You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s digital ID card locks out millions

Pakistan’s digital ID card locks out millions

Pakistani women voters pose with their identity cards waiting to cast their vote in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (AP)
Pakistani women voters pose with their identity cards waiting to cast their vote in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nxn2k

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan’s digital ID card locks out millions

Pakistani women voters pose with their identity cards waiting to cast their vote in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (AP)
  • The agency in charge of the CNIC, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has said it is striving to reach people who have so far been excluded
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

LAHORE: After three years of repeated attempts to get her digital national identity card, Rubina — a woman from the Pakistani city of Karachi — decided to take her battle to court, winning a landmark victory.
Until then, Pakistanis had not been able to get the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) unless they presented their father’s ID card — an impossibility for many people, including those like Rubina who were raised by single mothers.
The card is vital to vote, access government benefits including public schools and health care, open a bank account or apply for jobs.
“I would turn up there, and be told to bring my father’s card,” said Rubina, 21.
“My mother raised me after my father abandoned us soon after my birth — how could I furnish his identity papers then?“
Rubina’s frustration drove her to file a petition at the high court in Sindh province, which in November ruled that the government agency that oversees the CNIC must issue her a card based on her mother’s citizenship record.
For Rubina, the decision meant she could apply to take over her mother’s job as an attendant in the state education department when her mother retired.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Many people still lack Computerized National Identity Card

• Critics cite database breaches, privacy violations

More widely, her case ends the effective exclusion of children of single mothers from the ID card scheme, said Haris Khaleeq, secretary-general of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), a nonprofit.
“Without a CNIC, neither can any public service be accessed, nor can any banking transaction be conducted,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“In short, one has no rights at all as a citizen.”
The agency in charge of the CNIC, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has said it is striving to reach people who have so far been excluded.
“The government has a clear policy that people who are supposed to be registered in the database will not be excluded,” said Salman Sufi, head of the prime minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, which oversees the implementation of federal policy.

’LIKE ALIENS’
Established in 2000, NADRA maintains the nation’s biometric database, and says it has issued some 120 million CNICs to 96 percent of adults in the nation of about 212 million people.
Each card comprises a 13-digit unique ID, a photograph of the person, their signature, and a microchip that contains their iris scans and fingerprints.
Yet millions of people in Pakistan, including women, transgender people, migrant workers and nomadic communities are still without a CNIC.
More than 1 billion people globally have no way of proving their identity, according to the World Bank.
While governments across the world are adopting digital ID systems they say are improving governance, the UN special rapporteur on human rights has said they exclude marginalized groups, and should not be a prerequisite for accessing social protection schemes.
A study of migrant workers in Karachi by HRCP last year showed that women were more likely not to have a CNIC, putting them at risk of destitution if their husband died or left the family.
Children whose parents are not registered are especially vulnerable, as they cannot get birth certificates, and are at greater risk of trafficking and forced labor, HRCP said.
It has recommended more mobile registration units and female staff to help register vulnerable groups, as well as simpler processes and less stringent documentation requirements, which also make it harder for immigrants to apply.
Only half of some 2.8 million Afghan refugees who have lived in Pakistan for decades are registered with the government. There is also a sizable population of unregistered Bengali, Nepali, and Rohingya immigrants in Pakistan.
“A majority of the Bengali-origin Pakistanis do not have CNICs and are living like aliens and illegal migrants in their own country,” Sheikh Feroz, a community leader, told a recent rally to demand CNICs.
NADRA — which has also helped set up digital ID systems in Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria — has said it has a dedicated registration department “especially for women, minorities, transgender and unregistered persons.”
The agency said it had several women-only centers, particularly in border provinces, “to overcome the socio-cultural barriers of women hesitating to deal with male staff,” and prioritizes senior citizens and the disabled.
“Everyone will be provided an opportunity to get registered. No group based on their ethnicity, race or religion will be excluded,” said Sufi, from the Strategic Reforms Unit.

DATA THEFT
For those who have a CNIC, privacy violations are a risk.
The CNIC database is accessed by about 300 public and private service providers, from the tax department to the election commission to mobile service providers.
There have been several data breaches, which points to inadequate security, said Nighat Dad, a lawyer and executive director at the Digital Rights Foundation, a nonprofit.
“Women often complain of harassment after their personal information is leaked and is weaponized to blackmail them,” she said.
“Since there is no data protection law, there is no accountability even when personal data such as phone numbers are leaked,” she added.
Data breaches that expose personal data are particularly risky for vulnerable groups such as journalists, activists and religious and ethnic minorities, said Haroon Baloch, senior program manager at Bytes for All, a digital rights group.
“Citizens are not aware of the use of their biometric data,” he said. “The personal data attached with the biometric IDs can be misused, with serious privacy implications not just for the individual, but also their family.”
NADRA officials have rejected accusations that the data has been compromised, saying the database has a multi-layer security system “which makes hacking impossible.”
The government will roll out a data privacy policy “very soon,” said Sufi, with adequate safeguards for data protection, and “punishment in case of breach of privacy or data theft.”
For Rubina, who could not even get a COVID-19 vaccine without a CNIC, simply getting the ID is half the battle won.
“I am happy that others will not suffer like me,” she said.
 

 

Topics: Pakistan National ID cards

Related

Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her

Dallas Chief of Police, Edgardo Garcia, right, and two other officers depart Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022.
Dallas Chief of Police, Edgardo Garcia, right, and two other officers depart Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022.
Updated 40 min 45 sec ago
AP

Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her

Dallas Chief of Police, Edgardo Garcia, right, and two other officers depart Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022.
  • Police later identified the woman as Portia Odufuwa, 37, and did not speculate as to her motive
Updated 40 min 45 sec ago
AP

DALLAS: A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.
The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.
“At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” Garcia said.
An officer nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,” wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Emergency responders gather near the main entrance at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (AP)

“No other individuals were injured in this event other than the suspect,” Garcia said.
Police later identified the woman as Portia Odufuwa, 37, and did not speculate as to her motive.
“We wanted to ensure that our community knows that this is not an active situation,” the chief said.
Karen Warner told The Dallas Morning News that she was checking in for her flight when she heard a loud argument about 20 feet (6 meters) behind her, followed by a gunshot. Then she started running.
“I heard about 10 more shots while I was running away,” said Warner, who couldn’t discern what the argument was about.
Love Field, which is one of the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s two major airports, suspended airport operations after the shooting but said at around 3:45 p.m. that they had resumed. The Federal Aviation Administration held up flights for a couple of hours while police investigated, but flights were cleared to resume around mid-afternoon.
A spokesman for Southwest Airlines, which uses Love Field as a hub, said the airline canceled most of its flights that were scheduled to depart or arrive at Love Field before 6 p.m. CDT. Southwest canceled 85 flights at Love Field on Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
The shooting wasn’t the first violent incident at the airport.
In 2016, a police officer shot and wounded a man outside of Love Field after police said he advanced toward the officer with large landscaping rocks in his hands after battering his ex-girlfriend’s car with a traffic cone and rocks as she dropped him off at the airport.

Topics: Dallas’ Love Field Airport Dalla

Related

Biden ‘feeling better every day’ as he recovers from COVID-19
World
Biden ‘feeling better every day’ as he recovers from COVID-19
Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to Indigenous groups
World
Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to Indigenous groups

Biden ‘feeling better every day’ as he recovers from COVID-19

Biden ‘feeling better every day’ as he recovers from COVID-19
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

Biden ‘feeling better every day’ as he recovers from COVID-19

Biden ‘feeling better every day’ as he recovers from COVID-19
  • After participating in a virtual meeting to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Biden said “everything’s on the button” with the medical tests he’s been receiving each evening
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Monday that he’s “feeling better every day” as he recovers from his coronavirus infection, and the White House planned a summit on Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that could more effectively guard against contagious variants.
After participating in a virtual meeting to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Biden said “everything’s on the button” with the medical tests he’s been receiving each evening.
He also said he’s been sleeping better, joking that his dog had to wake him up Monday, the fourth day of Biden’s COVID isolation.
“My wife’s not here, she usually takes him out,” Biden said. Shortly before 7 a.m., he said, he felt “the nuzzle of my dog’s nose against my chest.” First lady Jill Biden has been at the family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.
Biden said his voice remained raspy and said he still had nasal congestion, but he’s on his way “to fully recovered, God willing.”
“I’m not keeping the same hours, but I’m meeting all my requirements that have come before me,” he said.
It was Biden’s first public appearance since Friday. Although his voice was deeper and raspier than normal, a deep and persistent cough was all but gone.
Biden also delivered prerecorded remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando, Florida. He discussed the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
The president, who tested positive last Thursday, was likely infected by the BA.5 variant. A new note Monday from Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said his symptoms have “almost completely resolved” and his vital signs remain “absolutely normal.”
Biden has been taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
Tuesday — Biden’s fifth day of isolation on the second floor, or living area, of the White House — will be an important moment on his road to continued recovery.
Dr. Ashish Jha, coordinator of the White House response to COVID-19, said Biden will be able to come out of isolation if he tests negative for the virus Tuesday using a rapid antigen test, while continuing to wear a well-fitting mask for the next several days.
Asked what kind of schedule Biden would then keep, Jha replied, “Let’s see when he tests negative.”
Separately, the vaccine summit on Tuesday, which involves top administration officials, scientists and pharmaceutical executives, comes as the country faces a surge of infections from BA.5, a variant that’s an offshoot of the omicron strain.
Although the current generation of vaccines, plus antiviral drugs, have helped prevent hospitalizations and deaths, there are hopes that new versions could provide more durable protection against disruptive infections.

Topics: Joe Biden COVID-19

Related

US President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
World
US President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Xi sends sympathy message to Biden over Covid infection
World
Xi sends sympathy message to Biden over Covid infection

Italy opens humanitarian corridor for 300 Afghan refugees

Italy opens humanitarian corridor for 300 Afghan refugees
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

Italy opens humanitarian corridor for 300 Afghan refugees

Italy opens humanitarian corridor for 300 Afghan refugees
  • Thousands of Afghan citizens were evacuated after the fall of Kabul, but many who risked Taliban retribution were left behind
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

MILAN: The first of some 300 Afghan refugees arrived in Rome on Monday along a new humanitarian corridor organized by the Italian government and civil society, charities and international organizations, Italy’s Foreign Ministry announced.

The humanitarian corridor aims to give “additional refugees and persecuted Afghans the possibility of a future in dignity and security” following the US withdrawal last August and the Taliban’s reassertion of control, the ministry said.

Thousands of Afghan citizens were evacuated after the fall of Kabul, but many who risked Taliban retribution were left behind. The Foreign Ministry said the corridor, which envisions the transfer of 1,200 refugees from Iran and Pakistan and other neighboring countries, would give priority to women and children.

The first nine Afghan refugees arrived on a flight from Tehran. Another 200 are scheduled to be flown from Islamabad on Wednesday with a third group arriving from Tehran on Thursday.

At the same time, the number of Afghan refugees taking smuggling routes is growing, with some 3,280 arriving in Italy by sea so far this year, according to the UN Refugee agency. The International Organization for Migration, meanwhile, said Afghans are the top nationality daring the perilous central Mediterranean Sea route to European shores, with 8,121 arrivals through last Friday.

Both organizations were involved in organizing the corridor transfers, along with Italy’s foreign and interior ministries and charities including the Community of Sant’Egidio and Caritas.

Topics: Italy Afghan refugees

Related

Italy’s Draghi resigns after government implodes
World
Italy’s Draghi resigns after government implodes
Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays
World
Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays

Somalia prime minister given 10 more days to form government

Somalia prime minister given 10 more days to form government
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP

Somalia prime minister given 10 more days to form government

Somalia prime minister given 10 more days to form government
  • Barre vowed to establish a government within 10 days after parliament approved the extension
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s parliament agreed on Monday to give Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre more time to form a government, a month after his appointment in the Horn of Africa nation.

Barre was initially expected to name a Cabinet within 30 days of his appointment on June 25 but said the delays were due to the country’s protracted election process that culminated in May with the selection of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president.

“In order to form a ... balanced government, it is necessary that I spend sufficient time in consultations with various politicians of the country and civil society,” Barre said in a statement released on Monday.

Observers have voiced hope that Mohamud’s presidency will draw the line under a political crisis that blighted the rule of his predecessor Mohamed Abdullahi Mohammed, better known as Farmajo, and threatened to plunge Somalia back into violent chaos.

Barre vowed to establish a government within 10 days after parliament approved the extension.

“The prime minister asked for an extension of 10 days, and this seemed credible because ... the prime minister is in consultation with other stakeholders,” said Mohammed Dhabancad, one of the legislators.

The new government will face a host of challenges, including a looming famine and a grinding Islamist insurgency.

A crippling drought across the Horn of Africa has left about 7.1 million Somalis — nearly half the population — battling hunger, with more than 200,000 on the brink of starvation, according to UN figures.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab also continues to flex its muscles by carrying out deadly attacks, underscoring the difficult task ahead for the country’s new leaders.

The militants were driven out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011 by an African Union force but still control swathes of countryside and frequently strike civilian and military targets.

Topics: Somalia

Related

US says it kills 2 Al-Shabab militants in Somalia airstrike
World
US says it kills 2 Al-Shabab militants in Somalia airstrike
Somali Londoner mistaken for murderer brother denied full UK settlement
World
Somali Londoner mistaken for murderer brother denied full UK settlement

Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over ‘gas war’

Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over ‘gas war’
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP

Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over ‘gas war’

Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over ‘gas war’
  • Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘Today we heard new gas threats to Europe... This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe’
  • Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom said that it will cut daily gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic meters a day
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called on Europe to retaliate against Russia’s “gas war” by boosting its sanctions against Moscow.
“Today we heard new gas threats to Europe... This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe,” Zelensky said, reacting to Gazprom’s announcement of a new cut in gas deliveries to Europe.
Russia’s state-owned energy giant said it will cut daily gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic meters a day — about 20 percent of the pipeline’s capacity — from Wednesday.
It said it was halting the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the “technical condition of the engine.”
The German government said there was no technical justification for Gazprom’s announcement.
Europe is heavily dependent on Russian energy resources, and the West accuses Moscow of using energy as a weapon in retaliation for the sanctions adopted after Russia invaded Ukraine.
In his daily video message, Zelensky said: “They don’t care what will happen to the people, how they will suffer — from hunger due to blocked ports, from winter cold and poverty... or the occupation. These are just different forms of terror.”
“That is why you have to hit back. Do not think about how to bring back the turbine, but strengthen the sanctions,” he said.
Gazprom’s announcement came after Russia last week restored critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany via Nord Stream after 10 days of maintenance, but only at 40 percent of the pipeline’s capacity.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Europe Gazprom Nord Stream

Related

Update Russia says Odessa strikes hit Western arms
World
Russia says Odessa strikes hit Western arms
Zelensky says no cease-fire without recovering land lost to Russia
World
Zelensky says no cease-fire without recovering land lost to Russia

Latest updates

Pakistan’s digital ID card locks out millions
Pakistani women voters pose with their identity cards waiting to cast their vote in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (AP)
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her
Dallas Chief of Police, Edgardo Garcia, right, and two other officers depart Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022.
Marauding monkeys injure 42 in Japanese city
Monkeys climb onto a news photographer. (AFP file photo)
Sailfish leaps out of water, injures woman off Florida coast
Photo/Shutterstock
‘Games Wide Open’ revealed as Paris 2024 Olympics slogan
‘Games Wide Open’ revealed as Paris 2024 Olympics slogan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.