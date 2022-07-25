You are here

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan

Update China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan
China’s finance and investment spending in countries under the Belt and Road Initiative fell slightly. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks ended down for a third straight session on Monday on COVID-19 flare-ups and global recession concerns. 

The blue-chip CSI300 fell 0.6 percent to 4,212.64, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.6 percent to 3,250.39 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to 20,562.94, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent to 7,077.09 points.

BRI spending dips in the first half 

China’s finance and investment spending in countries under the Belt and Road Initiative fell slightly in the first half of this year compared to a year earlier, with no new coal projects and investments in Russia, Egypt and Sri Lanka falling to zero, new research showed.

Saudi Arabia was the biggest recipient of Chinese investments over the period, with about $5.5 billion, according to the Shanghai-based Green Finance and Development Center, in research published on Sunday.

Total financing and investment stood at $28.4 billion over the period, down from $29.6 billion a year earlier, bringing total cumulative BRI spending to $932 billion since 2013, GFDC said.

President Xi Jinping launched the BRI in 2013 aiming to harness China’s strengths in financing and infrastructure construction to “build a broad community of shared interests” throughout Asia, Africa and Latin America.

China vows privacy, information protection in using digital yuan

China will fully respect privacy and protect personal information in using the digital yuan, state media quoted a senior central bank official as saying on Sunday, as Beijing encourages greater adoption of e-CNY.

Limited anonymity is a key feature of the digital yuan, Mu Changchun, director-general of the central bank’s Digital Currency Research Institute said, noting it ensures reasonable anonymous transactions.

“It also prevents and combats illegal activities including money laundering, terrorist financing and tax evasion, maintaining the need for financial security,” the Securities Times quoted Mu as saying at a forum.

The People’s Bank of China is a front-runner in developing and issuing a central bank digital currency, which in the case of the e-CNY will be a traceable replacement for notes and coins.

Other central banks are looking at developing CBDCs to modernize their financial systems, ward off competition from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and speed up domestic and international payments.

China’s efforts are among the most advanced globally, and the country has been running various trials and pilot schemes of different payment scenarios in recent years.

Mu also said the e-CNY, which is the digital version of fiat currency issued by the PBOC, can be used to purchase anything that can be bought with banknotes and coins.

“Banknotes and coins can buy gold and convert foreign currency, so does the e-CNY,” he said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China BRI Projects Investment

Riyadh Region Municipality launches development arm to boost city’s services sector 

Riyadh Region Municipality launches development arm to boost city’s services sector 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh Region Municipality launches development arm to boost city’s services sector 

Riyadh Region Municipality launches development arm to boost city’s services sector 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Region Municipality’s mayor has launched a development arm to enhance the quality of services and achieve economic and social development for the region.

Remat Al-Riyadh Development Co. will support the municipality’s operational roles in the region to enable the private sector to implement and develop municipal projects, according to a statement. 

The development arm will also help in providing services to contribute to improving the quality of life, and providing direct value to residents and visitors of the region. 

Its activities will focus on three main sectors namely urban development, asset management, and municipal services.

The newly established company will contribute to accelerating the development plans and projects of the Riyadh Region, the mayor and chairman, Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf said. 

 

Topics: Riyadh Region Municipality Riyadh

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Credit cards not for crypto transactions; Huobi gets approval to operate in Dubai 

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Credit cards not for crypto transactions; Huobi gets approval to operate in Dubai 
Updated 10 min 30 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Credit cards not for crypto transactions; Huobi gets approval to operate in Dubai 

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Credit cards not for crypto transactions; Huobi gets approval to operate in Dubai 
Updated 10 min 30 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 2.26 percent to $21,890.45 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,522.03 falling by 2.49 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Taiwan’s financial watchdog warns against using credit cards for crypto transaction

The Taiwanese Financial Supervisory Commission has told banks and credit card issuers to prohibit the use of credit cards to pay for cryptocurrencies, according to a report published on UDN’s website, Bitcoin.com reported.

In addition, the financial regulator describes virtual assets as highly speculative, extremely volatile, and a source of money laundering risks, due to the latest crypto market downturn.

The FSC issued the call in a letter to the Bankers Association of Taiwan earlier in July, according to industry sources.

The authority initially did not deny the news nor comment on it, the article added. The company confirmed to Forkast that it had asked credit card agencies not to include crypto service providers on their merchant lists.

The commission mandated card acquirers comply with the new rules within three months and insisted credit cards should be used for consumption rather than investment and speculation.

In addition, the FSC reminded people about a prior requirement that bans the use of credit cards when paying for stock, futures, and option transactions.

Despite the adoption of updated anti-money laundering rules for service providers last summer, Taiwan’s crypto sector remains largely unregulated. A central bank digital currency project has yet to be finalized in the country, Bitcoin.com concluded.

Huobi receives provisional approval from VARA

Asian cryptocurrency-exchange Huobi has announced that it received provisional approval to operate in Dubai from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. As a result of this approval, Huobi’s UAE-based entity can now offer a full range of virtual asset exchange products and services, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, a crypto exchange stated it will target what it calls professional investors. Spot and over-the-counter trading services will be available to “a limited subset of pre-qualified investors and financial service providers.”

Huobi also suggested that getting the provisional license would pave the way for establishing the exchange’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

Topics: CRYPTO Taiwan credi card VAMA payment

Monsha’at Governor appointed as CEO of Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites

Monsha’at Governor appointed as CEO of Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites
Updated 14 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Monsha’at Governor appointed as CEO of Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites

Monsha’at Governor appointed as CEO of Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites
Updated 14 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has appointed the Governor of Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority Monsha'at, Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, as CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.

Al-Rasheed thanked the leadership for its trust and its decision, and the Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, for his support and empowerment throughout his tenure as governor, SPA reported.

Al-Rasheed has been Monsha'at governor since February 2018. Prior to this position he was the CEO at Riyadh Airports and led the company through the privatization process.

He also held the position of General Manager at the General Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, MODON, which is overseeing the development of more than 35 industrial cities all over the Kingdom.

Al-Rasheed is on the board of directors in a number of private and public sectors.

He holds an MBA from IMD, a Bachelor's Degree in IT from King Saud University, as well as several specialized certificates from Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Topics: monsha'at Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites

TASI starts lower following oil price drop: Opening bell

TASI starts lower following oil price drop: Opening bell
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts lower following oil price drop: Opening bell

TASI starts lower following oil price drop: Opening bell
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index opened lower on Monday, in line with falling oil prices triggered by concerns over the expected US interest rate rise.

Brent crude fell to $102.43 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell to $$93.87 a barrel, as of 10:03 a.m. Saudi time.

TASI edged down 0.18 percent at 11,954, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 21,067 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 0.12 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, shed 0.29 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, added 0.14 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi fell 0.79 percent.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. rose 4.89 percent, leading gainers, while United Cooperative Assurance Co. dropped 8.01 percent, continuing its downward trend.

Saudi Ceramic Co. fell 2.03 percent, after it reported a 33 percent profit drop to SR89 million ($24 million) for the first half of 2022.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. added 0.11 percent, following a 17 percent increase in profit during the first half of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Commodities Update — Gold steadies; Wheat rebounds; Metals down on gloomy economic outlook

Commodities Update — Gold steadies; Wheat rebounds; Metals down on gloomy economic outlook
Updated 25 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold steadies; Wheat rebounds; Metals down on gloomy economic outlook

Commodities Update — Gold steadies; Wheat rebounds; Metals down on gloomy economic outlook
Updated 25 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices steadied after early losses on Monday, buoyed by lower Treasury yields and a slight pullback in the dollar, while investors braced for a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this week.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,725.17 per ounce, as of 0232 GMT, after declining 0.2 percent in early deals. It had hit a more than one-week high on Friday.

US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,723.40 per ounce.

Platinum, Palladium slip

Spot silver was steady at $18.58 per ounce. 

Platinum eased 0.2 percent to $871.43, while palladium slipped 1.5 percent to $2,001.62.

Grains rise

Chicago wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday, recouping some of the previous session’s sharp losses, as Russia’s missile attacks raised concerns over Ukrainian supplies, despite a deal between the two nations.

Corn rose 1.2 percent, while soybeans added 0.2 percent.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 2.5 percent to $7.78 a bushel, as of 0215 GMT.

Corn gained 1.2 percent at $5.70-3/4 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.18-1/4 a bushel.

Metals fall

Prices of base metals in London eased on Monday as worries of a slowing global economy weighed on markets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.5 percent to $7,418 a ton by 0312 GMT, sliding after a rally in the previous week.

LME aluminum fell 1.6 percent to $2,436.50 a ton and zinc dipped 0.2 percent to $2,986 a ton.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities conr Gold silver

