  • Russia’s diplomat says Moscow’s goal is to oust Ukraine president
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia’s diplomat says Moscow’s goal is to oust Ukraine president

Russia’s diplomat says Moscow’s goal is to oust Ukraine president
Sergey Lavrov accused Kiev and ‘its Western allies’ of spouting propaganda intended to ensure that Ukraine ‘becomes the eternal enemy of Russia.’ (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Russia’s diplomat says Moscow’s goal is to oust Ukraine president

Russia’s diplomat says Moscow’s goal is to oust Ukraine president
  • Sergey Lavrov: Moscow is determined to help Ukrainians ‘liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime’
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

KYIV: Russia appears to have reversed itself after the country’s top diplomat said Moscow’s overarching goal is to topple the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian artillery barrages and air strikes continue to pummel cities across Ukraine.
The remark from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comes amid Ukraine’s efforts to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports, something that would help ease global food shortages, under a new deal tested by a Russian strike on Odesa over the weekend.
Speaking to envoys at an Arab League summit in Cairo late Sunday, Lavrov said Moscow is determined to help Ukrainians “liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime.”
Lavrov accused Kiev and “its Western allies” of spouting propaganda intended to ensure that Ukraine “becomes the eternal enemy of Russia.”
“Russian and Ukrainian people would continue to live together, we will certainly help Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical,” he said.
Lavrov’s remarks contrasted sharply with the Kremlin’s line early in the war, when Russian officials repeatedly emphasized that they weren’t seeking to overthrow Zelensky’s government.
Lavrov argued that Russia was ready to negotiate a deal to end hostilities in March when Kyiv changed tack and declared its intention to rout Russia on the battlefield, adding that the West has encouraged Ukraine to keep fighting.
“The West insists that Ukraine must not start negotiations until Russia is defeated on the battlefield,” Lavrov said.
It was not yet clear when grain shipments would resume following Russia and Ukraine signing identical agreements with the United Nations and Turkey on Friday in Istanbul. The deals are aimed at clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain, as well as the export of Russian grain and fertilizer.
The Kremlin insisted Monday that the attack on the port of Odesa over the weekend targeted military assets and would not affect grain shipping.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the strike had to do “exclusively with the military infrastructure.”
“This is in no way related to the infrastructure involved in fulfilling the agreements and exporting grain. So this can’t and shouldn’t affect the start of the shipment process in any way,” Peskov said.
The Kremlin spokesman also said that Moscow has no interest in halting all gas supplies to Europe and that recent restrictions on the flow of Russian gas to European countries “are simply the consequences of restrictions the Europeans have imposed, and the Europeans themselves are suffering from these restrictions.”
“Russia is a responsible gas supplier, and no matter what anyone says, the European Commission, in European capitals, in the US, Russia has been and continues to be a country that to a large extent guarantees Europe’s energy security,” Peskov said.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s presidential office said Monday that at least two civilians were killed and another 10 were wounded in the latest Russian shelling during the last 24 hours.
In the eastern Donetsk region, the focus of the Russian offensive, Russian artillery struck Avdiivka, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka. An airstrike on Bakhmut damaged at least five houses.
“The Russians are using the scorched earth tactics across the entire Donbas, they fire from the ground and from the air to wipe off entire cities,” Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks.
The Russians also struck the Kharkiv region. In the city of Chuhuiv, a Russian strike ruined the building of a local club and rescue workers removed several people from under the debris.
Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Sinyehubov denounced the attack as “senseless barbarity,” saying that “it looks like a deadly lottery when no one knows where the next strike will come and the entire region is dangerous for living.”
In the Dnipro region, a 10-year-old girl was wounded by shelling, and a 7-year-old child was wounded in the Russian shelling of the Mykolaiv region.
In other developments:
— Russia’s top domestic security agency said Monday it has thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian military intelligence to entice Russian military pilots to surrender their combat jets to Ukraine.
The Federal Security Service (FSB), the KGB’s successor agency, said Monday that Ukrainians offered Russian pilots cash and European Union citizenship to persuade them to hijack their warplanes. In a video released by the FSB, a man purported to be a Ukrainian intelligence officer, is offering to pay a prospective defector pilot $2 million if he would surrender his plane during a combat mission over Ukraine.
Russian state television claimed that Western spy agencies assisted the Ukrainians in the effort. The Russian claims couldn’t be independently verified.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Ukraine says it has destroyed 50 ammunition depots using HIMARS in war with Russia

Ukraine says it has destroyed 50 ammunition depots using HIMARS in war with Russia
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine says it has destroyed 50 ammunition depots using HIMARS in war with Russia

Ukraine says it has destroyed 50 ammunition depots using HIMARS in war with Russia
  • US supplies High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in the war with Russia
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
KYIV: Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems in the war with Russia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday.
“This cuts their (Russian) logistical chains and takes away their ability to conduct active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling,” he said in televised comments.
Reuters could not independently verify Reznikov’s remarks about the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Russia did not immediately comment.

LONDON: The UK’s controversial policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda could work and has already reduced the number of people leaving for Britain, two Iraqi people smugglers have told Sky News.

If the policy is applied, “people will back out from traveling to Britain and go to Europe instead,” one of the people smugglers said.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two remaining leadership candidates in the ruling Conservative Party, have both pledged to continue the policy if successful in their bids to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his resignation.

But the policy has faced significant setbacks, with no migrants having been deported due to legal challenges.

The Home Affairs Select Committee, a cross-party committee of MPs responsible for scrutinizing the work of the Home Office, this week said there is “no clear evidence” that the Rwanda policy will work, with chair Yvette Cooper slamming the program as a “waste of taxpayers’ money.”

A second smuggler told Sky News: “Our young people have ambitions, but they have no money and their families can barely feed them. They want to have a life, a house and get married.

“That is why they risk their lives, and they choose Britain because they will have rights. But because of the Rwanda policy the number of people leaving (to the UK) has dropped.”

Topics: UK Rwanda

NEW DELHI: India’s first president from a marginalized tribal community, Droupadi Murmu, said on Monday after being sworn in that her election was an “achievement of every poor person in the country.”
Murmu’s elevation to India’s highest constitutional post has been seen as an important gesture of goodwill by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the communities that make up more than 8 percent of its 1.4 billion people ahead of a general election due by 2024.
Murmu, a former teacher and state minister from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role of president. She was born into a poor family of the Santhal tribe from the eastern state of Odisha.
Members of parliament and of state legislatures elected Murmu last week for a five-year term after she was nominated by the BJP.
“My election is proof of the fact that the poor in India can have dreams and fulfil them too,” Murmu, 64, said in a speech in parliament after taking the oath of office.
“It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries and those who have been denied the benefits of development, those poor, downtrodden, backwards and tribals are seeing their reflection in me.”
Modi hailed Murmu’s swearing-in a “watershed moment for India, especially for the poor, marginalized and downtrodden.”
India’s president acts as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces but the prime minister holds executive powers.
The president can play an important role during political crises, such as when a general election is inconclusive, by deciding which party is in the best position to form a government.

Topics: Droupadi Murmu India

BEIJING: China confirmed that it had delivered sterner warnings to US officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan, as first reported by the Financial Times, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.
“The Chinese side has made it clear to the US on many occasions that it is firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. We are fully prepared,” spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily media briefing.
“If the US goes its own way, China will certainly take firm and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States should be held responsible for any serious consequences,” he added.

Topics: China Taiwan US Nancy Pelosi

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged on Monday to overhaul his country’s tax system and make it a destination for investment and tourism, promising also a big agriculture overhaul to boost output and reduce its heavy import reliance.

Speaking before Congress in his first state of the nation address, Marcos, who won a May election in a landslide, said it was vital to implement reforms to bring in tourism and investment and maintain what was currently firm growth momentum.

His administration would implement solid fiscal policy management and was targeting 6.5 to 7.5 percent gross domestic product growth this year, he said, while warning of challenges ahead in keeping prices stable.

Marcos, the son of the late strongman ousted from power in a 1986 uprising, said it was critical that the Philippines, a major importer of rice and other commodities, can boost its farm output and become more resilient to climate change.

Among the measures he would introduce was a moratorium on farmers’ debts to allow them to channel resources into improving output.

“It will unburden farmers of their dues and be able to focus on improving farm productivity,” he said, while stressing the need for an “infusion of fresh and new blood,” and use of scientific farming by a new breed of farmers. Marcos also promised to improve education, health care and working conditions for doctors and nurses and boost infrastructure in the nation of more than 7,000 islands, including modernizing airports.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

