legally binding decision based on EMA’s recommendation.

Topics: Monkeypox EU smallpox vaccine

